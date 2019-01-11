President Trump Interview From the Southern Border…

Speaking from the southern U.S. border in Texas, Rio Grande sector, President Trump discusses the border security challenges with Fox host Sean Hannity.
President Trump outlines how the border wall issue is simply a matter of “common sense.” Recent polling would indicate the majority of Americans agree with President Trump:
79% of Americans agree there is a crisis at the border.
(link to Morning Consult Here)
Logic, Common Sense and statistics tell you that Trump is right but the Left persists with their insanity and are becoming increasingly deranged as they try to justify their stupidity.
I was just peeking through the statistics… pretty sizeable piece of the strongly against any wall was women vs men. Women by a large bit were against it. I found that very interesting.
Canadian clinical psychologist and Internet sensation Jordan B Peterson, I believe, argues men are innately wired for protection.
“Take me in, O gentle woman.
Take me in, for heaven’s sake.
Take me in, O gentle woman,
cried the vicious snake.”
Women, specifically liberal women, will want to help, nurture, even coddle those they look down upon/pity(the poor,migrants, minorities, etc.). This is also a part of a White Guilt complex. I guarantee you if the migrants were white Canadians from the northern border, this whole thing wouldn’t be an issue.
Women are nurturing by nature, regardless of their political affiliation. However, conservative women are more selective about who and how they help.
Uncle Max,
I’m actually surprised that women are against the Wall in higher numbers. I’d love to see their age group and their party affiliation as well. It would help make some sense of it at least.
As a lady, I understand that we react more on emotion. However, I know a great deal of conservative ladies who want the Wall. They want it because it protects them and their families. Men are generally our protectors, and most of us try to find the best of them whether we are looking for brawn, smarts or what have you, we understand we need a good man to protect us and the families we make with them. It’s on the top of our list.
I would love to have a sit down, one-on-one with these females who are against the Wall to try to understand where they are coming from. I would venture to guess they’ve been easily fooled by the media and pelosi that it’s about women and children trying to escape their horrors and make a life for their families here.
I would sit down with all of the numbers that have been thrown at us these past couple days to see how they react to them. Would it shock them when they see the number of illegal criminals and what they did innocents? I want to know if they feel it is acceptable to allow these criminals in that have been arrested for human trafficking. I’d love to show them pictures of their victims and their young ages.
I’d love to have the blueprints to the different wall designs to show them that digging tunnels might be a lot harder than it sounds.
I’d also explain that the majority of the criminals trying to get in are not going to go to the checkpoints. And if they were criminals before, the chances are high they haven’t changed their life around but are continuing their illegal acts on our soil.
If these women are reacting on emotion than I feel it would be easy enough to use it against them in showing them the light to their errors.
I’ve learned through experience that if you show someone where they’ve been wrong in a decent way by not yelling, degrading or name calling, I can get through to them and for the most part turn them to my side.
It’s going to be hard to find any of these women where I live, the majority of us are conservative, but I will keep my eyes open. I will even try this on the different news sites. Who knows, I might find one willing to listen and have a respectable debate.
Thank you Uncle Max for sharing this with us. Be well and stay smiling,
Ma’iingankwe
I wonder if they lost someone they love to an illegal if they would think differently.
BTW, good for those who think they need a man to protect them. I prefer dogs. They are more loyal.
Not surprising in the least. Not one bit. For a host of reasons.
This survey was conducted before PT gave his compassionate speech. I wonder if the numbers will change much?
I’ve made a civic duty of posting some of the Illegal Immigrant crime stats over at The Hill. What a chore.
Thank you SD for the many posts on this issue today. From what I’m reading and hearing today, I agree that the tide is turning on this issue. Apparently some of the freshman congressional Dems have begun urging some compromise on the issue.
Praying!
Yes! I just read last night about several freshman Democrats who are supporting a border wall.
I trust and pray that every American Soldier that is deployed overseas is withdrawn to the Homeland.
F*ck South Korea, Japan, Germany, and the so called Middle East.
That money paying the troops should benefit America.
Deploy them along the Southern Border, on the Canadian pipeline border and the Alaskan slopes.
America is already rotating troops through Australia for jungle warfare and now Brazil wants to be involved.
Talk about 5 eyes but maybe there is a chance for a 6th eye.
And troops on the Southern border should have authority to chase the scum coyote to their dens and wipe them out.
Whether that is Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras or wherever.
And just shoot to death out of hand any invading scum that kills an American.
Well, some may think that is harsh. But in other countries, they will put you in front of a firing squad for drinking and driving. It would send a message and definitely curtail the invaders.
Looking at the poll you can see which voters have the most sense.
Thank you, Sundance for posting. Things like this help make my day. PT spoke with sincerity about this issue. You can tell he truly cares. God bless the President and all of these folks who have a very challenging and dangerous job.
Saw on one channel report a woman who would not accept a trillion dollars to sell her land for a wall.
OK, build a wall 50 miles each side of her property, leave a giant gap opposite her land, and when she complains that 100% of illegals crossing the border in her sector are trampling her shrubbery, crapping on her lawn, killing her pets, and stealing her food, charge her $4 trillion to build her section of the wall.
Send me some more problemst to fix.
LOL
Apparently the dumb cluck never heard of Eminent Domain.
SIX Democrats already have spoken for a wall:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/01/10/democrats-crack-on-the-wall/
And Ana Navarro may be missing in action in the coming days, so there’s that to be thankful for.
I didn’t look, but I’d wager they are red state dems trying to protect their phony-baloney jobs.
