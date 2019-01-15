Former Top U.S. Attorney Advocates Using DOJ to Remove a President Based on Policy Differences…

If you wait long enough, the Lawfare actors brazenly expose their intents. Cue the example today as former SDNY U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara showcases the ideology behind the DOJ and FBI weaponizing their offices based on political policy differences.

It has been outlined that President Trump would prefer to withdraw the U.S. from NATO. Trump’s view stems from NATO allies (Germany) engaging with NATO adversaries (Russia) with strategic energy policy (gas pipeline) to benefit Russia; while simultaneously demanding the U.S. taxpayer fund the defense of Germany (and EU) from Russia.

In response to reports that President Trump may withdraw from NATO, a strategic U.S. policy shift, Preet Bharara demands “impeachment and conviction”:

This clear example evidences the mentality within the DOJ and FBI that is becoming more openly obvious. The institutions of the DOJ were/are weaponized, against candidate and president Trump, based on political differences and viewpoints.

Advertisements