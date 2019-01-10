President Trump Participates in Border Security and Immigration Roundtable in McAllen Texas…

Posted on January 10, 2019

President Donald Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Senator John Cornyn, participate in a border security roundtable discussion and Briefing in McAllen Texas.

Joining President Trump and officials from the administration is Reggie Singh, whose brother was police officer Ronil Singh. Ronil “Ron” Singh was gunned down by a suspected illegal immigrant in California.

[Note: This is the full video – we will also post some breakout segments]

35 Responses to President Trump Participates in Border Security and Immigration Roundtable in McAllen Texas…

  1. Heroic Dreamer says:
    January 10, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    What a great press conference. I love this President.

    • petszmom says:
      January 10, 2019 at 4:09 pm

      It was! I say it having lived in McAllen for 25 years. I especially loved the warm hospitality offered by the very tall man in the cowboy hat who took off his belt buckle and gave it to our potus for Barron. He made me so proud! I also perked my ears when dan patrick offered the suggestion of taking some of the money and WE build our part. I think we are wealthy enough to do it without fed handouts but Trump thought it a good idea.

      • Cal Rickey says:
        January 10, 2019 at 5:03 pm

        Just declare an Emergency and build the Wall. when some pissant Judge says stop it. keep Building and Go Andrew Jackson on him and say now you’ve said it lets see you inforce it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! prs. has 60 plus million who will back him on this!!!

  2. susandyer1962 says:
    January 10, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    MAGA!! The Democrats aren’t going to know how to back peddle fast enough!!🇺🇸🇺🇸

  3. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    January 10, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    Our Interstate Highway system was built as a national infrastructure defense project. A border wall is an equally important infrastructure defense project.

    Build the wall. Keep the government shutdown until Congress approves full funding for a border wall and security.

    National System of Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956. Signed by President Eisenhower – June 29, 1956.

  4. birddog639 says:
    January 10, 2019 at 4:21 pm

    Make Our Border Great Again

  5. Jenevive says:
    January 10, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    I thought that POTUS was unhappy with Sec. Nielson?
    According to the Border Patrol guy she has been on top of it
    and POTUS is bringing her around. Did John Kelly leaving spur
    her to do her job? Was POTUS being unhappy with her not
    true?

    • Publius2016 says:
      January 10, 2019 at 4:36 pm

      the laws handcuff any real response! the benefits? the policies? its a true stooopppiiiddd system because big business big labor and big brother (globalists) want it this way! remember if all the illegals left, real estate rents would fall 30 to 40 percent overnight!

    • mimbler says:
      January 10, 2019 at 6:40 pm

      I think PDJT recalibrated her, and she has been following his direction. Previously, she wasn’t doing a very good job IMO, whether following her instincts or more likely, John Kelly’s, I don’t know.

  6. Coast says:
    January 10, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    Man this guy has some energy. Incredible.

  7. Big Jake says:
    January 10, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    Nice to see my hometown getting some attention. Lol

  8. rustybritches says:
    January 10, 2019 at 5:44 pm

    I stand Corrected and when I am wrong I am big enough to admit I was not totally correct
    I said that I heard that 8 Republicans has peeled off to vote yesterday with the Dems and That Three had done so but could be as high as 8 more that might peel off in the senate as they usually do. several people attacked me so here is I can only say I stand corrected.

    Sorry….

  9. MfM says:
    January 10, 2019 at 5:44 pm

    I just saw this short clip of Accosta, without realizing it proving the point that WALLS WORK!

    Thirty five seconds of GOLD!

    • Charlotte Powell Brooks says:
      January 10, 2019 at 6:21 pm

      I just ran across this, too. Could jabberin’ jim be any dumber? Proved in just a few seconds that the Wall not only works, but it works to perfection.

  10. Coast says:
    January 10, 2019 at 5:46 pm

    Is that creep Will Hurd from Texas there?

  11. Perot Conservative says:
    January 10, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    Excellent.

    Mr. President, publish the ‘manufactured’? list of 4,000 individuals killed by illegal immigrants the past 2 years.

    Name of victim
    City
    Age
    Name of Criminal
    Country of Citizenship
    Age
    Short description of crime – if possible

  12. TwoLaine says:
    January 10, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    We were supposed to learn from the past…

    Border Security
    14 Mar 2005

    At a hearing titled “Strengthening Enforcement and Border Security: The 9/11 Commission Staff Report on Terrorist Travel,” witnesses testified about enforcement of existing anti-terrorism laws and the recommendations of the September 11 commission staff report.

    https://www.c-span.org/video/?185884-1/border-security

    People in this video:

    *John Cornyn, U.S. Senator (Class 2) [R] Texas
    Elaine Dezenski, Deputy Assistant Secretary Department of Homeland Security->Plans and Policy
    Dianne Feinstein, U.S. Senator (Class 1) [D] California
    Ted Kennedy, U.S. Senator [D] Massachusetts
    Janice Kephart, Staff Counsel National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States
    Jon Kyl, U.S. Senator (Class 1) [R] Arizona
    Doris Meissner, Commissioner (Former) Immigration and Naturalization Service
    Thomas J. Walters, Assistant Commissioner Department of Homeland Security->Bureau of Customs and Border Protection

    *John Cornyn heads this up and has a GREAT speech to get it started, the 1st 13 minutes.

  13. Lactantius says:
    January 10, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    Thanks to Sundance for giving us a chance to catch up on this important event. It was an hour+ well spent. President Donald J. Trump calls it like he sees it and he doesn’t mince words. He really connected with the people in the room and that should send a message to the swamp rats who play the ends against the middle and duck and weave their way through making a commitment and seeing it through. As Mark Twain noted: “Sometimes I wonder whether the world is being run by smart people who are putting us on or by imbeciles who really mean it.”

  14. IMO says:
    January 10, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    President Trump Surprises Crowd at Border – Mc Allen Tx

  15. Darrell W says:
    January 10, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    I was here at the Miller International Airport in McAllen today when President Trump arrived. And what a thrill it was to see hundreds of locals supporting him. And almost all of them are Hispanics. And the Rio Grande Valley is mostly all Democrat controlled. So there has to be Democrats down here that support our great president and The Wall. Sure we had a few protesters, and even a couple of arrests. The anti-Trump LULAC organization was in attendance protesting as they usually are. But those people were in the extreme minority today. It was a great day down here for McAllen and for America. As a side note last week a poll was conducted by the Local 23 News out of Brownsville. Interestingly the poll results said 57% of the people down here in mostly Democrat country approve the building The Wall.

  16. Monticello says:
    January 10, 2019 at 6:19 pm

    Build the wall.

  17. Perot Conservative says:
    January 10, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    BREAKING NEWS

    Trump could take billions from disaster areas to fund wall

    “Under the proposal, Trump could dip into money set aside to fund civil works projects all over the country including storm-damaged areas of Puerto Rico.

    https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/ncna957281

    “President Donald Trump has been briefed on a plan that would use the Army Corps of Engineers and a portion of $13.9 billion of Army Corps funding to build 315 miles of barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to three U.S. officials familiar with the briefing.

    “The money was set aside to fund projects all over the country including storm-damaged areas of Puerto Rico through fiscal year 2020, but the checks have not been written yet and, under an emergency declaration, the president could take the money from these civil works projects and use it to build the border wall, said officials familiar with the briefing and two congressional sources…. ”

    Who leaked the conversation?

  18. Michaela says:
    January 10, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    I wish all of America could see this Roundtable. Most people will change their minds. It truly is a crisis.

  19. Michaela says:
    January 10, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    Please IT IS A NATIONAL EMERGENCY! Shame on the demoncrates. Shame, shame SHAME

  20. Mr Spock says:
    January 10, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    I’m sorry but this would be a monumentally stupid move. Who the heck is giving the President advice on this? Except for Puerto Rico most of the areas impacted by these disasters support Trump strongly. Find DEMOCRAT areas to punish not your own supporters Mr. President.

