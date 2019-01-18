Trump Administration Celebrates and Supports March for Life….

Yesterday legislative Democrats ran out of Washington DC for an eleven day recess. Part of the reason for their pre-scheduled exit was their desire to avoid being surrounded by tens-of-thousands of faith-based Americans who show up annually for the March for Life.

March for Life is a cause that celebrates and defends the ultimate right; the first right; the most human of all inherent human rights,… the right to live.

Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence and United States President Donald Trump deliver a strong testimonial of support for our First Right:

We march for the marginalized. We march for the voiceless. We march for the unborn. #MarchForLife pic.twitter.com/wQczUuDOdR — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 18, 2019

A cross is now visible on the center circle on the floor of the US Capitol Rotunda pic.twitter.com/VvvvaPN8Vt — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 17, 2019

Advertisements