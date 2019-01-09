Pence, McCarthy, Scalise and Thune Describe White House Meeting With Intransigent Democrats…

Vice President Mike Pence, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Senate Majority Whip John Thune describe the events at a White House meeting with President Trump, Speaker Pelosi, Majority Leader Hoyer, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Dick Durbin…. Things did not go well:
It would appear congress is at loggerheads over border security, with democrats unwilling to provide any funding that might secure the southern border. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have stated the border is secure; there are no illegal border crossings actually taking place; and there is no crisis. As such, the partial government shutdown continues.
It’s a beautiful thing to behold POTUS in action [reposted]
• UniParty RINOs trapped when he declared “TOTAL Republican Unity”
… Right in front of them so they’d have to own it
… Or oppose National Security, Border Security and Humanity.
• D-rat COMMIES trapped when he offered them what they asked for
… Only for them to reject it
… Refusing to uphold their oath of office to protect our Country’s BORDERS
… While offering A DOLLAR to protect the American People who elected them.
PTrump is a fighter! More importantly, PTrump hesitated to enter this fight at first because he wanted to make sure if he did enter the fight he would likely win. PTrump also asked us to help him by calling our representatives. PTrump has the communication channel set up to keep all us conservatives right on message and bolstering each other to stay the course. We will win this because it is the right thing to do and worth fighting hard for.
Dems care for D.C., Trump cares for the American PEOPLE.
• D-rats care ONLY about the Washington-Insider Gravy Train.
… Not a word about our CITIZEN VICTIMS.
… Not a thought about protecting their CONSTITUENTS and VOTERS.
• POTUS cares about the American People.
… He will be relentless until they are secure and safe!
“Dems care for D.C., Trump cares for the American PEOPLE.”
Not just Dems – the vast majority of Republicans as well…basically, all of DC cares for DC, first and foremost. This is the first President since Ronald Reagan who actually cares about AMERICANS!
You SAID it!
vikingmom – You’ve hit the nail on the head! I wish more people, even here at CTH, understood this. Too many think that most Republicans support POTUS and the American people, but it’s exactly the opposite.
Of the 535, how many support America?
35, 135?
Truth is unless their is significant downsizing of this corrupt monster, this country is gone. One way to gain an edge, with economy is doing great, now is the time for Federal workforce reduction, private sector can absorb furloughed workers. F’n Socialists love goverment, that will make them eat one. Otherwise we’re going off cliff, I heard two actions were introduced in house today, Camila Harris plan on tax increases, the other had to do with money too, but can’t remember. NYC is providing free healthcare to any resident, legal or not. Gavin Newsome in Cali is offering freebies too.
I wish we could have separate government, I can’t deal with the pious fools
Patriots, please make this photo go viral. Shame. Shame. Shame,
LikeLiked by 7 people
Acting like children
POTUS was acting like a boss. Everyone knows how he negotiates, and he doesn’t waste time. These people trying to F with him are making idiots of themselves on the greatest reality show of all time. They’re FIRED!
The Chinese have a term 巨婴 for exactly that in English that has become very popular on social media and describes people who lose their tempers and act irrationally.
Fits.
What can Trump do to go around them?
Enjoy how their Base freaks out when Food Stamps run out by February.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Update: Looks like POTUS is even making sure Food Stamps and SNAP continue.
[RE Lou Dobbs show]
Even better:
“Democrats tried to hurt all of you depending on SNAP and Food Stamps by failing to pass the Agriculture Bill along with Border Security.”
“They thought I’d let them get away with it, but I found a way to take CARE of you.”
Bonus: Whenever they DO pass the Ag Bill, it’ll include WORK REQUIREMENTS to
“Put America Back to Work Again” and fill the 7 million Job Openings just waiting for Citizen Voters to take.
The man is a genius. A VSG.
That’s great, and I hope the fine print says clearly in bolded print instead “making babies isn’t considered employment!
Good, we won’t be subjected to stories of starving children and elderly people. You know the media had the scripts already written.
Declare, at the State of the Union address on 1/29 that we are legally building the wall under national security provisions.
BEAUTIFUL
Saying that today would be OK with me too!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I really believe he is building his case, meeting after meeting and no D cooperation or agreement. POTUS has given them every chance and will continue to attempt to get their cooperation for a bit more…then the hammer will fall
LikeLiked by 3 people
Building his case for a court challenge
Hard to do under a National Emergency- the Dims may try it, but there is no precedent that indicates they can.
Haven’t you been paying attention? With the “right” judges anything is possible for the uniparty.
Agree.
I’m expecting a rowdy, disorderly, disrespectful, perhaps quite chaotic SOTU.
The 2 Muslim women could show up in full black peek a boo burkha’s and at some point will stand up and start yelling ‘death to America’ after their invited guest, Linda Sasour, gives the signal from the upper deck.
Occasional Cortex will mouth off, bug her eyes and make a fool of herself over something, it just comes too natural for her not to. Somebody may invite David Hogg and he’ll make a scene to give voice to the spoiled, ignorant teen special interest group in America.
The old guard under Nasty and Chuckie may simply walk out to make a statement of some sort. Maybe Mittens will be caught on camera showing disdain for our President’s character since Mitt’s only fault is being perfect at all things, at all times, and he can’t remind us of his perfection enough.
The crazed, insane Marxists that are taking over politics are capable of anything, and they know the more outrageous, the better they’ll be loved and honored by the lyin’ jackals in the media.
Expect boo’s, attention-grabbing outbursts, goofy outfits, who knows, maybe Rashida Tlaib will get hauled out by security out as she was in 2016 when disrupting a Trump rally.
The Gong Show may have new life in the House Chambers Jan 29th. Beer and pretzels, wine and cheese, single malt scotch and cigars, champagne and strawberries, Jack and Coke all by themselves—pick your poison, get comfy and enjoy the show at this year’s SOTU. It could be uplifting and civil but more likely the Democrats will turn it in into a combo of an America-bashing, hateful Hollywood awards show and an NFL game, complete with kneelers.
I agree and also predict that there may be an empty seat in the SCOTUS seating row “in honor” of RBG, who presumably will be (alive) at home
Farmhand, I truly wish your scenario happens in all its glory. Just what the country needs to awake a few sleepers. Also it would be glorious to watch how fast #FakeNews would have transmission problems and leave us with a snowy screen. 😂
Watch this on Occasional Cortex, Maddox introduces her: http://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow/watch/ocasio-cortez-rips-trump-for-systematic-attack-on-immigrants-1422378051711
This girl needs to be slapped down, unbelievable
LikeLike
close the border and watch K Street & the CoC scream.
snarky, I think that may be what he is making the case for.
Whatever he says at the border tomorrow ought to be interesting.
He already has. My neighbor was offered a job working on the steel fence/wall by his friend who has been on it since early last year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS Proposed DHS BUDGET for BORDER SECURITY
Now is the time—this is the moment—to finally secure the border and create the lawful and safe immigration system Americans, and those wanting to become Americans, deserve.
Donald J. Trump
President of the United States
THE CRISIS FACING OUR COUNTRY: We are facing a growing national security and humanitarian crisis at our Southern Border.
• This crisis is only worsening as 2,000 inadmissible migrants arrive at our border every day and overwhelm our immigration system.
• We do not have the resources needed to hold them, and legal loopholes and activist court rulings prevent authorities from promptly returning them.
• Immigration courts are overwhelmed, with a backlog of over 800,000 cases.
• We must secure our border to protect our communities and make sure no more Americans fall victim to crimes committed by illegal aliens.
• Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested 266,000 aliens with criminal records in the last two years.
• This includes aliens charged or convicted of 100,000 assaults, nearly 30,000 sex crimes, and 4,000 violent killings.
• Deadly drugs are flowing across our borders, taking far too many American lives.
• 300 Americans die every week from heroin, 90 percent of which comes across our Southern Border.
• We are facing a humanitarian crisis as human smugglers exploit our immigration system for profit and drive migrants to make the treacherous journey north to the border.
• 1 in 3 migrant women are sexually assaulted on the dangerous trek to the border.
• 20,000 migrant children were illegally smuggled into the country last month alone.
RESOURCES NEEDED: The Trump Administration has requested additional funds relative to the Homeland Security funding bill that passed the Senate Appropriations Committee.
• The Administration has requested $5.7 billion for construction of approximately 234 miles of new steel barrier on the Southern Border, a $4.1 billion increase over the Senate bill.
• To protect our communities, the Administration requested $675 million to deter and detect narcotics, weapons, and other materials crossing our borders.
• Among the Administration’s requests for more resources are:
… $211 million to hire 750 additional Border Patrol agents
… $571 million for 2,000 additional ICE personnel
… $4.2 billion for 52,000 detention beds, personnel, transportation, and detention alternatives
… $563 million for 75 additional immigration judges and support staff
TIME TO ACT: President Trump is calling on Congress to fulfill their duty to the American people and finally take action to secure the border.
• The President is calling on Congress to stop the political games and come together and address the crisis we are facing.
• Congress has a responsibility to protect the safety and security of the American people and it needs to meet that responsibility by providing the funding needed to secure the border.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trump-calls-congress-secure-borders-protect-american-people/
‘We have found the enemy and he are us.’
LikeLiked by 3 people
He are them.
Who’s on first……………………..
A whole bunch of folks need to take this right to the Ds.
Loud “yellow vest” style assemblies right where Nancy, Chuck, Crazy Mazie & Mad Maxine et al have to live, work & play. Make their lives miserable & fill their inboxes with photos of the dead cop, the dead Steinle girl, the MS-13 animals etc…
Until they own this…they’ll continue to say “F you” to the President.
Any news on the Brian Kolfage Go Fund Me. He said there would be news this week in reference to this Gofundme?
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.gofundme.com/TheTrumpWall
Trump’s kitty to Primary RINOs.
I hope Trump has these families at the SOTU address.
WATCH: Brian Williams, James Carville Rip The Pelosi & Schumer Response Video
Both Williams and Carville openly mocked the Democrats during a late-night segment Tuesday. Williams flat out called the response “so bad” and Carville noted that he’s looked more enthused to get “colonoscopies” than Schumer looked at that podium.
https://www.dailywire.com/news/41957/watch-brian-williams-james-carville-rip-pelosi-amanda-prestigiacomo
“”Tell me why responses are so bad,” Williams said to Carville. “Tonight, this Chuck and Nancy visual tonight launched 1,000 memes while they were still talking. There was an American gothic meme. There was ‘your mother and I are very upset you stayed out so late’ meme.””
LikeLiked by 8 people
When Carville is laughing at them, making fun of them then they have lost.
If they lost carville, they lost the party!
So apparently the Ragin’ Cajun was angry that Schemer & Peloosi made such a dismal optics that their message was lost. Carville in no way will ever agree with PDJT or any conservative policy – he is strictly Leftwing DemocRAT all the way.
He is doing it. He is eroding their very foundations, exposing their true motives to light; showing willingness that forces them to reveal their real motive for border porosity — it is an avenue to control votes, increase dependence on government, increase profits for themselves and international corporations.
“There are Trillions at stake”
Exactly right, country doc. That’s exactly what it is and that’s all it is.
That would take intelligence and I’m afraid all too many voters don’t have that.
In a nutshell. DJT is a problem solver. Chuck-n-nancy are problem creators.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Today when have a real American President that WILL build the wall because he President Trump loves us the forgotten man the legal American Citizen! God Bless this Administration 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️🙏🙏
Screw Democrats. Keep it shut down.
Obama shut the government down for 17 days so he could shove Obamacare through Congress.
He PROMISED $2,500 in savings each year, but the result was an $8,000 INCREASE in my health insurance/medial costs, $10,500 total going the wrong way.
I can’t sue Obama for political malpractice. He can burn in Hell for that on his own. But I;m sick of liberals representing foreigners instead of Americans.
They should hang for treason. Keep the damned government shut down forever as far as I’m concerned.
So many do not know or don’t remember Reagan’s agreement to grant amnesty in exchange for promises by the Dems to toughen border security. We all see how that worked out. This point needs to be made time and again. Give that history how could DJT EVER agree to keep government without his proposed security measures in place? The dems will blink first (except for Nancy – she couldn’t blink if you put a gun to her head)
https://www.businessinsider.com/reagan-and-bush-made-immigration-executive-orders-2014-11
“Ronald Reagan’s signature on the 1986 amnesty act” gave Barack Obama about 15 million additional Hispanic votes in 2012.” — Steve King on Thursday, May 23rd, 2013 in a House floor speech
https://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/statements/2013/may/29/steve-king/steve-king-says-ronald-reagans-1986-amnesty-act-le/
Fake News re the Wall and this negotiation:
Leftist talking point is that President Trump said that Mexico would pay for the wall and now he is paying for it from American taxes. So tired of Low Info leftists! Since June, 2015 President Trump Always said that Mexico would Pay for the Wall and like it! How? He said he would do it through trade negotiations. And he has done EXACTLY that!
From Day 1 President Trump said that Mexico would pay for the Wall via trade negotiations. Mexico is Happy about the New USMCA and the money we are saving & making do to the new USMCA takes money that would have been Mexico’s and makes it Ours/US’s $.
Here is a video interview from 8/23/2015 – He explains Mexico paying via negotiated trade deals and that Mexico would be Happy about the new trade deals.
President Trump fulfilled EXACTLY what he said he would do!
about the 3:10 mark
And again in 8/2016 – a year later, same, consistent
Did they really think the Saturday Night Live sketch of a Mexican President delivering a check was the actual policy? So low info and illogical!
We MUST counter narrative.
BTW what is sad is that President Trump has been so hindered by the GOPe/Globalists!
Good work. I remember him saying it as well as how it would be of different type construction in different areas and that some areas did not need it. He’s been consistent. Have you tweeted these videos out yet?
Btw, idiot liberals can’t separate SNL from reality.
President Trump will not get any border wall funding from either the Dems or Reps!
President Trump has to find a way to pressure the Uniparty over money.
I know it’s popular to cry about the uniparty and say the GOP is no different than the dems, but the GOP in the house just passed a bill funding the wall.
I know there are weasels in the GOP, but I get tired of the equivalency thing. Yes there are weasels in the GOP, but the other side is ALL weasels. 100%.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I wish Minority Leader McCarthy would have had more influence on his BFF (who I’m not going to name anymore) because all of this could have been taken care of last year if they’d been doing it right when we had control. Establishment Dems are evil…..followed closely by any Republicans.
Reflecting on the refusal of the Democrats to negotiate and recognize the crisis at the border: You can’t make this chit up.
If the delusional democrats think continuing to spite Trump over two years after the election is a good move, they’re sadly mistaken.
I wish that Trump would start backing off the “steel barrier” and move back to the solid tall concrete wall.
Our Border Patrol people told he Pres they need to be able to see what is on the other side of the barrier. That is one of the biggest reason he went to steel barrier/fence. also steel, as he said, is stronger than concrete.
steel barrier is phase II of three phase construction project.
Actually, steel is better. Think baking, hot sun in desert environments. Although Steel has a lower thermal conductivity than copper or aluminum, it’s the strongest alloy to use in this situation; I believe manufacturing the wall with steel would put American steelworkers back to work, and steel would still be too hot to the touch to try and scale by people trying to climb it.
Chuck and Nancy need to retire, or be forcefully retired. They belong in a seniors home. Senile old pigs still eating at the government troth! Nothing but obstructionism from the Dumbocraps. The more they keep this opposition up the more they solidify and absolute land slide for the president in 2020.
LikeLike
McCarthy is right, lets open everything up to the press.
Well that will turn Nancy’s smile upside-down.
Yep, thats what I want……every single meeting about border security, the wall, the steel barricade, whatever they want to call it. I want it all televised….no more “we have to pass the bill to se whats in the bill” I want to see them in action!
Maybe not that bad but what if the shakers and movers started messing with your electronic money? Unless you are a prepper everyone loses.
LikeLike
The press keeps asking the President why he just doesn’t end the shut-down….but I’ve never heard them ask Pelosi why they just don’t fund the wall.
Yes. The dems haven’t presented the senate with a bill that can pass. He has nothing to sign.
Scalise looks good. So often since his shooting he looked fragile.
My husband said he saw a public service announcement on tv today saying sign this petition to impeach Pres Trump. Good grief, but then we are in Commifornia.
Billionaire leftist Tom Steyer needs the Dems to pass Climate Change legislation in order for him to become richer.
Democrats represent foreigners and their corporate donors. Not Americans. They haven’t represented Americans since the 60’s. Helping the African American community during the civil rights movement was the LAST noble thing the DNC has done. Since then, they’ve resorted to destroying the African American community, aborting their children, and selling cheap labor to their corporate donors, lying about everything else, and pushing foreign interests for foreign dollars.
I’m done. As I’ve stated before, I will vote for ONE candidate in 2020… Trump. My local rep can take a long walk off a short pier. I’d rather a Democrat get his seat instead, so I can see the enemy head on instead of being shot in the back.
I think there are House Democrats that would support ‘border security’ including the Wall if Pelosi wasn’t so very good at her job of controlling ‘her’ House members.
It pays to remember that the Republicans had two years to do this, but Ryan and McConnell would not lean on dissident Republican Congress members to get it done.
It’s all shadow-puppet theatre.
Right now it’s the Globalist Democrats carrying the water for Globalist Republicans, rather than the other way around, which is the way it’s been for the last two years.
With respect, If you believe in Trump, you should vote for who he wants.
How many of the 217 in the house that voted for the wall might have been considered GOPe? I know not a single dem voted for it. Pretty simple math, let’s stop overthinking it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Re. Dem vs. GOP: I’ve neve had an STD, but it seems to me it’s kind of like the difference between HIV and a bad rash. Vote for the rash.
It’s early. Trump needs to stay the course.
When necessary spending arises, Trump needs to take action to mitigate the problems. Be proactive, take executive action, relieve problems.
Do this multiple times. Add this to the narrative. Assign responsibility each time. Prime the pump for future executive actions required.
Keep the whole thing going. Keep assigning responsibility. Keep resolving problems best you can. Give the simple solution to resolve this. Keep giving it.
As outcry arises, have people call their congressmen. Keep repeating this. Call your congressman. Tell him to go for the simple solution.
Keep assigning responsibility. Never stop doing this. Point to the simple solution always.
Once the Democrats break, McConnell will be an easy mark. He will be forced to break that 60 vote threshold and pass whatever comes. This will be the biggest political victory in several decades.
Pelosi was complicit in the process of turning California into a socialist, on party state that is a state within a state and defies federal law; that among other terrible things, results in the slaughter of innocent Americans.
She helped accomplish this by colonizing the state with illegal Mexicans who not only vote but ARE WELL ARMED.
This is her and Shumer’s plan for the entire US.
*one party
Shift about $50 billion a year (the amount being flushed down the sewer in Afghanistan) from the DOD to the PB and ICE who are actually in the business of defending America. I know that’s a radical concept, but let’s give it a try.
Romney’s full name is Willard Mitt Romney. It certainly fits that his first name is also the title of the biggest rat movie ever made.
Romney is being set up as McConnell’s stalking horse, to protect McConnell from the 2020 Kentucky primary voters. Trump should be able to tar Willard pretty good, another welcome outcome from this. HIs flipflopping won’t hold up very well.
I think Willard is probably shocked! that he was taken to the wood shed for that rag piece of his. I’m not sure we will be hearing from him for a while….certainly not in a huge leadership role that he thought he’d get right away.
Junior Freshman Senator Romney.
Walls work.
The border patrol says so.
Nancy Pelosi says so.
Chuck Schumer says so.
Hillary Clinton says so.
Bill Clinton says so.
Obama says so.
Shut the government down until pigs fly and it’s snowing in Hell. McCain can let us know when it’s warm enough in Hell to open the government again.
The out of control opposition to any Wall is PRECISELY because they work.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Exactly…..REDRUM !
Excellent, Ben Garrison.
Nancy & Chuck still think they have the upper hand. This isn’t going to end well for them.
Why not? They still own the DOJ and FBI, EPA, IRS, FEC, and Federal Reserve.
You have no idea what you are talking about. The shutdown will go on for months and after each meeting the Democrats will look worse and worse. Especially after the cameras will be in the next meeting and they know that once they loose this fight the Democrat base will go ape shit.
“No president should “pound the table” and demand he gets his way or else the government shuts down, hurting millions of Americans who are treated as leverage,” Schumer said in his rebuttal LAST NIGHT.
Amazing that Schumer scripted “pounding on tables” BEFORE meeting with President Trump in the White House TODAY.
Ain’t it Rich, Nancy talking about “folks” going w/o pay?
Now, did she fly the whole family on a private jet to their Hawaiian Holiday, as she neglected any negotiations? She is so Moral.
Why can’t at least ONE journalist ask Nan or Chuck if they’re forgoing their pay right now?
Just one???
LikeLiked by 1 person
The first photo says it all … “I’m in charge, and you ain’t. Don’t forget that. This meeting is over. “
The Uniparty is eating itself alive.
GOPe vs DONKe at the highest level.
Within the DONKe wing, the walking dead contingent (Pelosi, Schumer and other senior citizens) are being challenged by the ultra-commies (AOC and other leftist newbies).
The walking dead contingent is being challenged by the GOPe probably for the first time ever. The walking dead could always count on the McCainist RINOs to roll over. Now with that bunch gone, and GOPe taking winning lessons from the best president ever, the walking dead do not know what to do.
This was an excellent briefing by VP Pence and all the others that spoke up about the meeting with the intransigent duplicitous Dems. Pence stepped up impressively IMO as did the rest.
I don’t think this is the time to doubt or criticize any of the GOP participants engaged in this political battle like Minority Leader McCarthy as long as they are saying and doing the right thing. McCarthy is definitely not Paul Ryan who always very restrained or critical regarding Trump’s policies or else hiding in silent seclusion in his fancy office when the battles heated up.
Bravo to Trump. He’s successfully exposing the ineptness and dishonesty of the 2 political dunces leading the Dems. The progressive identity and skin color obsessed left must be fuming now that their party is once again being led by 2 incompetent “crotchety whites” that are clearly beyond their political expiry dates.
This negotiation happened in the Situation Room, right? There’s lot of AV equipment in there. Wouldn’t it be great if it was on camera and the footage leaked out?
LikeLiked by 6 people
I distill things down to simple facts.
Democrats have aligned themselves with communist doctrine.
Democrats are the enemy of the US Republic.
The Globalist Deep State are aligned with US Democrats
The Globalist Deep State are the enemy of the US Republic
The US intelligence apparatus including DOJ are tools of the Deep State and the Democrat communists.
The US intelligence apparatus and DOJ are enemies of the US Republic
Govern yourselves accordingly
Perhaps someone will ask Chuck -N- Nan, “How many murdered Americans is a crisis to you?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
It isn’t how many are a Crisis, but who is murdered that constitutes a Crisis. If your family is killed, sick, a paraplegic then you may care.
Good point. I think the numbers of Americans losing lives has been a crisis for decades and think the clowns should be on record just how many lives are expendable, since they’re in essense saying a certain number of us are expendable before they should be bothered with it.
AAAAMEN Woohoo!
How many more Americans will have to die a drug related death for Democrats to recognize a crisis? The Press Mob never asks the pertinent questions.
They don’t care…jeese how many time has it been told…they want the President out so that they can continue to destroy America…if Hillary won, the U.N. would already have boots on the ground. It’s just that simple….all the real is just tap dancing for the base they basically pay.
To Democrats, the border is secure when anyone in the World can cross the border and come into America without any hassle from ICE.
That’s why they can state with a straight face that there isn’t any crisis and the border is secure.
1. Sun Tzu said: The art of war is of vital importance to the State.
2. It is a matter of life and death, a road either to safety or to ruin. Hence it is a subject of inquiry which can on no account be neglected.
3. The art of war, then, is governed by five constant factors, to be taken into account in one’s deliberations, when seeking to determine the conditions obtaining in the field.
4. These are: (1) The Moral Law; (2) Heaven; (3) Earth; (4) The Commander; (5) Method and discipline.
5. The Moral Law causes the people to be in complete accord with their ruler, so that they will follow him regardless of their lives, undismayed by any danger.
The President needs to up the ante.
He needs to sign Executive Orders ending birthright citizenship for babies born to tourist, make Everify mandatory.
The President needs to increase the pressure on the Democrats. He needs to get the Senate Republicans to introduce a bill to reform immigration. The US is accepting to many foreigners who fail to assimilate. Dual passports should be prohibited. Either you are an American or a foreign national.
I was sitting in the waiting room at my chiropractors office, trapped there while the ABC fake news was on and setting up every segment to paint PDJT as bad and the demonrats as good. I told my chiro if he ever makes me have to sit thru that BS again I’m finding a new chiroprator! He said I get to pick the channel when I’m there from now on. 🙂
If the demonrats are so concerned about the furloughed workers missing their paychecks, then why don’t they have all their billionaire donors kick in the money to lend them until they get their back pay? The answer, of course, is that they could care less about what happens to those workers, they’re only useful as political pawns.
Ha, go figure I got a response to my email from Schumer, despite being informed it could take 2-3 weeks.
This is what i got:
“
Thank you for contacting me about President Trump’s proposed border wall. I share your concern about safety at our borders and strengthening our immigration laws.
In 2013, I worked with Senators McCain, Graham, Rubio, Flake, Durbin, Menendez, and Bennet to draft S.744, the Border Security, Economic Opportunity, and Immigration Modernization Act. That bill would have strengthened our Southern border, provided more resources to interior enforcement and forced employers to verify that their employees were U.S. Citizens. While that bill passed the Senate, the House refused to consider it. I will continue to try to find ways to improve our immigration system and keep our country secure.
Again, I thank you for contacting me. Please keep in touch with your thoughts and opinions.
Sincerely,
Charles E. Schumer
United States Senator”
He forgot to mention the whole amnesty thingy though.
When I did my emails, I purposely didn’t use “immigration” as the topic my email related to. Instead I used homeland security.
All this over “The Wall” being built.. Securing our Border(s)..
To Me.. It starting too look like, IMOP, that, Nancy Pelosi & Chucky, Also the DNC AKA Democrat Socialists of America.. Are plotting a soft, (now HARD coup, against Our dully elected government)…
They Have PUPPET Strings pulling on them..
I mean,, folks, (NOT Lobbyists), that are Profiting, on a Wall NOT being there..
Maybe Drug Cartels?
Foreign Government(s)?
Terrorist Organizations?
New World Order/Open Border(s) Influences?
Rothchild’s?
Soros?
It really is Making ME start too wonder, this is beyond, Being a American..
Or the “Oath of Office” that these Folks took, **SO HELP ME GOD**
In protecting America & OUR NATION.. Sovereign Americans & OUR Nation America!
WHO are these Folks Working for? Honestly, you have too wonder!
Because; It sure as He// by now, it isn’t the USA & US, WE Americans..
It’s like THEY are Spitting on US!
I’m just PO’ed again at this point..
It really wouldn’t surprise Me If a Friendly fire accident happened to some of these so-call Socialist(s)..
