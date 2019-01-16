Embarrassed by Optics – Democrat House Leader Steny Hoyer Cancels (not really) 11-Day Recess…

Amid the ongoing partial government shutdown; and with the unwillingness of Democrats to negotiate on border security funding; and coming on the heels of a massive Puerto Rico junket funded by K-Street lobbyists; it may have been a bridge-too-far for Democrats to start another eleven day vacation on Thursday…..  So they cancelled it, sort of.

House Leader Steny Hoyer technically cancelled (in writing only) the recess (to keep the talking points out of the hands of the opposition), while factually telling membership to go ahead and take the vacation but be prepared to return if needed.

Everything you need to know about political Democrats is in that interview. •Kate Bourdain never interrupts the talking points. •Hoyer focuses on the optics of politics and maximum political value, not actual policy. •Hoyer frames the narrative without pushback.

57 Responses to Embarrassed by Optics – Democrat House Leader Steny Hoyer Cancels (not really) 11-Day Recess…

  1. HBD says:
    January 16, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    Hardly expect anything more from the left (msm) or the Democrats. One and the same

    • Carrie2 says:
      January 16, 2019 at 5:12 pm

      HBD, and the oldies think they own their own party so I see a future real fight. The oldies think they can bambooza Trump with their dictating garbage. Pelosi all on her own is denying positions to those who opposed her winning again as Speaker. Yep, they even eat their own children!

  2. CarolynH says:
    January 16, 2019 at 3:50 pm

    Playing right into Trumps trap.

  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 16, 2019 at 3:50 pm

    Doofus.
    Is Steny backpedaling as fast as he can, heading towards the cliff? Ooops.
    These Dems are too funny to watch, blabbering about ugly-nothings.

  4. lelanddiaz says:
    January 16, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    I don’t know how these news anchors can sit there day after day lie and promote others lies. They know it is crap. It must wear you down. They are going to have some endurance built for their eternal destinations.

    • Proud American from Texas says:
      January 16, 2019 at 3:53 pm

      It’s a dirty, well paying job, but somebody’s gotta do it. Right?

    • antitechnocracy says:
      January 16, 2019 at 3:55 pm

      Leftist ideologues never get tired of lying, cognitive dissonance, or being divorced from reality. Being an ideologue means never having to feel shame.

    • Paul Henry says:
      January 16, 2019 at 4:23 pm

      Unfortunately for them and for us they believe in “the ends justify the means” ; needless to say this goes against Biblical teachings.

    • mugzey302 says:
      January 16, 2019 at 4:23 pm

      So she doesn’t yell over him, making accusatory statements like Acosta does to the PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES??!! CNN is a swamp rat.

      • tucker7518 says:
        January 16, 2019 at 5:27 pm

        Of course, Kate Bourdain never interrupts Steny Hoyer’s bullcrap. He is a Democrat. She sure jumped out of her chair, and tied to attack Jeffrey Lord, a Republican contributor.

    • Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
      January 16, 2019 at 4:51 pm

      You do realize that congressional staffers print up the talking points every evening and distribute them daily to to Enemedia hacks.
      Why do they parrot each other WORD4WORD?
      Of course the TDS comes naturally after 2 yrs of 90% negative coverage.They don’t need cue cards or prompters for that.🎥🎤

      • vikingmom says:
        January 16, 2019 at 5:39 pm

        The Journolist never died at all – it re-grouped and improved its security after being exposed but do not doubt for a moment that a small group of insiders controls over 95% of what is disseminated and reported in the media every day in this country.

    • snellvillebob says:
      January 16, 2019 at 5:29 pm

      They continue to do it until they go one step too far. But mostly because there is no downside. They are Democrats thus are expected to lie, cheat, swindle, blackmail and try to destroy the Constitution.

  5. Psycho Monkee says:
    January 16, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    Mutt & Jeff Show.

  6. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 16, 2019 at 3:53 pm

  7. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    January 16, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    “Optics” and appearances are always what matter to the Dems. Reality and truth are foreign concepts to them. Their priority is always how things LOOK–especially because below the superficial layer there is no there there for them. (I guess there may be exceptions, please let me know of any :))

    This is why there is a lack of authenticity among the Dems.

  8. Latina says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    Dan Bongino

    Verified account

    @dbongino
    3h3 hours ago
    More
    The Secret Service’s security plan for the SOTU will not change due to the partial shutdown. Pelosi knows this and yet she decided to fabricate a story in order to hurt Trump. Pathetic.

  9. codasouthtexas says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    This from DHS!

  10. DJT2020 says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    msm is just preaching to the choir. You can stack up all the cable news outlets including fox and they do not reach Rush Limbaugh’s numbers.

  11. Akindole says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    My suggestion is for VSGPOTUS to tell the Dhimms to continue copulating with themselves, and hold a mega rally instead at a strategic location deep in the heart of Marxist territory to broadcast the state of the union…He can then call them out while the base goes wild.

    Optics ya’ll…optics.

    No more of this non-clapping nonsense on TeeVee.

  12. beaujest says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    Steny still fighting the asthma that kept him out of the Vietnam draft !

    • Carrie2 says:
      January 16, 2019 at 5:20 pm

      beaujest, and one of my brothers with severe asthma signed up and wound up in the Korean “conflict”, was wounded and flew rapidly for replacing FOUR parts of the heart area with pig valves (which are 100% safety and better than any stent) and he lived and thrived until death at 75. Flimsy excuses for cowards for sure. Would he tried to enter and was declared unfit for whatever reason, fine. Obviously, he never even tried hard to fight for the country he is now degrading.

  13. webgirlpdx says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    Criminy. How many vacations do they get?

    So do I have this straight? Lazy lawmakers who are getting paid, have another vacation already. LEO, SS, BP, Our Soldiers aren’t getting paid but are working for us?

    Can’t make this sh$t up. Really.

  14. Ellie says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    This is such hilarious theater!
    It’s a great time to be alive.
    God Bless POTUS.
    These people are STUPID.

  15. Publius2016 says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:23 pm

    only strategy is UNIPARTY…cant see it happen so soon after 2018 Election…45 is most popular Republican in history!

  16. Janice says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    Death by a thousand cuts! More popcorn!

  17. Steven Edwards says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    Article II, sec. 3 provides that “in Case of Disagreement between them [the houses of Congress], with Respect to the Time of Adjournment, he [the President] may adjourn them to such Time as he shall think proper.”…

    • Carrie2 says:
      January 16, 2019 at 5:23 pm

      Steven, do not forget these are petty regulations that don’t phase our hired non-working 2 in 1 party in Congress. Time to release them from their severe job and hours and salary and close down the Congress and start over but not in DC.

      Like

  18. G3 says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:26 pm

    Why does Lindsey want to open the Government for three weeks? The Dems aren’t present.

    Like

  19. starfcker says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    Not a single word about the wall from either Kate or Steny.

    • Ellie says:
      January 16, 2019 at 4:37 pm

      Maybe they think if they don’t talk about the wall, Americans will forget about it.

      These people truly are stupid. Either that, or we’ve got a bunch of sociopaths representing us.
      Either way, they should be very, very nervous. America is watching them closely.

  20. Steven Edwards says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:36 pm

    It’s fine, he can just dissolve Congress…

    Article II, sec. 3 provides that “in Case of Disagreement between them [the houses of Congress], with Respect to the Time of Adjournment, he [the President] may adjourn them to such Time as he shall think proper.”

    • Steven Edwards says:
      January 16, 2019 at 4:37 pm

      Sorry for the double post, I didn’t see the first one posted

    • Carrie2 says:
      January 16, 2019 at 5:26 pm

      Steven, and now is a great time during the shutdown to do it. Then lock the doors and keep the keys until further needed. They are lousy overpaid, sanctimonious employees and time to show them we the people are the government. Even Hamilton way back then said the people are the power and our employees paid to represent us and not get rich by not doing for us but for others. Their time in PR was to make sure they keep firm democrats just as evil as they. Meanwhile, why do we not revoke PR people as citizens as they don’t want to really work, speak English, and we send billions every year to them. Even FL doesn’t want them!

      Like

  21. Me says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    What is this “Pelosi cites security fears..” and wants to change the State of the Union address date. Maybe she could get some of her disciples to guard her cage.

    • Ellie says:
      January 16, 2019 at 4:42 pm

      This cracks me up!

      Imagine she is worried about “security”

      Isn’t that the whole reason Americans support a wall?

      Really, our representatives are insane.

      • Carrie2 says:
        January 16, 2019 at 5:27 pm

        Ellie, she also didn’t like real Americans invading her property but called on the police to remove them. But she thought the MS 13 were good guys. Wait until they murder her or any of her family in San Francisco.

        Like

  22. chojun says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    The government shutdown is horrifyingly bad for Democrats. But if they were to agree to border security, their constituents will be livid.

    Hey Democrats – you wanted the Bull – now you get the horns!

  23. GB Bari says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    President Trump helps these duplicitous bastards to expose their hypocrisy and disingenuousness.

    Watching Stainy Hoyer and reading Perfidious Peloosi’s letter makes it hilariously obvious that PDJT doesn’t need to put forth much effort – they stupidly do it for him.

  24. G3 says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    Media pencils-in the same vacation schedule — take two weeks off and come back rested.

  25. frank field says:
    January 16, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    I’m a sinner. I’m forgiven. I therefore cannot endorse being so creatively wicked as this man.

    I hope his/their nackedness continues to be exposed.

    GOD! Please keep blessing us!

    How embarrassing that this man can be a public “servant”.

    DRAIN IT

  26. webgirlpdx says:
    January 16, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    Question to all: When was the last time Nancy has been seen in public or around the Capital speaking? I don’t think I’ve seen her since that 30 minute meeting where the President got up and left (pictures above?). If anyone has any idea, thanks…

  27. DeWalt says:
    January 16, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    Steny would have to hold up a dollar and tell her to speak.

