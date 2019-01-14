Kellyanne Conway Impromptu Presser With White House Press Pool….

White House Senior Advisor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway answers questions from national narrative engineers assigned to the White House – January 14th, 2019.

  1. anniefannie says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:06 pm

    I love national narrative engineers! Sounds like Accost-her! At least he’s has one title that fits. Journalist sure doesn’t!

  2. Ganoush says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:14 pm

    This is an incredibly skilled woman. We are VERY fortunate to have on our side.

  3. Abster says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:19 pm

    She’s really effective. I love KA. She always goes for the juglar. That press pool has zero respect for PTrump or his people.

  4. Katherine McCoun says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:25 pm

    First Q re Russia: She listed a number of actions by President Trump regarding Russia that are tough. And she focused on leaks at the time of the meeting with Putin.

    2nd Q: asked about destroying notes from Putin meeting she is very firm that that question is was using rumor and that there are no facts re destroying notes

    3rd Q: she mentions that President Trump is there to negotiate and that he is not in PR. She also goes back through about to Nancy’s 100% refusal to secure the border and that she admitted that if he reopens the gov will she over the next 30 days work out to secure the border and she said flat NO indicating she is unwilling to compromise, negotiate and to protect Americans

    She is well spoken and staying on topic and keeping the press accountable

  5. Katherine McCoun says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:27 pm

    Love that she discusses what the Congressional members, esp. Dems, are saying back home and in their local press coverage and local meetings, v. what is being said in the National Coverage and what the Congressional members say back in DC

  6. Katherine McCoun says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:30 pm

    Excellent response to the “manufactured” crisis talking point!

    starts at 7:04 by saying that President Trump is willing to talk with anyone, whether R, I or D, about this issue. And then she calls out those Ds running for POTUS in ’20 to stand up and provide leadership.

    Really good off the cuff answers! Obama couldn’t have been this well spoken with a teleprompter much less free style, off script questions from the press.

  7. Katherine McCoun says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:33 pm

    Some can came late and she had a low, quick exchange that included her saying that they shouldn’t lie on twitter. Who was that? Someone named Ryan…

  8. Katherine McCoun says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:35 pm

    Conway completely calls out the GOP in Congress and their failures regarding border security, including their failures to keep promises made just last year.

  9. FairTaxGuy60 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:37 pm

    Wow! She crushed that Presser! Completely ahead of the curve on any question thrown at her! Amazing!

  10. Katherine McCoun says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:39 pm

    Several questions about the funding of other things besides border barriers and the fact that people on the ground at the border say barriers are not enough, that they need boots on the ground, etc.

    She replied that the President is requesting funding for all of that.

    from the explanation, I understand that the 5.7 billion will not all be used for border barriers/fencing/wall/whatever you want to call it. It seems from what I am picking up that the 5.7 B is for border barrier but also the long list of what CBP says they needs, more agents, more beds, more housing, etc.

    So, Pelosi will fund none of this? Or her amount will only fund the other things and not $1 for border barriers/fencing?

  11. Francis Moran says:
    January 14, 2019 at 1:46 pm

    Conway is a screeching haridan
    Trump will fire her
    He’s decided to self-destructive
    He REALLY is dumb
    Reelect the MF’er in 2020

