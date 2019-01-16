Despite Losing Vote for Brexit Plan, Prime Minister Theresa May Wins Confidence Vote…

After losing a key vote to advance her Brexit plan, the U.K. Parliament held a confidence vote. Despite the lost vote 24 hours earlier, British MPs voted 325 to 306 affirming their confidence in May’s government.
Prime Minister May delivered remarks on the past two days from 10 Downing Street.
Any Brits want to try to ‘splain this to me? I don’t get it…
Not British but I imagine opening up new elections for a potential Labor majority is seen as the worse of two evils right now.
Pretty much this.
Ex-pat myself. Basically her job was to delay everything and make it look like she was doing Brexit. The Brexit legislation failed but their “congress” was not mad enough to kick her out. Cough, cough. Mission accomplished at this point.
Yellow jersey time I suppose.
No good for Kumquat May.
She is the equal of fish chum now.
I was told that the threat of Corbin was enough to save May. plus the Brits have their own RINO/Weasel problem.
Yeah, our chancellor (Finance Minister) being one of the worst.
See here:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/01/16/philip-hammond-tells-business-chiefs-mps-will-stop-no-deal-brexit/
No confidence means no confidence in the government which takes the country closer to a general election and Corbyn. The Tories rallied behind her, against Corbyn.
Not a Brit, but here’s my understanding. She’s undermining BREXIT (the recent vote against BREXIT was so lopsided because it wasn’t what BREXIT supporters wanted and the establishment doesn’t want it at all) but she survived the No Confidence Vote because she’s establishment and undermines the BREXIT vote.
Just like our government…working against the people. Yellow vest…British Spring.
May’s ‘deal’ that she got from Europe was utterly terrible and would have meant that the EU still controlled the UK and still decided when it left. It was the worst deal imaginable.
100 or so Tories rightly rebelled and it lost massively.
Those same Tories have no desire for Corbyn to be PM and so got back on-side for the No Confidence vote.
Now 4 options:
1) Leave with no deal – govt follows the will of the people who voted
2) Leave with a better deal – unlikely to get one from Europe but still an ok result if they do
3) Revoke Article 50 and stay in EU – utter betrayal, call for Guy Fawkes
4) Postpone the leave date – kick the can down the road past Mar 29th, nothing is solved, highly likely
It’s still all up for grabs, the globalists (May included) are still trying to deny the will of the people.
Nope
1 Option.
Tell the EU we are LEAVING. Then if the EU want to offer any concrete concessions to us we will consider them and judge accordingly. Anything else and the EU will just string us along and screw us over as they have been doing all along.
My understanding is that if she had lost the confidence vote, there would have been a new general election, possibly soon enough for a new parliament to cancel the impending article 50 exit.
From reports that I’ve read, a major reason for surviving the confidence vote is that the pro-Brexit minority parties voted against the deal, but for keeping the current government.* Their calculus is that May is less dangerous than the risk of an anti-Brexit parliament after a general election.
From May’s recent statements, it seems like her priorities were 1) bad deal, 2) no deal, 3) no Brexit. If there had been a new election, Labor probably would have won, and they prefer 1) no Brexit, 2) bad deal, 3) no deal.
Unless May is downright treacherous the latest developments put the UK on track for a no-deal Brexit, which would put trade between the UK and the EU under WTO rules until/unless they negotiate a deal.
Farage thinks that May was trying to please both the Brexit voters and the Remainers and her deal was a misguided attempt to stay in while leaving. A man cannot serve two masters.
* Note to Americans – the Parliament system is different. Parliament appoints ministers to head up departments, and a Prime Minister to oversee the lesser ministers. These ministers are what is meant by “government” in the context of Parliamentry politics. People dreaming that the Queen is going to “dissolve the government” refers to sacking these ministers, etc When no party has the majority, the larger party often gives one or more smaller parties ministerial posts that they want in return for support for the rest of the slate.
All a part of the we ain’t leaving the EU plan.
Theresa May was installed by the EU/Globalists to perform a role; help destroy Brexit while being cloaked as a do-gooder. So far she’s earning her stripes – probably gaining an honorary position at an upcoming Freemason’s sacrificial dinner or something.
LikeLiked by 9 people
It’s too bad we all saw it, but May’s ‘subjects’, not so much.
LOLOLOL!!!
Sundance done read your playbook, as the paid for puppets including May believe the folks do not see or get it!
Can not fix stupid, only replace it.
Same as in this country. 40% really in favor. 40% really against. Comes down to what the 20% who are flapping in the wind want to do. The threat to all of this is instutionalised government. Really need some 1776 type correction to reset this mess.
But with all the snowflakes and pussified males it may be a little tough to do this go round.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Possibly however imo, the Baby Boomers will only be pushed so far, cold anger also has its limits. There are many more avenues than violence and that is where I think these swamp types, Ryan, McConnells, Clinton’s, Bloomberg’s, Soros, RR have their eyes wide shut. They are exposed completely naked. Just as 911 and the played hand of Obama by the Soros/swamp smarta$$es IMO was ten years to early the gig is up. Karma has them in the headlights and it will not end well for these clowns.
We the people have been heard, answers coming🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸
If we’ve learned anything the past two years, it’s that the Left can no longer put the Snake Oil back in the bottle.
The ‘snowflakes and pussified males’ won’t be filling our lines.
They just may need some confincing. We need every vote we can get.
More masculine toxicity is the ticket.
Well, these are probably ‘pre-paid’ votes, so there is that.
Sad but true… Ms May couldn’t negotiate jam on her toast.
Like Patton to Rommel;
“I read your BOOK, you magnificent Bastard!”
Uniparty, blimey edition.
They don’t want to break from globalism, but they don’t necessarily want to risk putting some sort of populist in office either. They’ll stick with “conservatives” and “liberals” who ramble on and on and on with empty promises for the people.
Maybe the US should just bow out of all EU Trade Agreements. When was the last anyone needed a French wine, a German beer or a British car?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or more to the point, a German car?
Incidentally, when you buy a German car, you’re paying about 50% IN TAXES to the GERMAN GOVT (in addition to any US state sales taxes).
(And you needn’t take my word for it, you can add it up for yourself.)
Trump has directly courted int’l manufacturers to build in America without any multinational scheme.
The long and short is the poor Brits have come to FEAR Freedom (not that this emotion is by any means exclusive to them).
Corbyn isn’t a populist, he’s a cold-blooded Marxist.
LikeLike
Is it the Last Chance Cafe for May?
The Brits are so conflicted.
They had better get their act together
before all is lost.
I will leave this here:
I adore Jacob Rees-Mogg. Future PM right there.
You are absolutely right!
At the end he said: Why should people trust us? Well, they don’t because they vote for something or someone whose ideas they like, and the career politicians just say screw you and do what they please. That is why there is going to be a revolution against the EU coming soon.
Does this mean we’ll have to bail out the Brits AGAIN? 🙂
Trust the Plan. This is what the Globalists wanted. May pretends she is fulfilling the wishes of the voters, when she actually did nothing to push Brexit forward..it was a stall, stall, stall plan til it’s too late. Britain should take hint from the French voters and hit the streets!
May would prefer if you forgot all about this unfortunate Brexit nonsense. Be a sport, don’t get cheeky and question the EU again. Keep calm and carry on, that’s a good dear.
What a Zoo. All they’re missing is Nancy Pelosi, Occasional Cortex and a couple of gibbons..
Oh, there are plenty of Occasional Cortexes in British politics.
But you will have to grant, she is certainly first among equals.
Occasional Ocasio Cortexes
And this”
Theresa May’s Globalist Masters will be delighted at her continued success in thwarting the will of the people!
The Queen is the Head of State. Surely it’s coming time for her to intervene, to ensure the will of the people (her loyal subjects), ie hard Brexit, is delivered?
I went to see Nigel Farage speak a couple of months ago. Fabulous public speaker (as you may have first seen when he was brought onto stage by then Candidate Trump to discuss Brexit).
Farage was scathing of PM May.
If this close (“gift..?”) vote isn’t a WAKE UP CALL for the Tories. NOTHING EVER will be!
Treezer the Appeaser has done what she was installed to do – delay and obstruct while giving the impression of moving forward. Trouble is that can only go on for so long, namely March 29th when we’re out – deal or no deal – unless the EU agrees to extend the deadline. Presumably that’ll be the next step in this sorry dance. Unfortunately for us in the U.K. (where’s it 4 in the morning by the way) the political system is set up so that a Donald Trump figure can’t possibly get into a position to lead any of the major parties – more’s the pity, because our politics is just as swampy as yours is.
Yes, its quite interesting to hear the Brits refer to Trump as “Hitler” and people like Saddam as merely a “Dictator”. I loathe the UK, and eventually you’ll have a culture war. Not the Brit’s vs anyone, as you’ll all be gone. It will be a culture war between the Muslims, as to which brand of Islam is best.
Socialism killed Britain. Should have kept paying for your own prescriptions, and hung on to your tin baths. Slaves in the wars, slaves to the landed gentry, and now slaves to the government who hand out “benefits, housing, Marxist education, healthcare, and prison sentences for saying the wrong thing. Rule Britannia…?
Nobody else wants the job of cleaning up that mess.
Just do a “hard Brexit”. Easy schmeazy.
“Philip Hammond [Chancellor] told business leaders that the “threat” of a no-deal Brexit could be taken “off the table” within days and potentially lead to Article 50 “rescinded”, a leaked recording of a conference call reveals.
The Chancellor set out how a backbench Bill could effectively be used to stop any prospect of no deal. He suggested that ministers may even back the plan when asked for an “assurance” by the head of Tesco that the Government would not oppose the motion.”
The Globalist
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/01/16/philip-hammond-tells-business-chiefs-mps-will-stop-no-deal-brexit/
Too bad the people have been disarmed.
The Brits haven’t come to the point of enlisting another Churchill to salvage their civilization… Not YET.
Churchill was an imperialist. The Brits need to find an authentic non elitist leader who can fight against the UK deep state.
The snakes in suites don’t want Brexit, and she’s ensuring the people NEVER get it. Makes sense to the snakes to keep her there!
It looks like EU got married all together without a pre-nup. This shows the fallacy of “surrendering your sovereignty” as Merkel recently said Germans must. How do you get it back when you realize globalists aren’t interested in your needs or rights, that “Climate Change” happens everyday from Noon to Midnight, and every year between solstices, and every age between tropics and Ice, and isn’t a scientific theory at all, just a reason (Oh, it must be stopped!) to manipulate foolish or corrupt leaders into joining the Children’s Crusade (whereupon they all went to the Middle East and were sold off as slaves).
I’ve become ever more convinced that the wisdom of America’s founders – to retain sovereignty to individuals and their local and regional governments, while ceding checked and balanced authority to larger organizations only for specific purposes, and with constraints on their power equal to preventing them from becoming oppressors, is even more relevant today (despite the drum beat of “wise” child crusaders claiming the constitution doesn’t work anymore). It works just fine, and this is its greatest test. John Adams was a keen student of Roman history (as were other founders), and sought to ensure that America would remain a Republic, which Rome failed at.
PM Churchill once opined that his Nation, which brought civilization to much of the world, could possibly continue “for a thousand years.”
Well, counting back to their birth in 1066, it’s sad to say they ALMOST made it.
