President Trump Recaps Border Visit: “When I Took The Oath of Office”…

Video recap from the White House:

7 Responses to President Trump Recaps Border Visit: “When I Took The Oath of Office”…

  1. mj_inOC says:
    January 11, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    Well done!
    Mr. President, thank you, you make America proud!

  2. bertdilbert says:
    January 11, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    Trump picks Park Place and the democrats pick Baltic Ave. again. Easy win.

  3. JohnCarlson says:
    January 11, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    The only oath Shumer and Pelosi and gang will ever honor is the one to their own power and pocketbooks.

  4. mike says:
    January 11, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    Write, call, email your congressman and senators. I told mine “Build the Wall!!! President Trump is right on this issue and the democrats are wrong! Build it NOW!!!!” Come on people, get involved, help our President to succeed.

  5. Right to reply says:
    January 11, 2019 at 3:11 pm

    Build it wide, build it tall, no surrender, build the wall!

  6. Doug says:
    January 11, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    Most honest President ever.
    The man does what he says he’ll DESPITE the rabid vermin fighting against him.
    MAGA FOREVER

