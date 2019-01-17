President Trump Cancels Speaker Pelosi Overseas Trip…

Posted on January 17, 2019 by

President Trump stops military aircraft availability for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just minutes ahead of a previously scheduled foreign trip.  Read below:

I would expect the Democrats will use a DNC billionaire donors’ private fleet.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Legislation, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

705 Responses to President Trump Cancels Speaker Pelosi Overseas Trip…

Older Comments
  1. 4EDouglas says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    I’d love to see them get off that bus…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Judiciary says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    Our President is an amazing leader putting in their place the elites who mooch off of Americans taxpayers, living like kings on the backs of working people. President Trump is like our modern day General Patton.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Perot Conservative says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:19 pm

    Chad Pergram@ChadPergram
    ·
    “Members are sitting on the USAF bus on CapHill they wait to see if they are departing on overseas trip Trump canceled.

    “Fox is told there are ***furious calls going back and forth now between the Hill, State, Pentagon and White House.***”

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. moe2004 says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:21 pm

    Nancy’s not leaving on a jet plane…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. Fringe Dweller says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:22 pm

    As a wise man said somewhere else, he should have let them get to Afghanistan and then pulled all funding so they couldn’t get refueled.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. California Joe says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    Donor’s private aircraft flight? Illegal campaign in-kind contribution!

    Like

    Reply
  8. beaujest says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    Checkmate !

    Like

    Reply
  9. LSE says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:24 pm

    We are witnessing the end of Nancy Pelosi’s political career. She has no control over the DNC.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. GSparrow says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:24 pm

    This is a brilliant counter punch to Pelosi’s despicable stunt cancelling the State of the Union.

    I hope someone recorded Pelosi’s strained facial expressions and physical gyrations when she was reading the payback letter.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Perot Conservative says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    ANOTHER DEMOCRAT VACATION PLANNED!

    Chad Pergram@ChadPergram

    “House Democrats are scheduled to hold their annual retreat this winter at the Lansdowne Resort and Spa in Leesburg, VA. The dates are February 13-15.” — 4 Star Resort

    Recent Vacations w/ in 2 months?

    1. Hawaii
    2. Puerto Rico – Lobbyist junket
    3. Brussels, Egypt, Afghanistan
    4. Leesburg, VA

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. teaforall says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    Pelosi , Dems nd MSM are in complete meltdown
    Still laughing and loving it

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Niagara Frontier says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:27 pm

    So whose job is it to keep the Republicans in line and on message, and stop them from pooping all over this winning?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Greg1 says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:27 pm

    Liberals use the Saul Alinsky tactic of ridicule on conservatives, deliberately and intentionally all the time.

    It simply has to be killing their souls KNOWING they are getting ridiculed like this because Trump was smart enough to do this.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Proud American (@oorahamerica) says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    The ultimate witch slap. Fantastic! So good I need to have a good happy hour. Cheers.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Optimus Maximus says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    Hail Trump, the conquering hero.

    The tears and lamentations of the DNC women/XE/XERs are wonderful to hear.

    Like

    Reply
  17. simicharmed says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    As far as I’m concerned, Congressional members have no reason to be jet-setting outside the United States of America for anything other than for a voluntary self-funded vacation.

    I see no reason US Citizen Representatives/Senators need to be doing anything other than representing the US Citizens of their districts on US matters.

    The ONLY Official Foreign visit(s) should require authorization through the Office of the President – Otherwise it’s interfering with the duties of the US President. Separation of Powers come to mind

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. burnett044 says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    LOL…old Nancy will be so mad and sucking on her teeth so hard if ya put a hose in her mouth she could vacuum the carpets in the White House..lmaoooooooooooooo

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    Best President Ever
    Best Troller Ever

    And it’s not over yet…

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  20. calisandy says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:31 pm

    She and her entourage need more alcohol than a commercial flight can provide.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. spoogels says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:32 pm

    Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Will Retire from the US Supreme Court in January, 2019

    Speaking privately, a law clerk says the Justice’s Cancer has come out of remission

    U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has had a re-occurrence of malignant melanoma, she has told her law clerks. Ginsburg was treated in 1999 for colon cancer and had surgery in 2009 for pancreatic cancer.

    https://www.smobserved.com/story/2019/01/07/politics/justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg-will-retire-from-the-us-supreme-court-in-january-2019/3658.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Phil Free says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    “What do you mean the trip’s cancelled??”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  23. Concerned Virginian says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    How much fun to see the lying MSM follow the talking points given to them by Pelosi’s office about “I was just going to visit our brave troops in Afghanistan and this mean President Trump took my trip away from me out of spite.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. RobInPA says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    I wonder if obama is sitting in the back of that bus?!

    Like

    Reply
  25. wyntre says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. agentcommonsense says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    According to previous documents uncovered by Judicial Watch, the former Speaker’s military travel cost the United States Air Force $2,100,744.59 over one two-year period — $101,429.14 of which was for in-flight expenses, including food and alcohol. For example, purchases for one Pelosi-led congressional delegation traveling from Washington, DC, through Tel Aviv, Israel to Baghdad, Iraq May 15-20, 2008, included: Johnny Walker Red scotch, Grey Goose vodka, E&J brandy, Baileys Irish Cream, Maker’s Mark whiskey, Courvoisier cognac, Bacardi Light rum, Jim Beam whiskey, Beefeater gin, Dewar’s scotch, Bombay Sapphire gin, Jack Daniel’s whiskey, Corona beer and several bottles of wine.Judicial Watch also previously uncovered internal Department of Defense (DOD) email correspondence detailing attempts by DOD staff to accommodate Pelosi’s numerous requests for military escorts and military aircraft as well as the speaker’s last minute cancellations and changes. For example, in response to a series of requests for military aircraft, one DOD official wrote, “Any chance of politely querying [Pelosi’s team] if they really intend to do all of these or are they just picking every weekend?…[T]here’s no need to block every weekend ‘just in case’…” The email also notes that Pelosi’s office had, “a history of canceling many of their past requests.”Judicial Watch also uncovered emails from the DOD that show the Pentagon worked hand-in-hand with congressional offices prior to releasing documents regarding congressional military travel under the FOIA. These “heads up” emails involved FOIA requests filed by Judicial Watch, The Wall Street Journal, Congressional Quarterly, and Roll Call, among other organizations, related to the use of military aircraft by a number of congressional members, including Pelosi.“Despite the media firestorm over her military travel abuses, Nancy Pelosi continued to use the United States Air Force as

    Like

    Reply
  27. Concerned Virginian says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    Anybody know if The Turtle has invited POTUS to give the SOTU in the Senate chamber? I’m looking but I don’t see anything. Perfect opportunity for The Turtle to show that he IS NOT a card carrying member of the DC Swamp if he did this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. apfelcobbler says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    ‘GOPe traitors will shriek in horror, “this reality show is ‘not who we are'”! Actually, suck it up, that’s our man, the one we elected! Real people, whose blood and sweat pays for untold lists of crap, will understand this at the gut level.

    Let President Trump be President Trump!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • L4grasshopper says:
      January 17, 2019 at 5:50 pm

      Tools like David French, Jonah Goldberg, Ben Shapiro, and others are already tweeting about how unseemly it is for Trump to respond in kind to Pelosi.

      This is why they are losers. Surrender monkeys. It explains why these tools would rather endure Hillary Clinton as President appointing judges than take a chance on Trump.

      Trump has exposed the fake conservative pundit class bigly!

      Like

      Reply
  29. Sparky5253 says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:43 pm

    Well, as Commander in Chief, it is his airforce!

    Like

    Reply
  30. kinderandgentler says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:44 pm

    I am sooo glad Queen Nancy decided to stay and lead the House Dems. Her Marie Antoinette attitude, and big mouth make a great foil for POTUS to play with. What a gift. Looking forward to this, stocking up on popcorn.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Margaret Berger says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    I am with you Simicharmed. It is way past time to ground them all.

    Like

    Reply
  32. wyntre says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:46 pm

    Doocie is funny!

    (One bad word)

    Like

    Reply
  33. Bogeyfree says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:46 pm

    Someone should really dig into what is Pelosi’s real Agenda with this overseas trip.

    Why Brussels? Is it to undermine PT and Brexit?

    Why Afghanistan? Is it to undermine PT and he plans for US troop pullout?

    Why Egypt? Is it to undermine PT and his new Middle East peace initiatives whereby SA, Egypt and Israel are stepping up to fight radicals?

    I find these 3 destinations very suspicious.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Liberty Forge says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    I am still laughing. This whole thing is hysterical, and no — I did not read all of the comments, so someone may have very well addressed this before — so, aside from the pure genius of what Trump has done here, it also puts the spotlight on what Pelosi (Congress) has done.

    The MSM would never, ever report on a congressional delegation taking a joy ride on the taxpayers dime to parts unknown. Who knew (before Trump, really) that Congress was flitting all over the globe just having a grand old time? — Who knew?)

    As a political junkie, I was really not aware of all of these junkets that our politicians take — and apparently quite frequently. Didn’t some just come back from Puerto Rico?

    NOW — everyone knows!

    And during an shutdown. this makes it even more obnoxious to an occasional observer!

    With Trump — and the finely-honed knives out to get him — this was a good day!! Win!

    Like

    Reply
  36. Bogeyfree says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    Also do not forget that since the shutdown, PT has been in the WH available everyday. No vacations, no Christmas getaway. Would any other President have done the same? I think not.

    PT is loyal to the people and the Dems just play the people.

    Like

    Reply
  37. srmikeinohio says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    POTUS is driving this bus !

    Like

    Reply
  38. wyntre says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    “You just know he’s thinking “SHI*T! I shoulda made that junket to Puerto Rico…! Babes and brews on the beach, I missed that for THIS? That freaking Menendez has all the luck!” BC

    Like

    Reply
  39. AH_C, Boofer says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    Bwahaha. Bwahaha

    World class trolling and the dimms keep stepping on one rake after another.

    Like

    Reply
  40. CNY3 says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:52 pm

    Smelosi got SPANKED!!

    Like

    Reply
  41. L4grasshopper says:
    January 17, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    She found a ride!

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s