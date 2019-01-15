AG Nominee William Barr Testimony to Judiciary Committee…

President Trump’s AG nominee William Barr testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee about his legal views and perspectives. Overall post-testimonial punditry converges on the outlook Mr. Barr will be easily confirmed with broad bipartisan support.
Rather than agree or disagree with various opinions CTH is providing a full video of the Barr hearing below with a recap video as presented by Global News:
.
My own personal view is that William Barr will likely reset the DOJ ‘status quo‘ to the institutional construct that existed prior to the Obama DOJ (Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch) era. That is to say: Barr will attempt to remove obvious weaponization and overt political motives behind every action taken by the U.S. Justice Department.
However, it also appears the most purposeful goal for Mr. Barr, in direct alignment with his close personal friend Robert Mueller, will be the preservation of the DOJ institution as a historic apparatus. That “preserve-the-institution” at all costs means Barr will necessarily have to bury any/all systemic corruption to achieve a larger institutional goal.
I Do not anticipate Barr will deliver any sunlight to expose how badly corrupted the DOJ has become. Instead he’ll likely apply bondo to cover the rot and apply a fresh coat of paint.
Here is the full nomination hearing. As a point of advice, I would recommend paying close attention to the segments of questions from Senators who we already know were participating in the 2015/2016/2017 operation against Donald Trump (ex. Dianne Feinstein, Dick Durbin, Sheldon Whitehouse).
.
Hoo-ray. We get to restore the status quo. Which means don’t retaliate against the criminal acts or give the Dems a taste of their own medicine.
I understood why the President had to have weaker selections in 2016, but if he can’t get quality candidates then we need to accept that the “investigation” will fail.
Would a “quality” candidate get confirmed ? Hell No
We got Trump. If we cant get more that we voted for…burn it down.
I think he throws a couple sacrificial lambs under the bus to give the impression he is doing something, but the Cover Up goes on and the Status Quo is maintained. I know SD doesn’t agree with leaks, but the only way this blows wide open is a devastating unredacted leak or the Mule actually finishes and then PDT declassifies. My 2nd’s chances aren’t good because i think the Mule hangs around like cancer until public opinion really dives pretty low and with 35% of rapid leftists, he could be there for quite a while!
Yep, Mule Ears is in for as long as it takes to eliminate President Trump from office. He would have liked for a nice, clean coup. But the chance of that has come and gone. So, failing that, he intends to hang around right up to/through the 2020 election. Keep all the Neocons from waking out of their deep slumber so that they will fall in line with Dems and keep enough independents thinking there could really be something dangerous with the Trump administration – even though they have never seen Trump do anything that hurt the American people. Just the idea that there might be something is what Mule Ears wants to sow in an effort to keep Trump from becoming a two-term President.
Name that candidate.
Well if it wasn’t obvious before that “declassify all the documents” was the most important thing it should be now. This article suggests that Barr wants to preserve the institution so that the next time the Democrats get the White House the corruption machine can be started right back up. With no justice and no truth now, Democrats would have no reason at all not to do it again. But this time they would do it right.
Can we now all get behind the declassification order? If not, the truth is dead forever.
“Barr wants to preserve the institution so that the next time the Democrats get the White House the corruption machine can be started right back up.”
They have already had 24 years (*) for the scum of the swamp to rise to the top. It is so thick that it has cut off the oxygen underneath so that everything is rotting into a putrefying mess.
(*) 8 years of WJC, whose intent from day one was total control of the DOJ when he fired all 94 (I believe) U.S. Attorneys on his first day. Then 8 years of G”W”B, who did not purge the corruption in the spirit of “uniparty”. That was followed by BHO to finish off the institution and left PDJT with a useless (for actual justice) bureaucratic nightmare that only the satanically inspired globalists & socialists can admire.
Does anyone here still doesn’t trust William Barr? Just asking.
No! Don’t trust this psychopath. Not when he is friends with the criminal Mueller. Just b/c he is an AG doesn’t make his views right. Barr is swamp through and through. POTUS is limited in his choices as he has the Rep swamp rats, not to mention the Dem swamp ones surrounding him. Barr’s statement that “he will not be influenced by anyone” says more about his biases than justice reformation. You can judge a book by its cover. First impressions speak volumes. Time will tell about the circles in the winter well. Cheers 🙂
For me, the issue with Barr is his previous positive stance on being pro gun control.
CIA Covert Operative William Barr Nominated by Trump for Attorney General. His Role in the Iran Contra Affair/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/ciabushiran-contra-covert-operative-fixer-william-barr-nominated-attorney-general/5662609
How can you trust Barr after reading this list of his
past “accomplishments”/head spinning to say the least.
Bottom line I TRUST POTUS/I don’t have to trust Barr.
Build the wall, get another Supreme Court Justice, Trade deal with China
After that save your ammo, your water, and de-classify everything……
That should do it for a while…….
Have you looked at the men in the above pics? Excluding President Trump there are no Mr. Universes.
The good thing about age is that it allows you to see through the skin and into the heart.
Decorum please….
All but the comment about Laura Bush….not good taste. Family members should be off limits.
G. Alistar ,
So the traitors are coveted and allowed to continue?!!! How long will we allow them to take over our country? When will be the breaking point?
I meant ..traitors are covered
“covered”? Yes.
Barr is the perfect person to calm the nerves of politicians who participated in the weaponization of government against Trump.
Bondo Barr will calm them down, tell the Deep State usurpers not to worry about being exposed, and Trump will benefit from lessened opposition….
It is the way of DC, and Bondo Barr is the perfect person to do the work.
Fear of institutional collapse and accountability for their prior conduct is why the Deep State has blocked transcripts from being released; manufactured redactions to cover the worst aspects; and road-blocked congress. Bondo Bar dissuades that fear and lets them all know to settle down.
SD, I think you have it in one.
That said, there may be more behind the scenes score settling with the worst transgressors.
Graham and others are institutionalists and would want someone to “protect” the gov’t.
Trading justice for comfort is a strategy that fails the national interest.
Then they will continue to take over our country step by step. I just don’t see how we can stay America without a revolution of some kind. Bloodless is best, but we are fast approaching a never return point.
What is your opinion?
So basically…they all got away with it. Again.
The deep state has its own bottle of winnimins.
It still stinks on ice, and may or may not satisfy the President’s base. The conspirators must be prosecuted, or it will happen again all too soon.
So Bondo Bar is the guy that tells the Deep State, “That’ll buff right out, they’ll never even notice it.”
Hey honey, have you seen the Zippo? I can’t seem to find it. It feels like I’m being ‘Barred’ from using it…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I come here for the honesty you provide. Thank you.
My version of status quo is “you do the crime, you do the time” and “equal justice under the law”. But I guess that hasn’t been the status quo in Washington DC for half a century now.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You mean four score and seven years ago! Back when FDR was engaged in the REAL Russian collusion with the Soviet Union, back when “co-President” Harry Hopkins, whose bedroom was next to FDR’s (and you don’t really believe that FDR slept with that ugly lesbian, Eleanor, do you?) served as the Kremlin’s TOP AGENT in America!
Have you ever used “Bondo?”
A cheap inexpensive way to hide the damage or rust. When I lived in the NorthEast, the use of salt on the roads in the winter would just eat your car body away.
We used “Bondo” to “Cover Up” the damage to the original metal.
All it did was cover it up.
Perfect name for Barr……..Bondo Bar
I may have answered this in my first statement, but I do not understand why the President would pick this individual.
With all the corruption discovered…..all the lies……why…..?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bondo (plastic filler) is used even on high dollar car restorations. It was misused when it first came out, and put on way too thick. When it cracked or fell out, people blamed the product. Lead has its problems too, and will fail when applied improperly. Difficult to paint over, and requires heat which causes warpage. I love Bondo.
A real restoration is to cut out the cancer and weld a new panel. On cars and in DC.
The only slightly positive reactions I had after listening to the shorter video up top** is that Barr made a point of saying he wouldnt be bulied into doing anything he thinks is wrong by (media) editorial boards, or by Congress, or by the President.
Barr also stated in his reply to “Leaky” Leahy that he (Barr) doesn’t have a clue as to what would be in [Mueller’s] report. He stated it could end up being not very big.
And Barr indicated that Executive priviledge might (I inferred he meant “could”) be claimed (I inferred he meant “legitimately claimed”) if the (Mueller) report contained Executive priviledged material.
finally when he said it’s “…strange that a counterintelligence investigation of a president because [he] doesn’t know what the predicate was for it.” So if he learns of what the real “predicate” was (or more accurately, wasn’t) for the counterintelligence investigation against the Candidate ,then President, would Barr step in and stop it? I’m not holding my breath but there’s always a slim chance. (unless Slim already rode out of town).
**forgive me but I seriously do not have 9 hours to listen to the long video – entire hearing. So my comments should be received with that in mind. My hat is off to everyone who can do the whole 9 hours. Hopefully some shorter / queued clips might be posted here in the Comments section of newsworthy segments.
Whereas PDJT continues to have my unwavering support I view this choice as a huge error in judgment on his part. As I said 2 days ago Barr is a Bushie and iirc supported the criminal Holder for the position of AG. The fact that he will apparently get “bi-partisan support” as opposed to a Kavanaugh-esque free for all tells us everything we need to know
LikeLiked by 4 people
There are almost 20 people gone from the FBI and DOJ. President Trump seems to invite the snakes in before cutting their heads off. I will reserve judgment.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes! Barr is a likely “Judas Goat” for the Resistance holdouts in DOJ and the FIB; both of which are rotten to the core(There are no “heroic” field agents, that’s pure myth.).
But let’s just wait and see; PDJT ain’t dumb and its his family’s lives which are on the line!
LikeLiked by 2 people
EXACTLY:
• “But let’s just wait and see;
• PDJT ain’t dumb and
• its his family’s lives which are on the line!”
BONUS:
• President Trump has NEVER let us down.
• POTUS has RELENTLESSLY focused on DOJ-FBI corruption.
• President Trump has accumulated MASSIVE leverage and knows how to wield it.
• He NEVER leaves a job half-finished.
• “Complicated business, folks”
… There are more ways to skin these cats and “take the money” than we could possibly imagine.
Did you just combine a Steve Miller Band lyric and a Star WArs quote with a colloquialism?
Joe diGenova is THRILLED with the BARR pick. We shall see….
WSB,
If there is one thing I can say about PDJT it is that he keeps his promises. He promised to drain the swamp. Until he stops keeping them, I am going to trust him on this one. He will do what is best for our country.
“He will do what is best for our country.”
This is why DiFiChiSpy was smiling when asked about Barr’s odds at being confirmed. She was absolutely giddy in her answer yes.
DiFi is…SAFE!!!!!! Maybe. POTUS has his hand as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember when DiFi was equally as giddy over that firearms control bill that PDJT was mouthing platitudes about? Gee, whatever happened to THAT?
Ha! PT does know how to smoke everyone out.
Good spot on DiFiChiSpy’s smile! Yes Barr guarantees safety for all the senior level crime bosses. Let’s hope PDJT is included in that group. VSG is a strong negotiator, and I think he cut a deal with the swamp so he can continue MAGA for American people.
PT made a promise to drain the swamp.
That could mean a number of different scenarios, including others like Judicial Watch to pick up the crumbs.
“Yes Barr guarantees safety for all the senior level crime bosses.”
“You do not know this — pure speculation on your part.
My question is will Bondo Barr let his best friend, Mueller, continue the current charade of a investigation? If he does, not matter his goal of status quo, he is just as corrupt. How can one be in charge of the DOJ and then a blind eye to pure arrogant “in your face” corruption? Barr’s job is to uphold law/order not continue the bs. Sundance thanks for the Bondo Bar sequence pics, that’s about right.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Sundance, as usual, is prescient about this.
And, Barr, if he fulfills what Sundance is predicting, will be doing EXACTLY what PDJT wants him to do.
Just in case people are confused about that.
Anyway, for good or for bad, PDJT and the rest of us will be able to focus on MAGANOMICS, defending life, revamping our nation’s judiciary, defending our borders AND finding a solution for those already here and getting us out of wars in the Middle East….. ALL important goals of PDJT for those who actually have listened to his consistent messages and promises since 2015.
God bless PDJT!
My Father always used to say “Better to be pleasantly surprised than terribly disappointed.” This article is helping me to keep my expectations in check. Thanks SD!
I’m reserving judgment; black, white, or gray.
So many details that only POTUS and Barr know.
I will not second guess.
On the other hand, if I did second guess, where would that put me on this plain of what really matters?
Why does it have to be a “good friend” of Mueller? I just ask why.
Maybe that’s all that’s left?
The minute I heard his name I researched him and didn’t like what I found, so why in hell did Trump nominate this guy? Why does he continue picking from the insider list?
Does he think a real patriot outsider couldn’t get confirmed?
Is the strategy to expose the documents and with that exposure, Barr will be forced to act in the interests of the American people?
This is becoming very frustrating. Our guy seems to think no one else but insiders can be chosen for key positions
But it’s Trump, he has to know this won’t work and he has to know it doesn’t forward the MAGA agenda
Very confusing
I would have just clicked “like,” but it isn’t working for me, hence this comment – that I am in the same quandary.
The Senate is the hr department of the government
All nominees must go thru Mitch
He has a narrow margin and narrow majority with which to work.
I don’t think anyone can comprehend how hard it is to govern in these circumstances and I can’t judge anyone for taking an easy path to confirmation on this. If a different nominee came up for AG would they have the votes in the Senate?
I think Trump is keeping his powder dry and going w the safe choice cuz he knows there are bigger battles to fight than this one.
Rejoice, one and all! Our long institutional nightmare is over! It was all just a bad dream… the coup, the Mueller coverup, surveillance, unmasking, all of it. Sure the same corrupted system still exists, and a lot of the same people – but fear not, we now will have proper oversight (and process)! Justice? Well, Lady Justice is blind, and has masking tape over her mouth, and her hands are tied behind her back. But that’s not important. What is important is that it was all a bad dream . . . now just go back to sleep and pretend it never happened – and pray for a miracle that it doesn’t happen again.
Mueller, Rosenstein, Comey and McCabe all deserve the ultimate penalty.
ASIDE – I’m no longer able to “like” any comment. When I click it, I get an “about blank” pop-up, which quickly disappears, and the # of “likes” is not incremented.
Also, after logging in with “keep me logged in” checked, I am asked to log in again for next comment, and next, and next… Is something wrong with WordPress?
FUBARR
SD:
“I Do not anticipate Barr will deliver any sunlight to expose how badly corrupted the DOJ has become. Instead he’ll likely apply bondo to cover the rot and apply a fresh coat of paint.”
I respect SD’s analysis and opinion sufficiently to reach my own conclusion that Barr is just another “fixer,” and he will continue the obfuscation and dishonesty that shroud the once proud and now totally disgraced DOJ.
The King’s English has no combination of words to adequately describe the decline and fall of justice in America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You and SD have made your opinions quite clear, dan – cannot argue with either of you – Mr. Barr has quite a history of deflection as referenced in the article Marygrace posted on the Presidential thread – he is one scary dude!
As far as the King’s English is concerned – the synonym discussion on this link will describe the decline and fall of justice in America quite adequately for you – 🙂
https://www.merriam-webster.com/thesaurus/decline
Thank you, my dear duchess. My only consolation is my certainty that the President is doing his utmost every day on our behalf. The swamp pic SD posted above is encyclopedic in its unspoken content.
The link is great. You consistently provide me with goodness and wisdom. 🙂
The AG job has always been a “Fixer” for the President and Deep State. Barr is perhaps the best one yet! Trained by the CIA. Raised by the Swamp. An entire career of experience. Let us pray that PDJT is on the inside of Barr’s Circle of Trust. I choose to think so.
Joe DiGenova would have never been confirmed but I think he could have torn a new As…le into the DOJ and FBI in 120 days, then follow him up with another similar AAG
Per 1/15/2018 spot on Laura Ingraham: Joey DiGz is on board with Barr.
Why? Why would Trump appoint someone who will cover up instead of “Draining the swamp”? I’m confused.
Well I remain hopeful. Joe DiGenova said it again tonight on Laura. “The Dems are scared to death of Barr”. So I will wait and see and say a prayer.
If Joe diGenova likes Barr, that’s certainly not a bad sign.
No amount of paint can cover a decaying institution.
Like putting lipstick on a cancer tumor.
Why would Trump do this? Disappointing, very disappointing.
I agree with Sundance’s assessment of William Barr……..Wholeheartedly.
~”I Do not anticipate Barr will deliver any sunlight to expose how badly corrupted the DOJ has become. Instead he’ll likely apply bondo to cover the rot and apply a fresh coat of paint.~
I don’t know WHY Pres.Trump chose him other than to appease all the RINO’s that are Aligned with the Democrats & Pres.Trump did this to have any chance at getting his Policies Implemented. (Bill Barr) : “I have known Bob Mueller for 30 Years.”
SPECULATION:
Barr will make sure Congress never oversteps to “Impeach Trump”
… because the Sword of Justice will be ever-poised over the Gang of Eight’s heads. 😎
Trump will ensure that individual Swamp Leaders “come to an understanding” that they will ultimately enact the Trump Agenda or endure unendingly RUTHLESS RETRIBUTION.
IT SEEMS TO ME THE SINGLE MOST IMPORTANT FUTURE EVENT
IS TO SECURE THE RE-ELECTION OF TRUMP. ALL OTHER EVENTS
PALE IN IMPORTANCE. IN TIME, EVEN BONDO NEEDS REPLACING,
OR IT WILL JUST FALL OFF OF ITS OWN ACCORD.
Post of the DAY, blues!
NOTHING more important than President Trump’s reelection.
In a landslide election of Congressional Trump Crusaders.
Let’s bear in mind
• Barr may play a “Transitional Role” like Tillerson did.
• DAG replacement for Rosenstein could be “Transformational”.
• Same with FBI successor to Wray.
“However, it also appears the most purposeful goal for Mr. Barr, in direct alignment with his close personal friend Robert Mueller, will be the preservation of the DOJ institution as a historic apparatus.”
Yeah, in what little I watched of it today, Barr as much as said that his goal was to see to it professional standards at the DOJ are rigorously set and maintained and that the wonderful professionals he serves with will be able to do their jobs. I about gagged.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
“I Do not anticipate Barr will deliver any sunlight to expose how badly corrupted the DOJ has become. Instead he’ll likely apply bondo to cover the rot and apply a fresh coat of paint.”
It would be helpful to provide portions of today’s testimony that support such conjecture. Or maybe there is history that you can cite. Better yet, make suggestions of how today’s questions might have been better answered. For the record, he slaughtered Harris and Whitehouse. Blumenthal couldn’t even get a coherent question out and therefore the answers were meaningless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not sure how much more sunlight we need. Have we not seen the rot? Have we seen it clearly in its many facets? Have we not yet been sufficiently sickened? And has not sunlight illuminated more corruption while we have had no AG at all?
Let’s see what Bondo Barr manages to come up with. If he’s going to try and patch-together a respectable DoJ from this dog’s breakfast, he’s got his work cut out for him. But if the agency believes that he’s going to do this, maybe they’ll cut him some slack while he grinds away some of the decay. Even Bondo has to start with something solid — you can’t just mold it to air.
You know, it is so very easy to sit back and say ‘tear it down’! Rebuild it! No problem!
Now, step back for one minute and think about those words.
After that you, we, all of us deplorables, think about what ‘rebuild it’ means when it comes to tearing down the DOJ and FBI…
How many really have the stomach to digest what exactly has been going on in our government for the last…say….50 years?
And we expect VSGPDJT to just ‘tear it down, expose it all and rebuild it’ in 2 or maybe another total 6 years, if we are tough enough to get him re-elected!
Seriously?
Being a cynical ex-cop I have had deep reservations about Barr from the get go.
But, no person despises a dirty cop more than a clean cop. If my best cop friend was a rat, or worse, a traitor, I would not protect them. I would make an EXAMPLE out of them. I would righteously put their demise ON THEM.
Barr is reportedly extremely smart. We are told how honorable he is, just like we were told the same BS about Comey and Mueller.
We will find out soon enough about Barr. I am not optimistic about Barr, but Trump is a lot smarter than people think.
Regardless, MILLIONS of people know the truth.
If your best friend turned out to be rat then I would wonder why he/she was your best friend.
“Barr is reportedly extremely smart”. You might have worded it differently had you watched the hearing.
Here is the problem, this article suggests that Barr is untrustworthy and provides no justification for that sentiment. I watched the entire hearing. He nailed it. If he is an absolute liar, then there was nobody that could have given hope to any of us. Trump picked him. Is he the smartest man in the room or a puppet? Take your pick.
Maybe he wants to bondo it over, but I think he needs a couple of bodies to toss into the breach. If he wants to preserve the institutions, someone needs to hang for what they did
While Barr is Bondo over the rotten swamp, politically he should bring some stability. He appears highly competent and a rule of law guy. That said, friends with Mueller, he has to be friends with Comey as well, however in the face of obvious malfeasance (declass FISA) he will be forced to act, fairly. This will be important leading up to 2020, Trump can not display bloodlust toward the deep state coup attempt until re elected. I do think the C_A needs to de dismantled sooner rather than later.
Meanwhile, under the constant distraction of legal and political hyperbole, our POTUS, will be reconfiguring the executive branch, a couple more shutdowns, DJT, might be able to furlough 1/2 the government, giving fed employees a reason to want to be concidered essential.
Pelosi is the perfect foil, she and Cryin’ Chuck do not provide good optics for the Dems, more meetings in the Oval in front of the cameras, and watch them squirm.
William Barr Confirmation: 6 Telling Quotes From Trump’s AG Pick
William Barr, President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, is having a confirmation hearing Tuesday. Watch it here.
By Daniel Hampton, Patch National Staff | Jan 15, 2019 10:30 am ET | Updated Jan 15, 2019 2:00 pm ET
https://patch.com/us/white-house/watch-live-william-barr-attorney-general-confirmation
Since the Confirmation hearing has been posted above – it is not necessary to watch it here – however, I thought these quotes ARE quite telling…
The DOJ is suing Tetratech for $800 million. This must be one of the largest lawsuits in US history. Tetratech was caught falsifying reports on the cleanup of Hunters Point Naval Shipyard in San Francisco ( out largest Superfund cleanup). Bear with me a moment as to why this is significant to our current political situation, including the appointment of Barr.
Hunters Point, comprising over 600 acres, was home to the Naval Radiological Defense Lab until 1969. The site is full of radioactive material of all types, and various other carciogenic waste. The Navy turned the site over to San Francisco for redevelopment. The idea was that low income people, particularly African Americans living in the Bayview, would get nice places to live. The “poor African American” angle of course is something SF politicians have used skillfully for years to get what they want. A number of residences have been built and occupied, and these homeowners are risking their health and that of their children. Expect lawsuits and payouts.
Who is involved in this deal, which has been going in for years? Who planned to make the big profits, and is counting on this project to be successful. Here are a few: Nancy Pelosi and spouse. Nancy’s nephews Gavin Newsom and Laurence Pelosi ( a former Lennar exec. Lennar is the main contractor), Diane Feinstein and spouse Richard Blum. And Kamala Harris is also involved, along with a very large cast of the usual suspects. I predict a very early settlement before things get ugly, but let’s see what happens.
And then they were awarded the Camp Fire clean-up.
http://www.ksro.com/2019/01/10/scandalized-tetra-tech-wins-camp-fire-cleanup-contract/
I wonder if someone whispered in POTUS’ ear and suggested if institutions are NOT preserved, the damage to the country would be incalculable.
It’s clear what POTUS thinks of the country. I just wonder if someone convinced him burning an institution to the ground would be burning a part of American down.
Reminds me of the declassification issue.
Even an institutionalist such as Barr must recognize the damage the media has wrought on this country and if the major criminals in the sedition are not exposed, punished, then the media get off free as well and the media circus will forever be in progressive hands. Surely Barr is not a progressive and he understand this aspect of it all?
The AG job’s main responsibility has always been to be a “Fixer” for the President and Deep State. Barr raises the bar in this regard. Barr was recruited by CIA right out of High School in 1971, and trained by HW Bush’s “Golden Age” CIA operatives.
+ Barr stonewalled and muted much of the Church Committee’s findings.
+ Barr stonewalled and stopped inquiries in the CIA bombing assassination of Chilean opposition leader Orlando Letelier.
+ In his formal capacity, and under his alias Robert Johnson, Barr was the operational manager of the Iran-Contra criminal enterprise. This wasn’t a simple one time 3-way swap of guns and $; there were tentacles in drugs, terror, bank fraud, and more, totaling an estimated $35 billion and 5,000 employees over several years. Iran-Contra dwarfs the corruption of Spygate.
+ Oversaw the Mena, Arkansas training of Contra soldiers, pilots, and drug imports (see the good 2017 Tom Cruise movie ‘American Made’). This was during Bill Clinton’s governorship.
+ Barr covered for BCCI, Inslaw/PROMIS software theft.
+ Barr did the revolving door of corporate directorships and Legal Counsel roles.
Barr is a true badass, in the Dick Cheney/HW Bush mold. The bad news could be that most of Spygate will not result in convictions. The good news could be that Trump is now protected by the Deep State, but at what cost? My optimistic point is that Barr hasn’t shown an appetite for major wars, and the CIA hasn’t tried to tank our economy (maybe?).
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
If they could they’d probably arrest POTUS and claim “look we fixed everything”
I didn’t like all his answers re: mueller, but he also gave some really good pushback on a good bit of the BS.
Gee Sundance….I know you are probably right…swamp in, swamp out. I still hold out some hope….I find it strangely odd that Sessions, Mattis, and Kelly left and none of them have been seen of or heard from since bailing. Nothing. Both Mattis and Kelly even did the unthinkable for military men (one wrote and leaked a letter stating he differed in opinion; the other did an ‘exit interview’ with the press) – both slightly critical of the President. Sundance, where are these three today? I googled each and there literally is nothing after their last days in office….nothing, as if they vanished. I always felt it was odd that Trump had surrounded himself with military generals – Flynn, McMaster, Kelly, Mattis, Rogers…not to mention Pompeo, Zinke, and Sessions all served in branches of the military. There is just too much in the public domain showing that a treasonous run was made on our Constitutionally elected President…military guys are sworn to take out those bad guys whoever they are…it is their whole being of being in the military. I think something is coming down the pike here and Barr won’t be involved — he will just need to clean up and rebuild the DOJ while others handle the roll up the sleeves work of dealing with the bad actors. Obama has gone silent on Twitter…Hillary, Brennan, and Comey sendoff panic tweets blabbing about Russians and treason. Mueller, a military guy also has gone quiet and CNN had a leftie on the other day prepping the audience that the final report may be coming and his sources say there won’t be much there. Somethings going to blow.
Emotion: Crestfallen.
Preservation of the constitution is important.
Preservation of the government is important, including Dept of Justice and Executive/Law Enforcement branch. Can’t do much about elected officials in the Legistlative branch already sitting without exacting major damage.
I don’t think the left side of the voting population could stomach tens or hundreds of people being frogmarched to jail without a revolution on their side and continuation of the sever polarization of the population which has been purposefully created for the purpose of manipulation – whether it be by the NWO/Bankers/Globalists or Russia or communists/socialists or Satan himself. The fight over the soft coup is now diverting energy and attention away from MAGA
If the majority of the population keeps reasonable faith in the government, we can still:
– Build the wall and keep non citizens out
– Achieve MAGA and change the economic engine and make Wall Street secondary to Main Street
– Begin reversing the hijacked educational system from preschool to Graduate school of our children
– Use economic principles to remove control of the healthcare system from the power of Insurance industry, congress, big Pharma, big Data, and re-align market principles in healthcare, and individual accountability for medical health
– Build a strong military whose presence intimidates anyone from thinking about messing with us, but keep it from being used from financial opportunists.
– Use free market, and nation sovereignty principles to govern international relations
– Return America to the place of enabling individuals to be benevolent out of their abundance and choose their own charity, and organize collectively to be benevolent to other nations.
– Build our infrustructure
– Be “green” based on sound scientific principles
– restore a true pursuit of truth in the media industry, and in all areas of research and science
– wecan still drain the swamp, rebuild DOJ, CIA, FBI,
I will be in prayer, most often in the Serenity prayer.
Doc, this is more than just political division. The left is in all out war against the Constitution and everything that makes America, America. They have already shown that violence is their path if they do not get their way. Whether people are perp walked or not — they aren’t quitting this war and are only going to get more violent in 2020 as Trump decimates some lightweight candidate they throw at him and Americans see in the debates just how much Trump has accomplished despite “The Resistance”. Don’t frogmarch 10’s of thousands…let’s just start with ‘non-political people’….first Brennan, then McCabe, then Strozk, then Comey, Yates….once they are publicly exposed it will be all out there….then Rice, Powers, Lynch, HRC, and the holy one. We can NEVER, EVER again allow politicization of our government like has been done. Like a bad horror movie, it will get right back up if we don’t kill it for sure.
I would like to see a “Hell hath no fury” response to the perps — I really would. I am just trying to understand why Trump picked Barr, especially if he meets Sundance predictions. This post was my attempt at understanding how this could be a good thing. I agree — we are at war.
I think that Barr will be nominated with bipartisan support.
I think this is because Barr signaled that he will allow the Mueller investigation to continue. The Democrats are sheep mindlessly drinking at the Mueller trough.
There is increasing evidence with the release of SpyGate witness testimony that Rosenstein appointed Mueller to neuter the McCabe anti-Trump counter-intel op at the FBI. Consider: there was no Russian collusion and everybody knew it; the purpose of the Steele dossier was to manufacture this evidence from whole cloth; Rosenstein placed Mueller in a box by limiting his investigation to the Trump campaign (where there was no collusion, period). Both Whitaker and Barr were vocally opposed to the Mueller investigation before they came on the spotlight; Whitaker has seen the Mueller charter and has taken it over, and has said that Mueller must finish his investigation.
Had McCabe been able to continue to run amok then the counter-intel op likely would’ve encroached from the Trump Campaign into the Trump Organization and Trump’s family’s personal lives.
I know this is going to blow a lot of people’s minds if it is true – but one of the upsides of Mueller’s investigation is that it actually in a way is protecting Trump against the illegal malfeasance at the FBI. Of course, there are downsides that Mueller is bottling up all of this malfeasance into his investigation.
“Bondo Barr will calm… the Deep State usurpers…about being exposed, and Trump will benefit from lessened opposition..”
That is better than nothing but it is also not “Justice” or what Barr alleges he promotes. So far it appears SD is correct once again and it is the preservation of the elite detached status quo “DOJ” that takes precedence over the ideal of “Justice” or the prosecution of those that politicized their powers and used them illegally and unethically against an elected President.
Barr might preserve the status quo but the scales of injustice will remain out of balance..A failure to penalize the coup participants will be an historical black mark on America. How many other Presidents could have survived this insidious plot this long AND all the pressures and distractions it caused and also accomplish so much?
Unfortunately, Sen. Durbin scored some points against the border wall because Barr wasn’t well informed about the wall/barrier issues. It’s not surprising. but it’s too bad Durbin got away with his “alleged” facts about “drugs and ports of entry” while other important issues like the “Angel Mom’s” and criminals sneaking across the open border were not raised in the discussion.
But the Dems always leave out the American victims of illegal alien crime including Officer Singh.
I see this as Barr was ‘talked’ into this position at this time in the world by “folk’s” who told Trump who his new AG would be AND what he could expect from him. I’m sure Barr is a nice person but I do not see Trump and Barr as having anything in common, on any level. I also see Barr going into this position now with a great deal of animosity towards Trump, likely because Trump is not your everyday polished politician who hosts cocktail parties. Now, is this happening to help save Trump or is the RNC working along side of the Dem’s to get rid of Trump. Call it a gut feeling but I really hope I’m wrong.
I’ve got news for D.C. – that ship has sailed. Nothing – and I mean nothing – will erase what we have learned about how the DOJ and the FBI operate. Any trust there was has been irrevocably destroyed and a new coat of paint won’t fix it.
If Mr. Barr really wants to restore faith in these two institutions, he will do much, much more than restore the status quo.
I’m not holding my breath.
We can’t afford a corrupt government. It’s expensive, and it’s toxic. They can’t be allowed to shelter themselves from accountability.
Let’s eliminate the FBI and fold those investigators into the DHS.
Eliminate the CIA and fold it’s function into the NSA.
Seriously, this has been a long time coming.
If we do it to private businesses like Arthur Anderson which went from 28,000 employees to 200 after a court ruling that was later overturned, our own government should be upgraded, and reorganized.
Enough of this J. Edgar Hoover crap.
