Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley Discusses Shutdown Impasse….

Posted on January 19, 2019 by

White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley appears on Fox News with Jeanine Pirro to discuss the current partial government shutdown and the impasse between the White House and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Budget, Dem Hypocrisy, Government Shutdown, Legislation, media bias, Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

77 Responses to Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley Discusses Shutdown Impasse….

  1. Michael says:
    January 19, 2019 at 10:49 pm

    When the Democrats won the House of Representatives I knew it would be just a matter of time before they shot themselves in the foot. I actually gave them more credit than they deserve. Pelosi likes to expedite matters.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
    • madeline says:
      January 19, 2019 at 10:58 pm

      I wonder if that is why POTUS delayed one hour? To give Nancy time to dispute before he made his pitch.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      January 20, 2019 at 12:12 am

      Michael, shooting themselves in the foot via Nancy girl and not stopping her because they are cowards and afraid of losing some position! And the newbies fighting the oldies is also giving me more laughs as each one and each day they are killing off their voters and make the DNC lying dead sooner than later. She meant NEVER to put forward the people who was hired to represent and shows a lack of common sense and absolutely no integrity. Didn’t know what Trump was going to discuss or offer but was ready before hand to shuck him off. Well, 2 days more and many of those laid off are out of a job. Some of that is great but there are also some employees that deserve better treatment because they actually work! She and her party have no shame and yet expect their communism to win over our country? Dream on, Pelosi and lay off the booze. Another vacation? Gee, as an employee why is she constantly on vacations instead of working for her constituents?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      January 20, 2019 at 12:12 am

      Pelosi is too busy flying around getting money commitments for legislation selling out the USA prior to introducing legislation. the fact that 800k workers are waiting for a paycheck makes no difference to her. Those are small bones.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      January 20, 2019 at 12:17 am

      “Pelosi likes to expedite matters.”

      Mmm. She’s a real Go-Getter. I give her credit for workin’ real hard, at least. Not sure what exactly she’s workin’ FOR, per se… but I appreciate the effort.

      Like

      Reply
    • p'odwats says:
      January 20, 2019 at 12:28 am

      Speaking of idiot Democrats from California I haven’t seen Mad Maxine lately.

      Like

      Reply
  2. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    January 19, 2019 at 10:50 pm

    Darn fine work there by Hogan. Really like him.

    Also like how he put the Pelosi Grounding — we did it to keep her in the country to negotiate. That’s a nice touch there.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
    • felipe says:
      January 19, 2019 at 11:54 pm

      MAG, I heartily agree. seems like another happy warrior like Hassert, Mulvaney, et.al.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      January 20, 2019 at 12:21 am

      MAG – after your post I went back and watched the video with Hogan. You are right, he is an outstanding addition to the press team. Reminds me a bit of Miller – clear, precise and quick on his feet and a “take no prisoners” attitude in calling things as they are. I hope he sticks around for awhile – give Sarah some back up.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        January 20, 2019 at 12:28 am

        Yeah, really like him, Wiser. He’s a good looking guy, has southern charm, and is calm and measured. Really on point. Glad to have him on the team!

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
  3. ParteaGirl says:
    January 19, 2019 at 10:50 pm

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  4. platypus says:
    January 19, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    Nancy just needs a puppy. Then she’d leave DJT alone. Or maybe instead of a puppy, we should give her a TrumpyBear.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. Franklin says:
    January 19, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    What type of dress is the Judge wearing? She looks like a giant tarantula.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. booger71 says:
    January 19, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    Whats Bluto doing in that painting?

    Like

    Reply
    • Rex70 says:
      January 19, 2019 at 11:51 pm

      Right??? He’s the only character who should actually be IN such a satirical depiction of debasement and debauchary! It’s an insult to the epic persona of John Blutarsky to paint him in the company of such posers. Ah–maybe because in the epilogue he became SENATOR Blutarsky! Very funny…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. Franklin says:
    January 19, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    There is nothing Hogan can add that hasn’t been said already.
    The Democrats want a **ithole country overrun with aliens who do not believe in western democracy. The Barbarians are overwhelming the system. The Democrats representatives speak for many foreign countries or nationalities and not for the US.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. Monticello says:
    January 19, 2019 at 11:08 pm

    Alinsky rule 13, pick the target, Pelosi, fix the target, freeze it and polarize it.

    Ridicule Pelosi.

    Outside of her experience

    Keep the pressure on

    Vary the tactics.

    President Trump may not have read Alinsky but he’s got his tactics down cold.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. Franklin says:
    January 19, 2019 at 11:09 pm

    Read this article to understand the complexity of the shut down. It’s not the 800,000 furloughed workers that are a problem it’s the myriad of Federal regulations that they administer. The President has an opportunity through Executive Orders to cut down the bureaucratic state. Meet with Republican governors and business leader and look for alternative mechanism to operate essential programs, The country was built on volunteerism and need to be restored.

    Decentralization Is The Solution To The Government Shutdown Problem

    Authored by Ryan McMaken via The Mises Institute,
    ”The partial shutdown with the federal government has helped, perhaps more than any other recent political event, to illustrate some of the biggest problems that come with centralizing an ever-larger number of government activities within a single, centralized institution.”

    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-19/decentralization-solution-government-shutdown-problem

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      January 19, 2019 at 11:13 pm

      I agree and that option is still available. the dirty, untold truth about shut downs is that fees and taxes are still collected, which cover the services of the furloughed workers. For some reason, the money cannot be dispersed?? Make the decentralization decisions and use the collected funds to get it all started.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Franklin says:
        January 19, 2019 at 11:25 pm

        Where there is a will there is a way

        “The National Park Service said Sunday it is taking the extraordinary step of dipping into entrance fees to pay for staffing at its highly visited parks in the wake of the partial government shutdown.”

        Additionally

        “Sen. Steve Daines had asked the Interior Department to use a legal exemption to help out gateway community volunteers who are keeping national park bathrooms clean and roads cleared in Montana “

        https://billingsgazette.com/news/state-and-regional/montana/volunteers-clean-yellowstone-park/article_ac7503b3-d48c-534e-9288-1e6b093db60f.html

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • Carrie2 says:
          January 20, 2019 at 12:20 am

          Franklin, this is reasonable thinking and necessary. However, there are many federal employees that are truly extraneous and truly not needed. There are others that are reasonably essential and glad to see they are finding money for staffing needed. This is real thinking and action which we don’t see much of in this Congress which need to be closed/drained down NOW. Trump has gone out of his way to move things forward, but being obstinate democrats they are showing how they are not only fool but hate their own voters! We close the Congress absolutely now as it is useless, and start a new format of Congress with no gathering in DC any more.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  10. JohnCarlson says:
    January 19, 2019 at 11:13 pm

    You will pry all those future early and often democrat voters from my cold dead hands.
    – Nancy Pelosi

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Matt Transit says:
    January 19, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    I wonder how all of the political shows that’ll be on tomorrow will spin this? Or are those Sunday shows prerecorded a day or two before?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. JohnCarlson says:
    January 19, 2019 at 11:26 pm

    Clearly today we must all be aware that political expediency for the Chamber of Crony Businesses and Serf Labor and la raza ethnicity, and democrat sheeple voters, takes precedence over rule of law and constitutional procedure. However you say WTF ! what does this mean in relation to the tabulation whereby we must once again realize that the great reconquesta story is now being rehearsed before our very eyes, in the rise of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi indicating that only the two-faced … I mean the bi-faced … can receive the award for reconquesta, unlike Marco Rubio whose reconquesta plans that drank too much water.

    The time will come when a first world America will outlive its usefulness. Marx, either Groucho or Karl, I cant remember which, maybe it was both or maybe it was Harpo, once said that America is the opiate of the people. I say that when America outlives its usefulness and becomes a majority Mexican and Central American and Muslim nation , then opium will be the opiate. Ahh that’s not a bad idea we are going to need that very badly especially when the booze runs out

    And the completely unbiased and bi-partisan panel, has determined to give the grand prize to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer for their non-fiction movie BAT SHIITE CRAZY. Now BAT SHIITE CRAZY is a token of this pair’s genius. They told me so themselves and repeatedly that they could change perceptions by just looking in the mirror and calling everyone and everything they hated what they saw in the mirror. In other words, they could have been more specific, but rather than allude to an articulation of the mundane, they have come to the conclusion that brevity is the importance of our nation’s first world status and sanity.

    Like

    Reply
    • Sherri Young says:
      January 19, 2019 at 11:58 pm

      Karl Marx said, “Religion is the opium of the masses.” Russell Baker disagreed and said, “In America, it is sport that is the opiate of the masses.”

      I’ll go with Russell Baker.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  13. Pale rider says:
    January 19, 2019 at 11:36 pm

    Shut it down! Build it! Hang the traitors! We support you trump, just give us a direction to focus.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. GB Bari says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:13 am

    IMHO, White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley did an outstanding job with Judge Jeanine. he was matter-of-fact and quite relaxed yet spoke easily and articulated every response clearly and understandable to a wide audience. It’s the first time I’ve heard him speak.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Payday says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:21 am

    I saw this on Twitter. LOL!

    Nancy Pelosi…”you have to reject the offer before you see what’s in the offer”

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      January 20, 2019 at 12:26 am

      Payday, that obviously is her mode of doing anything in Congress isn’t it? And Schumer is her little old puppet too weak to be relevant allowing her to bring down the party and both herself and him. Smart? Not! but personally I appreciate her stupidity in actions and words killing off voters and the party en toto.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Payday says:
        January 20, 2019 at 12:45 am

        So true. Couple today’s event with the impeachment hysteria prior to Mueller outing the fraudulent story yesterday. The left is getting a monster sized beat down. Our VSG is burying them. The whole RAT party is starting to look like a Three Stooges movie.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  16. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:58 am

    For pure humor, Gidley’s comment about the Dem’s attire–being “resort casual” (in the face of furloughed fed’l employees claiming to have clothing issues no less) cracked me up! 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. rbette1299 says:
    January 20, 2019 at 1:44 am

    And while this never ending kabuki theater continues between he said and she said illegal immigration is up 600%. It looks like both parties are stalling for time to let a couple million more in and at the same time keep the hundreds of thosands of DACA criminal men.
    Trump is reverting to the policies of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and yes, Barack Obama. All supported fencing along the border, and all supported increased funding for the region.

    The DACA “children” most who are now in their 40’s are virulently anti-White, tend to easily assimilate in the multicultural sewer that is modern America, and have been given literally every advantage by the Globalists who run this circus of a country. Many are being promoted over whites into key positions throughout our institutions. There CAN BE NO COMPROMISE aside from whether they get deported by plane or by ground transport.

    Clinton was actually about as hardcore as Trump ever was. The offered deal would also extend protections for 300,000 recipients of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program — which protects immigrants from designated countries with conditions that prevent nationals from returning safely. Get ready for the other half of Islamic Somalia to move to Maine and Ohio, Washington. Basically it’s like locking your door AFTER the gang of rapists enter and find your daughter’s room.

    I wholeheartedly thank Democratic leaders for rejecting this rancid proposal outright.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s