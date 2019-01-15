Former Top U.S. Attorney Advocates Using DOJ to Remove a President Based on Policy Differences…

If you wait long enough, the Lawfare actors brazenly expose their intents.  Cue the example today as former SDNY U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara showcases the ideology behind the DOJ and FBI weaponizing their offices based on political policy differences.

It has been outlined that President Trump would prefer to withdraw the U.S. from NATO. Trump’s view stems from NATO allies (Germany) engaging with NATO adversaries (Russia) with strategic energy policy (gas pipeline) to benefit Russia; while simultaneously demanding the U.S. taxpayer fund the defense of Germany (and EU) from Russia.

In response to reports that President Trump may withdraw from NATO, a strategic U.S. policy shift, Preet Bharara demands “impeachment and conviction”:

This clear example evidences the mentality within the DOJ and FBI that is becoming more openly obvious.  The institutions of the DOJ were/are weaponized, against candidate and president Trump, based on political differences and viewpoints.

47 Responses to Former Top U.S. Attorney Advocates Using DOJ to Remove a President Based on Policy Differences…

  1. Kay Emig says:
    January 15, 2019 at 5:21 pm

    Just when I thought I couldn’t possibly loathe these people any more than I do already…

    • felipe says:
      January 15, 2019 at 5:37 pm

      I think it would be helpful to refer to Preet Bhahara by his full legal name: Preetinder Singh Bharara (or simply: “Pretender”)

      • Sentient says:
        January 15, 2019 at 5:47 pm

        What could be more in keeping with longstanding American understanding of a government of, by and for the people than a pronouncement from a guy named Preet?

    • GB Bari says:
      January 15, 2019 at 5:49 pm

      Nahh. This is right in step with what Sundance, Rush, and several other astute observers of DC Swamp politics have warned us about before and immediately after the midterm election.

      Remember – we were cautioned to fasten our seatbelts because it would be a unbeliebvably rough ride this year as the Swamp and its publishing organs in the eneMedia unleashed increasingly vile, disgusting and unbelievably hyperbolic accusations in an unprecedented assault upon President Trump and his supporters in order to try and bully all of us into shutting up, leaving politics, and never returning.

      SInce neither PDJT nor any of us is bneing intimidated by this leftwing bullying, the TDS-crazed DemocRATs / eneMedia will only get more insane, irrational, and unreasonable.

      I can ignore it as long as PDJT can ignore it. When he says its time to return fire, I’m already locked and loaded.

  2. guybee55 says:
    January 15, 2019 at 5:24 pm

    And their treasonous and sedious activities are ok – because?????

  3. snarkybeach says:
    January 15, 2019 at 5:24 pm

    these people are crazy

  4. thedoc00 says:
    January 15, 2019 at 5:24 pm

    I would add that both Party’s in congress are complicit and that the Republicans are doing their part to ensure the President never gains control over at least the Executive and INTEL elements the Executive by denying progress on his appointments as well as limiting the field to Deep State candidates.

  5. Bullseye says:
    January 15, 2019 at 5:25 pm

    They are getting really nervous

  6. jesusbiggerthanthebeatles says:
    January 15, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    Another rat takes the cheese.

  7. Publius2016 says:
    January 15, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    gee its not like there’s a process for this decision, right? I mean remember TPP?

  8. StanH says:
    January 15, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    The TDS is prevalent in this one. These idiot leftist are publicly loosing their minds…great fun to witness.

    I wonder does he have a sealed indictment with his name on it?

    MAGA! …by enjoying the ride.

  9. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    January 15, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    I have to admit. President Trump knows how to “smoke em out”.

  10. td says:
    January 15, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    These are All communists!

  11. ElTocaor says:
    January 15, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    They got nothin’ and they know it. They know their time is running short and they’ll be exposed for the world to see. But, beware for before their fall their wrath will be great. Revelation 12:12

  12. Bubby says:
    January 15, 2019 at 5:31 pm

    Hey Preet does that threat include President Trump withdrawing from Planned Parenthood?

    • MelH says:
      January 15, 2019 at 5:46 pm

      Preet has a Twitter page but it is interesting that it has been shuttered, so you can “Follow” him but you cannot “block” or “Mute” him, and you can”t see what’s posting on his Timeline and/or Tweet to him or send him a message like you can on other people’s Twitter site. And WHY have the Social Media been left to their own manner of censoring, despite the haranguing of the pubic? We common folk cannot have our own account shuttered the same way Bharara has his shuttered.

  13. ParteaGirl says:
    January 15, 2019 at 5:31 pm

    Elections have consequences, Preet.

  14. Bruce_Dern's_Finger says:
    January 15, 2019 at 5:32 pm

    Zer0Bama is running the deep state policy from the sidelines.

  15. JX says:
    January 15, 2019 at 5:33 pm

    A DOJ attorney who believes he determines US foreign policy and must be fired immediately and disbarred.

  16. Zimbalistjunior says:
    January 15, 2019 at 5:33 pm

    Oh but it’s okay when preet says it Bc he spokes softly and has some weird eye thing going on. He seems so safe and unthreatening.

    Just like wittes.

    Of course they’re both evil asses with no comprehension of the constitution or how a country properly and legally functions.

    They are partisan hacks and I’m not sure they even realize how crooked they are. As I’ve said before there are hordes of bright yet completely unthinking drone types who have been working for years and committing crimes every day without even realizing it. They just follow their crooked superiors until they reached positions of power and continue perpetuating the criminal enterprise.

    Of course some of them are just evil f’s themselves.

  17. jcthewizard says:
    January 15, 2019 at 5:33 pm

    The suspense is amazing – when will it happen . . .

  18. Critical Mass says:
    January 15, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    And just who elected or asked him to make international policy decisions?

    Someone should tell this pain in the neck that POTUS does not stand for Preet Of The United States.

  20. aj says:
    January 15, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    There is no 3-d chess so quit fantasizing about justice winning the day. sundance wrote yesterday that the entire FBI upper management are corrupt. That can be safely said about DOJ, US Marshalls, Secret Service, ATF, and DHS. There are neither law enforcement or prosecutors to mete out the justice.

  21. Robert Smith says:
    January 15, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    I am surprised he would say it publicly. I am not surprised at his sentiment because I think Preet and his buddies would like to impeach Trump for any one of a 100 reasons.

    O know, you think, hey at least this clown isn’t at SDNY anymore. But it really doesn’t matter does it? Until they prove otherwise they are all like him.

  22. Lulu says:
    January 15, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    I think Preet should be publicly tried for sedition and face public punishment when convicted.

  23. NJF says:
    January 15, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    This is big…. I hoe anyway. But the haters are hysterical, like an ladies 18th century kinda hysterical. Is there more to come?

    Barr seemed like he did pretty good I thought.

  24. Another Scott says:
    January 15, 2019 at 5:44 pm

    This is not shocking in the least bit. We already know they hate President Trump with a passion and acted on that hate. No reason to even pretend that didn’t happen anymore and get riled up by a statement like that. He might as well have said McDonalds has a restaurant in Moscow therefore all the Big Macs he gave Clemson football players proves collusion with Russia….

  25. Blind no longer says:
    January 15, 2019 at 5:44 pm

    So from here on out, going forward, if the Left media and Deep State crooks don’t like the elected President and policies, WE will remove them from office by any means necessary!

  26. labrat says:
    January 15, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    Former. Thank God.

