President Trump Cancels Speaker Pelosi Overseas Trip…

President Trump stops military aircraft availability for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just minutes ahead of a previously scheduled foreign trip. Read below:
I would expect the Democrats will use a DNC billionaire donors’ private fleet.
I’d love to see them get off that bus…
Photo of Schiff getting off the bus.
https://www.waynedupree.com/dems-get-off-bus-angry/
That was the bus taking a Schitt.
LOL
Our President is an amazing leader putting in their place the elites who mooch off of Americans taxpayers, living like kings on the backs of working people. President Trump is like our modern day General Patton.
Chad Pergram@ChadPergram
“Members are sitting on the USAF bus on CapHill they wait to see if they are departing on overseas trip Trump canceled.
“Fox is told there are ***furious calls going back and forth now between the Hill, State, Pentagon and White House.***”
Thanks, Perot, that’s hilarious. Luxury living on the taxpayer’s dime just got cancelled!
And WE, THE PEOPLE must see the transcripts of those calls and texts put up on the internet. Today.
Love, love, love Billy!
Man he was great. Here’s Billy with JJ and EC, on a Hammond B-3
That’s the first thing that popped into My head at the doctors Office when I glanced at twitter on Muh phone, (I took My FIL), Folks in the Lobby thought I’d just went “crazy” I was busting out Laughing..
Nancy’s not leaving on a jet plane…
As a wise man said somewhere else, he should have let them get to Afghanistan and then pulled all funding so they couldn’t get refueled.
That is exactly where I would be headed, but then our President is too much of a nice guy!
Donor’s private aircraft flight? Illegal campaign in-kind contribution!
To a war zone? Wonder if Afghanistan was just a layover to make the trip look legit?
Checkmate !
Did Pelosi have her throat cut and didn’t even know she was bleeding?
LOL.
We are witnessing the end of Nancy Pelosi’s political career. She has no control over the DNC.
This is a brilliant counter punch to Pelosi’s despicable stunt cancelling the State of the Union.
I hope someone recorded Pelosi’s strained facial expressions and physical gyrations when she was reading the payback letter.
ANOTHER DEMOCRAT VACATION PLANNED!
Chad Pergram@ChadPergram
“House Democrats are scheduled to hold their annual retreat this winter at the Lansdowne Resort and Spa in Leesburg, VA. The dates are February 13-15.” — 4 Star Resort
Recent Vacations w/ in 2 months?
1. Hawaii
2. Puerto Rico – Lobbyist junket
3. Brussels, Egypt, Afghanistan
4. Leesburg, VA
Are we invited?
Never been to Leesburg, or a “spa”. Lets all bring our MAGA hats and crash the party!
Read my mind, wonder if hunter orange will do?
Yellow vest would work I reckon
Pelosi , Dems nd MSM are in complete meltdown
Still laughing and loving it
Dear Nancy,
If you decide to fly commercial, remember to get to the airport 3 hours ahead of your scheduled departure. While waiting to board, you might want to read the Logan Act.
So whose job is it to keep the Republicans in line and on message, and stop them from pooping all over this winning?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Who? In theory that would be the RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel.
Liberals use the Saul Alinsky tactic of ridicule on conservatives, deliberately and intentionally all the time.
It simply has to be killing their souls KNOWING they are getting ridiculed like this because Trump was smart enough to do this.
Can you imagine Romney or Sassehole or the mailman’s son turning the tables on here like this? No way. Only Trump fights for us.
Booyah!!
The ultimate witch slap. Fantastic! So good I need to have a good happy hour. Cheers.
Cheers 🙂
Hail Trump, the conquering hero.
The tears and lamentations of the DNC women/XE/XERs are wonderful to hear.
As far as I’m concerned, Congressional members have no reason to be jet-setting outside the United States of America for anything other than for a voluntary self-funded vacation.
I see no reason US Citizen Representatives/Senators need to be doing anything other than representing the US Citizens of their districts on US matters.
The ONLY Official Foreign visit(s) should require authorization through the Office of the President – Otherwise it’s interfering with the duties of the US President. Separation of Powers come to mind
They go overseas to help recipients spend some of the 10s of billion$ in Foreign Aid they appropriate annually.
I agree 100
LOL…old Nancy will be so mad and sucking on her teeth so hard if ya put a hose in her mouth she could vacuum the carpets in the White House..lmaoooooooooooooo
Best President Ever
Best Troller Ever
And it’s not over yet…
Feel the burn…….ha
Totally .. You know those Kooks were up to no good on that trip. A lot of private communications available on those defense planes that they cannot get on the ground
heh…I kinda love this too
She and her entourage need more alcohol than a commercial flight can provide.
So true. I listed all the alcohol for other trips down thread.. Grey Goose Arghh my favorite to good for her
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Will Retire from the US Supreme Court in January, 2019
Speaking privately, a law clerk says the Justice’s Cancer has come out of remission
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has had a re-occurrence of malignant melanoma, she has told her law clerks. Ginsburg was treated in 1999 for colon cancer and had surgery in 2009 for pancreatic cancer.
https://www.smobserved.com/story/2019/01/07/politics/justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg-will-retire-from-the-us-supreme-court-in-january-2019/3658.html
Wrong thread …..
Anticipate the firestorm against our beloved President Trump to be cranked up to 13. They will do anything to get rid of him and insure that he doesn’t hit them with a great choice for the Supreme Court.
“What do you mean the trip’s cancelled??”
How much fun to see the lying MSM follow the talking points given to them by Pelosi’s office about “I was just going to visit our brave troops in Afghanistan and this mean President Trump took my trip away from me out of spite.”
I wonder if obama is sitting in the back of that bus?!
According to previous documents uncovered by Judicial Watch, the former Speaker’s military travel cost the United States Air Force $2,100,744.59 over one two-year period — $101,429.14 of which was for in-flight expenses, including food and alcohol. For example, purchases for one Pelosi-led congressional delegation traveling from Washington, DC, through Tel Aviv, Israel to Baghdad, Iraq May 15-20, 2008, included: Johnny Walker Red scotch, Grey Goose vodka, E&J brandy, Baileys Irish Cream, Maker’s Mark whiskey, Courvoisier cognac, Bacardi Light rum, Jim Beam whiskey, Beefeater gin, Dewar’s scotch, Bombay Sapphire gin, Jack Daniel’s whiskey, Corona beer and several bottles of wine.Judicial Watch also previously uncovered internal Department of Defense (DOD) email correspondence detailing attempts by DOD staff to accommodate Pelosi’s numerous requests for military escorts and military aircraft as well as the speaker’s last minute cancellations and changes. For example, in response to a series of requests for military aircraft, one DOD official wrote, “Any chance of politely querying [Pelosi’s team] if they really intend to do all of these or are they just picking every weekend?…[T]here’s no need to block every weekend ‘just in case’…” The email also notes that Pelosi’s office had, “a history of canceling many of their past requests.”Judicial Watch also uncovered emails from the DOD that show the Pentagon worked hand-in-hand with congressional offices prior to releasing documents regarding congressional military travel under the FOIA. These “heads up” emails involved FOIA requests filed by Judicial Watch, The Wall Street Journal, Congressional Quarterly, and Roll Call, among other organizations, related to the use of military aircraft by a number of congressional members, including Pelosi.“Despite the media firestorm over her military travel abuses, Nancy Pelosi continued to use the United States Air Force as
Anybody know if The Turtle has invited POTUS to give the SOTU in the Senate chamber? I’m looking but I don’t see anything. Perfect opportunity for The Turtle to show that he IS NOT a card carrying member of the DC Swamp if he did this.
‘GOPe traitors will shriek in horror, “this reality show is ‘not who we are'”! Actually, suck it up, that’s our man, the one we elected! Real people, whose blood and sweat pays for untold lists of crap, will understand this at the gut level.
Let President Trump be President Trump!
Tools like David French, Jonah Goldberg, Ben Shapiro, and others are already tweeting about how unseemly it is for Trump to respond in kind to Pelosi.
This is why they are losers. Surrender monkeys. It explains why these tools would rather endure Hillary Clinton as President appointing judges than take a chance on Trump.
Trump has exposed the fake conservative pundit class bigly!
Well, as Commander in Chief, it is his airforce!
I am sooo glad Queen Nancy decided to stay and lead the House Dems. Her Marie Antoinette attitude, and big mouth make a great foil for POTUS to play with. What a gift. Looking forward to this, stocking up on popcorn.
I am with you Simicharmed. It is way past time to ground them all.
Doocie is funny!
(One bad word)
Someone should really dig into what is Pelosi’s real Agenda with this overseas trip.
Why Brussels? Is it to undermine PT and Brexit?
Why Afghanistan? Is it to undermine PT and he plans for US troop pullout?
Why Egypt? Is it to undermine PT and his new Middle East peace initiatives whereby SA, Egypt and Israel are stepping up to fight radicals?
I find these 3 destinations very suspicious.
I am still laughing. This whole thing is hysterical, and no — I did not read all of the comments, so someone may have very well addressed this before — so, aside from the pure genius of what Trump has done here, it also puts the spotlight on what Pelosi (Congress) has done.
The MSM would never, ever report on a congressional delegation taking a joy ride on the taxpayers dime to parts unknown. Who knew (before Trump, really) that Congress was flitting all over the globe just having a grand old time? — Who knew?)
As a political junkie, I was really not aware of all of these junkets that our politicians take — and apparently quite frequently. Didn’t some just come back from Puerto Rico?
NOW — everyone knows!
And during an shutdown. this makes it even more obnoxious to an occasional observer!
With Trump — and the finely-honed knives out to get him — this was a good day!! Win!
Also do not forget that since the shutdown, PT has been in the WH available everyday. No vacations, no Christmas getaway. Would any other President have done the same? I think not.
PT is loyal to the people and the Dems just play the people.
POTUS is driving this bus !
“You just know he’s thinking “SHI*T! I shoulda made that junket to Puerto Rico…! Babes and brews on the beach, I missed that for THIS? That freaking Menendez has all the luck!” BC
Bwahaha. Bwahaha
World class trolling and the dimms keep stepping on one rake after another.
Smelosi got SPANKED!!
She found a ride!
