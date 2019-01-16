Speaker Pelosi Weaponizes State of The Union Custom for Resistance Movement – Cancels Invitation…

Showcasing the severe political resistance objectives of Democrats, speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has sent a politically crafted letter to the White House requesting that President Trump cancel his State of the Union address.

The pretense of the letter surrounds the ongoing partial government shutdown and a concern for security. However, DHS and the Secret Service have stated nothing in the letter is factually correct; and they were not contacted by Pelosi with questions.

In short, it’s a political stunt by Speaker Pelosi and Democrat leadership.

(link to letter)

Not surprised.

