Border Wall Construction Continues…

With massive amounts of misinformation surrounding the southern border and the need for a border security wall, the following video has been produced. Pushing back against intentional media disinformation is something critical to supporting President Trump. Feel free to share this video with family or friends on various social media platforms:

  1. Landslide says:
    January 12, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    Skip the liberal bias in the first few paragraphs and then get lots of facts (w/pictures) regarding the entire southern border. Most comprehensive article I’ve found.

    https://www.businessinsider.com/us-mexico-border-wall-photos-maps-2018-5

    • frances says:
      January 12, 2019 at 9:12 pm

      That is really informative, thank you.

      • Bullseye says:
        January 12, 2019 at 9:30 pm

        MSM and Dems keep saying what 90% of illegals come in thru airplane and over stay visas. That’s just what is reported. I worked in the restaurant business for 25 years and worked with many illegals. NONE came via airplane. All paid coyotes and crossed the border and hiked miles thru dessert or rough country for a day or two. The wall is the answer

        • Burnt Toast says:
          January 12, 2019 at 10:02 pm

          Those who come in thru airplane and over stay visas are not “undocumented immigrants”. They are very well documented and “out of status”. I don’t think the US takes full account of visitors on visas when they leave. Whatever.
          Until I see some credible source when I hear this I assume it is pure unadultered BS.

    • GB Bari says:
      January 12, 2019 at 9:34 pm

      Also, for those who donated to war verteran Brian Kofage’s GoFundMe account he created to fund the border wall, the funds are being refunded because the $1B goal was not met nor can the government legally accept the funds “any time soon.”
      Here are the details:

      https://www.businessinsider.com/gofundme-refunding-donations-build-the-wall-fundraiser-2019-1

      • themellowtraveller says:
        January 12, 2019 at 9:49 pm

        If you donated to the “We the People” border wall GFM, you will need to go here to verify that you still want your donation to stay with the fund (the fund has been changed over to a 401(c)(4) fund)

        Message from Kolfage……
        To show the government how “We the People” can get this done, we have formed a Section 501(c)(4) non-profit Florida Corporation named “We Build the Wall, Inc.” to receive the GoFundMe contributions. Our website can be found at http://www.webuildthewall.us.

      • Bullseye says:
        January 12, 2019 at 10:13 pm

        GB Bari that’s fake news…you just need to go to the gofund.me page and give permission to let Brian move the funds to his build the wall organization. He already has a board of directors for the new organization

        • GB Bari says:
          January 12, 2019 at 10:21 pm

          The news was not fake at the time it was collected and reported by GoFundMe spokesperson Bobby Whithorne.
          Apparently Brian Kolfage just formed that new entity and announced it yesterday, so the news is lagging by a day or so.
          Thanks for alerting us to the update.

    • woodstuff says:
      January 12, 2019 at 9:37 pm

      Thank you Landslide. This is the best I have seen, none better. Though Business Insider is kinda lefty, it does show the facts pretty well. The aerial views and maps helped me to make sense of the need for walls and what is happening.

    • WES says:
      January 12, 2019 at 9:51 pm

      Landslide: Yes the best overview of border situation I have seen.

  2. alligatriot says:
    January 12, 2019 at 8:23 pm

    Thank you, Sundance. Sent to relatives and friends.
    Countering fake news with facts whenever possible!

    • AlinWonderland says:
      January 12, 2019 at 8:36 pm

      I don’t understand why they can’t put that razor wire on top of those inadequately short walls. Or on all of them for that matter. Anyone know?

      • Perot Conservative says:
        January 12, 2019 at 9:43 pm

        PC.

      • Conservativeinny says:
        January 12, 2019 at 10:11 pm

        No, but I wish they would too. Lots of razor wire everywhere. Hang it like garland

      • 4gypsybreeze says:
        January 12, 2019 at 10:12 pm

        Perhaps they will put it on the new fences being built. I do know from first hand experience here on the border, and retired from Prison 10 miles from the AZ border about Razor/concertina wire.

        We have winds a majority of the time. High winds. Same in New Mexico. High wind warnings a LOT. And we have tumbleweeds. Most people don’t know just how BIG those tumbleweeds can get!

        We also have Dust Devils. BIG Dust Devils. All year. And between those high winds and dust devils …the razor wire becomes a big mess. Everything sticks to it. Plastic bags, paper…and anything else that dust devil picks up and throws at the wire….it stays there.
        .

        A special crew with special safety gear and tools have to take all that stuff out. And you have to be careful because you could always yank that stuff out, and the wire could come loose and down on the person.

        Yeah, I would also like to see the razor wire up there…maybe they are figuring out how to deal with the mess that comes with it here in this area. Guess we just have to wait and see. Hope that helps!

  3. Elric VIII says:
    January 12, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    The first line of defense is in the mind: deterrence. The primary line of defense is a physical barrier, with appropriate localized discouragements such as lights, alarms, etc. Behind that must be a method of detecting attempted or actual penetrations of the barrier,as well as above and below it, and a rapid response capability to deal with it.

  4. JX says:
    January 12, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    It’s good to see video of construction. Thanks!

  5. jmuniz1 says:
    January 12, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    Thank you Sundance

  6. Sepp says:
    January 12, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    The science is settled.

    Walls work.

  7. Burnt Toast says:
    January 12, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    A legal fix to the ‘supply side’ for many illegal border crossings is getting Congress to make it a criminal felony offense to enter and/or remain in the US without going through an official port of entry. First offense a minimum one year prison. Second offense four years. Third offense eight years. Forth offense is sixteen years… etc. Second offense is automatic lifetime bar on entering the US. Parole from any prison sentence is deportation under condition they do not return. Lack of documentation is proof of offense (similar to ‘driving w/o a license’).

    Environmental groups should like because no walls would be needed in the lesser traveled national park areas and like to keep people out of the wild anyway.

  8. 335blues says:
    January 12, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Trump should go to the construction for photo
    ops with lots of video posted online that can be forwarded.

  9. free73735 says:
    January 12, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    Thank you Sundance! I had no idea so much work had already been done.

  10. Sentient says:
    January 12, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Border Wall was added under Obama. Pelosi said Wall is immoral. Pelosi hates Obama.

  11. Sayit2016 says:
    January 12, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Sorry not sorry- this cracks me up…..

  12. notunderwhelmed says:
    January 12, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    God bless DJT , border patrol, ICE– and all true American civil servants who are busting their asses to keep this country safe. As a former democrat, I actually am patriotic, believe in the Constitution , and the fact that the demo-crap party is now bad shit immoral, anti American, and crazy. These socialist NWO Soros funded conspirators are treasonous and belong behind bars. How are Feinstein and Pelosi now worth over hundred million dollars as they live behind their walled fortresses? We need true investigative reporters who aren’t also compromised to out this shit. P.S. 💕🇺🇸💕 God bless Tom Fitton!

