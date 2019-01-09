Best Dobbs – On Mueller and Rosenstein Collaboration: When are People Going to Admit “The Republicans Got Rolled”…

Attorney Cleta Mitchell appears with Lou Dobbs to discuss Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s plans to leave the DOJ in the coming weeks.

About two minutes into this discussion clear-eyed Dobbs asks when people are going to admit the Mueller probe was all about covering-up prior corruption; thereby positioning Cleta Mitchell to outline a specific example of how Speaker Paul Ryan worked against HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes to undermine any investigative inquiry.

