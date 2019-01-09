Pence, McCarthy, Scalise and Thune Describe White House Meeting With Intransigent Democrats…

Vice President Mike Pence, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Senate Majority Whip John Thune describe the events at a White House meeting with President Trump, Speaker Pelosi, Majority Leader Hoyer, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Dick Durbin…. Things did not go well:

.

It would appear congress is at loggerheads over border security, with democrats unwilling to provide any funding that might secure the southern border. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have stated the border is secure; there are no illegal border crossings actually taking place; and there is no crisis. As such, the partial government shutdown continues.

