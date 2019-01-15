Former Top U.S. Attorney Advocates Using DOJ to Remove a President Based on Policy Differences…

If you wait long enough, the Lawfare actors brazenly expose their intents. Cue the example today as former SDNY U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara showcases the ideology behind the DOJ and FBI weaponizing their offices based on political policy differences.
It has been outlined that President Trump would prefer to withdraw the U.S. from NATO. Trump’s view stems from NATO allies (Germany) engaging with NATO adversaries (Russia) with strategic energy policy (gas pipeline) to benefit Russia; while simultaneously demanding the U.S. taxpayer fund the defense of Germany (and EU) from Russia.
In response to reports that President Trump may withdraw from NATO, a strategic U.S. policy shift, Preet Bharara demands “impeachment and conviction”:
This clear example evidences the mentality within the DOJ and FBI that is becoming more openly obvious. The institutions of the DOJ were/are weaponized, against candidate and president Trump, based on political differences and viewpoints.
Just when I thought I couldn’t possibly loathe these people any more than I do already…
LikeLiked by 14 people
I think it would be helpful to refer to Preet Bhahara by his full legal name: Preetinder Singh Bharara (or simply: “Pretender”)
LikeLike
What could be more in keeping with longstanding American understanding of a government of, by and for the people than a pronouncement from a guy named Preet?
LikeLike
Nahh. This is right in step with what Sundance, Rush, and several other astute observers of DC Swamp politics have warned us about before and immediately after the midterm election.
Remember – we were cautioned to fasten our seatbelts because it would be a unbeliebvably rough ride this year as the Swamp and its publishing organs in the eneMedia unleashed increasingly vile, disgusting and unbelievably hyperbolic accusations in an unprecedented assault upon President Trump and his supporters in order to try and bully all of us into shutting up, leaving politics, and never returning.
SInce neither PDJT nor any of us is bneing intimidated by this leftwing bullying, the TDS-crazed DemocRATs / eneMedia will only get more insane, irrational, and unreasonable.
I can ignore it as long as PDJT can ignore it. When he says its time to return fire, I’m already locked and loaded.
LikeLike
And their treasonous and sedious activities are ok – because?????
LikeLiked by 5 people
these people are crazy
LikeLiked by 2 people
…and very dangerous.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Never turn your back on crazy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
…and dangerous. Now, my entire state of NY has been weaponized. Preet is one of the saner ones, considering the newly elected AG, the Governor and the Nazi Mayor of NYC.
They will ALL have to go down because leaving any one of these blood suckers in place will just not do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please, everyone Pray for the safety of PDJT and his family. God Bless PDJT!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would add that both Party’s in congress are complicit and that the Republicans are doing their part to ensure the President never gains control over at least the Executive and INTEL elements the Executive by denying progress on his appointments as well as limiting the field to Deep State candidates.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They are getting really nervous
LikeLiked by 2 people
More like really brazen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Relax. With our help Trump will be President for the next 6 years
LikeLiked by 2 people
I sure hope so…but unfortunately, the only real thing they have to fear is an angry and informed electorate, and since they also control the media and the majority of elected officials, and our schools stopped teaching civics decades ago, they are probably safe to continue pushing their version of “how the world SHOULD run”, and they know it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
They should be very nervous. Trump is all that keeps the Cold Fury on hold …. for now.
https://tteclod.wordpress.com/2019/01/15/the-truth-about-the-shutdown-smoke-out-the-resistance/
The Feral Gov IS the Enemy
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another rat takes the cheese.
LikeLiked by 3 people
gee its not like there’s a process for this decision, right? I mean remember TPP?
LikeLiked by 1 person
And there was a time when we were NOT in NATO…sheesh.
LikeLike
The TDS is prevalent in this one. These idiot leftist are publicly loosing their minds…great fun to witness.
I wonder does he have a sealed indictment with his name on it?
MAGA! …by enjoying the ride.
LikeLiked by 1 person
a sealed indictment from the same DoJ that’s perpetuating this coup?
LikeLike
wishful thinking
LikeLike
That was meant as a bit of snark, Snarky.
But all snark aside, maybe. Do you know for certain one way or another? I guess we’ll have to “just wait” and see.
If history is our teacher nothing will happen, but we’ve never had a Donald Trump as our president, he would be the proverbial X-factor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to admit. President Trump knows how to “smoke em out”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
These are All communists!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They got nothin’ and they know it. They know their time is running short and they’ll be exposed for the world to see. But, beware for before their fall their wrath will be great. Revelation 12:12
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey Preet does that threat include President Trump withdrawing from Planned Parenthood?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Preet has a Twitter page but it is interesting that it has been shuttered, so you can “Follow” him but you cannot “block” or “Mute” him, and you can”t see what’s posting on his Timeline and/or Tweet to him or send him a message like you can on other people’s Twitter site. And WHY have the Social Media been left to their own manner of censoring, despite the haranguing of the pubic? We common folk cannot have our own account shuttered the same way Bharara has his shuttered.
LikeLike
Elections have consequences, Preet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Zer0Bama is running the deep state policy from the sidelines.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A DOJ attorney who believes he determines US foreign policy and must be fired immediately and disbarred.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh but it’s okay when preet says it Bc he spokes softly and has some weird eye thing going on. He seems so safe and unthreatening.
Just like wittes.
Of course they’re both evil asses with no comprehension of the constitution or how a country properly and legally functions.
They are partisan hacks and I’m not sure they even realize how crooked they are. As I’ve said before there are hordes of bright yet completely unthinking drone types who have been working for years and committing crimes every day without even realizing it. They just follow their crooked superiors until they reached positions of power and continue perpetuating the criminal enterprise.
Of course some of them are just evil f’s themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The last picture I saw of the Great Preetinder he was wearing skinny jeans. Seems a little weird for his age.
LikeLike
The suspense is amazing – when will it happen . . .
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are right. The tension keep building and building and building.
LikeLike
And just who elected or asked him to make international policy decisions?
Someone should tell this pain in the neck that POTUS does not stand for Preet Of The United States.
LikeLiked by 1 person
S M H.
LikeLike
There is no 3-d chess so quit fantasizing about justice winning the day. sundance wrote yesterday that the entire FBI upper management are corrupt. That can be safely said about DOJ, US Marshalls, Secret Service, ATF, and DHS. There are neither law enforcement or prosecutors to mete out the justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am surprised he would say it publicly. I am not surprised at his sentiment because I think Preet and his buddies would like to impeach Trump for any one of a 100 reasons.
O know, you think, hey at least this clown isn’t at SDNY anymore. But it really doesn’t matter does it? Until they prove otherwise they are all like him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can sense from Preet’s call for help that he must feel like being in a locked Mini Cooper with a Tarantula…
AAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!
LikeLike
Since when is he not SDNY anymore? what happened?
LikeLike
I think Preet should be publicly tried for sedition and face public punishment when convicted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is big…. I hoe anyway. But the haters are hysterical, like an ladies 18th century kinda hysterical. Is there more to come?
Barr seemed like he did pretty good I thought.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh Lordy. I hope…
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is not shocking in the least bit. We already know they hate President Trump with a passion and acted on that hate. No reason to even pretend that didn’t happen anymore and get riled up by a statement like that. He might as well have said McDonalds has a restaurant in Moscow therefore all the Big Macs he gave Clemson football players proves collusion with Russia….
LikeLike
So from here on out, going forward, if the Left media and Deep State crooks don’t like the elected President and policies, WE will remove them from office by any means necessary!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Former. Thank God.
LikeLike