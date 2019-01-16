Speaker Pelosi Weaponizes State of The Union Custom for Resistance Movement – Cancels Invitation…

Showcasing the severe political resistance objectives of Democrats, speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has sent a politically crafted letter to the White House requesting that President Trump cancel his State of the Union address.
The pretense of the letter surrounds the ongoing partial government shutdown and a concern for security. However, DHS and the Secret Service have stated nothing in the letter is factually correct; and they were not contacted by Pelosi with questions.
In short, it’s a political stunt by Speaker Pelosi and Democrat leadership.
Have the SOTU address in AT&T stadium in Dallas. Nothing like a rally with 125k people!!!!
Love the Idea……Have the speech at the biggest arena near DC
Leave an area on field for Congressionals to seat… Make sure they all sit next to each other so that empty seats are very apparent for those not attending.
I’d be there in a heartbeat!
All Hype, great idea. However, Pelosi and many other democrats in and out of Congress think that the more you lie, the more you will be believed. Odd that their party is diminishing daily due to these lies. Not working for the 2 parties in 1 any more! But that is okay because pretty soon the Congress is closed down and never again to be in DC.
SOTU has been an arena for clapping seals for years, (or seals sitting on their flappers). It’s a JOKE like the Congress is a Joke, like the DC Swamp is a cesspool.
A Pox on all their houses. If the rule of law and secure borders are not restored then What’s the big deal about this circus anyway?
Agreed. If this is the end of the televised embarrassment, that’s one more reason to support the “shut down.”
I would go and drag the husband with me
No…No…No… do not give in, Mr.President. The SOTU is an annual msg presented by you to a joint session of the U.S. Congress. And in case Pelosi and her ilk forget, they represent us. We have a right to hear the address delivered at the U.S. Capitol building…the people’s house.
Enough of this crap. Damn her.
As long as Congress is getting paid, they should be at the SOTU. No excuse. Nobody asked the bureaucrats who ARE affected by the shutdown to be there. Nancy’s got enough trouble with O-C trying to de-throne her and the rest of the old dem swamp rats. It’s almost fun to watch!
With the recent false flag in Syria, a question comes to mind:
What if this is a set-up? Pelosi dares Trump to show, an Event is staged, someone is hurt, President is blamed.
Sad that such is the norm of our times, that such things must be contemplated…
Oh Noes !! What if another reader might catch your case of dour concern??
Concern duly noted, hope ya feel better now.
Chill..and I wasn’t feeling bad, either. Expressing an opinion. We good?
Gunner;
I disagree, strongly. Pelosi has just given PDJT the PERFECT opportunity, as these SOTU addresses had become political theater; he can give his SOTU address to the NATION, without all the Political theater.
IF Congress wants to hear, they can tune in. But they can’t do that crap where the refuse to applaud, etc.
Give it from the oval office, or YES, at a rally. Have guests, like Angel moms, etc.
Champion all the positive things POTUS has done, the strength of the economy, and then focus, briefly, on the WALL shutdown.
Before you fight, think about what your fighting about. Dems don’t want to have POTUS telling the American people the truth, obviously. The can disinvite him, but they can’t shut him up.
Totally agreed. There is no requirement to do the SOTU as a speech, it is a written letter. Submit it at 11:59pm the evening after a GINORMOUS rally in which you swear that the SOTU will never again be held in a building that doesn’t represent the people. Citizens have as much right, if not moreso, to attend and be part of it than a sniveling congress member does.
…and such is the beauty of open debate and individual opinion.
Dutch, and even more exciting that as President he has the power to close Congress down which I was expecting we the people who are the government would do that. Go for, please, Pres. Trump and they are out of a job and no entry to OUR Congress and salaries stopped, no more lifetime benefits, and have to leave DC unless they own property there. Go for it the nite of the SONS as an excellent time to shut them up and learn they are mere employers and they are fired!
A nacht der langen messer, DC style.
My little suggestion, if it’s possible:
Hold SOTU in the Senate Chambers, remove the 100 desks, put in enough seating to accomodate Senators and all Republican Congressmen/woman since Pelosi has canceled with some announcement as follows:
Due to Speaker Pelosi’s cancellation of SOTU in the House Chamber, it will be re-located to the Senate Chamber. Due to smaller seating/room capacity and the Speaker’s withdrawal of her caucus’ attendance, representatives from the House minority party will be welcome to attend.
Simple.
Continue the tradition next year.
Send your idea to President Trump
Ok
Optics would be great — all standing and cheering President Trump. No resistance. Many tv viewers might not even be aware of the cancellation and move to Senate chambers.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Could even announce the Dem’s aren’t working during the shutdown and won’t be attending SOTO. They are on vacation.
So many possiblities here. I’m sure President Trump is having a good laugh!
Perfect, Maine Coon. The only thing I would add is a hospital bed, heart monitor and I.V. stand for Justice Ginsburg in the unlikely event that she attends. Maybe have a nurse standing by with defibrillator paddles.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That works.
Sentient and she is mean and nasty enough to somehow be there unless she is already passing away. Please God hear what I have said and let’s move forward without her.
I can’t even imagine her sitting next to President Trump at the State of the Union. I can literally see her face and her tongue swabbing her mouth and I wouldn’t even doubt that she would get up and interrupt him. I can see this happening. So I hope she stays home and pouts. And btw, who the hell does she think she is. He is the President, not her. You think this position has gone to her head much. Wackadoodle.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think I could take 1.5 hours of watching Nancy Pelosi filing her nails and flossing her teeth on the dais as President Trump delivers his speech.
I hope she shows up for the SOTU on January 29th.
I want to watch her squirm like a worm.
Rookie mistake by Nanzi…Trump should hold the SOTU speech on the southern border and mail a copy to the House.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Call her bluff and immediately cancel his trip to Capitol Hill. Give the annual State of the Union speech from some alternate location. (Sorry Nancy, we know that Ruth Buzzi Ginsburg was not able to attend anyway.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Steny has asthma can’t make it !
President Trump should Give the speech from the Oval Office and provide congress with written copies. Let Nancy take the blame.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Skype.
She can’t stand the thought of the members cheering his entrance and exit… the thought of having to listen to him tell the public and the world what all he has done to make our country and our economy great… all while she will be on camera sitting behind him, if more than she can tolerate.
The Dems don’t want PDJT to do or say anything that reminds even their LoFos, that he might be doing a good job! They are acting like spoiled brats! Let them not show up like they did last year.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actuall, PDJT might be telieved, to NOT be giving that speech, with her sitting right behind him, I wouldn’t turn my back on that biotch, not for a second!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He could have Clint Eastwood, James Woods, and Jon Voight address the empty chairs just to warm up the crowd. Then since Rush first suggested a rally instead of the State of the Union Address he can introduce Trump as he volunteered. Heck they could stream it live and force the networks to carry it. Oh there’s an idea make the networks think it’s a prime time address coming from the Oval Office and then pipe in the feed from a huge arena.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So many possibilities!
Hold the State of the Union address in Ginsburg’s home so she can attend.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like MaineCoon’s idea of doing it from the Senate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
TY. I sent it to the President. I really think it’s a very professional solution to the problem she made.
Clearly, Pelosi and the Dems do not want POTUS to speak directly to the American people. They prefer to have their version of events, and with the help of the hapless, lapdog media, push their agenda. Please President Trump, go around those standing in your way, and speak directly to the millions who want and need to hear the truth. And thank you for relentlessly fighting for all of us. I get tired just watching how hard you work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And, they don’t want to admit RBG is either daid, or so out of it she can’t attend.
LikeLike
🤔
IF… it were up to me…
Dear Nan,
Your concerns are appreciated and noted.
I will be Happy to hand deliver a written copy of my address, as You requested.
You may follow along with everyone else in the UNION; Use it to fan yourself; or perhaps, you have something else in mind.
No Problemo! Happy to oblige.
As we, in fact, and in your own words, represent equal branches of The Peoples Government, I see no valid reason to reschedule The State of The Union address, which is my DUTY and Obligation as President, as I have received no indication from the Department of Homeland Security nor The Secret Service that any credible or noteworthy security concerns exist, outside of the norm, nor are any anticipated, which would necessitate a delay in Speaking to The American People directly with regard to the State of THEIR UNION!
See YOU on the 29th.
Cordially,
Donald J Trump
President of The United States
SOTU normally what a snooze fest, but with President Trump one never knows, I sorta look forward to them.
Be certain that the big guy is thinking of a great way to exploit this wonderful gesture as we speak.
MAGA! …”Relax and enjoy the ride.”
Praise God. Our beloved Trump can RSVP the seats to this important address. Those not deciding to attend forfeit the seats…our beloved fills them with American Patriots…anxious and thankful to attend.
Angel families come to mind.
Niiiiice.
Please don’t bend Trump!
As I stated in a previous thread, Pelosi is more concerned about SOTU security then she is of our borders. PDJT is exposing them as the America hating, self centered socialists that they are. Winning!
Genius.
Yes..appoint someone to the State of the Union….lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unbelievable. She has no idea what is going on. She probably doesn’t know the meaning of SOTH…or something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mazz: coffee spew on monitor moment!! 🙂
Did this ditz just admit Ginsburg is sleeping with Lou Cabrazi and the fish??
Is that a real tweet? Odd that she would even bring up Ginsburg, given that she’s reportedly the picture of health.
Where did the Dems dig this woman up, she hasn’t made any sense at all and is dumb as a rock so it is said.
I checked her timeline and couldn’t find it so, I’m calling Fake.
Now that one could have been deleted quickly by staff….
This woman is a drooling imbecile.
But . . . PTrump hasn’t tried to appoint an RBG replacement to the SOTU, so concerning the AOC tweet . . . ???????????????????????
I guess the occasional part of her cortex was still out to lunch.
Is this for real?????????
Is it even possible for someone to be that stupid?
Go ahead as scheduled , suggest to Nancy to review security plans with DHS and Secret Service. If she is still concerned offer her and any of her follow Dems chance to view the SOFTU address from one of those “ secure location “ .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another good one!
Or he could offer to have Security to build a temporary fence around the Capitol to keep her safe because they work. 😂
She is INSANE”
“This is a housekeeping matter in the congress of the United States so we can honor our responsibility of the invitation we extended to the President. He can make it from The Oval Office if he wanted.”
Oh, and she blames DHS Secretary for exaggerating the security concerns.
I saw that look in the eyes of the last deer that jumped out in front of me at 60mph. That’s panic, baby!
“Housekeeping matter in the congress…” What? Their servants are furloughed or something?
Hard to believe she is going to try and defend it. Talk about self flagellation!
It’s supposed to be on the 29th right?
We are 4 days away from 30 days of Gov shutdown.
After that, Trump can fire furloughed employees, starting with non-essentials. Smaller Gov. The same ones blocking Trump and hard core Democrats, Bwaaaahahahahahahah
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately, there’s a 60 day notice involved here, otherwise . . .
Yes and that’s why a “bi-partisan” group of Senators is trying to get the President to “re-open” the government so they can negotiate – not so ironically the most visible NeoCons.
They are just now figuring out that the President and his Chief of Staff Mulvaney may have planned it this way all along. After all, they have been working on a Downsizing plan for more than a year. And, I was pleased to see that the legislation they passed about back-pay only applies to those furloughed employees who actually worked during the shutdown.
Good way to start cutting some pork.
Ha!
RUSH LIMBAUGH:” Do a State of the Union Rally, Mr. President!”
Jan 16, 2019
LikeLiked by 2 people
First she invites on Jan. 3, then disinvites. Maybe.
The way I see it, at some inner-party strategists’ meeting, it was decided that Trump’s “will-he-or-won’t-he” stance on critical issues is brilliant. They are trying to replicate Trump.
Trying.
They won’t be able to replicate Trump.
When did Nancy Pelosi become President? She really is deranged along with all the democrats. Speak to the nation, Mr President. Let us watch them choke in their seats or not even show up. It’s time these wackos were held responsible for their idiotic behavior. Thank you, sir, for staying strong!
LikeLiked by 1 person
RUSH:” But Pelosi has given Trump a great opportunity here, I think. See, you gotta look at this on the positive side. Imagine if there was a State of the Union address during the government shutdown. You know what’s gonna happen in there. The Ocasio-Cortez crowd and all of these Democrat freshmen are gonna make a spectacle of the thing.
They’re gonna be shouting. They’re gonna be protesting. They’re gonna be trying to shut Trump up. They’re gonna be turning their backs. They’re gonna be walking in there with signs saying, “Shame, shame, shame, stop the hate,” and all that garbage.
Who needs any of that? We don’t need that! We don’t need our president in the House chamber run by a bunch of radical leftist, hate-filled Democrats. What Trump ought to do is a rally or, better yet, rent out an arena and don’t do a rally but do a literal State of the Union address and literally talk about the State of the Union and the Democrats’ role in destroying it or damaging it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The only problem is then the lying media will not cover it and then the independent voters who would normally not watch a President Trump rally would not get to see the real issue of the border and how well our economy is doing.
We need the independents to come our way in 2020. I can’t believe anyone of them would vote for a democrat!
LikeLiked by 1 person
RUSH LIMBAUGH:”Do a rally. I promise, I’ll tell you what, I’ll introduce him. I’ll make the deal. I will introduce him at the State of the Union rally. I did it in Cape Girardeau when he was there. It’s not a demand. It’s not even a request. It’s an offer. But I think, folks, it’s a golden opportunity. And it would be part and parcel of Trump hanging in.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rush, of all people, should know better the power of media coverage, tradition & habit.
All these ideas of rallies at the border, etc. are cute, but perhaps not that effective.
1. It’d lack the luster of having all House & Senate, SCOTUS, guests there.
2. It’d lack the power of traditional set-up in Congress.
3. It’d be treated like a regular Trump rally by the networks and guaranteed it wouldn’t be covered by most.
RBGinsberg just cancelled a 1/29 speech in Los Angeles. (Seriously).
She just might show up!
DRAIN IT
State of the Union on AF1 on his way to Huge MAGA rally! You like apples Nancy how do you like Dem-Apples!
Applesauce, bitch!!!
Going to be fun this month
Scalise Sounds Off On Pelosi’s Suspicious Request
https://dcalert.com/2019/01/16/scalise-sounds-off-on-pelosis-suspicious-request/
It’s actually very simple.
Pelosi is doing a power play for her base. That’s what she’s supposed to do. Her base voted her & Dimms in power exactly for that.
If by a magic wand her base would ask for a wall, she’d allocate $100 Billion and beg Trump to build it.
President Trump should do just the same for his own base. Actually he should’ve done it already while Repubs were in control. It’s not tax-cuts that made him President. I watched many rallies, never heard “we want tax-cuts” chants. Not even once. I did hear “Build the Wall” and “Lock her up” countless times.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Give the SOTU from the Oval Office surrounded by angel moms and dads, point out that what he wants, $5.7 billion, is $0.13% of the fedgov budget, note that the Dems are on vacation while some fed workers aren’t being paid, and declare a national emergency to immediately fulfill his STATED RESPONSIBILITY and -OBLIGATION- defined within the US code related to illegal employment of aliens to make sure that code is effective and to change it if it isn’t and implement IMMEDIATELY the MANDATORY use of E-Verify for ALL individuals employed in the US BEGINNING with the typical nests of illegals in agriculture and construction.
When it all shakes out, POTUS will have redefined, “give them an inch and they’ll take a mile” to “they won’t budge an inch, we’re going to take a mile”. It is time to play Hardball!
All Mumblin’ Nan did was to voice concerns and make a suggestion to mitigate those concerns. I’m sure she’s hoping to provoke a response from PTrump that will give her an opportunity for some hard-hitting criticism.
I’m also fairly sure that PTrump will make an appropriate response that is difficult to criticize . . . but Mumblin’ Nan will have a go at it anyway.
It is time to REIGN IN Marie Antoinette Pelosi.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Marie Antoinette was reigned in rather effectively and permanently.
My point exactly, carl.
Figuratively speaking, of course.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thus ends a 200+ year tradition of this speech.
Done over a policy disagreement few will remember in a few years.
This bad move conflates this dispute into something much more epic. Its hard to see anyone backing down after this. Neither side.
Not ended yet . . . this is just the opening gambit.
The ending of A Few Good Men comes to mind.
“Nancy, why the two orders? If you ordered that Trump was not to be touched, and your orders are always obeyed, then why the two orders?”
Nancy replies, “Sometimes people take things into their own hands.”
…
“Nancy, you ordered the code red didn’t you!!!!”
Nancy replies, “You’re damn right I ordered the code red!!!! Ah, this is bs, I’m getting outta here and going to Puerto Rico.”
Observe unelected lib dems who cheated and stole the last election teaching hapless republican members how power should be utilized……….
Welcome to 1776, taxation without representation, being ruled by tyrants instead of elected representation, you have no say in your govt.
It doesn’t really matter where it is held. Not the Oval Office. He needs an audience. Audiences make for better speeches, particularly people like President Trump who feed off the energy of The People.
For all those agonizing over whether or not the media televise it, doesn’t matter. The people who are going to watch are going to watch and those who won’t were not going to anyway.
I didn’t watch a single SOTU while O was President as I’d vomit if I had to do that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That little stunt deserves this as a response (oldie but goodie):
I like Cowboys Stadium or a border wall rally location.
Looks like Nancy and her family having other issues. Wonder how much help Nancy gave her son…
Company co-founded by Nancy Pelosi’s son charged with securities fraud
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2014/jul/17/company-co-founded-nancy-pelosis-son-charged-secur/
