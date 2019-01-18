Trump Administration Celebrates and Supports March for Life….

Yesterday legislative Democrats ran out of Washington DC for an eleven day recess. Part of the reason for their pre-scheduled exit was their desire to avoid being surrounded by tens-of-thousands of faith-based Americans who show up annually for the March for Life.
March for Life is a cause that celebrates and defends the ultimate right; the first right; the most human of all inherent human rights,… the right to live.
Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence and United States President Donald Trump deliver a strong testimonial of support for our First Right:
Advertisements
And the lying media is not covering this great event and understating the attendance!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sorry, but someone will go furnaces as I remember “what you do to them you do to me also”, just might be a clue. The one deciding will not be Pelosi, Schumer, dnc or GOPe, MSM.
Choices are yours as bit bleach, delete, stop the tape does not even work in Washington except for the clowns🤡🤡
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have set my DVR to record this evening’s news on ABC, CBS and NBC. I will scan through each broadcast to see if there is any mention or video footage of the March for Life Rally tonight. I’ll report on this thread what I find. Keep in mind, I’m on Pacific Time so we’re 3 hours behind EST. It won’t be until after 10:00pm EST for the report.
I have a strong hunch none of the above networks will mention the rally, but you can bet they will all be all over the Women’s March in D.C. tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Just too difficult for any of them to formulate a believable talking point…..Better to just abscond…..And them when asked about the March, act surprised & say….”Oh was that last week….?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Sundance for the post. Many of our family friends are in D.C. Their unwavering personal commitment to Life, along with overwhelming multitudes of like souls bolsters our Life resolve. So very grateful for President Trump to warmly welcome and SUPPORT the cause for Life!
LikeLiked by 18 people
Media – Don’t believe your lying eyes! There wasn’t even a march! Look over here, 20 “anti-fascists” protesting that dictator Trump. You know they’re “anti” fascists ’cause its in the name. This is a movement we need to take seriously! Now shove your heads further up your a**.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You should have added the “/s” designation at the end of your screed, otherwise some may think you’re a troll.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nah, regulars on this site are far to savvy to not know its sarcasm.
LikeLike
The Anti-fascists aka ANTIFA… Yes it is an OLD movement we should take seriously.
The name ‘Antifascist Action’ (Antifaschistische Aktion in German) first appeared in Germany in 1932, and was a moniker used by the German Communist Party.
ANTIF conference in 1932
NOT a group I want to see here in the USA!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Not affirming the National Socialists at the time but having spent time watching our own ANTIFA it does make more sense to me why the German communists were dealt with so severely.
LikeLike
45 straight down the line! defends life loves liberty works for Peace!
LikeLiked by 9 people
The other reason the democrats fled DC is because nothing good can come from them being there. They have chosen to employ cheap, political attack rather than solve the open border crisis. Staying in Washington leaves them vulnerable to uncomfortable questions. They can’t have that.
The democrats have chosen this hill to die on. SD correctly predicted that they would.
Now, it’s up to us to make sure that they do. Keep calling, emailing, tweeting, your representatives daily, and don’t be afraid to dispense with the pleasantries.
LikeLiked by 12 people
“They have chosen to employ cheap, political attack rather than solve the open border crisis.” Actually, they have chosen to employ cheap labor, among other deviant things, because they don’t want to solve the open border crisis!
LikeLike
I love Donald Trump no matter what people say!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Good for you, Michael, good for you!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes!
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me too, Michael Ogazie! Me too! Thank you for your up-lifting post!
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’re welcome my friend!
God bless.
LikeLike
“the most human of all inherent human rights,… the right to live”
The panda suggesting something so powerful, save the baby humans!
SD, So simply, and beautifully put.
LikeLiked by 10 people
It was jarring in the most wonderful way…..
LikeLike
I was in DC for business once during the time the March for Life was going on. I had never been to the March of Life before. My hotel…a nice one….was filled to the gills with young people in their teens and 20’s. There were so many of them. They were everywhere I went. Loads of them. I was a bit overwhelmed, in a good way, thinking about how many young people were advocating for babies to live instead of killing them. It was very cold, wet and gray out, yet they were enthused, excited and just plain positive. It restored me.
LikeLiked by 19 people
And nine months later more children entered the world. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
I find it fascinating that while Liberals “claim” conservatives deny ” Settled Science” they ignore basic BIOLOGY.
And.. NO no no, you pontificating pompous peacocking liberals, boys do not have “periods” too. Stop it. This is child abuse.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/12/16/boys-can-have-periods-schoolchildren-taught-latest-victory-transgender/
LikeLiked by 1 person
They don’t have vaginas either!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, they do not… ; ) Can you imagine gown adults peddling this garbage to children with a straight face??
LikeLike
One of the biggest differences I’ve ever noticed between Pro-life people and the Pro-abortionists, the People from our side of the aisle, and the Leftists, is that our side is filled with joy. We’ll wait hours in the rain or cold or heat to hear our President. We’ll spend hours standing for the unborn.
The Left – nothing but misery emanates from them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The left… the party of death.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, and our side cleans up its own mess before it leaves.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look at the quality of the people there. This is the America I love and fear we are loosing. And I bet the place won’t look like a land fill when they leave.
LikeLiked by 9 people
In all these years it never has!
LikeLike
I pray every day for God’s forgiveness and mercy for what we have allowed to happen to the unborn in this country.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Save The Storks is a wonderful group that helps expectant moms who are considering abortion. Their success rate is 80%! My wife and I make a small monthly contribution. God bless for reading this and for contributing, if you can.
LikeLiked by 5 people
In case anyone is wondering, the medical establishment is fully on the side of abortion. This includes American Medical Association and the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, ACOG, the largest professional organization in OB/Gyn.
There is a professional association of pro-life OB/Gyns. It is American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians & Gynecologists. AAPLOG.
ACOG, at their annual conference, does allow AAPLOG to have display space at the conference.
Also: AMA switched their views on abortion. AMA used to be pro-life, from the 1800s. In 1890, AMA gave guidance that a baby could be aborted if that was necessary to save the life of the mother. Approval of two docs would be needed. This morphed to the status quo pre Roe, where the standard morphed to be threat to life or welfare, including mental health, of mother. This pretty much covers anyone. It became a perfunctory practice to get approval from a couple colluding docs.
A lot of the lead-up to Roe has been explained well by Bernard Nathanson in “Aborting America.” This is a very readable book. Nathsanson was an OB/Gyn performing and overseeing abortions. He joined up with Lawrence “Larry” Lader to form NARAL, and plan how they would shift the nation on the practice and policy on abortion. Two white men. They were major forces in constructing the trite slogans and arguments that are still played today.
Nathanson had a turn of heart, and became mostly pro-life. He then wrote that book. It covers this history, through Roe, and the final part fo the book reviews basically all of the arguments for abortion. He logically finds nearly all to be wanting. Illogical, etc.
He later became all-the-way pro-life, and a big pro-life advocate for the remainder of his life.
Lader, a political activist, was basically on fire for progressivism, Communism, and “The New Left.” A big follower of Alinsky beliefs and strategies. He wrote a great deal, and some of this pro-abortion writing was well known to Justice Blackmun as Blackmun prevailed over Roe.
Lader was pro-abortion I believe all the way to his death. He is quite shocked and remorseful, now, I am sure.
A great deal is out there, on clinical aspects, on history, on biology / “science” / facts, and politics.
It is not hard to find, if you are motivated to look. Reading “Aborting America” is a good place to start.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Similarly I will not give to a woman a pessary to cause abortion.”
– Hippocratic Oath, the earliest expression of medical ethics in the Western world, between the fifth and third centuries BC.
They knew 2500 years ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lader was a New York American Labor Party communist.
He also spent months and months with Margaret Sanger before she died(she was a heavy drinker and pill addict in the end) to write her biography. He credited her with inspiring him. He was called the father of the abortion movement and was pivotal in the Roe v Wade decision.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, Bernard Nathanson became a Catholic through the pro-life movement.
LikeLike
When you think of the freaks on the other side of the “issue”, who equate killing babies with freedom, human rights, progressive “values”, etc, it becomes easier to understand the level of manipulation and brainwashing the left has wrought on Western civilization
I saw a video recently of some brainless woman telling children how wonderful abortion is. At the end of the video, she pulled down her lower lip to expose the word “abortion” she had tattooed on the inside
The brainless, immoral skank was proud of the fact she had reached so far down into the depths of depravity, so proud she was a soulless piece of human garbage
Call it what you want, brainwashing, stupidity, trying to be hip and cool, whatever, but there’s no excuse. That type of person cannot be redeemed. They’re beyond sick and depraved, they’re evil, and that word is beginning to sum up leftism in all of it’s forms
I remember struggling to try to understand a woman’s right to choose viewpoint. I’m a man, so I did my best to see where they were coming from, but I just couldn’t do it
It’s wrong, it’s immoral, it’s disgusting and grotesque
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Anyone else as tired of this human donkey as I am?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yeap, me too. What worries me is that James Wood twitted something like : “be aware of what she’s doing because she is very dangerous”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course she’s dangerous. The difference between her and Oblowme however is a lot of advance notice this time. So we’ll see.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He is 100% spot on! She is dangerous! You don’t think many of the Millenials actually think do you? Critical thinking? Oh please!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL. No, they don’t . You are totally right.
LikeLike
The No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act, a measure to prohibit taxpayer-funded abortion, which would have codified the Hyde Amendment, a rider added to federal appropriations bills to ensure that taxpayer dollars never directly underwrite abortion procedures.
The legislation needed 60 votes to pass, but it failed even to reach a majority, despite the fact that the Republican party holds a four-vote edge in the Senate. Republican senators Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) voted with Democrats against the bill, while Democratic senators Bob Casey (Pa.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with the Republicans in favor.
Five Republican senators, meanwhile, were not present for the vote: Lamar Alexander (Tenn.), Richard Burr (N.C.), Mike Crapo (Idaho), Lindsey Graham (S.C.), and Rand Paul (Ky.).
^——–Need some public shaming..
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/republican-senators-skip-vote-on-key-pro-life-legislation/
LikeLiked by 4 people
What else would you expect! Demons flee when the Messiah Jesus, the Lord of Life, is exalted. I’m surprised they didn’t ask to be housed in a group of pigs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Abortion increased the risk of breast cancer by 44% with one abortion, and 76% and 89% with two and three abortions.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2013/12/new_study_from_china_helps_to_prove_the_abortion-breast_cancer_link.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whenever you see the term “uniparty”, think of this speech and Trump’s accomplishments, and where many Pubs stand on this issue, and know there certainly are differences between the two camps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Abortion is murder,
made legal by the federal government.
The marxist democrat party executes
its bloodlust against the weakest among us,
infant humans unable to defend themselves.
They cut babies into pieces to be sold to those who worship death.
Mentally ill people force us to participate
in a sickening ceremony of human sacrifice.
It must be stopped, else we are part of it
because we allowed it to happen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The wicked Flee when none pursueth!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is true. We got to meet her and she’s met our three children. So grateful she chose LIFE!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jeremiah 1:5
Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What is the real attendance..? I know the MSM downplays it bigly..
LikeLike
We hold these truths to be Self Evident among these are: Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Happiness (Property)
un – a – lien – able = cannot be infringed or taken away. Give by our Creator
Should be pronounced thus: un a lean able
cannot put “a lien” on these rights.
The lawyers, courts and congress have trampled all over these rights continually.
LikeLike