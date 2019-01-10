President Trump Participates in Border Security and Immigration Roundtable in McAllen Texas…

President Donald Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Senator John Cornyn, participate in a border security roundtable discussion and Briefing in McAllen Texas.
Joining President Trump and officials from the administration is Reggie Singh, whose brother was police officer Ronil Singh. Ronil “Ron” Singh was gunned down by a suspected illegal immigrant in California.
[Note: This is the full video – we will also post some breakout segments]
Advertisements
What a great press conference. I love this President.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It was! I say it having lived in McAllen for 25 years. I especially loved the warm hospitality offered by the very tall man in the cowboy hat who took off his belt buckle and gave it to our potus for Barron. He made me so proud! I also perked my ears when dan patrick offered the suggestion of taking some of the money and WE build our part. I think we are wealthy enough to do it without fed handouts but Trump thought it a good idea.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just declare an Emergency and build the Wall. when some pissant Judge says stop it. keep Building and Go Andrew Jackson on him and say now you’ve said it lets see you inforce it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! prs. has 60 plus million who will back him on this!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
MAGA!! The Democrats aren’t going to know how to back peddle fast enough!!🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
Our Interstate Highway system was built as a national infrastructure defense project. A border wall is an equally important infrastructure defense project.
Build the wall. Keep the government shutdown until Congress approves full funding for a border wall and security.
National System of Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956. Signed by President Eisenhower – June 29, 1956.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Use anything and everything and Build the Wall
LikeLike
Make Our Border Great Again
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought that POTUS was unhappy with Sec. Nielson?
According to the Border Patrol guy she has been on top of it
and POTUS is bringing her around. Did John Kelly leaving spur
her to do her job? Was POTUS being unhappy with her not
true?
LikeLiked by 1 person
the laws handcuff any real response! the benefits? the policies? its a true stooopppiiiddd system because big business big labor and big brother (globalists) want it this way! remember if all the illegals left, real estate rents would fall 30 to 40 percent overnight!
LikeLike
I think PDJT recalibrated her, and she has been following his direction. Previously, she wasn’t doing a very good job IMO, whether following her instincts or more likely, John Kelly’s, I don’t know.
LikeLike
Man this guy has some energy. Incredible.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Truly amazing, isn’t it?!
Everyone should watch this roundtable. It was very informative!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice to see my hometown getting some attention. Lol
LikeLike
I stand Corrected and when I am wrong I am big enough to admit I was not totally correct
I said that I heard that 8 Republicans has peeled off to vote yesterday with the Dems and That Three had done so but could be as high as 8 more that might peel off in the senate as they usually do. several people attacked me so here is I can only say I stand corrected.
Sorry….
LikeLike
I just saw this short clip of Accosta, without realizing it proving the point that WALLS WORK!
Thirty five seconds of GOLD!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just ran across this, too. Could jabberin’ jim be any dumber? Proved in just a few seconds that the Wall not only works, but it works to perfection.
LikeLike
Is that creep Will Hurd from Texas there?
LikeLike
No, but the creep Cornyn was.😏
LikeLike
Excellent.
Mr. President, publish the ‘manufactured’? list of 4,000 individuals killed by illegal immigrants the past 2 years.
Name of victim
City
Age
Name of Criminal
Country of Citizenship
Age
Short description of crime – if possible
LikeLike
We were supposed to learn from the past…
Border Security
14 Mar 2005
At a hearing titled “Strengthening Enforcement and Border Security: The 9/11 Commission Staff Report on Terrorist Travel,” witnesses testified about enforcement of existing anti-terrorism laws and the recommendations of the September 11 commission staff report.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?185884-1/border-security
People in this video:
*John Cornyn, U.S. Senator (Class 2) [R] Texas
Elaine Dezenski, Deputy Assistant Secretary Department of Homeland Security->Plans and Policy
Dianne Feinstein, U.S. Senator (Class 1) [D] California
Ted Kennedy, U.S. Senator [D] Massachusetts
Janice Kephart, Staff Counsel National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States
Jon Kyl, U.S. Senator (Class 1) [R] Arizona
Doris Meissner, Commissioner (Former) Immigration and Naturalization Service
Thomas J. Walters, Assistant Commissioner Department of Homeland Security->Bureau of Customs and Border Protection
*John Cornyn heads this up and has a GREAT speech to get it started, the 1st 13 minutes.
LikeLike
Thanks to Sundance for giving us a chance to catch up on this important event. It was an hour+ well spent. President Donald J. Trump calls it like he sees it and he doesn’t mince words. He really connected with the people in the room and that should send a message to the swamp rats who play the ends against the middle and duck and weave their way through making a commitment and seeing it through. As Mark Twain noted: “Sometimes I wonder whether the world is being run by smart people who are putting us on or by imbeciles who really mean it.”
LikeLike
President Trump Surprises Crowd at Border – Mc Allen Tx
LikeLike
I was here at the Miller International Airport in McAllen today when President Trump arrived. And what a thrill it was to see hundreds of locals supporting him. And almost all of them are Hispanics. And the Rio Grande Valley is mostly all Democrat controlled. So there has to be Democrats down here that support our great president and The Wall. Sure we had a few protesters, and even a couple of arrests. The anti-Trump LULAC organization was in attendance protesting as they usually are. But those people were in the extreme minority today. It was a great day down here for McAllen and for America. As a side note last week a poll was conducted by the Local 23 News out of Brownsville. Interestingly the poll results said 57% of the people down here in mostly Democrat country approve the building The Wall.
LikeLike
Nice. I saw the videos that Sara Carter shared. POTUS is awesome he always takes time to shake hands and sign MAGA hats.
LikeLike
Wow! What a great experience for you! Thank you for representing each of us who would have loved to be there!👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸 Also, great support #s!
LikeLike
Thanks for the update! Great day for you and POTUS!
LikeLike
Build the wall.
LikeLike
BREAKING NEWS
Trump could take billions from disaster areas to fund wall
“Under the proposal, Trump could dip into money set aside to fund civil works projects all over the country including storm-damaged areas of Puerto Rico.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/ncna957281
“President Donald Trump has been briefed on a plan that would use the Army Corps of Engineers and a portion of $13.9 billion of Army Corps funding to build 315 miles of barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to three U.S. officials familiar with the briefing.
“The money was set aside to fund projects all over the country including storm-damaged areas of Puerto Rico through fiscal year 2020, but the checks have not been written yet and, under an emergency declaration, the president could take the money from these civil works projects and use it to build the border wall, said officials familiar with the briefing and two congressional sources…. ”
Who leaked the conversation?
LikeLike
I wish all of America could see this Roundtable. Most people will change their minds. It truly is a crisis.
LikeLike
Yes. EXCELLENT info at this roundtable.
LikeLike
Please IT IS A NATIONAL EMERGENCY! Shame on the demoncrates. Shame, shame SHAME
LikeLike
I’m sorry but this would be a monumentally stupid move. Who the heck is giving the President advice on this? Except for Puerto Rico most of the areas impacted by these disasters support Trump strongly. Find DEMOCRAT areas to punish not your own supporters Mr. President.
LikeLike
It is not about politics its about what is best for the country.
LikeLike
Also probably because the disaster recovery is mostly done in those area and its money left over.
LikeLike
Hurricane season is over with, so why not divert those funds. Congress critters can recommit additional funds thereby avoiding funding the wall, win win for both parties
LikeLike