President Trump Participates in Border Security and Immigration Roundtable in McAllen Texas…

President Donald Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Senator John Cornyn, participate in a border security roundtable discussion and Briefing in McAllen Texas.

Joining President Trump and officials from the administration is Reggie Singh, whose brother was police officer Ronil Singh. Ronil “Ron” Singh was gunned down by a suspected illegal immigrant in California.

[Note: This is the full video – we will also post some breakout segments]

