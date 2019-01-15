Wow – El Chapo Trial Witness Testifies to $100 Million Bribe to Mexican President Pena Nieto…

Wow, this has some potential massive ramifications. The trial of notorious drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been ongoing in federal court since November. During the trial today a witness and confidante of El Chapo outlined how he participated in a $100 million bribe to former Mexican President Pena Nieto.
No wonder the terms of the U.S-Mexico trade agreement (USMCA) were so favorable.
(Reuters) – A witness at the U.S. trial of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman testified on Tuesday that he previously told U.S. authorities the accused Mexican drug lord once paid a $100 million bribe to former Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.
Alex Cifuentes, who has said he was a close associate of Guzman for years, discussed the alleged bribe under cross-examination by one of Guzman’s lawyers in Brooklyn federal court. Asked if he told authorities in 2016 that Guzman arranged the bribe, he answered, “That’s right.”
Pena Nieto was president of Mexico from December 2012 until November 2018. He previously served as governor of the state that includes Mexico City.
Guzman, 61, has been on trial in federal court in Brooklyn since November. He was extradited to the United States in 2017 to face charges of trafficking cocaine, heroin and other drugs into the country as leader of the cartel. (read more)
And we believe him why?
It has been scientifically proven that members of a Mexican Drug Cartel tell the truth more than a members of our own Congress.
The silver or the lead my friend. Believe him or not, as you like but it fits with how corruption works.
And of course the corruption of bribing politicians never crosses the border, right?
My question is, how else can the current volume of drugs and money slosh into the USA without people in charge here being paid to look the other way.
James James James in America it isn’t called bribes, it’s called campaign contributions or Puerto Rican trips during government shut downs or Chicago mobsters buying lots next to yours at inflated prices so you can buy your lot at a deep deep discount.
I’m curious why you wouldn’t believe him? There’s very little difference between a politician and a cartel guy when it comes to corruption. Many many Mexican politicians are tied closely with cartels, this isn’t arbitrary, its a well known fact.
Not a stretch to say US politicians, too.
yes I agree. my comment about Mexican corruption is definitely true though…and believe me when I tell you that the cartel business in Mexico is massive. its not just drugs. they are involved in soo many different things which is how and why politicians at many levels of government are involved. I know people that have witnessed police, governors and cartels celebrating at the same wedding. its insane how intertwined they are.
Anyone having difficulty connecting the Mexican buying of political partners as the same hiring process in the USA political arena. May take a few moments and check the before and after net worth of most any elected or appointed representatives or officials.
Obama, McConnell, Ryan, Pelosi, Schumer, McCain, Boenher, Podesta, Comney, Reid, just go down the list, then head over to the circus 🎪 MSM while realizing how not normal the supporters of these clowns continue to exhibit in their mental deficiencies.
We need a few good men running freight shipments of stench to Gitmo. ASAP.
Because people believed them when they said drugs are only smuggled in via legal ports of entry…..
That is how everything works in Mexico. That is how the officials operate,, it’s all pay to play in Mexico.
Holy Smoke Batman!
I wonder how much Obama got?
HRC?
And the rest of them!
More important question is how much Lizard Vincente Fox got.
3 walled, $10 million mansions for starters.
Now we know why POTUS was so confident all this time.
I’m sure he’s known for awhile that Nieto was compromised.
LOL. Guy says Nieto wanted 250 million. Greedy guy.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-46872414
LOL
This is me ==> squinty eyes laughing with tears
Shocking…NOT !
And Nieto was virulently opposed to American sovereignty/borders being enforced.
$100 Million bribe? Assuming that was the only one. Who, in Congress, is also receiving these bribes, albeit under the legally laundered term, “lobbying”? But do these people realize that along with the monies, they are bringing this corrupt, violent, lawless, cartel-ruled environment into the US? And do they really believe that they and their progeny will continue to be immune to the long-term consequences?
Most of all, do they care?
The answer is obvious.
And don’t forget the other charmer, Vicente Fox”!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
They DO REALIZE the corruption they are bringing to the US and they DO believe themselves and their progeny will be immune.
Marie Antoinette probably believed the same thing about corruption in France right up to the time she lost her head to the guillotine.
What i think they believe is they will be killed if they allow the wall to be built. The Cartels rule, and that is why the wall was wanted by Dems in 2006, then the Cartels stepped in and made them all a deal, so now there is NO way Pelosi is going to give in. Her life depends on NOT giving in. Just another theory, but apply common sense and what other theory is there?
LikeLiked by 1 person
A most common option used by Latin American drug cartel members has been “Plata o Plomo”. Plata (Silver in English) is a common synonym of money in Spanish-speaking countries whereas Plomo (Lead in English) is a common synonym for bullets.
The choice is clear: take the money and do our bidding or you won’t live too long. It doesn’t take too much time or effort for career politicians to make the choice (guess which).
Why would anyone think that Mexican presidents would reject bribes when it’s common knowledge that some presidents have purchased the endorsement of the departing president by offering more Plata than any of his opponents? The investment is recouped, with generous dividends, during and at the end of the serving period.
The Mexican electorate have put their faith on AMLO, hoping that the cycle of corruption will come to an end. As PDJT often says: “We’ll see what happens”.
Wonder how much the cartels pay the area “authorities” for siphoning off oil out of pipelines that crisscross Mexico.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ahhh, Bullseye, diversification of their financial portfolio… wouldn’t be surprised.
This tweet was the one right below the one for this post.
Drain the Baja Swamp also.
Holy guacamole, that’s a lot of tamales!
I wonder how much the cartels are paying our congress to block wall funding.
Why Anna, you little devil, what an interesting thought!!!
Omigosh…so much is happening! White hats rock.
This is slightly off topic but it is on topic by virtue of its similar date of exposure. Remember that POTUS won Senate in November 2018. Then, bingo, the dominos start to fall. I just found this out this morning.
A grand jury has been empaneled on 911 in NY. I have a video of the interview with the lawyers who petitioned with proof of nanothermite – metal dust which will spontaneously combust with microwave, and succeeded with the grand jury but I’ll post it on the daily thread tonight so as not to go too far off topic EXCEPT to say the deep state is unravelling!
https://www.lawyerscommitteefor9-11inquiry.org
Can I also please post this? Oathkeepers with knowledge are working under great danger and many of them including citizens have risked and lost lives to protect the country. Please understand this. Do what you can to help them free us all. Thank you, much love! z
9/11 Truther?
Exactly like Tom Donohue and the Koch brothers paying off both sides of the uniparty to keep the borders open.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hey hey… I smell down money from ole’ meheeco right here.
$100 Million??!! He told me it was only $10 Million! That rat! We agreed I would get 20%, so that would be$20 Million, and he only gave me $2 Million!
– Hillary Clinton
From the New Jeresy Mob and Democrat Machine that controlled Woodrow Wilson and brought Marxism to the USA in the guise of “Progressive Democracy”;
To the Delano-Roosevelt opium empire that destroyed untold numbers of Chinese and spawned FDR;
To the Kennedy bootleggers that spawned Lyin’ Ted and Mattress Jack;
To the infamous Chicago mobster Al Capone and the Democrat Machine that groomed Hussein Obama;
To all the legendary racketeering and corruption between the unions, mobs, and Democrats;
How is anyone surprised?
Borderlandbeat is my go to for the trial. They have a person that goes to the trial and writes up extensive reports as well as excellent background information. They have yet to write up this story but here is the link to an extensive report from a few days ago with court docs. I eagerly await their writeup of today’s news
http://www.borderlandbeat.com/2019/01/el-chapo-trial-no-code-of-silence-among.html
If you watched the series El Chapo on Narcos they changed Pineto’s name but he is in there working hand in glove with Chapo from the very beginning.
Lest we forget, just recently the corruption also included Vincente Fox’s chief of security if not Vincente himself. None of this should be surprising given the level of impunity that the drug, human and arms trafficking operations conduct business in Mexico. Then there is Fast and Furious, which needs to be discussed as part this conversation.
One more reason for the wall. Unstable country on our border. However, I do understand the counter argument being Clinton corruption inside the border.
100 million is not really enough to secure a U.S prosecution.
Remember Wachovia Bank?
The authorities uncovered billions of dollars in wire transfers, traveller’s cheques and cash shipments through Mexican exchanges into Wachovia accounts. Wachovia was put under immediate investigation for failing to maintain an effective anti-money laundering programme. Of special significance was that the period concerned began in 2004, which coincided with the first escalation of violence along the US-Mexico border that ignited the current drugs war
Criminal proceedings were brought against Wachovia, though not against any individual, but the case never came to court. In March 2010, Wachovia settled the biggest action brought under the US bank secrecy act, through the US district court in Miami.
More shocking, and more important, the bank was sanctioned for failing to apply the proper anti-laundering strictures to the transfer of $378.4bn – a sum equivalent to one-third of Mexico’s gross national product – into dollar accounts from so-called casas de cambio (CDCs) in Mexico, currency exchange houses with which the bank did business.
“Wachovia’s blatant disregard for our banking laws gave international cocaine cartels a virtual carte blanche to finance their operations,” said Jeffrey Sloman, the federal prosecutor. Yet the total fine was less than 2% of the bank’s $12.3bn profit for 2009. On 24 March 2010, Wells Fargo stock traded at $30.86 – up 1% on the week of the court settlement.
“These are the proceeds of murder and misery in Mexico, and of drugs sold around the world,” he says. “All the law enforcement people wanted to see this come to trial. But no one goes to jail. “What does the settlement do to fight the cartels? Nothing – it doesn’t make the job of law enforcement easier and it encourages the cartels and anyone who wants to make money by laundering their blood dollars. Where’s the risk? There is none.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2011/apr/03/us-bank-mexico-drug-gangs
There was never a real war on drugs. The cases against Wachovia and HSBC Bank prove that contention.
Now we have literally thousands federally convicted drug dealers being given early release and have witnessed the madness of the First Step Act brought to us by Jared Kushner and Van Jones in the middle of an opioid epidemic which is killing thousands of Americans.
The cartels and their criminal banks reign supreme. The money laundering and drug dealing continue unabated. Why? Because our government and it’s regulators allow it.
$100 million? Boy, is that what the going rate of 30 pieces of silver is these days? Still, I guess that’s still chump change for the Narco Terrorist Cartel Nation States these days.
I have no doubt that this level of payola corruption has worked it’s way into the highest levels of our government – DoS, DEA, DOJ, FBI, and worse, the courts.
I always said that Mexico is our greatest security threat.
Tucson scuttlebutt is that Grivalja has his hands in the business too. I would suspect not to that level of compensation, but that nothing happens that he doesn’t know about.
Yes but we’re there any buffers?
Were.
Screw You predictive text
Wonder when he got the 100 million?
Although homicide rates declined during the first two years of Peña Nieto’s six-year term, total homicides rose 7% in 2015, 22% in 2016, and 23% in 2017, reaching a record level.
https://fas.org/sgp/crs/row/R41576.pdf
Congress is busted bc they share in the profits.
More sunlight please Mr. President.
Wonder how much Obama made in bribes
