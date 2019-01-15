Theresa May Brexit Deal Resoundingly Rejected by U.K. Parliament….

Posted on January 15, 2019

The British Parliament resoundingly rejected the proposed Brexit deal put forth by Prime Minister Theresa May earlier today.  Government officials on both sides of the contentious economic argument, globalists and nationalists, found little to support in May’s insufferable attempt to split the baby.  The vote was 432-Nay, and 202-Yea.

(Via Fox News) British lawmakers on Tuesday rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposed deal to exit the European Union by a resounding 432-202 vote, dealing a major setback to negotiations just 10 weeks before the United Kingdom is set to withdraw from the international body.

The vote leaves the country with no clear plan to implement Brexit and raises questions about May’s future as prime minister. The rejection was widely expected and dealt the British government its biggest defeat in the House of Commons in more than a century.

[…] The deal was doomed by deep opposition from both sides of the divide over U.K.’s place in the bloc. Pro-Brexit lawmakers say the deal will leave Britain bound indefinitely to EU rules, while pro-EU politicians favor an even closer economic relationship with Europe.

The government and opposition parties ordered lawmakers to cancel all other plans to be on hand for the crucial vote. Labour legislator Tulip Siddiq delayed the scheduled cesarean birth of her son so she could attend, arriving in a wheelchair.

As lawmakers debated in the House of Commons chamber, outside there was a cacophony of chants, drums and music from rival bands of pro-EU and pro-Brexit protesters. One group waved blue-and-yellow EU flags, the other brandished “Leave Means Leave” placards. (read more)

 

  RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    January 15, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    The Ruling Class of England (yes that includes the House of Commons) had no intention of passing BREXIT.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
      Bob says:
        January 15, 2019 at 7:05 pm

        The People of the UK want to stay as far away from the One World Order mess as possible.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        swampratterrier says:
          January 15, 2019 at 7:42 pm

          So how long before the UK Patriots go all Guy Fawlks on the Evil Dumpling and her Evil EU CoC suckas?

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          Mr. T. says:
            January 15, 2019 at 7:54 pm

            Watch! There is going to be a yellow vest movement take off in the United Kingdom. The citizens are sick of the open border nonsense, along with the bombings and murders being committed by Islamic idiots. Europe's tourist industry is already taking a hit in many areas of the EU. Who the hell wants to go to Paris or London, and put themselves in harm's way? I'll bet the Brits are feeling really stupid now because they let their government disarm them.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
    Sunshine says:
      January 15, 2019 at 7:14 pm

      Exactly. Her strategy was and still is procrastination. But she didn't expect such a defeat.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    Yy4u says:
      January 15, 2019 at 7:28 pm

      Brexit like our shutdown is a test as to whether the voters have a say or it is just a grand illusion…either the Brits (and by extension us) are citizens or subjects. May IMHO was trying to prevent such a showdown probably so the elite xould regroup and force a revote which of course they would win. Then everyone could go back to pretending there is no world governing class. If the unwashed masses figure they have been had too soon, why they might put on yellloq vests and bring the temple down.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    Revelation says:
      January 15, 2019 at 8:08 pm

      Exactly. I’m a Brit, and Treason May’s deal sucked.

      It was Remain (on worse terms than we have as members) dressed up as Leave.

      It is astounding just how Bone Headed and duplicitous our PM is.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    Dee Paul Deje says:
      January 15, 2019 at 8:15 pm

      Substitute "Trump" for "Brexit" in the first sentence and it sounds exactly how the deplorables feel:

      Like

      Reply
  riverelf says:
    January 15, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    I predict….a booming week in yellow vest sales across the pond.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    Carrie says:
      January 15, 2019 at 6:19 pm

      I wish the Brits would rise up and be heard- but sadly, they simply lower their heads in a resigned manner every time the gasoline tax was raised- again and again. I wonder what it will take for them to finally do something. Here is is absolutely obvious that the will of the people is not being heard. The referendum was absolutely clear- out meant out- no tricks. Even Cameron said that and May pretended to agree….

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      kevin king says:
        January 15, 2019 at 6:30 pm

        Not true. I have been in Budapest by design since 01/12/2018..ie out of the country preparing for moving my Ltd to Hungary. The tax year for me (Corporation tax) runs from May to May and so far I have only spent about 60 days in the UK since the end of may 2018. This means even if I go back for 10 days each month to visit my good ol' ma I will not be liable for tax…assuming I deregister from the electoral roll ( which I will do if we do not exit on March 29th). I am sure I am not the only one…I believe you lot call it 'No taxation without representation'…..

        Liked by 10 people

        Reply
      mopar2016 says:
        January 15, 2019 at 6:38 pm

        Sharia May doesn’t really want to Brexit. She’ll continue to do what Brussels wants.
        She’s just another Angela Merkel or Hillary Clinton.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    john says:
      January 15, 2019 at 6:25 pm

      What stock symbol is that?

      Like

      Reply
    redridge45 says:
      January 15, 2019 at 7:55 pm

      Packs of 10 on cheap on amazon, probably made in China! US made are about $12. 🙂

      Like

      Reply
  MakeAmericaGreat says:
    January 15, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    She should resign immediately.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    RTD (@rtddfw) says:
      January 15, 2019 at 6:12 pm

      Yes. But that won't get BreExit passed. They have no intention of passing it. I bet the next step is to call for a New Vote on BreExit.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      MakeAmericaGreat says:
        January 15, 2019 at 6:14 pm

        No doubt, the powers that be want to stop Brexit. You’re likely right, that her stepping down won’t help the cause.

        She’s irrelevant; we need Brexit to happen. She’s been so damaged by this, anyways, that it’s over for her one way or the other.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
        January 15, 2019 at 6:28 pm

        I think you are right RTD.

        Wasn’t this mess today actually the scripted first step to eventually inform the UK serfs that they will have to vote all over again… for clarity of course.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      Mr. T. says:
        January 15, 2019 at 7:59 pm

        If the British government is foolish and stupid enough to hold another Brexit vote when the people are already spoken, the whole lot of them just might find themselves being run out of the Parliament building and then tarred and feathered in the streets.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      Revelation says:
        January 15, 2019 at 8:09 pm

        The thing is right now, the law says we leave on the 29th March.

        Right now that means with no deal (which is actually a proper Brexit)

        The thing to watch is how our scumbag political class try to subvert this over the next couple of months.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  Sherri Young says:
    January 15, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    So…do you think that one of the big reasons that Trump has not released the unredacted documents was so that he could not be accused of influencing the Brexit vote?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    trapper says:
      January 15, 2019 at 6:27 pm

      I would phrase it differently, but essentially yes. The Brits need to stay focused on Brexit, and the US should not toss any distractions into the mix.

      Get Brexit done. The Brits should have spent these past months negotiating bilateral trade deals with key EU countries, like Trump did with Mexico and Canada before terminating NAFTA. Now there is little time left, but it can still be done. Get to work, cousins!

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
      Crwys says:
        January 15, 2019 at 7:19 pm

        The EU does its trade deals as a bloc. You cannot do individual trade deals with Germany, France, Belgium, Italy etc. Only with the EU bloc. The EU as an entity is in charge of the trade deals, so none of the individual counties have their own trade negotiators.
        The irony of that, of course, is that (until Brexit) neither did the UK. In negotiating her awful, non-Brexit Brexit deal May had a team with no experience of negotiating trade deals against a well oiled EU negotiating machine. The outcome was unsurprising.

        Supposedly under EU law the UK cannot negotiate a trade deal with another country before Brexit, because EU law still applies in the UK until Brexit actually happens and that law states that the UK can’t even enter into negotiations.

        The EU has both of the UKs hands tied behind its back and has no intention of letting go. The May deal that’s been voted down was not planning the EU at all, only losing influence and becoming a vassal state.

        No deal brexit is the only true way out. I doubt we will be “allowed” it.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  Carrie says:
    January 15, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    Predictions for the no-confidence vote on May tomorrow? I'm going to guess that the cons will still support her and she will scrape by. But then continue meaningless negotiations with the EU instead of doing the right thing- No Deal. Corbyn and Labour are just a shambles and they have so many anti-Semitic people in that party now. I also think that May will try to do anything but No Deal.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    railer says:
      January 15, 2019 at 6:32 pm

      They’ll keep May. That serves all Tory sides.

      Corbyn would rather the Tories keep them in the EUSSR so he doesn’t have to wear that stain, although he’s with the remain crowd too. He figures he’ll take over after the Tory rump revolts following the betrayal.

      There’s just as much Uniparty there as here, folks. Don’t believe any of the hype.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      WES says:
        January 15, 2019 at 8:13 pm

        I suspect Corbyn wants out of EU so he would be free to nationalized industries in Britain!

        Like

        Reply
        swampratterrier says:
          January 15, 2019 at 8:25 pm

          The UK will be better off all the way around to treat Europe as their traditional enemy it has always been and to tax the Hades out of all EU imports into the UK.

          The UK has enough Commonwealth trading partners that they don’t need the stinking corrupt PU.

          Like

          Reply
    Crwys says:
      January 15, 2019 at 7:28 pm

      Turkeys do not vote for Christmas. No sane MP wants to be re-voted on by the electorate in such uncertain times. Corbyn is posturing, it’s theatre. Well, pantomime really.
      May will win the no confidence vote (just, her majority is very small if you include the DUP) unless the Tories completely implode.

      Like

      Reply
  Artist says:
    January 15, 2019 at 6:18 pm

    Just don't let Jeremy Corbyn anywhere near #10 Downing St!!!!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Bort says:
    January 15, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    Rue Britannia

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  susandyer1962 says:
    January 15, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    I think the only one surprised by this is Ms. May.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  susandyer1962 says:
    January 15, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    I think the only one surprised by this is Ms. May.

    Like

    Reply
  pnj01 says:
    January 15, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    As an Irish American, I am very happy to see Britain in this pickle.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Mike in a Truck says:
    January 15, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    To quote a great man: "WHO CARES"

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  susandyer1962 says:
    January 15, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Sorry for the double post. Guess I was impatient!🤔

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  railer says:
    January 15, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    Let her stay. She’s feckless and power hungry and that promotes the failure that’s needed right now. It’s for the best if the UK just crashes out of the EUSSR in 10 weeks, and figures it out on the fly.

    They’ll probably vote to delay the crashout though, and then take another stab at an agreement. It’ll be better if May stays for that and taints it, so it can be voted down again.

    At that point, they’ll probably try to schedule another referendum nationwide, but by then the people will be so fed up they’ll vote again to exit. Then they can seriously get it done.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Derek says:
    January 15, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    Theresa May has absolutely served her purpose and that was to delay delay the brexit deal

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. frances says:
    January 15, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    Well May was a staunch remainder, there was never a question that she would botch the negotiations, and botch them she did.
    She and her pals will now call for a second referendum and as was done to Ireland when they voted no on the banker bailout, they will force a vote and a vote yet again until they get the answer they want.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    January 15, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    Only one way forward for the Brits…………..they have to get a revolutionary spirit. But they have no history of such stuff, unlike the American Colonies, or India. The Brits are sheep. They cling to a royal system that tells them they are serfs and peasant class.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      January 15, 2019 at 6:31 pm

      That’s why the Brits have pre-emptively banned all kinds of Yellow Vest activity. They knew this was coming, and that they could face what Macron is facing (and the UK should face it for this betrayal).

      Like

      Reply
      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        January 15, 2019 at 6:32 pm

        Have to confirm this is true, but read a blurb somewhere saying that a number of Yellow Vest activities have already been banned in Britain.

        Like

        Reply
      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        January 15, 2019 at 6:35 pm

        Correction, this does NOT seem to be true. My mistake. Although one of the proclaimed UK Yellow Vest leaders (James Goddard) did apparently face blowback.

        Like

        Reply
        • Revelation says:
          January 15, 2019 at 8:20 pm

          He’s not a leader, he’s a prat.

          Although there was a police stooge among that group so it wouldn’t surprise me if it was a small scale false flag.

          Like

          Reply
    • kevin king says:
      January 15, 2019 at 6:34 pm

      hmm…we had a revolution in 1642..it was a dress rehearsal for yours. Many of the ancestors of the colonists who left for the US in the early 17th century fled from Norfolk and Charles the first’s tyrannical rule…..where do you think you got the genes from?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • mycroftxxx000 says:
        January 15, 2019 at 6:46 pm

        Some of my ancestors were from Cork and they weren’t to be trifled with.
        Unfortunately two wars killed off a lot brave men.

        Like

        Reply
      • RTD (@rtddfw) says:
        January 15, 2019 at 6:55 pm

        You mean the Glorious Revoluiton when one ruling monarchy replaced the other ruling monarchy? That isn’t the kind of revolutionary spirit I was referring to.

        Like

        Reply
      • Akindole says:
        January 15, 2019 at 7:06 pm

        Pretty much true as far as I can tell at the 10th generation point. However, I refuse pay Ancestry for Eurodata, so I can’t confirm it. Funny thing, though, those genes over here lead to hard core volunteers in every fighting war the U.S. ever had. And, they survived, obviously. The single historical disappointment was one Kelley clan member from Polk county Missouri who wore blue and held the rank of lieutenant for some unknown reason. (He also was swapping wives [and kids as far as I can tell] with his brothers during and after CW1). So, DNA does go wrong occasionally (as it has with 30% of the population here), and that Strzok gene seems to pop out and survive long enough for them to inbreed.

        Like

        Reply
    • rf121 says:
      January 15, 2019 at 7:15 pm

      May want to check the history books first.

      43–51 — Caratacus sets up guerrilla resistance to the Roman invasion.
      61 — Iceni rebellion against Roman rule under Boudica.
      83–84 — Caledonian resistance to Roman rule
      367–8 — The Great Conspiracy
      450–550 — Romano Celtic resistance to Anglo-Saxon occupation
      870–80 — Alfred the Great
      1068–75 — Rebellions against the Norman Conquest
      1135–1154 — The Anarchy
      1211 — Welsh Uprising
      1215–17 — First Barons’ War
      1321–2 — Despenser Wars
      1381 — The Peasants’ Revolt
      1450 — Kent Rebellion of Jack Cade
      1455–87 — The Wars of the Roses
      1497 — The Cornish Rebellion
      1534–5 — Silken Thomas Rebellion, Kildare, Ireland
      1536 — Lincolnshire Rising and the Pilgrimage of Grace
      1549 — Kett’s Rebellion
      1549 — Prayer Book Rebellion
      1554 — Wyatt’s Rebellion
      1569 — Rising of the North
      1594–1603 — Nine Years War in Ireland
      1605 — The Gunpowder Plot
      1607–46 — The Levellers
      1641 — Irish Rebellion
      1642–51 — English Civil War
      1688 — The Glorious Revolution
      1688–1788 — Jacobite rebellions
      1817 — Pentrich Rising
      1819 — Peterloo Massacre
      1831 — Second Reform Bill riots

      Like

      Reply
      • rf121 says:
        January 15, 2019 at 7:17 pm

        And in the US, the Civil War proved one thing for sure. If you stand up in mass against the Federal government it will come in and crush you. Many of our liberties now have just become a facade.

        Like

        Reply
        • Rudy says:
          January 15, 2019 at 7:49 pm

          I’m beginning to believe we need to have CW2 and rectify that. I probably had ancestors involved in every single one of the fracases listed above, and I am up for another.
          Getting really pi**ed off.

          Like

          Reply
  17. CAMaven says:
    January 15, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    Dumb b****. Didn’t she poll members before the vote? Epic defeat.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. L4grasshopper says:
    January 15, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    Someone correct me if I’m wrong, but…..if Parliament does nothing, then there is no BREXIT at all, correct?

    So why would Parliament, which probably has a slim, but definite, majority of Members who are opposed to doing what the people voted for, bother to do anything?

    Would not lack of any action mean that nothing changes?

    Or has the EU actually done something that has already changed the relationship with the UK in anticipation?

    Thanks.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • railer says:
      January 15, 2019 at 6:36 pm

      They crash out in 10 weeks, absent an approved agreement.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Revelation says:
        January 15, 2019 at 8:21 pm

        Its not a crash out — its actually leaving.

        All this talk of deals is to cover that they’re trying to tie us into a Frankenstein of seeming to leave but still being tied to the EU’s political institutions.

        Like

        Reply
    • JohninMK says:
      January 15, 2019 at 7:26 pm

      As I understand it notice has been given and we are out of the EU on the 29th March, period. This situation was complicated by a vote passed last week that said the Government couldn’t crash out with no deal. But I am not sure how those two are compatible.

      Given the chaos now here the EU will almost certainly not budge an inch, they didn’t do anything to help May get this vote, nor incidently when Cameron was after a better deal in 2015 when this could have been headed off at the pass. They think if pushed to the cliff edge that the British will back down and pull the Article 50. If they force us to a second referendum, like they did to the Irish, there is likely to be an even bigger majority for out.

      Whilst some of you have been pretty disparaging about us Brits here it is our lilly livered leaders your are describing. We, the great unwashed, are made of different stuff. When they stupidly gave us an actual vote about something we care about they got the shock of their lives. We will not let it go. We are not revolutionaries like the French (were you aware that the Yellow Jackets are still growing in strength? 350,000 on the streets last weekend, going for the banks next, creating a bank run by pulling their cash out).

      The EU leadership hasn’t really understood that the British people, unlike their vassals on the mainland, do not respond well to bullying, never have, never will.

      Like

      Reply
      • JoAnn Leichliter says:
        January 15, 2019 at 8:11 pm

        “But we are the people of England; and we have not spoken yet.”

        May I suggest you real Englidhmen go back and read G.K. Chesterton’s poem, “The Secret People.” He had it figured out, JohninMK.

        Like

        Reply
      • Revelation says:
        January 15, 2019 at 8:22 pm

        “This situation was complicated by a vote passed last week that said the Government couldn’t crash out with no deal.”

        It was a motion, not a law. Right now we leave on the 299th. And changing the law ios complex and time consuming. They’ll try to bonce parliament into extending the Article 50 deadline, although all 27 EU nations have to agree.

        Like

        Reply
  19. snarkybeach says:
    January 15, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    So the choice is Communist or Incompetent?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Dazza says:
    January 15, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    Britain is long gone.

    They have become utterly useless and spineless over there.

    Much has to do with the liberalization of the schooling system the past 30-40 years.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. TwoLaine says:
    January 15, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    BRAVO!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. MIKE says:
    January 15, 2019 at 6:50 pm

    The DC swamp and the British swamp are connected by the Sargasso Sea.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. TwoLaine says:
    January 15, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    BTW, LEAVE America out of your little squabble!
    We are doing just GREAT again over here!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. anniefannie says:
    January 15, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    If the Laborite don’t get a revoke their panties will really be in a twist!

    Looked like our Dims in the House of Commons today acting all arrogant. Oh wait, they weren’t negotiating with President Trump so maybe Nancy and Chuck were there in their little powder white wigs!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Justin Green says:
    January 15, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    There’s a name for British people who stood up for their rights and opposed government tyranny: Americans.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. Oldskool says:
    January 15, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    That BS the rnc and congressional committee did to Steve King did it for me. The only support now is for PTrump and to hell with any other rebubican outside the Freedom Caucas.

    Like

    Reply
  28. mazziflol says:
    January 15, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    Resoundingly Endorsed by U.K. Voters….
    What happened to that portion?

    Like

    Reply
  29. buanadha says:
    January 15, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Was an interesting argument going around that Britain actually has pretty good leverage now and that a hard Brexit (without payment of the millions of Euros that the EU claims they owe) would be harder on the EU than on Great Britain. May is obviously not the one to do that, but the leverage of an Insane Corbyn may be enough to get someone useful into power and to force through hard Brexit with real negotiations after

    Like

    Reply
  30. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 15, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    SIMPLE BREXIT SOLUTION:

    Parliament yaps until March 30th.

    Brexit auto-executes “hands-free”.

    British escape the 39 Billion Euro “Tithe to Brexit”.

    Britain imposes a 25% Tariff on imports from each EU country that hasn’t signed a Bilateral Trade Deal with Britain … massively benefiting from the EU’s $89 Billion Trade Surplus with Britain. 😎

    Like

    Reply
    • railer says:
      January 15, 2019 at 8:09 pm

      Yes, it’s just that simple. Just like Trump says in our case, you can’t lose when you’re running a massive trade deficit. The London bankster crowd will get hurt a bit, but screw them. I wish we could screw our Manhattan bankster crowd too.

      Like

      Reply
    • Revelation says:
      January 15, 2019 at 8:27 pm

      “Britain imposes a 25% Tariff on imports from each EU country that hasn’t signed a Bilateral Trade Deal with Britain”

      Or like Trump we use that leverage to get mutual trade agreements for what we both need.

      Like

      Reply
  31. Doug Amos says:
    January 15, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    The contributions of women, be it Watters, Pelosi, Feinstein, Merkel or May remain bewilderingly abyssmal indeed.

    Like

    Reply
    • Carrie says:
      January 15, 2019 at 7:53 pm

      Likewise, the contributions of some men leave something to be desired: Adolf Hitler, Ho Chi Minh, Charles Taylor, Benito Mussolini, Idi Amin, Pol Pot, John McCain and Stalin. By the way, I still like Margaret Thatcher in any event.

      Like

      Reply
  32. jack says:
    January 15, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    So is this good for the “people of England” … or is this good for the globalists and corrupt politicians in England?

    Like

    Reply
  33. Beth02 says:
    January 15, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    I wonder if now might be a good time from Trump to declassify all the FISA spying stuff and expose all the help the UK gave to Brennan/Obama/FBI to spy on him. I don’t want to destabilize England’s governing blass but at some point the blinders have to come off, don’t you think ?

    Like

    Reply
  34. rashomon says:
    January 15, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    Journalist, publisher and author Conrad Black celebrates the Trump resurgence which, despite naysayers, is thriving under his promise to MAGA.

    “In fact, the economy of the United States is astoundingly strong: full employment, an expanding work force, negligible inflation and about three per cent economic growth. And it is a broad economic recovery, not based on service industries as in the United Kingdom (where London handles most of Europe’s financial industry, while most of British industry has fled), and not based largely on the fluctuating resources markets as has often been Canada’s experience. In the eight years of president Obama, the United States lost 219,000 manufacturing jobs; in the two years of Trump, the country has added 477,000 manufacturing jobs. This was not supposed to be possible, and this time, unlike in the great Reagan boom, it cannot be dismissed by the left (and it was false in the eighties) as a profusion of “hamburger flippers, dry cleaners and people delivering pizza,” (all necessary occupations).”

    https://nationalpost.com/opinion/conrad-black-americas-resurgence-is-reshaping-the-world

    Like

    Reply
  35. lisaginnz says:
    January 15, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    “HARD BREXIT” NOW.
    Tell EU “stuff U”
    NO DEALS
    NO MONEY
    EVER

    Like

    Reply

