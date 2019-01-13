Creepy Vibe level: Grandmaster – Senator Mark Warner Claims He was Gang-of-Eight Member in 2016, He Wasn’t…

The creep vibe on this interview with U.S. Democrat Senator Mark Warner is off-the-charts. The only thing more disturbing than the background possibility of three teenage boys tied up in his basement is the structural way he can blatantly lie to the camera; and how the perpetually furrowed brow of Jake Tapper doesn’t call him out on it.

Warner begins by saying: “I’m not going to to talk about what we may have been briefed in the gang-of-eight when these investigations opened.” Well, um, duh. You see, as Warner continued: “that throughout that whole summer [of 2016]”etc…. senator Mark Warner wasn’t a gang-of-eight member.

Senator Mark Warner didn’t become a Go8 member until Senator Dianne Feinstein abdicated her Senate Intelligence Chair position in January 2017. Kinda hard to talk about briefings he never participated in…. It’s all made up from there. Watch:

.

The gang of eight in 2015 and 2016 was: Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff, Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Harry Reid, Richard Burr and Dianne Feinstein.

I think even the perpetually perplexed Tapper knew Warner was talking from inside the manufactured rabbit hole because furrowed-brow followed up with questions about the counterintelligence origination [July 2016] he knew Warner was not a part of.

Warner is the chief weasel inside the famously corrupt Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI); and it is almost a certainty the DOJ and FBI previously covered up for his direct involvement with the James Wolfe leaks to the media.

Don’t forget this is the same Mark Warner who was attempting to organize covert meetings (without a paper trail) with Christopher Steele in 2017.

Notice how comfortably familiar pink shirt Warner is with childish text lingo?… If this person lived in your neighborhood, he’d be the person everyone would warn their kids to avoid.

I”ll bet the DC black files on Senator Warner are very thick.

