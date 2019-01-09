Best Dobbs – On Mueller and Rosenstein Collaboration: When are People Going to Admit “The Republicans Got Rolled”…

Posted on January 9, 2019 by

Attorney Cleta Mitchell appears with Lou Dobbs to discuss Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s plans to leave the DOJ in the coming weeks.

About two minutes into this discussion clear-eyed Dobbs asks when people are going to admit the Mueller probe was all about covering-up prior corruption; thereby positioning Cleta Mitchell to outline a specific example of how Speaker Paul Ryan worked against HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes to undermine any investigative inquiry.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, FBI, Jeff Sessions, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

124 Responses to Best Dobbs – On Mueller and Rosenstein Collaboration: When are People Going to Admit “The Republicans Got Rolled”…

  1. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 9, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Serious question for our Legal Eagles:

    Can X-Speaker Ryan be prosecuted for obstruction of justice
    … or whatever is relevant here?

    [Apart from whether POTUS has a reason for holding fire.]

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      January 9, 2019 at 10:12 pm

      Perhaps Sedition or aiding and abetting it.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • kinthenorthwest says:
      January 9, 2019 at 10:28 pm

      Do believe that Ryan is NOT the only RINO complicit in the swamp—Sadly I think the swamp RINOs are around 50% or more of the Republicans in DC.

      Liked by 17 people

      Reply
      • amwick says:
        January 9, 2019 at 10:33 pm

        I think it is more. *sighs

        Liked by 9 people

        Reply
        • kinthenorthwest says:
          January 9, 2019 at 10:37 pm

          I will always under estimate what I think I can prove .
          We just having discussion about Democrats wanting the drug trafficking to stay open. I said around 50%…turns out my proof showed more. Weird its south of our border that seems to supply drugs for more than just the North American continent.

          16 Maps Of Drug Flow Into The United States
          https://www.businessinsider.com/16-maps-of-drug-flow-into-the-united-states-2012-7

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
        • Dutchman says:
          January 9, 2019 at 10:48 pm

          I think the ‘Leadership’ were ‘in on it’; the rank and file Republican Senators and Representatives, not so much.

          Firstly, no ‘need to know’; I THINK they learn, early on not to cross the leadership, vote the,way they are told, and they will be ‘taken care of’.

          Cross the Leadership, and they are toast. Frankly, its pretty obvious intelligence is not the most essential quality neccedary, for getting elected to Congress.

          Most of em, just ain’t that bright.
          To them, “Trump” is a threat on a more basic level; “Gee, if he keeps this up, ALL of us politicians will be expected to actually keep our promises!”

          The thing is, to corrupt any organisation, you don’t HAVE to corrupt every member, just the leadership.

          So, the,Decepticons, as Sundance has listed; the leadership of ‘both’ parties (faces of Uniparty) and they then insure the chairmen of a few key committees, so probably less than 20?

          The rest will just,do as they are told, and may even believe the performances put on by Turtle and the rest.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • BlackKnightRides says:
        January 9, 2019 at 10:44 pm

        Ryan would likely squeal.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • jebg46 says:
        January 9, 2019 at 10:58 pm

        Why else did over 40 Republicans decide to retire at midterm? Maybe some did out of disgust at the complicit RINOs but more likely have taken favors they shouldn’t have or worse, participated in the seditious actions.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • kinthenorthwest says:
          January 9, 2019 at 11:04 pm

          Put this on here before.
          In 2008 the DNC royally screwed Americans in the Primary. The Democrats that started kissing Obama’s A$$ were either bribed, or blackmailed. The Democrats that the DNC &/or Obama didn’t have any use for were thrown under the bus (Richardson, Blagojevich, Edwards & probably many more). Others were rewarded with positions, contracts or bailout monies. Biden’s son got Biden his VP nod by put on warrant out for Sinclair.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
    • jackphatz says:
      January 9, 2019 at 10:31 pm

      Would that not require the effort or action on the party of the AG? If not I would really like to know what the chain of command would be here.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • delighteddeplorable says:
      January 9, 2019 at 10:33 pm

      That’s a great question. The enormity of the swamp continues to expose itself and it seems possible that the reality of draining it is much more complex and difficult than anyone could have known. Those swamp denizens – Rs and Ds both – are viciously protecting themselves in a way that seems outsized far beyond upset over losing an election. If anyone can do it, PDJT can but man, it sure would be great to see him get some robust and consistent help from within his own party. Miss Lindsey takes one step forward and three steps back. Daintily.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • guybee55 says:
      January 9, 2019 at 10:35 pm

      No wonder he said he would not run for reelecation

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • MrG says:
      January 9, 2019 at 11:43 pm

      That’s a non-starter question IMO. Because even if he could be charged…he won’t be charged.

      The DOJ/FBI is a corrupt criminal enterprise, top to bottom, and that includes the vaunted “agents” whose arse Hannity goes out of his way to kiss any chance he gets.

      Like

      Reply
    • Zimbalistjunior says:
      January 10, 2019 at 12:09 am

      Obstruction is vague and all encompassing. All these black hats from mueller to Ryan can and should be prosecuted for obstruction. Some of them may walk for technical reasons. But who cares. It’s the indictments that matter notbthe convictions. That’s the lesson the white hats should have learned from mueller probe.

      Accuse, allege, indict and put the bad guys on the defensive. I’ve been counseling this for months. Alas, PDJT may just not have enough support in the swamp to do so.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. Uncompliant says:
    January 9, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    wow, it’s like they have been reading CTH !! grin That was nice. Thanks, SD for posting this.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. thedoc00 says:
    January 9, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    I respectfully disagree with the title of this article. It should read, when are the Republican voters going to realize the officials we elected were part of the cabal.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • kinthenorthwest says:
      January 9, 2019 at 10:40 pm

      Part???? I think they are more than “part”

      Like

      Reply
    • mike says:
      January 9, 2019 at 11:00 pm

      Not all of them! Why lump every Republican into the same ball of wax? Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan are a few members of the freedom caucus who stood up and stood tall. Let’s not down the people who are fighting for us and justice against incredible odds.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Buck says:
      January 9, 2019 at 11:17 pm

      Sadly, the two political parties are the lowly “useful idiots” in this grand theatrical production along with We The People.

      Like

      Reply
  4. starfcker says:
    January 9, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    Pretty hard not to get rolled when that’s your goal in everything you do. Republicans have been envious of Democrats since Clinton’s third way became the Democratic Party. It opened the door to corruption and using the poor to funnel tax money to big business. Is there a better model for self-enrichment? The Republicans are just slimy lawyers looking to get rich by doing the bidding of whoever pays best for a few years in Congress. Until that changes, nothing will change. Prosecute the corruption Mr. President.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 9, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    Well, I wouldn’t say the Republicans got rolled, I’d say the UniParty RINO’s undercut and stopped the few actual patriots trying to expose the grotesque corruption and usurpation of our government

    But yeah, there was nowhere near the aggression and push back needed to fight properly

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      January 9, 2019 at 10:47 pm

      Bill Clinton said years ago, the Dems would infiltrate the Republican Party, and they did.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • starfcker says:
        January 9, 2019 at 10:49 pm

        Someone posted a little thing on here a while back, I wish I could remember who. There are plenty of republicans in Congress that are actually Democrats. There’s not a single Democrat in Congress that’s actually a republican

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • stats guy says:
        January 9, 2019 at 11:15 pm

        Clinton was co-opting corporations (starting with the Peso bailout of Citicorp) as part of his ‘third way’ strategy. J.E. Dyer had a great twitter post on the massive challenge that we (conservatives) face in taking back the language that passes for conventional wisdom

        So the ‘republican’ party just reflects that reality…they are linked at the hip with the socialists. Follow the money. President Trump is a fly in the ointment for them that must be plucked out one way or another.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  6. listingstarboard says:
    January 9, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    Cleta for AG!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • angellestaria6674 says:
      January 9, 2019 at 10:45 pm

      For the time being, I’m an Okie, and Cleta made me a happy Okie camper. Of course, we are a very conservative state.

      I have been full guns behind Senator Jim Inhoff. He loves his state and his people like Trump loves America and its people. I also have a copy of his book, THE GREATEST HOAX…about the global warming/climate change scam.

      Go Cleta. You would be a better choice than William Barr.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Risa says:
        January 9, 2019 at 11:13 pm

        Thank you, fellow Okie here, also!
        I have to admit, I was very upset with both Inhofe and Langford when they helped deny President Trump the ability to make recess appointments.

        I also found a list of donors for Lankford and saw Koch brothers on there. They are open border supporters so I wonder if Lankford is also open border and mass immigration.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Matthew LeBlanc says:
          January 9, 2019 at 11:18 pm

          Lankford not on board MAGA train

          Like

          Reply
        • angellestaria6674 says:
          January 9, 2019 at 11:50 pm

          I forgot about the Senate’s pro forma thing. That wasn’t so good, I admit. I’ve been with Inhoff on a lot of other things though.

          Lankford did sign onto the SECURE act a little over a year ago, and act which included some provisions from the BRIDGE act which secured DACA recipients from being deported. I am no DACA supporter. And the BRIDGE act was Dick Durbin’s bill, so that is suspect in itself because Durbin is a full blown prog. Lankford also signed on with Tillis and Hatch for the SUCCEED act which required Dreams to earn or maintain their dreamer status through employment, education (such as vo-tech) or serving in the military.

          If we are force to accept the Dreamer thing, than provisions like stated above should be enforced. But so many slip off and never show up for processing or check-ups.

          I don’t know if Lankford is open borders or not, but I admit, anything the Koch brothers sign on to is suspect in my eyes. I can’t see them donating to anybody who is for borders, walls and full-blown national security.

          Like

          Reply
      • Michael Todaro says:
        January 9, 2019 at 11:20 pm

        Fly Old Glory at the courthouse !

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Franklin says:
      January 9, 2019 at 10:50 pm

      It makes you wonder why the President isn’t talking to people like her.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. doohmax says:
    January 9, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    I wish Lou’s producers would please tell him through his earpiece to please Shut Up! when his guests are about to make an explanation to a question which he asks. He asks the question and then he interrupts the guest to studder and stammer and try to answer his own question. Tucker Carlson is the only show host who takes the time to listen to his guests. Hannity is almost as bad as Lou Dobbs.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • bigela (@bigelasaccount) says:
      January 9, 2019 at 10:23 pm

      i think hannity is worse but his isnt as aggravating as lous because lou does all the stuttering and stammering lmao

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Carrie says:
      January 9, 2019 at 10:41 pm

      Hannity is way worse. Besides, Lou has mentioned CTH several times (he’s on here apparently regularly) and he asks the right questions. Too few out there are doing that.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • mike says:
        January 9, 2019 at 11:07 pm

        I agree with you Carrie. Lou was really good on this I thought. Hannity makes me so mad I start screaming at him to shut the f up and then turn him off. In order to do what these people do you must have to be totally in love with the sound of your own voice and yourself. I think it’s called narcissism. I used to laugh when Hannity and others referred to Obama as a narcissist (he was the worst one I can think of) when they are the same.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • More Covfefe Please says:
      January 9, 2019 at 11:57 pm

      I agree. Right when I want to hear what someone is about to say he starts bloviating. I just can’t watch him anymore. Same with Hannity. Don’t these people have producers?

      Like

      Reply
      • bigela (@bigelasaccount) says:
        January 10, 2019 at 12:18 am

        the worst part about it is hannity never interrupts to add insightful comments to the conversation, his interrupts almost always involve him cutting off the guest so that he can recite off the welfare statistics for the 200th time or some other similar common knowledge waste of time

        Like

        Reply
  8. bigela (@bigelasaccount) says:
    January 9, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    i wanted to strangle lou for embracing his inner hannity at 3:45 in the video

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. CNY3 says:
    January 9, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    It will take America YEARS to clean the slime off our country left by the corrupt FBI and DOJ.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • jackphatz says:
      January 9, 2019 at 10:49 pm

      For that to happen, both parties would have to be eliminated and that’s not going to happen as long as you have a class of folks who wish to rule. Dem’s are Communist, Repug’s are globalist. Both have gone as far as they can or will go.
      Time for something different.

      Like

      Reply
      • Franklin says:
        January 9, 2019 at 11:02 pm

        But we need to continue our efforts to co-opt the Republican Party. In organizational theory a large organization never stops existing it is taken over externally or internally.

        We need to remake the party in our image of conservatism. We need to have an agenda. And for heaven’s sakes we need to find more worthy candidates to support.

        Like

        Reply
    • GGHD says:
      January 10, 2019 at 12:00 am

      A number of people are including Obama, in reply to your comment, CNY3. … Attorney Cleta Mitchell stated what will create a problem with going after Obama, ~He’s their God; they think Obama is infallible.~
      The Democrats (including the news media) would go berserk protecting Obama. … Hopefully, President Trump does include Obama in the list of criminals.

      Like

      Reply
  10. CNN_sucks says:
    January 9, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    Paul Ryan turns out to be a traitor. What a dissappointment.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 9, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    Thank you Sundance.
    just discussing that it kind of strange that the Bushes, Obamas & Clintons are AWOL lately.
    Various rumors are going around as to where(most of rumors are saying they are in areas that thy cannot be extradited from.)
    One comment I found interesting and one I have thought about myself was that all the Trump crap was only to put more and more time between the Obama/Clinton administrative scandals.
    Already we have heard how Mueller has destroyed pertinent evidence against Mueller, Obama, Clinton and others.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. Abster says:
    January 9, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    This is all so depressing. It’s hard to believe this is America.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • TreeperInTraining says:
      January 9, 2019 at 10:32 pm

      Fear not, Abster.

      This has been America for a long time. I, and many like me, assume Kennedy was taken out by a similar team of cabalists….and that’s just one example of the criminality of an unchecked, oversized, gluttonous and too revered government.

      Fortunately, because of Trump, many are now “woke”.

      It’s a step in the right direction. Imho

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • quintrillion says:
      January 9, 2019 at 10:38 pm

      From 10 trillion in debt to 20 trillion in debt in 8 years and absolutely NOTHING to show for it but massive corruption and corporate & government control freaks.
      Thank God for President Trump and hard working Americans that never give up.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Bullseye says:
        January 9, 2019 at 10:47 pm

        Same strategy in Cali and NY, Break the states financially just like Barry’s plan for the US Weaken the country step at a time

        Like

        Reply
    • Risa says:
      January 9, 2019 at 10:39 pm

      It’s not the America I used to believe I was living in. I was so naive.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Zorro says:
      January 9, 2019 at 10:41 pm

      DC is to corruption what Disneyland is to fantasy.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. mnmvr says:
    January 9, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    If anyone in GOP House cared about Ryan’s obstruction they would have spoken up. They could have ousted him. All the garbage GOP kept him in place as their fall guy so they could feign concern and line pockets all at the same time. WE are the ones who got rolled in multiple elections. It is no secret and certainly no surprise that Ryan obstructed any investigation- and was probably in on it.
    Recall his pre 2016 petulant affirmative statements ‘Donald Trump will never be President’
    If they cared about this craven corruption even an iota more than lining own pockets- they would have- could have-should have ousted Ryan. Instead they vote in a Ryan redux as minority leader. McCarthy same as Ryan- less open and bold perhaps- but same as Ryan. The so called ‘conservative caucus’ rolled over.. $$$ uber ales.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • rf121 says:
      January 9, 2019 at 10:45 pm

      More are bought off than are not so they make the rules and set the direction. Freedom Caucus is allowed to yap when in the majority to make it seem like the majority is listening. Now the repub house is the minority they get to talk big and brave for the next two years. We saw what they did when they had the power. We know what they really are about.

      It would take Civil War II to really fix but I doubt the will is there. We have gotten too soft by design.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Right to reply says:
        January 9, 2019 at 11:29 pm

        Amen!

        Like

        Reply
      • TheHumanCondition says:
        January 9, 2019 at 11:42 pm

        “Civil war” never benefits the people. The American “civil war” gave us the behemoth of YUGE feral government that we have now. State’s rights were destroyed, and yep, Americans were taxed to finance said demise. Just like they are now… and an even greater level of totalitarian feudalism has been created.

        It would take a Revolutionary Reckoning to fix this nation…

        One like President Donald J. Trump will bring to the table, this year.

        Yep. I have an incredible seat on the Train riding shotgun and I’m not getting off until the job is done. Apparently, I am in a dwindling number of believers though… oh well. I can deal.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Conservativeinny says:
          January 9, 2019 at 11:56 pm

          Many are with you. It is a silent majority still. Some folks are still working on their battered conservative syndrome and of course there are many more trolls these days

          Like

          Reply
    • jackphatz says:
      January 9, 2019 at 10:58 pm

      Now we know the real reason there were so many Republican Reps leaving this term. They had a good thing going for themselves under Boehner & Ryan. These people who left had nothing to offer.

      Like

      Reply
  14. G3 says:
    January 9, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    Great interview, Lou!

    Like

    Reply
  15. soaplady says:
    January 9, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    Many seem to forget that leadership in both chambers is chosen by colleagues….those with consciences and principles must vote NO when necessary—-yet they will not,. This applies to both chambers. Mitch should have been ousted yrs ago—yet every time, he is returned to leadership. This is the fault of every single senator–every single one of them

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Franklin says:
      January 9, 2019 at 11:20 pm

      There is a corrupt system in place where every Senator pays for their committee assignments and has to obey the leadership or risk its wrath.

      Like

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      January 9, 2019 at 11:48 pm

      This is the fault of every single senator–every single one of them

      DId they ALL vote for McConnell as Minority Leader? I could not find a tabulation of the vote.

      Like

      Reply
  16. Coast says:
    January 9, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    Well, at least the good news is that Paul Ryan has the title of “Most Ineffective Speaker Ever”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Bullseye says:
    January 9, 2019 at 10:37 pm

    Paul Ryan staying in office after announcing retirement is no different than Rosy aloud to stay on now. Same motives to continue the cover up and protect the black hats…fookin criminals

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. amwick says:
    January 9, 2019 at 10:41 pm

    Speaking of getting rolled

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Craig D says:
    January 9, 2019 at 10:50 pm

    And remember, Trump had Rience Priebus (Paul Ryans closest advisor) as his (Trump’s) Chief of Staff. With all this corruption around him (Trump), how he has managed to survive is utterly amazing.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Ruckus Tom says:
    January 9, 2019 at 10:54 pm

    It’s official. We’re a banana republic.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. angellestaria6674 says:
    January 9, 2019 at 10:54 pm

    Am I missing something, or is our great POTUS getting rolled about William Barr?

    I’m going to give Trump the benefit of the doubt that perhaps he didn’t previously know that William Barr had such a high opinion of Robert Muller.

    So on one hand, POTUS has tweeted much about this being a witch hunt. And I have to agree with him as do many others.

    On the other hand, he has picked a man who has a high opinion of Mueller, and it seems is close family friends with the Muellers, or at least the wives are…..to be his AG. We need new boiling blood and a clear, concise mentality of what the mission is at the DOJ. First, clean it up. Second, get on to the business of Justice. Period.

    I don’t know how one holds a high opinion of Robert Mueller and not have at least some swamp water in their political boat. At this point, Barr’s credentials and past remarks matter not a jot or tittle to me. Others I talk to say the same thing and are seriously rolling their eyes.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • jackphatz says:
      January 9, 2019 at 11:04 pm

      That’s why I asked if Trump picked Barr or was he not given a choice.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • angellestaria6674 says:
        January 9, 2019 at 11:29 pm

        I can’t see Trump letting himself get backed into a corner and made to pick a certain person. It’s not his mojo.

        Which still makes me wonder if he just didn’t know Barr’s position and thought about Mueller. I’d love to see Trump rescind the selection and go with somebody completely independent of past swamp connections. He needs to pick somebody that will be like a black mamba snake; fierce, attacking, vicious and aggressive…in the face of all the corruption and subterfuge.

        Like

        Reply
  22. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 9, 2019 at 10:54 pm

    Kind of a good place for this–I’m only just throwing it out there o) (might have been posted before but oh my)
    America really did have a Manchurian Candidate in the White House
    https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jul/1/us-really-did-have-manchurian-candidate-white-hous/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • angellestaria6674 says:
      January 9, 2019 at 11:25 pm

      …”points to the diabolical depths the Obama administration went to in order to undermine our national strength and way of life.”……….from the WT article you linked to……….says a lot and is true. The word diabolical stands out to me above all else.

      Consider these points:

      1. He came virtually out of nowhere without having any serious political acumen or accomplishments. Zero. Zilch. Nada.

      2. His previous reputation was anything but what we consider normally good, healthy and moral.

      3. He gets a Nobel Peace prize for having done nothing at the time.

      Okay, I could go on and on.

      But have you considered this:

      The resistance and prog machine are setting up the apparatus and political spectrum, a very large spectrum covering a large base of constituents with the hopes of bringing Trump down in any one of a thousand ways…..they may fail for now…..but don’t you know that there is a high probability that the money moguls, media powers and deep state operatives already have another “special chosen person” in mind to build up and push like they did BHO? I can’t see that not happening under wraps already. Could it be a Beto? He hasn’t done anything either, but that didn’t matter 10 years ago and it doesn’t matter to the progs today. Or it could be somebody we’ve not heard much about?

      Remember, overall, the dems and progs calculate and plan far more successfully and far more ahead of the time than do the Reps.

      And here is a factor that I think will heavily influence their current and future playbook.

      Ruth. Bader. Ginsburg.

      They can’t stand the thought of Trump being able to pick a 3rd Justice and get it passed in the Senate, thus leaning the court heavily towards the right. I think we should not underestimate how significant this issue is in their planning.

      These are just some of my thoughts, as always, just opinion. Nothing more, nothing less, nothing else.

      Have a great night and today tomorrow all Treepers!

      Peace

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • kinthenorthwest says:
        January 9, 2019 at 11:28 pm

        I could too…
        Ginsberg will probably not make it to the summer, she is already missing work.

        Like

        Reply
        • angellestaria6674 says:
          January 10, 2019 at 12:01 am

          They are going to pull out all the stops on this one.

          1. Gorsuch simply replaced Scalia (as if Scalia could ever really be replaced)

          2.Kavanaugh replaced Kennedy, thus leaning the Court a little more right…(cuz you still never know about Roberts)

          3.Whoever replaces Ginsburg will be the big to weight the Court more heavily with conservative thought in rulings.

          If we think the Kavanaugh thing was bad…just wait until something happens to Ginsburg while Trump is in office. The Senate Reps will just have to let the Dems scream and holler, throw temper tantrums and then just push the vote through.

          Everything I’ve read about Amy Barrett is good, unless I’ve missed something. It would be harder for the Dems to rail against a woman like they did Kavanaugh. But I’m wondering is she will want to put her family and friends in the frying pan that will surely be set on the hottest burner in town.

          We’ll see.

          Like

          Reply
      • Zorro says:
        January 10, 2019 at 12:06 am

        The Demosocialists were successful with the “empty canvass” model getting Obama elected. Beto fits that profile.

        I think the Demosocialists spent a lot of ammo on the fraud they pulled with Kavanaugh. I hope that makes a Buzzi Ginsberg replacement confirmation easier.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • angellestaria6674 says:
          January 10, 2019 at 12:10 am

          Correct on point #1.

          That’s why I mentioned Beto. Empty suit and has the charisma to blind the average sheeple so they can’t discern that about him.

          I share your hope about point #2, but that one’s a toss up. RBG did note how that 96 voted for her and it wasn’t a big fight. It would be nice for her to bring that up, but she may be too far gone to get into that now.

          Like

          Reply
  23. technerd55 says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:07 pm

    It is becoming increasingly clear that there are too many GOPe operatives involved in this corruption scandal for it ever to be exposed. Nobody in DC wants this pursued or resolved. They may have fancied themselves to be Patriots by trying to spare the country from a Trump presidency, but all they have done is expose how corrupt the democrats are and how lazy the Republicans were not to have done anything about it. I’ll be suspicious of anything the government does for the rest of my life.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Landslide says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:13 pm

    Cleta Mitchell—-I could listen to her all day. Have not heard of her, but am going to YouTube now to see if I can find more of her interviews. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Landslide says:
      January 9, 2019 at 11:43 pm

      Ok. You can tell I don’t watch much TV! Lol! Anyway, here is another great segment of Cleta talking about the Mueller with hunt. Guess Barr needs to listen up.😏

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • angellestaria6674 says:
        January 10, 2019 at 12:13 am

        Hey, not watching a lot of tv is not a bad thing. .I have not owned or had a tv in my house since 1994. (I love the freedom from all the obnoxious noise) I get all I need online. I can pick and choose what I want and don’t want to hear and don’t get forced-fed MSM empty calories. I stay more informed than anybody here in my orb that watches a lot of tv.

        Peace

        Like

        Reply
  25. taxpayer here says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:34 pm

    It was a joyous feeling knowing rosie is on his way out but then you learn the possible new AG is extremely close with mueller. Why can’t there be people WITHOUT ties to the swamp rats being considered? Why?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. SteveC says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:38 pm

    I loved it, but it has been obvious from the beginning since Ryan was part of the Gang of Eight and could always look at the same data that Nunes was looking at. When he didn’t look into it and come out in support of Nunes it was obvious.
    I still believe that it wasn’t just candidate Trump that who was initially investigated/surveilled, and that should bother all the other candidates.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Zorro says:
    January 9, 2019 at 11:58 pm

    Did anyone listen to Mark Levin today? He said he doesn’t have proof but believes Mueller SC and the Demosocialist Party are in contact. I guess that shouldn’t shock me but somehow it did.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s