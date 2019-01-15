Theresa May Brexit Deal Resoundingly Rejected by U.K. Parliament….

The British Parliament resoundingly rejected the proposed Brexit deal put forth by Prime Minister Theresa May earlier today. Government officials on both sides of the contentious economic argument, globalists and nationalists, found little to support in May’s insufferable attempt to split the baby. The vote was 432-Nay, and 202-Yea.
(Via Fox News) British lawmakers on Tuesday rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposed deal to exit the European Union by a resounding 432-202 vote, dealing a major setback to negotiations just 10 weeks before the United Kingdom is set to withdraw from the international body.
The vote leaves the country with no clear plan to implement Brexit and raises questions about May’s future as prime minister. The rejection was widely expected and dealt the British government its biggest defeat in the House of Commons in more than a century.
[…] The deal was doomed by deep opposition from both sides of the divide over U.K.’s place in the bloc. Pro-Brexit lawmakers say the deal will leave Britain bound indefinitely to EU rules, while pro-EU politicians favor an even closer economic relationship with Europe.
The government and opposition parties ordered lawmakers to cancel all other plans to be on hand for the crucial vote. Labour legislator Tulip Siddiq delayed the scheduled cesarean birth of her son so she could attend, arriving in a wheelchair.
As lawmakers debated in the House of Commons chamber, outside there was a cacophony of chants, drums and music from rival bands of pro-EU and pro-Brexit protesters. One group waved blue-and-yellow EU flags, the other brandished “Leave Means Leave” placards. (read more)
The Ruling Class of England (yes that includes the House of Commons) had no intention of passing BREXIT.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Ever.
LikeLiked by 10 people
The People of the UK want to stay as far away from the One World Order mess as possible.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So how long before the UK Patriots go all Guy Fawlks on the Evil Dumpling and her Evil EU CoC suckas?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watch! There is going to be a yellow vest movement take off in the United Kingdom. The citizens are sick of the open border nonsense, along with the bombings and murders being committed by Islamic idiots. Europe’s tourist industry is already taking a hit in many areas of the EU. Who the hell wants to go to Paris or London, and put themselves in harm’s way? I’ll bet the Brits are feeling really stupid now because they let their government disarm them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stupid and armless (accent pun intended).
LikeLike
Exactly. Her strategy was and still is procrastination. But she didn’t expect such a defeat.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You said it!!!!!
LikeLike
Brexit like our shutdown is a test as to whether the voters have a say or it is just a grand illusion…either the Brits (and by extension us) are citizens or subjects. May IMHO was trying to prevent such a showdown probably so the elite xould regroup and force a revote which of course they would win. Then everyone could go back to pretending there is no world governing class. If the unwashed masses figure they have been had too soon, why they might put on yellloq vests and bring the temple down.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly. I’m a Brit, and Treason May’s deal sucked.
It was Remain (on worse terms than we have as members) dressed up as Leave.
It is astounding just how Bone Headed and duplicitous our PM is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Substitute “Trump” for “Brexit” in the first sentence and it sounds exactly how the deplorables feel:
LikeLike
I predict….a booming week in yellow vest sales across the pond.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I wish the Brits would rise up and be heard- but sadly, they simply lower their heads in a resigned manner every time the gasoline tax was raised- again and again. I wonder what it will take for them to finally do something. Here is is absolutely obvious that the will of the people is not being heard. The referendum was absolutely clear- out meant out- no tricks. Even Cameron said that and May pretended to agree….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not true. I have been in Budapest by design since 01/12/2018..ie out of the country preparing for moving my Ltd to Hungary. The tax year for me (Corporation tax) runs from May to May and so far I have only spent about 60 days in the UK since the end of may 2018. This means even if I go back for 10 days each month to visit my good ol’ ma I will not be liable for tax…assuming I deregister from the electoral roll ( which I will do if we do not exit on March 29th). I am sure I am not the only one…I believe you lot call it ‘No taxation without representation’…..
LikeLiked by 10 people
Hear hear!
Good luck in Hungry.
I hear it’s a beautiful country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kevin King, Oh what a sticky wicket, what a sticky wicket. lol
LikeLike
Sharia May doesn’t really want to Brexit. She’ll continue to do what Brussels wants.
She’s just another Angela Merkel or Hillary Clinton.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What stock symbol is that?
LikeLike
Packs of 10 on cheap on amazon, probably made in China! US made are about $12. 🙂
LikeLike
She should resign immediately.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yes. But that won’t get BreExit passed. They have no intention of passing it. I bet the next step is to call for a New Vote on BreExit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No doubt, the powers that be want to stop Brexit. You’re likely right, that her stepping down won’t help the cause.
She’s irrelevant; we need Brexit to happen. She’s been so damaged by this, anyways, that it’s over for her one way or the other.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hubris- sheer hubris. I don’t think she will resign. But Lord knows that woman should. She had the gall to sneer “What DO you want then?!” after her crushing defeat. Pathetic woman.
LikeLiked by 4 people
lol. What a clown. Just like Merkel and Macron, the Establishment toadies.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think you are right RTD.
Wasn’t this mess today actually the scripted first step to eventually inform the UK serfs that they will have to vote all over again… for clarity of course.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If the British government is foolish and stupid enough to hold another Brexit vote when the people are already spoken, the whole lot of them just might find themselves being run out of the Parliament building and then tarred and feathered in the streets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The thing is right now, the law says we leave on the 29th March.
Right now that means with no deal (which is actually a proper Brexit)
The thing to watch is how our scumbag political class try to subvert this over the next couple of months.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So…do you think that one of the big reasons that Trump has not released the unredacted documents was so that he could not be accused of influencing the Brexit vote?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would phrase it differently, but essentially yes. The Brits need to stay focused on Brexit, and the US should not toss any distractions into the mix.
Get Brexit done. The Brits should have spent these past months negotiating bilateral trade deals with key EU countries, like Trump did with Mexico and Canada before terminating NAFTA. Now there is little time left, but it can still be done. Get to work, cousins!
LikeLiked by 10 people
The EU does its trade deals as a bloc. You cannot do individual trade deals with Germany, France, Belgium, Italy etc. Only with the EU bloc. The EU as an entity is in charge of the trade deals, so none of the individual counties have their own trade negotiators.
The irony of that, of course, is that (until Brexit) neither did the UK. In negotiating her awful, non-Brexit Brexit deal May had a team with no experience of negotiating trade deals against a well oiled EU negotiating machine. The outcome was unsurprising.
Supposedly under EU law the UK cannot negotiate a trade deal with another country before Brexit, because EU law still applies in the UK until Brexit actually happens and that law states that the UK can’t even enter into negotiations.
The EU has both of the UKs hands tied behind its back and has no intention of letting go. The May deal that’s been voted down was not planning the EU at all, only losing influence and becoming a vassal state.
No deal brexit is the only true way out. I doubt we will be “allowed” it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Have you seen the German politicians calling exit from the EU now?
Brexit is happening because the old evil empire EU is desolving like a victim’s face from an acid attack.
LikeLike
Germany’s AfD Party Pushes for German Exit from EU
https://legalinsurrection.com/2019/01/germanys-afd-party-pushes-for-german-exit-from-eu/
LikeLike
Predictions for the no-confidence vote on May tomorrow? I’m going to guess that the cons will still support her and she will scrape by. But then continue meaningless negotiations with the EU instead of doing the right thing- No Deal. Corbyn and Labour are just a shambles and they have so many anti-Semitic people in that party now. I also think that May will try to do anything but No Deal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’ll keep May. That serves all Tory sides.
Corbyn would rather the Tories keep them in the EUSSR so he doesn’t have to wear that stain, although he’s with the remain crowd too. He figures he’ll take over after the Tory rump revolts following the betrayal.
There’s just as much Uniparty there as here, folks. Don’t believe any of the hype.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I suspect Corbyn wants out of EU so he would be free to nationalized industries in Britain!
LikeLike
The UK will be better off all the way around to treat Europe as their traditional enemy it has always been and to tax the Hades out of all EU imports into the UK.
The UK has enough Commonwealth trading partners that they don’t need the stinking corrupt PU.
LikeLike
Turkeys do not vote for Christmas. No sane MP wants to be re-voted on by the electorate in such uncertain times. Corbyn is posturing, it’s theatre. Well, pantomime really.
May will win the no confidence vote (just, her majority is very small if you include the DUP) unless the Tories completely implode.
LikeLike
Just don’t let Jeremy Corbyn anywhere near #10 Downing St!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rue Britannia
LikeLiked by 5 people
LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the only one surprised by this is Ms. May.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the only one surprised by this is Ms. May.
LikeLike
As an Irish American, I am very happy to see Britain in this pickle.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I appreciate your honesty lad and share your sentiment!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Lad”? Haven’t been called that in 40 years or so. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Makes two of us, pnjo1.
LikeLike
Isn’t it ironic, that many of the sleazeball leaders in the EU, Macron, May and Merkel, Europe’s version of The Three Stooges, had the nerve to criticize our President Trump for putting the USA and its citizens first, and they are now all caught up in a shitstorm in their own countries, because they didn’t have the balls to put their country and its citizens first. I call that Poetic Justice.
LikeLike
Up yours paddy!
LikeLike
To quote a great man: “WHO CARES”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry for the double post. Guess I was impatient!🤔
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let her stay. She’s feckless and power hungry and that promotes the failure that’s needed right now. It’s for the best if the UK just crashes out of the EUSSR in 10 weeks, and figures it out on the fly.
They’ll probably vote to delay the crashout though, and then take another stab at an agreement. It’ll be better if May stays for that and taints it, so it can be voted down again.
At that point, they’ll probably try to schedule another referendum nationwide, but by then the people will be so fed up they’ll vote again to exit. Then they can seriously get it done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Theresa May has absolutely served her purpose and that was to delay delay the brexit deal for as long as possible so they can hope to have another vote… if her crap deal passed they would have been fine with that too (would have been so bad the uk people begged to be let back in)… the tories screwed everyone by putting a remainer in charge.. no way to square that unless the intention was a brexit in name only or now more likely a second vote… a vote which will happen again im sure if the population doesnt get it right again… we will vote and vote and vote again til you vote the right way
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well May was a staunch remainder, there was never a question that she would botch the negotiations, and botch them she did.
She and her pals will now call for a second referendum and as was done to Ireland when they voted no on the banker bailout, they will force a vote and a vote yet again until they get the answer they want.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Only one way forward for the Brits…………..they have to get a revolutionary spirit. But they have no history of such stuff, unlike the American Colonies, or India. The Brits are sheep. They cling to a royal system that tells them they are serfs and peasant class.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s why the Brits have pre-emptively banned all kinds of Yellow Vest activity. They knew this was coming, and that they could face what Macron is facing (and the UK should face it for this betrayal).
LikeLike
Have to confirm this is true, but read a blurb somewhere saying that a number of Yellow Vest activities have already been banned in Britain.
LikeLike
Correction, this does NOT seem to be true. My mistake. Although one of the proclaimed UK Yellow Vest leaders (James Goddard) did apparently face blowback.
LikeLike
He’s not a leader, he’s a prat.
Although there was a police stooge among that group so it wouldn’t surprise me if it was a small scale false flag.
LikeLike
hmm…we had a revolution in 1642..it was a dress rehearsal for yours. Many of the ancestors of the colonists who left for the US in the early 17th century fled from Norfolk and Charles the first’s tyrannical rule…..where do you think you got the genes from?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Some of my ancestors were from Cork and they weren’t to be trifled with.
Unfortunately two wars killed off a lot brave men.
LikeLike
If you are talking County Cork, that is Ireland, not Britain. They had their own anti British revolution.
LikeLike
You mean the Glorious Revoluiton when one ruling monarchy replaced the other ruling monarchy? That isn’t the kind of revolutionary spirit I was referring to.
LikeLike
Pretty much true as far as I can tell at the 10th generation point. However, I refuse pay Ancestry for Eurodata, so I can’t confirm it. Funny thing, though, those genes over here lead to hard core volunteers in every fighting war the U.S. ever had. And, they survived, obviously. The single historical disappointment was one Kelley clan member from Polk county Missouri who wore blue and held the rank of lieutenant for some unknown reason. (He also was swapping wives [and kids as far as I can tell] with his brothers during and after CW1). So, DNA does go wrong occasionally (as it has with 30% of the population here), and that Strzok gene seems to pop out and survive long enough for them to inbreed.
LikeLike
May want to check the history books first.
43–51 — Caratacus sets up guerrilla resistance to the Roman invasion.
61 — Iceni rebellion against Roman rule under Boudica.
83–84 — Caledonian resistance to Roman rule
367–8 — The Great Conspiracy
450–550 — Romano Celtic resistance to Anglo-Saxon occupation
870–80 — Alfred the Great
1068–75 — Rebellions against the Norman Conquest
1135–1154 — The Anarchy
1211 — Welsh Uprising
1215–17 — First Barons’ War
1321–2 — Despenser Wars
1381 — The Peasants’ Revolt
1450 — Kent Rebellion of Jack Cade
1455–87 — The Wars of the Roses
1497 — The Cornish Rebellion
1534–5 — Silken Thomas Rebellion, Kildare, Ireland
1536 — Lincolnshire Rising and the Pilgrimage of Grace
1549 — Kett’s Rebellion
1549 — Prayer Book Rebellion
1554 — Wyatt’s Rebellion
1569 — Rising of the North
1594–1603 — Nine Years War in Ireland
1605 — The Gunpowder Plot
1607–46 — The Levellers
1641 — Irish Rebellion
1642–51 — English Civil War
1688 — The Glorious Revolution
1688–1788 — Jacobite rebellions
1817 — Pentrich Rising
1819 — Peterloo Massacre
1831 — Second Reform Bill riots
LikeLike
And in the US, the Civil War proved one thing for sure. If you stand up in mass against the Federal government it will come in and crush you. Many of our liberties now have just become a facade.
LikeLike
I’m beginning to believe we need to have CW2 and rectify that. I probably had ancestors involved in every single one of the fracases listed above, and I am up for another.
Getting really pi**ed off.
LikeLike
Dumb b****. Didn’t she poll members before the vote? Epic defeat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Occam’s Razor. It’s the result she has been working toward for 2 years. Destruction of any attempt to leave the EU.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone correct me if I’m wrong, but…..if Parliament does nothing, then there is no BREXIT at all, correct?
So why would Parliament, which probably has a slim, but definite, majority of Members who are opposed to doing what the people voted for, bother to do anything?
Would not lack of any action mean that nothing changes?
Or has the EU actually done something that has already changed the relationship with the UK in anticipation?
Thanks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They crash out in 10 weeks, absent an approved agreement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its not a crash out — its actually leaving.
All this talk of deals is to cover that they’re trying to tie us into a Frankenstein of seeming to leave but still being tied to the EU’s political institutions.
LikeLike
As I understand it notice has been given and we are out of the EU on the 29th March, period. This situation was complicated by a vote passed last week that said the Government couldn’t crash out with no deal. But I am not sure how those two are compatible.
Given the chaos now here the EU will almost certainly not budge an inch, they didn’t do anything to help May get this vote, nor incidently when Cameron was after a better deal in 2015 when this could have been headed off at the pass. They think if pushed to the cliff edge that the British will back down and pull the Article 50. If they force us to a second referendum, like they did to the Irish, there is likely to be an even bigger majority for out.
Whilst some of you have been pretty disparaging about us Brits here it is our lilly livered leaders your are describing. We, the great unwashed, are made of different stuff. When they stupidly gave us an actual vote about something we care about they got the shock of their lives. We will not let it go. We are not revolutionaries like the French (were you aware that the Yellow Jackets are still growing in strength? 350,000 on the streets last weekend, going for the banks next, creating a bank run by pulling their cash out).
The EU leadership hasn’t really understood that the British people, unlike their vassals on the mainland, do not respond well to bullying, never have, never will.
LikeLike
“But we are the people of England; and we have not spoken yet.”
May I suggest you real Englidhmen go back and read G.K. Chesterton’s poem, “The Secret People.” He had it figured out, JohninMK.
LikeLike
“This situation was complicated by a vote passed last week that said the Government couldn’t crash out with no deal.”
It was a motion, not a law. Right now we leave on the 299th. And changing the law ios complex and time consuming. They’ll try to bonce parliament into extending the Article 50 deadline, although all 27 EU nations have to agree.
LikeLike
So the choice is Communist or Incompetent?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Crash and burn…or crush and revolt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Britain is long gone.
They have become utterly useless and spineless over there.
Much has to do with the liberalization of the schooling system the past 30-40 years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need a Trump, but there’s no sign of one.
LikeLike
BRAVO!
LikeLiked by 1 person
#LeaveMeansLeave
#BrexitMeansExit
LikeLiked by 1 person
The DC swamp and the British swamp are connected by the Sargasso Sea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.change.org/p/impeach-rashida-tlaib?recruiter=855854356&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=share_petition&utm_term=psf_combo_share_initial.pacific_email_copy_en_gb_4.v1.pacific_email_copy_en_us_3.control.pacific_post_sap_share_gmail_abi.gmail_abi.pacific_email_copy_en_us_5.v1.lightning_2primary_share_options_more.variant
This is a new petition about this bad woman. Important!
Sign it and share it please.
Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BTW, LEAVE America out of your little squabble!
We are doing just GREAT again over here!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the Laborite don’t get a revoke their panties will really be in a twist!
Looked like our Dims in the House of Commons today acting all arrogant. Oh wait, they weren’t negotiating with President Trump so maybe Nancy and Chuck were there in their little powder white wigs!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s a name for British people who stood up for their rights and opposed government tyranny: Americans.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, now at least we know why we left.
Never seen a bunch of elitists who don’t want to take back their own power…complete wimps.
LikeLike
Do you think your Deep state uniparty would be any different? e.g. NAFTA, TTIP?
LikeLike
That BS the rnc and congressional committee did to Steve King did it for me. The only support now is for PTrump and to hell with any other rebubican outside the Freedom Caucas.
LikeLike
Resoundingly Endorsed by U.K. Voters….
What happened to that portion?
LikeLike
Could you expand your comment please? I don’t understand what you are getting at.
LikeLike
17 Million voted for Brexit. Where is it?
LikeLike
You elected Trump. The Deep State is fighting him every step of the way too.
LikeLike
Was an interesting argument going around that Britain actually has pretty good leverage now and that a hard Brexit (without payment of the millions of Euros that the EU claims they owe) would be harder on the EU than on Great Britain. May is obviously not the one to do that, but the leverage of an Insane Corbyn may be enough to get someone useful into power and to force through hard Brexit with real negotiations after
LikeLike
SIMPLE BREXIT SOLUTION:
Parliament yaps until March 30th.
Brexit auto-executes “hands-free”.
British escape the 39 Billion Euro “Tithe to Brexit”.
Britain imposes a 25% Tariff on imports from each EU country that hasn’t signed a Bilateral Trade Deal with Britain … massively benefiting from the EU’s $89 Billion Trade Surplus with Britain. 😎
LikeLike
Yes, it’s just that simple. Just like Trump says in our case, you can’t lose when you’re running a massive trade deficit. The London bankster crowd will get hurt a bit, but screw them. I wish we could screw our Manhattan bankster crowd too.
LikeLike
“Britain imposes a 25% Tariff on imports from each EU country that hasn’t signed a Bilateral Trade Deal with Britain”
Or like Trump we use that leverage to get mutual trade agreements for what we both need.
LikeLike
The contributions of women, be it Watters, Pelosi, Feinstein, Merkel or May remain bewilderingly abyssmal indeed.
LikeLike
Likewise, the contributions of some men leave something to be desired: Adolf Hitler, Ho Chi Minh, Charles Taylor, Benito Mussolini, Idi Amin, Pol Pot, John McCain and Stalin. By the way, I still like Margaret Thatcher in any event.
LikeLike
So is this good for the “people of England” … or is this good for the globalists and corrupt politicians in England?
LikeLike
I wonder if now might be a good time from Trump to declassify all the FISA spying stuff and expose all the help the UK gave to Brennan/Obama/FBI to spy on him. I don’t want to destabilize England’s governing blass but at some point the blinders have to come off, don’t you think ?
LikeLike
I think you will see a quid pro quo in the declassifying. I don’t think the UK did all that and asked nothing in return.
LikeLike
What is that thing they would ask for? Just like the Democrats, the Brits didn’t think Trump would win.
LikeLike
Journalist, publisher and author Conrad Black celebrates the Trump resurgence which, despite naysayers, is thriving under his promise to MAGA.
“In fact, the economy of the United States is astoundingly strong: full employment, an expanding work force, negligible inflation and about three per cent economic growth. And it is a broad economic recovery, not based on service industries as in the United Kingdom (where London handles most of Europe’s financial industry, while most of British industry has fled), and not based largely on the fluctuating resources markets as has often been Canada’s experience. In the eight years of president Obama, the United States lost 219,000 manufacturing jobs; in the two years of Trump, the country has added 477,000 manufacturing jobs. This was not supposed to be possible, and this time, unlike in the great Reagan boom, it cannot be dismissed by the left (and it was false in the eighties) as a profusion of “hamburger flippers, dry cleaners and people delivering pizza,” (all necessary occupations).”
https://nationalpost.com/opinion/conrad-black-americas-resurgence-is-reshaping-the-world
LikeLike
“HARD BREXIT” NOW.
Tell EU “stuff U”
NO DEALS
NO MONEY
EVER
LikeLike