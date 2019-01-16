Despite Losing Vote for Brexit Plan, Prime Minister Theresa May Wins Confidence Vote…

Posted on January 16, 2019 by

After losing a key vote to advance her Brexit plan, the U.K. Parliament held a confidence vote.  Despite the lost vote 24 hours earlier, British MPs voted 325 to 306 affirming their confidence in May’s government.

Prime Minister May delivered remarks on the past two days from 10 Downing Street.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Brexit, Deep State, European Union, media bias, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

65 Responses to Despite Losing Vote for Brexit Plan, Prime Minister Theresa May Wins Confidence Vote…

  1. Clarence Smith says:
    January 16, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    Why do British politicians have such bad teeth???

    Like

    Reply
  2. bofh says:
    January 16, 2019 at 10:40 pm

    Any Brits want to try to ‘splain this to me? I don’t get it…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • andrewalinxs says:
      January 16, 2019 at 10:47 pm

      Not British but I imagine opening up new elections for a potential Labor majority is seen as the worse of two evils right now.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • rf121 says:
      January 16, 2019 at 10:50 pm

      Ex-pat myself. Basically her job was to delay everything and make it look like she was doing Brexit. The Brexit legislation failed but their “congress” was not mad enough to kick her out. Cough, cough. Mission accomplished at this point.

      Yellow jersey time I suppose.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • snarkybeach says:
      January 16, 2019 at 10:51 pm

      I was told that the threat of Corbin was enough to save May. plus the Brits have their own RINO/Weasel problem.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • myrightpenguin says:
      January 16, 2019 at 10:53 pm

      No confidence means no confidence in the government which takes the country closer to a general election and Corbyn. The Tories rallied behind her, against Corbyn.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Brian Baker says:
      January 16, 2019 at 11:07 pm

      Not a Brit, but here’s my understanding. She’s undermining BREXIT (the recent vote against BREXIT was so lopsided because it wasn’t what BREXIT supporters wanted and the establishment doesn’t want it at all) but she survived the No Confidence Vote because she’s establishment and undermines the BREXIT vote.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      January 16, 2019 at 11:10 pm

      Just like our government…working against the people. Yellow vest…British Spring.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • jambo says:
      January 16, 2019 at 11:20 pm

      May’s ‘deal’ that she got from Europe was utterly terrible and would have meant that the EU still controlled the UK and still decided when it left. It was the worst deal imaginable.

      100 or so Tories rightly rebelled and it lost massively.

      Those same Tories have no desire for Corbyn to be PM and so got back on-side for the No Confidence vote.

      Now 4 options:

      1) Leave with no deal – govt follows the will of the people who voted
      2) Leave with a better deal – unlikely to get one from Europe but still an ok result if they do
      3) Revoke Article 50 and stay in EU – utter betrayal, call for Guy Fawkes
      4) Postpone the leave date – kick the can down the road past Mar 29th, nothing is solved, highly likely

      It’s still all up for grabs, the globalists (May included) are still trying to deny the will of the people.

      Like

      Reply
      • stephen fenlon says:
        January 16, 2019 at 11:29 pm

        Nope
        1 Option.
        Tell the EU we are LEAVING. Then if the EU want to offer any concrete concessions to us we will consider them and judge accordingly. Anything else and the EU will just string us along and screw us over as they have been doing all along.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • MNcarrypermitholder says:
      January 16, 2019 at 11:51 pm

      My understanding is that if she had lost the confidence vote, there would have been a new general election, possibly soon enough for a new parliament to cancel the impending article 50 exit.

      From reports that I’ve read, a major reason for surviving the confidence vote is that the pro-Brexit minority parties voted against the deal, but for keeping the current government.* Their calculus is that May is less dangerous than the risk of an anti-Brexit parliament after a general election.

      From May’s recent statements, it seems like her priorities were 1) bad deal, 2) no deal, 3) no Brexit. If there had been a new election, Labor probably would have won, and they prefer 1) no Brexit, 2) bad deal, 3) no deal.

      Unless May is downright treacherous the latest developments put the UK on track for a no-deal Brexit, which would put trade between the UK and the EU under WTO rules until/unless they negotiate a deal.

      Farage thinks that May was trying to please both the Brexit voters and the Remainers and her deal was a misguided attempt to stay in while leaving. A man cannot serve two masters.

      * Note to Americans – the Parliament system is different. Parliament appoints ministers to head up departments, and a Prime Minister to oversee the lesser ministers. These ministers are what is meant by “government” in the context of Parliamentry politics. People dreaming that the Queen is going to “dissolve the government” refers to sacking these ministers, etc When no party has the majority, the larger party often gives one or more smaller parties ministerial posts that they want in return for support for the rest of the slate.

      Like

      Reply
  3. rf121 says:
    January 16, 2019 at 10:40 pm

    All a part of the we ain’t leaving the EU plan.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. WeMakeOurStandHere says:
    January 16, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    Theresa May was installed by the EU/Globalists to perform a role; help destroy Brexit while being cloaked as a do-gooder. So far she’s earning her stripes – probably gaining an honorary position at an upcoming Freemason’s sacrificial dinner or something.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. litlbit2 says:
    January 16, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    Sundance done read your playbook, as the paid for puppets including May believe the folks do not see or get it!

    Can not fix stupid, only replace it.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • rf121 says:
      January 16, 2019 at 10:56 pm

      Same as in this country. 40% really in favor. 40% really against. Comes down to what the 20% who are flapping in the wind want to do. The threat to all of this is instutionalised government. Really need some 1776 type correction to reset this mess.

      But with all the snowflakes and pussified males it may be a little tough to do this go round.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • litlbit2 says:
        January 16, 2019 at 11:08 pm

        Possibly however imo, the Baby Boomers will only be pushed so far, cold anger also has its limits. There are many more avenues than violence and that is where I think these swamp types, Ryan, McConnells, Clinton’s, Bloomberg’s, Soros, RR have their eyes wide shut. They are exposed completely naked. Just as 911 and the played hand of Obama by the Soros/swamp smarta$$es IMO was ten years to early the gig is up. Karma has them in the headlights and it will not end well for these clowns.
        We the people have been heard, answers coming🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸

        Like

        Reply
      • lemmus1 says:
        January 16, 2019 at 11:30 pm

        The ‘snowflakes and pussified males’ won’t be filling our lines.

        Like

        Reply
      • Donzo says:
        January 16, 2019 at 11:57 pm

        More masculine toxicity is the ticket.

        Like

        Reply
    • WSB says:
      January 16, 2019 at 10:56 pm

      Well, these are probably ‘pre-paid’ votes, so there is that.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • BigTalkers says:
      January 16, 2019 at 11:47 pm

      Sad but true… Ms May couldn’t negotiate jam on her toast.

      Like

      Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      January 16, 2019 at 11:53 pm

      Like Patton to Rommel;
      “I read your BOOK, you magnificent Bastard!”

      Like

      Reply
  6. Jason Ross says:
    January 16, 2019 at 10:54 pm

    Uniparty, blimey edition.

    They don’t want to break from globalism, but they don’t necessarily want to risk putting some sort of populist in office either. They’ll stick with “conservatives” and “liberals” who ramble on and on and on with empty promises for the people.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. 335blues says:
    January 16, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    Is it the Last Chance Cafe for May?
    The Brits are so conflicted.
    They had better get their act together
    before all is lost.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. cripto says:
    January 16, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    I will leave this here:

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. Blind no longer says:
    January 16, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    Trust the Plan. This is what the Globalists wanted. May pretends she is fulfilling the wishes of the voters, when she actually did nothing to push Brexit forward..it was a stall, stall, stall plan til it’s too late. Britain should take hint from the French voters and hit the streets!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. rjcylon says:
    January 16, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    May would prefer if you forgot all about this unfortunate Brexit nonsense. Be a sport, don’t get cheeky and question the EU again. Keep calm and carry on, that’s a good dear.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. JohnCarlson says:
    January 16, 2019 at 11:02 pm

    What a Zoo. All they’re missing is Nancy Pelosi, Occasional Cortex and a couple of gibbons..

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. Christine says:
    January 16, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    Theresa May’s Globalist Masters will be delighted at her continued success in thwarting the will of the people!

    The Queen is the Head of State. Surely it’s coming time for her to intervene, to ensure the will of the people (her loyal subjects), ie hard Brexit, is delivered?

    I went to see Nigel Farage speak a couple of months ago. Fabulous public speaker (as you may have first seen when he was brought onto stage by then Candidate Trump to discuss Brexit).

    Farage was scathing of PM May.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. BigTalkers says:
    January 16, 2019 at 11:11 pm

    If this close (“gift..?”) vote isn’t a WAKE UP CALL for the Tories. NOTHING EVER will be!

    Like

    Reply
  15. severance23 says:
    January 16, 2019 at 11:13 pm

    Treezer the Appeaser has done what she was installed to do – delay and obstruct while giving the impression of moving forward. Trouble is that can only go on for so long, namely March 29th when we’re out – deal or no deal – unless the EU agrees to extend the deadline. Presumably that’ll be the next step in this sorry dance. Unfortunately for us in the U.K. (where’s it 4 in the morning by the way) the political system is set up so that a Donald Trump figure can’t possibly get into a position to lead any of the major parties – more’s the pity, because our politics is just as swampy as yours is.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Right to reply says:
      January 16, 2019 at 11:47 pm

      Yes, its quite interesting to hear the Brits refer to Trump as “Hitler” and people like Saddam as merely a “Dictator”. I loathe the UK, and eventually you’ll have a culture war. Not the Brit’s vs anyone, as you’ll all be gone. It will be a culture war between the Muslims, as to which brand of Islam is best.

      Socialism killed Britain. Should have kept paying for your own prescriptions, and hung on to your tin baths. Slaves in the wars, slaves to the landed gentry, and now slaves to the government who hand out “benefits, housing, Marxist education, healthcare, and prison sentences for saying the wrong thing. Rule Britannia…?

      Like

      Reply
  16. themellowtraveller says:
    January 16, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    Nobody else wants the job of cleaning up that mess.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Franklin says:
    January 16, 2019 at 11:17 pm

    “Philip Hammond [Chancellor] told business leaders that the “threat” of a no-deal Brexit could be taken “off the table” within days and potentially lead to Article 50 “rescinded”, a leaked recording of a conference call reveals.

    The Chancellor set out how a backbench Bill could effectively be used to stop any prospect of no deal. He suggested that ministers may even back the plan when asked for an “assurance” by the head of Tesco that the Government would not oppose the motion.”

    The Globalist

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. BigTalkers says:
    January 16, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    The Brits haven’t come to the point of enlisting another Churchill to salvage their civilization… Not YET.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Right to reply says:
    January 16, 2019 at 11:39 pm

    The snakes in suites don’t want Brexit, and she’s ensuring the people NEVER get it. Makes sense to the snakes to keep her there!

    Like

    Reply
  20. Doppler says:
    January 16, 2019 at 11:59 pm

    It looks like EU got married all together without a pre-nup. This shows the fallacy of “surrendering your sovereignty” as Merkel recently said Germans must. How do you get it back when you realize globalists aren’t interested in your needs or rights, that “Climate Change” happens everyday from Noon to Midnight, and every year between solstices, and every age between tropics and Ice, and isn’t a scientific theory at all, just a reason (Oh, it must be stopped!) to manipulate foolish or corrupt leaders into joining the Children’s Crusade (whereupon they all went to the Middle East and were sold off as slaves).

    I’ve become ever more convinced that the wisdom of America’s founders – to retain sovereignty to individuals and their local and regional governments, while ceding checked and balanced authority to larger organizations only for specific purposes, and with constraints on their power equal to preventing them from becoming oppressors, is even more relevant today (despite the drum beat of “wise” child crusaders claiming the constitution doesn’t work anymore). It works just fine, and this is its greatest test. John Adams was a keen student of Roman history (as were other founders), and sought to ensure that America would remain a Republic, which Rome failed at.

    Like

    Reply
  21. BigTalkers says:
    January 17, 2019 at 12:00 am

    PM Churchill once opined that his Nation, which brought civilization to much of the world, could possibly continue “for a thousand years.”

    Well, counting back to their birth in 1066, it’s sad to say they ALMOST made it.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s