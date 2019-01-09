Best Dobbs – On Mueller and Rosenstein Collaboration: When are People Going to Admit “The Republicans Got Rolled”…

Attorney Cleta Mitchell appears with Lou Dobbs to discuss Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s plans to leave the DOJ in the coming weeks.
About two minutes into this discussion clear-eyed Dobbs asks when people are going to admit the Mueller probe was all about covering-up prior corruption; thereby positioning Cleta Mitchell to outline a specific example of how Speaker Paul Ryan worked against HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes to undermine any investigative inquiry.
.
Serious question for our Legal Eagles:
Can X-Speaker Ryan be prosecuted for obstruction of justice
… or whatever is relevant here?
[Apart from whether POTUS has a reason for holding fire.]
Perhaps Sedition or aiding and abetting it.
Sedition at the least.
Lou Dobbs for Attorney General
Not so much. He needed to let Cleta speak. Dobbs has been Hannitized.
Dobbs was also up against the clock. They had Mitchell scheduled into too short of a time slot. The discussion warranted a 10 minute slot at the minimum, longer would have been even better. She’s apparently been paying close attention.
Gotta get plenty of MyPillow and Rx drug ads in. FOX is notorious for their 4 minute segments in between 4 minute commercial breaks.
I was thinking the same thing.
Do believe that Ryan is NOT the only RINO complicit in the swamp—Sadly I think the swamp RINOs are around 50% or more of the Republicans in DC.
I think it is more. *sighs
I will always under estimate what I think I can prove .
We just having discussion about Democrats wanting the drug trafficking to stay open. I said around 50%…turns out my proof showed more. Weird its south of our border that seems to supply drugs for more than just the North American continent.
16 Maps Of Drug Flow Into The United States
https://www.businessinsider.com/16-maps-of-drug-flow-into-the-united-states-2012-7
I think the ‘Leadership’ were ‘in on it’; the rank and file Republican Senators and Representatives, not so much.
Firstly, no ‘need to know’; I THINK they learn, early on not to cross the leadership, vote the,way they are told, and they will be ‘taken care of’.
Cross the Leadership, and they are toast. Frankly, its pretty obvious intelligence is not the most essential quality neccedary, for getting elected to Congress.
Most of em, just ain’t that bright.
To them, “Trump” is a threat on a more basic level; “Gee, if he keeps this up, ALL of us politicians will be expected to actually keep our promises!”
The thing is, to corrupt any organisation, you don’t HAVE to corrupt every member, just the leadership.
So, the,Decepticons, as Sundance has listed; the leadership of ‘both’ parties (faces of Uniparty) and they then insure the chairmen of a few key committees, so probably less than 20?
The rest will just,do as they are told, and may even believe the performances put on by Turtle and the rest.
And sessions ran the play for them.
I am a rule follower by nature. Right now there are few people in Dc I trust or believe, and none in the Doj.
Ryan would likely squeal.
Not sure —- Think there is more to Ryan & Romney. Until this year I though Ryan was the scariest.
Why else did over 40 Republicans decide to retire at midterm? Maybe some did out of disgust at the complicit RINOs but more likely have taken favors they shouldn’t have or worse, participated in the seditious actions.
Put this on here before.
In 2008 the DNC royally screwed Americans in the Primary. The Democrats that started kissing Obama’s A$$ were either bribed, or blackmailed. The Democrats that the DNC &/or Obama didn’t have any use for were thrown under the bus (Richardson, Blagojevich, Edwards & probably many more). Others were rewarded with positions, contracts or bailout monies. Biden’s son got Biden his VP nod by put on warrant out for Sinclair.
Would that not require the effort or action on the party of the AG? If not I would really like to know what the chain of command would be here.
That’s a great question. The enormity of the swamp continues to expose itself and it seems possible that the reality of draining it is much more complex and difficult than anyone could have known. Those swamp denizens – Rs and Ds both – are viciously protecting themselves in a way that seems outsized far beyond upset over losing an election. If anyone can do it, PDJT can but man, it sure would be great to see him get some robust and consistent help from within his own party. Miss Lindsey takes one step forward and three steps back. Daintily.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Seems like taking Ryan down would send a massive signal to ALL with massive benefits:
• Ryan the Rat fingers co-conspirators.
• RINOs finger themselves if they back Ryan.
• RINOs take UniParty co-conspirators down with them …
LikeLiked by 3 people
If there was ever one person I would love to see, be convicted would be that traitor Ryan.
No wonder he said he would not run for reelecation
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s a non-starter question IMO. Because even if he could be charged…he won’t be charged.
The DOJ/FBI is a corrupt criminal enterprise, top to bottom, and that includes the vaunted “agents” whose arse Hannity goes out of his way to kiss any chance he gets.
Obstruction is vague and all encompassing. All these black hats from mueller to Ryan can and should be prosecuted for obstruction. Some of them may walk for technical reasons. But who cares. It’s the indictments that matter notbthe convictions. That’s the lesson the white hats should have learned from mueller probe.
Accuse, allege, indict and put the bad guys on the defensive. I’ve been counseling this for months. Alas, PDJT may just not have enough support in the swamp to do so.
wow, it’s like they have been reading CTH !! grin That was nice. Thanks, SD for posting this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pull the Barr Nomination!
Hear hear!
Wonder who it was that recommended him. I realize that in some professions, people in very high positions are likely to know a lot of people they have met on the way “up.” It’s not unusual that a Barr would have known or worked with a Muellar. However, being “friends” is another matter. Time for Trump to pull the nomination.
He is being nominated to make sure the DOJ is never fixed and there are no investigations. How do you stop his nomination?
Yes, another bushie.
So, who knows Lou’s handle?. Fess up, I won’t tell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Lou uses his own name. I saw a comment by him a while ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice. Ty
And for him to keep it a secret from us all
And have the arrogance to make us guess!
But no, we do not need to know his handle identity
Nor his IP address!
Ahhh, that was a joke, I really like Lou, if he visits, great.
I respectfully disagree with the title of this article. It should read, when are the Republican voters going to realize the officials we elected were part of the cabal.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Part???? I think they are more than “part”
Not all of them! Why lump every Republican into the same ball of wax? Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan are a few members of the freedom caucus who stood up and stood tall. Let’s not down the people who are fighting for us and justice against incredible odds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sadly, the two political parties are the lowly “useful idiots” in this grand theatrical production along with We The People.
Pretty hard not to get rolled when that’s your goal in everything you do. Republicans have been envious of Democrats since Clinton’s third way became the Democratic Party. It opened the door to corruption and using the poor to funnel tax money to big business. Is there a better model for self-enrichment? The Republicans are just slimy lawyers looking to get rich by doing the bidding of whoever pays best for a few years in Congress. Until that changes, nothing will change. Prosecute the corruption Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, I wouldn’t say the Republicans got rolled, I’d say the UniParty RINO’s undercut and stopped the few actual patriots trying to expose the grotesque corruption and usurpation of our government
But yeah, there was nowhere near the aggression and push back needed to fight properly
LikeLiked by 7 people
Bill Clinton said years ago, the Dems would infiltrate the Republican Party, and they did.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone posted a little thing on here a while back, I wish I could remember who. There are plenty of republicans in Congress that are actually Democrats. There’s not a single Democrat in Congress that’s actually a republican
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! Yes, ondeed.
And…there are a few people in Congress who are honorable. None of them are democrats.
P.S. Why did you capitalize both d’s, but neither of the r’s?
Clinton was co-opting corporations (starting with the Peso bailout of Citicorp) as part of his ‘third way’ strategy. J.E. Dyer had a great twitter post on the massive challenge that we (conservatives) face in taking back the language that passes for conventional wisdom
So the ‘republican’ party just reflects that reality…they are linked at the hip with the socialists. Follow the money. President Trump is a fly in the ointment for them that must be plucked out one way or another.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for the link and indeed, this is where we are.
Cleta for AG!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
For the time being, I’m an Okie, and Cleta made me a happy Okie camper. Of course, we are a very conservative state.
I have been full guns behind Senator Jim Inhoff. He loves his state and his people like Trump loves America and its people. I also have a copy of his book, THE GREATEST HOAX…about the global warming/climate change scam.
Go Cleta. You would be a better choice than William Barr.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, fellow Okie here, also!
I have to admit, I was very upset with both Inhofe and Langford when they helped deny President Trump the ability to make recess appointments.
I also found a list of donors for Lankford and saw Koch brothers on there. They are open border supporters so I wonder if Lankford is also open border and mass immigration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lankford not on board MAGA train
I forgot about the Senate’s pro forma thing. That wasn’t so good, I admit. I’ve been with Inhoff on a lot of other things though.
Lankford did sign onto the SECURE act a little over a year ago, and act which included some provisions from the BRIDGE act which secured DACA recipients from being deported. I am no DACA supporter. And the BRIDGE act was Dick Durbin’s bill, so that is suspect in itself because Durbin is a full blown prog. Lankford also signed on with Tillis and Hatch for the SUCCEED act which required Dreams to earn or maintain their dreamer status through employment, education (such as vo-tech) or serving in the military.
If we are force to accept the Dreamer thing, than provisions like stated above should be enforced. But so many slip off and never show up for processing or check-ups.
I don’t know if Lankford is open borders or not, but I admit, anything the Koch brothers sign on to is suspect in my eyes. I can’t see them donating to anybody who is for borders, walls and full-blown national security.
Fly Old Glory at the courthouse !
It makes you wonder why the President isn’t talking to people like her.
I wish Lou's producers would please tell him through his earpiece to please Shut Up! when his guests are about to make an explanation to a question which he asks. He asks the question and then he interrupts the guest to studder and stammer and try to answer his own question. Tucker Carlson is the only show host who takes the time to listen to his guests. Hannity is almost as bad as Lou Dobbs.
LikeLiked by 6 people
i think hannity is worse but his isnt as aggravating as lous because lou does all the stuttering and stammering lmao
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve always said Lou’s guest a just a foil so he can rattle on. Gotta love Lou though. He is MAGA all the way and as sick of it all as we are.
Hannity is way worse. Besides, Lou has mentioned CTH several times (he's on here apparently regularly) and he asks the right questions. Too few out there are doing that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree with you Carrie. Lou was really good on this I thought. Hannity makes me so mad I start screaming at him to shut the f up and then turn him off. In order to do what these people do you must have to be totally in love with the sound of your own voice and yourself. I think it's called narcissism. I used to laugh when Hannity and others referred to Obama as a narcissist (he was the worst one I can think of) when they are the same.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. Right when I want to hear what someone is about to say he starts bloviating. I just can’t watch him anymore. Same with Hannity. Don’t these people have producers?
the worst part about it is hannity never interrupts to add insightful comments to the conversation, his interrupts almost always involve him cutting off the guest so that he can recite off the welfare statistics for the 200th time or some other similar common knowledge waste of time
i wanted to strangle lou for embracing his inner hannity at 3:45 in the video
It will take America YEARS to clean the slime off our country left by the corrupt FBI and DOJ.
LikeLiked by 4 people
and Obama
LikeLiked by 3 people
And the Clintons and Bushes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…Holder, Lynch & company
LikeLiked by 1 person
Affirmative action run amok: Obama’s, Holder, Lynch, Cortez, Kamala* Harris, Becerra, Castro bros, Van Jones… and s-o-o-o many more. Then these unqualified, substandard beings, go around calling people stupid, bitching about white privilege, and dictating policy to real Americans. (* Enough with the dumb ebonics already. Kamala, Lawanda, Shanequa, Oprah, Loqueesha…s-o-o-o dumb) MAGA/KAG ! 😎 (84 degree, sunshine, blue skies today)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obamas
LikeLike
funny how only Lynch and Van Jones? are african americans by history while the others just culturally appropriated a fake identity and stole set asides from the authentic
LikeLike
Yup!
Peace
Obama and the FBI/DOJ – ’tis all the same.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For that to happen, both parties would have to be eliminated and that’s not going to happen as long as you have a class of folks who wish to rule. Dem’s are Communist, Repug’s are globalist. Both have gone as far as they can or will go.
Time for something different.
But we need to continue our efforts to co-opt the Republican Party. In organizational theory a large organization never stops existing it is taken over externally or internally.
We need to remake the party in our image of conservatism. We need to have an agenda. And for heaven’s sakes we need to find more worthy candidates to support.
LikeLike
This ^^^ is how it happens.
A number of people are including Obama, in reply to your comment, CNY3. … Attorney Cleta Mitchell stated what will create a problem with going after Obama, ~He’s their God; they think Obama is infallible.~
The Democrats (including the news media) would go berserk protecting Obama. … Hopefully, President Trump does include Obama in the list of criminals.
Paul Ryan turns out to be a traitor. What a dissappointment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But not, really, a surprise.
But not, really, a surprise.
Trained by Romney and his associates.
Well when you are being paid by lobbyists what do you expect? Cronyism and Corruption These are tthe cancers that eats away at our government.
We support these evil politicians because they give us crumbs.
Thank you Sundance.
just discussing that it kind of strange that the Bushes, Obamas & Clintons are AWOL lately.
Various rumors are going around as to where(most of rumors are saying they are in areas that thy cannot be extradited from.)
One comment I found interesting and one I have thought about myself was that all the Trump crap was only to put more and more time between the Obama/Clinton administrative scandals.
Already we have heard how Mueller has destroyed pertinent evidence against Mueller, Obama, Clinton and others.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is all so depressing. It’s hard to believe this is America.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Fear not, Abster.
This has been America for a long time. I, and many like me, assume Kennedy was taken out by a similar team of cabalists….and that’s just one example of the criminality of an unchecked, oversized, gluttonous and too revered government.
Fortunately, because of Trump, many are now “woke”.
It’s a step in the right direction. Imho
From 10 trillion in debt to 20 trillion in debt in 8 years and absolutely NOTHING to show for it but massive corruption and corporate & government control freaks.

Thank God for President Trump and hard working Americans that never give up.
Thank God for President Trump and hard working Americans that never give up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Same strategy in Cali and NY, Break the states financially just like Barry’s plan for the US Weaken the country step at a time
It's not the America I used to believe I was living in. I was so naive.
LikeLiked by 3 people
DC is to corruption what Disneyland is to fantasy.
If anyone in GOP House cared about Ryan’s obstruction they would have spoken up. They could have ousted him. All the garbage GOP kept him in place as their fall guy so they could feign concern and line pockets all at the same time. WE are the ones who got rolled in multiple elections. It is no secret and certainly no surprise that Ryan obstructed any investigation- and was probably in on it.
Recall his pre 2016 petulant affirmative statements ‘Donald Trump will never be President’
If they cared about this craven corruption even an iota more than lining own pockets- they would have- could have-should have ousted Ryan. Instead they vote in a Ryan redux as minority leader. McCarthy same as Ryan- less open and bold perhaps- but same as Ryan. The so called ‘conservative caucus’ rolled over.. $$$ uber ales.
LikeLiked by 4 people
More are bought off than are not so they make the rules and set the direction. Freedom Caucus is allowed to yap when in the majority to make it seem like the majority is listening. Now the repub house is the minority they get to talk big and brave for the next two years. We saw what they did when they had the power. We know what they really are about.
It would take Civil War II to really fix but I doubt the will is there. We have gotten too soft by design.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen!
“Civil war” never benefits the people. The American “civil war” gave us the behemoth of YUGE feral government that we have now. State’s rights were destroyed, and yep, Americans were taxed to finance said demise. Just like they are now… and an even greater level of totalitarian feudalism has been created.
It would take a Revolutionary Reckoning to fix this nation…
One like President Donald J. Trump will bring to the table, this year.
Yep. I have an incredible seat on the Train riding shotgun and I’m not getting off until the job is done. Apparently, I am in a dwindling number of believers though… oh well. I can deal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many are with you. It is a silent majority still. Some folks are still working on their battered conservative syndrome and of course there are many more trolls these days
Now we know the real reason there were so many Republican Reps leaving this term. They had a good thing going for themselves under Boehner & Ryan. These people who left had nothing to offer.
Great interview, Lou!
Many seem to forget that leadership in both chambers is chosen by colleagues….those with consciences and principles must vote NO when necessary—-yet they will not,. This applies to both chambers. Mitch should have been ousted yrs ago—yet every time, he is returned to leadership. This is the fault of every single senator–every single one of them
LikeLiked by 6 people
There is a corrupt system in place where every Senator pays for their committee assignments and has to obey the leadership or risk its wrath.
“This is the fault of every single senator–every single one of them”
DId they ALL vote for McConnell as Minority Leader? I could not find a tabulation of the vote.
Well, at least the good news is that Paul Ryan has the title of “Most Ineffective Speaker Ever”.
Paul Ryan staying in office after announcing retirement is no different than Rosy aloud to stay on now. Same motives to continue the cover up and protect the black hats…fookin criminals
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bingo! Fire Rosenstein already.
Paulie boy stayed on after his retirement announcement, so that he could make certain that the Dems would regain the house.
What a pair…Romney and Ryan.
I recently discovered that I still have a Romney/Ryan T-shirt.
I think I'll set it on fire, tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speaking of getting rolled
And remember, Trump had Rience Priebus (Paul Ryans closest advisor) as his (Trump's) Chief of Staff. With all this corruption around him (Trump), how he has managed to survive is utterly amazing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great point, Craig. President Trump seems to manage through swamps, so maybe we are just not seeing the dots connected yet.
It's official. We're a banana republic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As is in a banana infested with maggots.
Yeah, and we’re hopin’ that Trump is going to be a successful ex”terminator!”
Am I missing something, or is our great POTUS getting rolled about William Barr?
I’m going to give Trump the benefit of the doubt that perhaps he didn’t previously know that William Barr had such a high opinion of Robert Muller.
So on one hand, POTUS has tweeted much about this being a witch hunt. And I have to agree with him as do many others.
On the other hand, he has picked a man who has a high opinion of Mueller, and it seems is close family friends with the Muellers, or at least the wives are…..to be his AG. We need new boiling blood and a clear, concise mentality of what the mission is at the DOJ. First, clean it up. Second, get on to the business of Justice. Period.
I don’t know how one holds a high opinion of Robert Mueller and not have at least some swamp water in their political boat. At this point, Barr’s credentials and past remarks matter not a jot or tittle to me. Others I talk to say the same thing and are seriously rolling their eyes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s why I asked if Trump picked Barr or was he not given a choice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t see Trump letting himself get backed into a corner and made to pick a certain person. It’s not his mojo.
Which still makes me wonder if he just didn’t know Barr’s position and thought about Mueller. I’d love to see Trump rescind the selection and go with somebody completely independent of past swamp connections. He needs to pick somebody that will be like a black mamba snake; fierce, attacking, vicious and aggressive…in the face of all the corruption and subterfuge.
Kind of a good place for this–I’m only just throwing it out there o) (might have been posted before but oh my)
America really did have a Manchurian Candidate in the White House
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jul/1/us-really-did-have-manchurian-candidate-white-hous/
LikeLiked by 2 people
…”points to the diabolical depths the Obama administration went to in order to undermine our national strength and way of life.”……….from the WT article you linked to……….says a lot and is true. The word diabolical stands out to me above all else.
Consider these points:
1. He came virtually out of nowhere without having any serious political acumen or accomplishments. Zero. Zilch. Nada.
2. His previous reputation was anything but what we consider normally good, healthy and moral.
3. He gets a Nobel Peace prize for having done nothing at the time.
Okay, I could go on and on.
But have you considered this:
The resistance and prog machine are setting up the apparatus and political spectrum, a very large spectrum covering a large base of constituents with the hopes of bringing Trump down in any one of a thousand ways…..they may fail for now…..but don’t you know that there is a high probability that the money moguls, media powers and deep state operatives already have another “special chosen person” in mind to build up and push like they did BHO? I can’t see that not happening under wraps already. Could it be a Beto? He hasn’t done anything either, but that didn’t matter 10 years ago and it doesn’t matter to the progs today. Or it could be somebody we’ve not heard much about?
Remember, overall, the dems and progs calculate and plan far more successfully and far more ahead of the time than do the Reps.
And here is a factor that I think will heavily influence their current and future playbook.
Ruth. Bader. Ginsburg.
They can’t stand the thought of Trump being able to pick a 3rd Justice and get it passed in the Senate, thus leaning the court heavily towards the right. I think we should not underestimate how significant this issue is in their planning.
These are just some of my thoughts, as always, just opinion. Nothing more, nothing less, nothing else.
Have a great night and today tomorrow all Treepers!
Peace
LikeLiked by 1 person
I could too…
Ginsberg will probably not make it to the summer, she is already missing work.
They are going to pull out all the stops on this one.
1. Gorsuch simply replaced Scalia (as if Scalia could ever really be replaced)
2.Kavanaugh replaced Kennedy, thus leaning the Court a little more right…(cuz you still never know about Roberts)
3.Whoever replaces Ginsburg will be the big to weight the Court more heavily with conservative thought in rulings.
If we think the Kavanaugh thing was bad…just wait until something happens to Ginsburg while Trump is in office. The Senate Reps will just have to let the Dems scream and holler, throw temper tantrums and then just push the vote through.
Everything I’ve read about Amy Barrett is good, unless I’ve missed something. It would be harder for the Dems to rail against a woman like they did Kavanaugh. But I’m wondering is she will want to put her family and friends in the frying pan that will surely be set on the hottest burner in town.
We’ll see.
The Demosocialists were successful with the “empty canvass” model getting Obama elected. Beto fits that profile.
I think the Demosocialists spent a lot of ammo on the fraud they pulled with Kavanaugh. I hope that makes a Buzzi Ginsberg replacement confirmation easier.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correct on point #1.
That’s why I mentioned Beto. Empty suit and has the charisma to blind the average sheeple so they can’t discern that about him.
I share your hope about point #2, but that one’s a toss up. RBG did note how that 96 voted for her and it wasn’t a big fight. It would be nice for her to bring that up, but she may be too far gone to get into that now.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cleta Mitchell—-I could listen to her all day. Have not heard of her, but am going to YouTube now to see if I can find more of her interviews. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok. You can tell I don't watch much TV! Lol! Anyway, here is another great segment of Cleta talking about the Mueller with hunt. Guess Barr needs to listen up.😏
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, not watching a lot of tv is not a bad thing. .I have not owned or had a tv in my house since 1994. (I love the freedom from all the obnoxious noise) I get all I need online. I can pick and choose what I want and don't want to hear and don't get forced-fed MSM empty calories. I stay more informed than anybody here in my orb that watches a lot of tv.

Peace
Peace
It was a joyous feeling knowing rosie is on his way out but then you learn the possible new AG is extremely close with mueller. Why can't there be people WITHOUT ties to the swamp rats being considered? Why?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been discussing that very thing, some here, but also with people in my orb and physical world.
LikeLike
I still believe that it wasn’t just candidate Trump that who was initially investigated/surveilled, and that should bother all the other candidates.
LikeLike
