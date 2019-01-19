Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley Discusses Shutdown Impasse….

White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley appears on Fox News with Jeanine Pirro to discuss the current partial government shutdown and the impasse between the White House and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
When the Democrats won the House of Representatives I knew it would be just a matter of time before they shot themselves in the foot. I actually gave them more credit than they deserve. Pelosi likes to expedite matters.
I wonder if that is why POTUS delayed one hour? To give Nancy time to dispute before he made his pitch.
Would not surprise me if he did.
There were some security concerns because the DC Women’s Watch decided to take the march over to the White House, which might have been the reason for the delay. But again, I wouldn’t be surprised if he delayed to see if Nasty would post her rejection before his proposal.
madeline, as we used to say “he had her number” and she came thru.
Of course. Because Nancy was on vacation and received ‘initial reports’. Clueless.
Michael, shooting themselves in the foot via Nancy girl and not stopping her because they are cowards and afraid of losing some position! And the newbies fighting the oldies is also giving me more laughs as each one and each day they are killing off their voters and make the DNC lying dead sooner than later. She meant NEVER to put forward the people who was hired to represent and shows a lack of common sense and absolutely no integrity. Didn’t know what Trump was going to discuss or offer but was ready before hand to shuck him off. Well, 2 days more and many of those laid off are out of a job. Some of that is great but there are also some employees that deserve better treatment because they actually work! She and her party have no shame and yet expect their communism to win over our country? Dream on, Pelosi and lay off the booze. Another vacation? Gee, as an employee why is she constantly on vacations instead of working for her constituents?
Carrie2: Nancy often forgets she has a drinking problem!
The difference beteen the Dems support in the past and now is, Trump actually wants a to build a wall. Dems are terrified a wall will be built.
Pelosi is too busy flying around getting money commitments for legislation selling out the USA prior to introducing legislation. the fact that 800k workers are waiting for a paycheck makes no difference to her. Those are small bones.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Collateral damage.
“Pelosi likes to expedite matters.”
Mmm. She’s a real Go-Getter. I give her credit for workin’ real hard, at least. Not sure what exactly she’s workin’ FOR, per se… but I appreciate the effort.
Speaking of idiot Democrats from California I haven’t seen Mad Maxine lately.
Darn fine work there by Hogan. Really like him.
Also like how he put the Pelosi Grounding — we did it to keep her in the country to negotiate. That’s a nice touch there.
MAG, I heartily agree. seems like another happy warrior like Hassert, Mulvaney, et.al.
Good way to put it, Felipe. He is another happy warrior, in the mold of those you mentioned. Very smooth, calm guy. An asset!
MAG – after your post I went back and watched the video with Hogan. You are right, he is an outstanding addition to the press team. Reminds me a bit of Miller – clear, precise and quick on his feet and a “take no prisoners” attitude in calling things as they are. I hope he sticks around for awhile – give Sarah some back up.
Yeah, really like him, Wiser. He’s a good looking guy, has southern charm, and is calm and measured. Really on point. Glad to have him on the team!
That was a huge mistake by them. Glad you posted that, and glad Hogan pointed it out as well. Dems really aren’t good at this, lol.
Nancy just needs a puppy. Then she’d leave DJT alone. Or maybe instead of a puppy, we should give her a TrumpyBear.
What type of dress is the Judge wearing? She looks like a giant tarantula.
You have wrecked it for me. Watching her show, I mean. Now when I look at her, I’m going to be looking for the other four appendages.
Could you imagine being married to her and waking up to the wrong side of her opening statement? Oh dear!
Which Judge?
Nevermind, you mean Jeanine on her show..right?
Just a little geometry to her dress …
Nowwww THIS is a deadly spider dress …
It’s Just Not Good(tm)
No…no matter what, that one wins for Most Evil Election Day Thing. Ever.
Is that a bulge in Michael’s dress?
I find these hiding in my wood pile, and I smash them dead
Whats Bluto doing in that painting?
Right??? He’s the only character who should actually be IN such a satirical depiction of debasement and debauchary! It’s an insult to the epic persona of John Blutarsky to paint him in the company of such posers. Ah–maybe because in the epilogue he became SENATOR Blutarsky! Very funny…
There is nothing Hogan can add that hasn’t been said already.
The Democrats want a **ithole country overrun with aliens who do not believe in western democracy. The Barbarians are overwhelming the system. The Democrats representatives speak for many foreign countries or nationalities and not for the US.
“The Barbarians are overwhelming the system.”
I never thought much about it Franklin, but perhaps you have just hit on something that explains the true reasons for the fall of Rome –lack of a wall and Democrats!
I know my New Congressman is contributing to our demise. I am going to have to find a way to look him straight in the eye.
Levin must think that America has a severe shortage of criminals and welfare recipients!
Cloward and Piven. Overwhelm the system.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cloward–Piven_strategy
This works both ways. Just sayin’….
Alinsky rule 13, pick the target, Pelosi, fix the target, freeze it and polarize it.
Ridicule Pelosi.
Outside of her experience
Keep the pressure on
Vary the tactics.
President Trump may not have read Alinsky but he’s got his tactics down cold.
I will bet VSGPDJT has read more books and other materials than anyone of us could ever guess!
Yep Abigail, and that is why your President is feared by all that hate him. Your President is tougher, smarter, and more understanding of the nuances of human nature than all his adversaries.
They are terrified of him.
Imagine how successful your country would be, if you had any semblance of an honest media.
God bless PDJT
Many thanks Dekester for your positive comment.
I am really tired of all the negativity and nonsensical comments on these boards tonight; it’s almost like we’ve been invaded by the Tin-Foil Hats Brigade!
Abigail – I’ve noticed that when there is a big hot-button issue article posted by Sundance, the Treehouse is invaded by a plethora of new posters in the comments sections who post consistently negative, disparaging and discouraging remarks. IMO these are classic Trolls.
I’ve called out a few (trying to stay polite) as have a few other Treepers, and Ad Rem has used her Magic Eraser for us in at least one instance.
Hey, it’s a Treehouse – we should expect some pesky gnats flying around….. 🙂
Right GB; spot on!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing compared to all the trolls on TDC. I have so many blocked that there aren’t very many comments to read. I blocked one guy who has 7 different names he goes by. Our visiting trolls have nothing as vitriol as what’s on TDC.
Bugs are attracted to the LIGHT … and most of these trolls live in darkness, on the dark side
When you over the target, you get the most flak!
We should be sending her emails and tweets every hour.
Read this article to understand the complexity of the shut down. It’s not the 800,000 furloughed workers that are a problem it’s the myriad of Federal regulations that they administer. The President has an opportunity through Executive Orders to cut down the bureaucratic state. Meet with Republican governors and business leader and look for alternative mechanism to operate essential programs, The country was built on volunteerism and need to be restored.
Decentralization Is The Solution To The Government Shutdown Problem
Authored by Ryan McMaken via The Mises Institute,
”The partial shutdown with the federal government has helped, perhaps more than any other recent political event, to illustrate some of the biggest problems that come with centralizing an ever-larger number of government activities within a single, centralized institution.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-19/decentralization-solution-government-shutdown-problem
I agree and that option is still available. the dirty, untold truth about shut downs is that fees and taxes are still collected, which cover the services of the furloughed workers. For some reason, the money cannot be dispersed?? Make the decentralization decisions and use the collected funds to get it all started.
Where there is a will there is a way
“The National Park Service said Sunday it is taking the extraordinary step of dipping into entrance fees to pay for staffing at its highly visited parks in the wake of the partial government shutdown.”
Additionally
“Sen. Steve Daines had asked the Interior Department to use a legal exemption to help out gateway community volunteers who are keeping national park bathrooms clean and roads cleared in Montana “
https://billingsgazette.com/news/state-and-regional/montana/volunteers-clean-yellowstone-park/article_ac7503b3-d48c-534e-9288-1e6b093db60f.html
Franklin, this is reasonable thinking and necessary. However, there are many federal employees that are truly extraneous and truly not needed. There are others that are reasonably essential and glad to see they are finding money for staffing needed. This is real thinking and action which we don’t see much of in this Congress which need to be closed/drained down NOW. Trump has gone out of his way to move things forward, but being obstinate democrats they are showing how they are not only fool but hate their own voters! We close the Congress absolutely now as it is useless, and start a new format of Congress with no gathering in DC any more.
You will pry all those future early and often democrat voters from my cold dead hands.
– Nancy Pelosi
That sounds like an invitation…..
What about the dead voters? You going to hold on to those as well, Nasty?
JohnCarlson, those cold dead hands have actually pry/remove those democrat voters as she is blatantly informing them that they are nothings while she is everything. Pitiful!
POTUS is playing Nancy like a fine Stradivarius! Thank you God for this blessing we call POTUS!
I wonder how all of the political shows that’ll be on tomorrow will spin this? Or are those Sunday shows prerecorded a day or two before?
“Oh shoot, I give up.” Is my guess
Only watch Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business at 10. She will be all over this.
If you want to retain normal blood pressure, my advice is to NOT watch them.
Wait for the articles about the more important interviews to be posted here by Sundance, along with the corresponding video clips.
I find its MUCH better for your mental and emotional health to read the CTH article and then watch the video with a rational perspective already established.
YMMV.
Bari – I agree. I cannot watch these insufferable idiots. I have to wait for the synopsis in print and even then it is hardly bearable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The time will come when a first world America will outlive its usefulness. Marx, either Groucho or Karl, I cant remember which, maybe it was both or maybe it was Harpo, once said that America is the opiate of the people. I say that when America outlives its usefulness and becomes a majority Mexican and Central American and Muslim nation , then opium will be the opiate. Ahh that’s not a bad idea we are going to need that very badly especially when the booze runs out
And the completely unbiased and bi-partisan panel, has determined to give the grand prize to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer for their non-fiction movie BAT SHIITE CRAZY. Now BAT SHIITE CRAZY is a token of this pair’s genius. They told me so themselves and repeatedly that they could change perceptions by just looking in the mirror and calling everyone and everything they hated what they saw in the mirror. In other words, they could have been more specific, but rather than allude to an articulation of the mundane, they have come to the conclusion that brevity is the importance of our nation’s first world status and sanity.
Karl Marx said, “Religion is the opium of the masses.” Russell Baker disagreed and said, “In America, it is sport that is the opiate of the masses.”
I’ll go with Russell Baker.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Shut it down! Build it! Hang the traitors! We support you trump, just give us a direction to focus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nancy Pelosi…”you have to reject the offer before you see what’s in the offer”
LikeLiked by 7 people
Payday, that obviously is her mode of doing anything in Congress isn’t it? And Schumer is her little old puppet too weak to be relevant allowing her to bring down the party and both herself and him. Smart? Not! but personally I appreciate her stupidity in actions and words killing off voters and the party en toto.
So true. Couple today’s event with the impeachment hysteria prior to Mueller outing the fraudulent story yesterday. The left is getting a monster sized beat down. Our VSG is burying them. The whole RAT party is starting to look like a Three Stooges movie.
For pure humor, Gidley’s comment about the Dem’s attire–being “resort casual” (in the face of furloughed fed’l employees claiming to have clothing issues no less) cracked me up! 🙂
Jedi trolling.
And while this never ending kabuki theater continues between he said and she said illegal immigration is up 600%. It looks like both parties are stalling for time to let a couple million more in and at the same time keep the hundreds of thosands of DACA criminal men.
Trump is reverting to the policies of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and yes, Barack Obama. All supported fencing along the border, and all supported increased funding for the region.
The DACA “children” most who are now in their 40’s are virulently anti-White, tend to easily assimilate in the multicultural sewer that is modern America, and have been given literally every advantage by the Globalists who run this circus of a country. Many are being promoted over whites into key positions throughout our institutions. There CAN BE NO COMPROMISE aside from whether they get deported by plane or by ground transport.
Clinton was actually about as hardcore as Trump ever was. The offered deal would also extend protections for 300,000 recipients of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program — which protects immigrants from designated countries with conditions that prevent nationals from returning safely. Get ready for the other half of Islamic Somalia to move to Maine and Ohio, Washington. Basically it’s like locking your door AFTER the gang of rapists enter and find your daughter’s room.
I wholeheartedly thank Democratic leaders for rejecting this rancid proposal outright.
