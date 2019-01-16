Embarrassed by Optics – Democrat House Leader Steny Hoyer Cancels (not really) 11-Day Recess…

Amid the ongoing partial government shutdown; and with the unwillingness of Democrats to negotiate on border security funding; and coming on the heels of a massive Puerto Rico junket funded by K-Street lobbyists; it may have been a bridge-too-far for Democrats to start another eleven day vacation on Thursday….. So they cancelled it, sort of.

House Leader Steny Hoyer technically cancelled (in writing only) the recess (to keep the talking points out of the hands of the opposition), while factually telling membership to go ahead and take the vacation but be prepared to return if needed.



Everything you need to know about political Democrats is in that interview. •Kate Bourdain never interrupts the talking points. •Hoyer focuses on the optics of politics and maximum political value, not actual policy. •Hoyer frames the narrative without pushback.

