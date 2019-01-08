Whaaaaambulance Alert: U.S. Downgraded E.U.’s Diplomatic Status (but Didn’t Say Anything)….

Posted on January 8, 2019

The New York Times is quick to the typeset to explain how Brussels is desperately offended because President Trump and Secretary Pompeo have lowered the importance of the EU.   Officials from the European Union are apoplectic that U.S. officials have downgraded their status amid the official registry of diplomatic protocols.

BRUSSELS — The Trump administration downgraded the diplomatic status of the European Union’s delegation to the United States last year without making a formal announcement or informing the bloc about the change, a European official said on Tuesday.

After protest from Brussels and discussion between the European Union and the Trump administration, the reclassification of the delegation and the consequent demotion of the ambassador, David O’Sullivan, is understood to have been reversed, at least temporarily, the official said.

Mr. Trump has been critical of multilateral institutions, and his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, delivered a provocative speech in Brussels on Dec. 4 in which he questioned the value of multinational organizations and institutions like the United Nations and the European Union. Mr. Pompeo then asked whether the European Union was “ensuring that the interests of countries and their citizens are placed before those of bureaucrats here in Brussels.”

The next day, the European Union’s demotion from a member state to an international organization became clear at the funeral of President George Bush, when Mr. O’Sullivan’s name was not called in the expected order, dictated by diplomatic protocols. The names of diplomats who had gathered in Washington to pay their respects were spoken, as is, custom, from the longest-serving to the newest ambassador, a European Union official told the German news agency Deutsche Welle. “But he was called up as the last person.”  (read more)

Oh, the horror…

…”as Brussels tries to strengthen its international role, again in reaction to Mr. Trump, she said, “a lack of recognition by key partners that the E.U. is more than just an international organization, or even a withdrawal of that recognition, undermines these efforts.””….

This is a representative example of the nonsense focus of the European elitist mindset, and yet somehow these same pontificating knuckleheads openly ponder why those pesky ‘yellow vests‘ keep appearing.

83 Responses to Whaaaaambulance Alert: U.S. Downgraded E.U.’s Diplomatic Status (but Didn’t Say Anything)….

  1. mikeyboo says:
    January 8, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    Really? His name was called last??!!! Oh, the horror!

  2. hoghead says:
    January 8, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    If the New York times is offended, I am delighted.

  3. wtd says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:08 pm

    …”as Brussels tries to strengthen its international role, again in reaction to Mr. Trump, she said, “a lack of recognition by key partners that the E.U. is more than just an international organization, or even a withdrawal of that recognition, undermines these efforts.””….

    Perfectly timed to legitimize Brexit

  4. frank field says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:08 pm

    Sundance!

    We love you.

    Another. Great read. HAH!

  5. deplorable_bklynboy says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    Got to love our President. I stand fully behind him on this. Every European country has an Ambassador in DC. The EU, not being a recognized country shouldn’t be afforded an Ambassador. I guess elections do have consequences.

  6. Piggy says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    Good. Send them to the rear with the gear.

    The self appointed EU fake aristocrats should be ignored.

    Would be good just to do bilaterals with each nation in Europe.

  7. trapper says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    Took away their red stapler, too.

  8. G. Willikers says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    “That will be half a scoop of ice cream for you, Mr. O’Sullivan. And the wooden spoon from the cover.”

  9. Lucille says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    What OUR President and Secretary of State have done is a thing of beauty. Thank you, Mr. President and Mr. Secretary! Well done!

  10. Merkin Muffy says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    After how Obama repeatedly stabbed Israel in the back, the Old Gray Lady gets her panties in a bunch over this?

  11. justlizzyp says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    The EU. Would that be the same crowd that sniggered like Mean Girls when May, Merkel and Macron made a point of snubbing Trump or ignoring him or disrespecting him in whatever petty little way they could – along with Trudeau?

    I’m going to have to try to find the reports of their petty game playing, just to refresh my memory.

  12. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    EU (wailing): Waaaaahhhhhhhhhh! We’re not going to get any more free hand-out from US Taxpayers….waaaahhhhh!

    USA: Whoo hoo…Winning….USA…USA…USA

    Grandma Covfefe (while pumping arms in the air): Again, I say, Pompeo for President in 2024

  13. Nancy Steger says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    If only we could clone our brilliant, courageous President Trump. He is working tirelessly to clean the Augean stables. If there were a succession of him in the President’s office there might be a chance to get that heroic work done. The nasty stuff of criminally corrupt governance has been piling up and left to rot for decades. The stench is unbearable. Be nice if he could get some help.

  14. Elric VIII says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    President Trump is not just being an effective President, he is also a reality show host. He knows when to give us drama and when to give us comedy. Bread and Circuses, indeed! I wish I could have seen the look on the face of the EU bureaucrat who first realized the change.

  15. JoAnn Leichliter says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    And here I am without my violin…

  16. MIKE says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    “Believe in all the good things
    that money just can’t buy
    and you won’t get no bellyache
    from eating humble pie
    I believe in rags to riches
    but your inheritance won’t last
    so take that Grey Poupon my friend
    and shove it up your ass!
    Eat the rich

  17. Sandbar says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    Lol, Don’t you know who we are?

  18. medspec53 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    Diplomacy is something between countries not International Organizations, of which the Ewwwww is one.

  19. Sentient says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    We could only give top status to actual countries.

  20. Kate says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:27 pm

    Oh oh poor little elitist, feelings are hurt and need a thumb suck or a mommy pat, but I believe now they know thier place.

  21. Pyrthroes says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:27 pm

    Protocol taketh precedence: Specific countries rank before imperial conglomerates, as Aristotle informed Alexander of Macedon. As Emperor of the East as well as King of Macedon, it behooved Iskender to advance placing his Monarchical right foot before his Imperial left.

    Surely the Stagirite said this in jest; but heaven forfend that Megas should fall out of step.

  22. Oldskool says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    Wonderful! The middle finger salute to affirm the EU status as number 1.

  23. Arrest Soros says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    It used to peeve me off that at the G20 or G7 meetings, Europe would be represented by not just GB, France, Italy and Germany, but with the EU as well. An extra voice and an extra vote in some cases.
    Bunch of cheating bastards is all they are.

    • A Belle says:
      January 8, 2019 at 6:53 pm

      Ambassador – an accredited diplomat sent by a country as its official representative to a foreign country.

      Country, singular. Not countries, not continents, not planets, not solar systems. I love the under the table snub, that’s priceless. At RBG’s funeral, don’t announce the dudes name last, just done announce it…

  24. Freedom says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    Simple – just following the definition in our fair and balanced Wikipedia!

    “An ambassador is an official envoy, especially a high-ranking diplomat who represents a state and is usually accredited to another sovereign state or to an international organization as the resident representative of their own government or sovereign or appointed for a special and often temporary diplomatic assignment.

    An ambassador is the ranking government representative stationed in a foreign capital. The host country typically allows the ambassador control of specific territory called an embassy, whose territory, staff, and vehicles are generally afforded diplomatic immunity in the host country. Under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, an ambassador has the highest diplomatic rank. Countries may choose to maintain diplomatic relations at a lower level by appointing a chargé d’affaires in place of an ambassador.

    The equivalent to an ambassador exchanged among members of the Commonwealth of Nations are known as High Commissioners. The “ambassadors” of the Holy See are known as Papal or Apostolic Nuncios.”

    1) do we have an EU Embassy in Washington DC? I honestly don’t recall.
    2) Perhaps these EU reps should actually be called High Commissioners.

    • Your Tour Guide says:
      January 8, 2019 at 7:30 pm

      I suggest that instead of the EU Ambassador, Pompeo
      recognizes a Rambler Ambassador. Equally irrelevant.

      Funny that the EU guy’s last name is O’Sullivan.

      Alone again. (Naturally).

  25. MaineCoon says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    5eyes, May, London Mayor, Macron, Merkle & pals, cheat on trade, they won’t pay NATO 2% dues and we defend them.

    This little downgrade is a warning of what’s going to happen in 2019. The one who really blew it was Macron.

  26. permiejack says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    What about OPEC’s diplomat? Oh! Never mind, they don’t have one.

  27. Niagara Frontier says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    Did they get their panties in as much a twist when Obama proclaimed that America’s future is in Asia, and not in the Middle East and Europe? I don’t think so.

  28. Joe says:
    January 8, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    Feels good man!

  29. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    … Just before the Automotive Trade Investigation recommendations regarding Tariffs (IIRC due February 17th) 🤣

    Anyone notice ANY EU Trade Deal progress, as China “races” to get a deal before the March 4th Schedule for their next Tariff Increase? Crickets from the M$M. 🤔

  30. duchess01 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    Question: Why should unelected officials receive the same consideration as elected officials?

  31. Madeline Huffnagle says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    Brussels got just a little bit to high and its horse and decided it could pull the financial strings of any member country. No way!!! Time to put Brussels in its place.

  32. TreeClimber says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    …I’m good now.

    …nope. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  33. frank field says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    TRUMP!

    Our hero.

    I’m 60 soon. Best president in my lifetime. And oh, I loved Reagan.

    I’m so happy and Thankful

  34. Co says:
    January 8, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    Did the EU have any kind of “Diplomatic” Immunity benefits before this downgrade? ie: Can’t be prosecuted (Lack of a better word to describe it) I’m kinda thinking about their involvement with the Dossier

  35. Perot Conservative says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:37 pm

    UK – leave!

    Italy or Greece next?

  36. bessie2003 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:39 pm

    Makes me wonder how that request that Macron give France’s Security Seat at the UN over to the EU is going.

  37. Mike in a Truck says:
    January 8, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    I’ll tell ya,I thought at first Pompeo was gonna be another Globalist shill.But I was wrong-at least I hope I am. He really is slamming these “Perfumed Princes”, and they dont like it!

