AG Nominee William Barr Testimony to Judiciary Committee…

President Trump’s AG nominee William Barr testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee about his legal views and perspectives. Overall post-testimonial punditry converges on the outlook Mr. Barr will be easily confirmed with broad bipartisan support.

Rather than agree or disagree with various opinions CTH is providing a full video of the Barr hearing below with a recap video as presented by Global News:

.

My own personal view is that William Barr will likely reset the DOJ ‘status quo‘ to the institutional construct that existed prior to the Obama DOJ (Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch) era. That is to say: Barr will attempt to remove obvious weaponization and overt political motives behind every action taken by the U.S. Justice Department.

However, it also appears the most purposeful goal for Mr. Barr, in direct alignment with his close personal friend Robert Mueller, will be the preservation of the DOJ institution as a historic apparatus. That “preserve-the-institution” at all costs means Barr will necessarily have to bury any/all systemic corruption to achieve a larger institutional goal.

I Do not anticipate Barr will deliver any sunlight to expose how badly corrupted the DOJ has become. Instead he’ll likely apply bondo to cover the rot and apply a fresh coat of paint.

Here is the full nomination hearing. As a point of advice, I would recommend paying close attention to the segments of questions from Senators who we already know were participating in the 2015/2016/2017 operation against Donald Trump (ex. Dianne Feinstein, Dick Durbin, Sheldon Whitehouse).

.

“Bondo Barr”

“Bondo Barr recommendation”

“Bondo Barr assurances”

Advertisements