Creepy Vibe level: Grandmaster – Senator Mark Warner Claims He was Gang-of-Eight Member in 2016, He Wasn’t…

The creep vibe on this interview with U.S. Democrat Senator Mark Warner is off-the-charts.   The only thing more disturbing than the background possibility of three teenage boys tied up in his basement is the structural way he can blatantly lie to the camera; and how the perpetually furrowed brow of Jake Tapper doesn’t call him out on it.

Warner begins by saying: “I’m not going to to talk about what we may have been briefed in the gang-of-eight when these investigations opened.”  Well, um, duh.  You see, as Warner continued: “that throughout that whole summer [of 2016]”etc…. senator Mark Warner wasn’t a gang-of-eight member.

Senator Mark Warner didn’t become a Go8 member until Senator Dianne Feinstein abdicated her Senate Intelligence Chair position in January 2017.   Kinda hard to talk about briefings he never participated in…. It’s all made up from there.  Watch:

The gang of eight in 2015 and 2016 was: Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff, Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Harry Reid, Richard Burr and Dianne Feinstein.

I think even the perpetually perplexed Tapper knew Warner was talking from inside the manufactured rabbit hole because furrowed-brow followed up with questions about the counterintelligence origination [July 2016] he knew Warner was not a part of.

Warner is the chief weasel inside the famously corrupt Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI); and it is almost a certainty the DOJ and FBI previously covered up for his direct involvement with the James Wolfe leaks to the media.

Don’t forget this is the same Mark Warner who was attempting to organize covert meetings (without a paper trail) with Christopher Steele in 2017.

Notice how comfortably familiar pink shirt Warner is with childish text lingo?… If this person lived in your neighborhood, he’d be the person everyone would warn their kids to avoid.

I”ll bet the DC black files on Senator Warner are very thick.

10 Responses to Creepy Vibe level: Grandmaster – Senator Mark Warner Claims He was Gang-of-Eight Member in 2016, He Wasn’t…

  1. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 13, 2019 at 9:21 pm

  2. Madhatton says:
    January 13, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Like the lip gloss . Low key metro sexual dude who would rule .

  3. david says:
    January 13, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Democrats are too stupid to know that everything is on the internet and even children can look it up.

  4. simicharmed says:
    January 13, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Mark Warner is a PURE criminal! Somebody I would enjoy watching “punished” more-so than Clinton-Comey-Obama… This evil animal will certainly meet his demise one way or the other

  5. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 13, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Ugh, unfortunately he is my Senator. I cannot stand him! He wreaks of a slimy snake who lies all the time. I am so hoping that one day, he will have his due.

  6. paper doll says:
    January 13, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    He is creepy

  7. chojun says:
    January 13, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    It’s interesting how the House is readying for impeachment, and that these preparations involve Lanny Davis alongside Michael Cohen, who had nothing to do with the Trump campaign or the Trump-Russia collusion hoax (except for Cohen being incorrectly named in the Steele dossier).

    Warner’s narrative is interesting because it suggests they’re still counting on Mueller to give them a path toward impeachment. This path is fraught with danger for them because of the possibility of FISA abuse declassification. Trump has the ability to blow up the entire Russia narrative and emerge in the eyes of the public as victim #1 of the greatest political scandal in American history.

    For that reason I feel that Mueller will deliver a report possibly closing the Russia angle but opening inroads possibly into impeachment via the Trump Foundation (e.g. Don Jr. and Cohen) and Trump’s personal life not related to the Russia investigation.

  8. CNY3 says:
    January 13, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    “Alex, I’ll take ‘Lying Liberals’ for $1000.”

  9. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    January 13, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    “the structural way he can blatantly lie to the camera”

    Whatever. I stopped it after 60 seconds of the same old dung spewing out of his mouth like a septic tank pumping truck discharging into the waste lagoon. I am not going to waste 9 minutes of my life listening to the rest.

