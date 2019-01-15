Wow – El Chapo Trial Witness Testifies to $100 Million Bribe to Mexican President Pena Nieto…

Wow, this has some potential massive ramifications. The trial of notorious drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been ongoing in federal court since November. During the trial today a witness and confidante of El Chapo outlined how he participated in a $100 million bribe to former Mexican President Pena Nieto.

No wonder the terms of the U.S-Mexico trade agreement (USMCA) were so favorable.

(Reuters) – A witness at the U.S. trial of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman testified on Tuesday that he previously told U.S. authorities the accused Mexican drug lord once paid a $100 million bribe to former Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. Alex Cifuentes, who has said he was a close associate of Guzman for years, discussed the alleged bribe under cross-examination by one of Guzman’s lawyers in Brooklyn federal court. Asked if he told authorities in 2016 that Guzman arranged the bribe, he answered, “That’s right.”

Pena Nieto was president of Mexico from December 2012 until November 2018. He previously served as governor of the state that includes Mexico City. Guzman, 61, has been on trial in federal court in Brooklyn since November. He was extradited to the United States in 2017 to face charges of trafficking cocaine, heroin and other drugs into the country as leader of the cartel. (read more)

