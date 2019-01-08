Whaaaaambulance Alert: U.S. Downgraded E.U.’s Diplomatic Status (but Didn’t Say Anything)….

The New York Times is quick to the typeset to explain how Brussels is desperately offended because President Trump and Secretary Pompeo have lowered the importance of the EU. Officials from the European Union are apoplectic that U.S. officials have downgraded their status amid the official registry of diplomatic protocols.
BRUSSELS — The Trump administration downgraded the diplomatic status of the European Union’s delegation to the United States last year without making a formal announcement or informing the bloc about the change, a European official said on Tuesday.
After protest from Brussels and discussion between the European Union and the Trump administration, the reclassification of the delegation and the consequent demotion of the ambassador, David O’Sullivan, is understood to have been reversed, at least temporarily, the official said.
Mr. Trump has been critical of multilateral institutions, and his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, delivered a provocative speech in Brussels on Dec. 4 in which he questioned the value of multinational organizations and institutions like the United Nations and the European Union. Mr. Pompeo then asked whether the European Union was “ensuring that the interests of countries and their citizens are placed before those of bureaucrats here in Brussels.”
The next day, the European Union’s demotion from a member state to an international organization became clear at the funeral of President George Bush, when Mr. O’Sullivan’s name was not called in the expected order, dictated by diplomatic protocols. The names of diplomats who had gathered in Washington to pay their respects were spoken, as is, custom, from the longest-serving to the newest ambassador, a European Union official told the German news agency Deutsche Welle. “But he was called up as the last person.” (read more)
Oh, the horror…
…”as Brussels tries to strengthen its international role, again in reaction to Mr. Trump, she said, “a lack of recognition by key partners that the E.U. is more than just an international organization, or even a withdrawal of that recognition, undermines these efforts.””….
This is a representative example of the nonsense focus of the European elitist mindset, and yet somehow these same pontificating knuckleheads openly ponder why those pesky ‘yellow vests‘ keep appearing.
Really? His name was called last??!!! Oh, the horror!
He he he he he…🙂
Pompeo 2024 is a serious consideration. Pence is a nice enough guy and all but he is definitely not capable of carrying the MAGA torch. Unless he shows a considerable increased amount of “energy” in the next 6-12 months, Trump may want to remove him from the ticket in 2020. He served his purpose as giving the RINO establishment a reason to support Trump in 2016 but has done a pretty poor job in combating the swamp since.
Not only that, his running his mouth about shit that couldn’t have been true if he gave one thought about it, is the reason the corrupt DOJ was able to corner Flynn. He took the fall for the smart guy.
Dan Crenshaw
I actually think Pence will be the one to back out. If for no other reason then the overwhelming, rot, diseased, violent, ignorant, mean spirited, deceitful nature of DC, the media and politics in general.
Yeah. Judging from that photo at the top of the page, DJT and Pompeo are very much on the same page. Right now he looks like the best bet for keeping everything DJT has done in place and moving forward with MAGA after DJTs time as President. At least to me.
SoS Pompeo is such a wonderful complement to President Trump. He has the quite smirk to the President’s ‘Teddy’.
Need I say more?
I can practically hear the “But but but but… well, I Never!”
Yes, cry me a river, you elitist, globalist snobs. I hope the reinstatement is only temporary. I love our President!
Loving me some Mike Pompeo!!!
If the New York times is offended, I am delighted.
I love the President in the Yellow Vest 🙂
Yellow Vest plus violin would have been perfect. Scratch that: Yellow Vest plus Tiny Violin. A little itty bitty one.
Hmmm…teeny tiny yellow…violin.
Perfectly timed to legitimize Brexit
Next obvious step is to give the Euros a choice – ONE ambassador for the EU – just like the US – or an ambassador for each of your (actual) nation-states. Make them make the choice and reveal their own absurdities.
While we’re at it, Does the EU have a seat at the UN?
LOL! I don’t give 2 sh!ts about Brussels international role.
Sundance!
We love you.
Another. Great read. HAH!
And, we’d never see this news anywhere else.
Indeed, Frank! SD handles great news events unlike any other. Even mega networks!
TY, SD!
Got to love our President. I stand fully behind him on this. Every European country has an Ambassador in DC. The EU, not being a recognized country shouldn’t be afforded an Ambassador. I guess elections do have consequences.
Good. Send them to the rear with the gear.
The self appointed EU fake aristocrats should be ignored.
Would be good just to do bilaterals with each nation in Europe.
Yeah, the poor babies are hurt that mankind is rejecting their assumed totalitarian micro-management of everyone’s lives…
Self-importance will get you everytime. lol
I think those Euros should worry a little less about their diplomatic status and a bit more about reigning in their murderous far-leftists and antifers. Not to mention their muzzies.
Here’s what happens to conservatives in Germany:
German Populist Party Chairman Hospitalised in ‘Assassination’ Attempt
(click to enlarge)
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/01/08/german-populist-party-chairman-hospitalised-in-assassination-attempt/
Most lamestream media entities call AfD “far right”. Because opposing being turned into part of the caliphate makes you “far right”. (And here I thought it just meant you’re not insane.)
yeah, I know, Sentient
pot … kettle … black
Nim – that is awful!!! How long before this type of crap starts happening here? I worry about things after Ginsburg kicks the bucket…
“that is awful!!! How long before this type of crap starts happening here?”
Hmmm, with all respect, olderwiser, I find it odd that you pose your question in the future tense.
Knock out attacks, anyone?
They were tracked and counted here from about 2014 to early 2016 before the higher-importance issues of the 2016 election and the still ongoing coup detat dominated the discussion and research effort. Count of publicized attacks got up to thirty or so.
Here’s a later article with a summary and sobering photos:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/02/06/polar-bear-hunting-police-investigate-another-brutal-knock-out-assault-in-paterson-new-jersey/
For a more recent issue, review Antifa misbehavior and attacks the past 3 years or so, including taking over Portland, OR streets and directing traffic and diverting citizens while police stand by idly and do not interfere – at instructions of their gummint Police and Agency chiefs.
And then there were the beatdowns of conservatives at Pres Trump’s San Jose rally.
And others.
So it ain’t a matter of “when?” it’s a matter of “how much more is allowed?”
Agreed. Demoncraps are normalizing antifa but criminalizing conservatives/ christians/ whites and anyone who supported PDJT.
You mean she hasn’t yet? Prove it!
Let them use the backdoor like Obama made the Dalai Lama (sp?).
Invite them to a shindig and when they arrive show them them to the kitchen and tell them to grab a tray and get to servin’.
Invite them to a Rose Garden announcement and then hand them pruners and tell them the TVs light up in an hour.
Send Dominos over to their residence.
Have KFC delivered to one of the meetings they invite us to.
“Let them use the backdoor like Obama made the Dalai Lama”
Or like China made Obama when they made him disembark out the a$$-end of that plane
Gnomesayin’?
Nigel must be chortling over this. I sure am.
Took away their red stapler, too.
LOL^^^
uhhh..we’re going to need you to move to the basement….yahhh..the basement.
“That will be half a scoop of ice cream for you, Mr. O’Sullivan. And the wooden spoon from the cover.”
What OUR President and Secretary of State have done is a thing of beauty. Thank you, Mr. President and Mr. Secretary! Well done!
After how Obama repeatedly stabbed Israel in the back, the Old Gray Lady gets her panties in a bunch over this?
The EU. Would that be the same crowd that sniggered like Mean Girls when May, Merkel and Macron made a point of snubbing Trump or ignoring him or disrespecting him in whatever petty little way they could – along with Trudeau?
I’m going to have to try to find the reports of their petty game playing, just to refresh my memory.
I wonder how that drunk Juncker is taking it all ? Snicker….
We’ll ask him when he sobers up!
So the yellow vests are currently making their point in France, they may need to show themselves for the Brexit vote, and then they can paint Brussels a nice bright yellow!
EU (wailing): Waaaaahhhhhhhhhh! We’re not going to get any more free hand-out from US Taxpayers….waaaahhhhh!
USA: Whoo hoo…Winning….USA…USA…USA
Grandma Covfefe (while pumping arms in the air): Again, I say, Pompeo for President in 2024
Grandma, I agree! Pompeo for President in 2024, and I just love our President, his smile is genuine.
If only we could clone our brilliant, courageous President Trump. He is working tirelessly to clean the Augean stables. If there were a succession of him in the President’s office there might be a chance to get that heroic work done. The nasty stuff of criminally corrupt governance has been piling up and left to rot for decades. The stench is unbearable. Be nice if he could get some help.
President Trump is not just being an effective President, he is also a reality show host. He knows when to give us drama and when to give us comedy. Bread and Circuses, indeed! I wish I could have seen the look on the face of the EU bureaucrat who first realized the change.
LOL! Where are the paparazzi when you need ’em?
Speaking of Bread and Circuses, that was an excellent history lesson . . . Feed ‘um and entertain them to keep um numb from the neck up.
And here I am without my violin…
And Here I thought you played the Violin…violin of “here I got this”!!!
“Believe in all the good things
that money just can’t buy
and you won’t get no bellyache
from eating humble pie
I believe in rags to riches
but your inheritance won’t last
so take that Grey Poupon my friend
and shove it up your ass!
Eat the rich
for O’sullivan, mind you
That would be the largest jar available, preferably square.
Lol, Don’t you know who we are?
Diplomacy is something between countries not International Organizations, of which the Ewwwww is one.
We could only give top status to actual countries.
I wonder if this had anything to do with the suggestion of an E.U. military . . . Boy, this POTUS is good beyond wildest dreams.
Oh oh poor little elitist, feelings are hurt and need a thumb suck or a mommy pat, but I believe now they know thier place.
Protocol taketh precedence: Specific countries rank before imperial conglomerates, as Aristotle informed Alexander of Macedon. As Emperor of the East as well as King of Macedon, it behooved Iskender to advance placing his Monarchical right foot before his Imperial left.
Surely the Stagirite said this in jest; but heaven forfend that Megas should fall out of step.
Wonderful! The middle finger salute to affirm the EU status as number 1.
Right after the violin solo!!
It used to peeve me off that at the G20 or G7 meetings, Europe would be represented by not just GB, France, Italy and Germany, but with the EU as well. An extra voice and an extra vote in some cases.
Bunch of cheating bastards is all they are.
Ambassador – an accredited diplomat sent by a country as its official representative to a foreign country.
Country, singular. Not countries, not continents, not planets, not solar systems. I love the under the table snub, that’s priceless. At RBG’s funeral, don’t announce the dudes name last, just done announce it…
Simple – just following the definition in our fair and balanced Wikipedia!
“An ambassador is an official envoy, especially a high-ranking diplomat who represents a state and is usually accredited to another sovereign state or to an international organization as the resident representative of their own government or sovereign or appointed for a special and often temporary diplomatic assignment.
An ambassador is the ranking government representative stationed in a foreign capital. The host country typically allows the ambassador control of specific territory called an embassy, whose territory, staff, and vehicles are generally afforded diplomatic immunity in the host country. Under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, an ambassador has the highest diplomatic rank. Countries may choose to maintain diplomatic relations at a lower level by appointing a chargé d’affaires in place of an ambassador.
The equivalent to an ambassador exchanged among members of the Commonwealth of Nations are known as High Commissioners. The “ambassadors” of the Holy See are known as Papal or Apostolic Nuncios.”
1) do we have an EU Embassy in Washington DC? I honestly don’t recall.
2) Perhaps these EU reps should actually be called High Commissioners.
I suggest that instead of the EU Ambassador, Pompeo
recognizes a Rambler Ambassador. Equally irrelevant.
Funny that the EU guy’s last name is O’Sullivan.
Alone again. (Naturally).
5eyes, May, London Mayor, Macron, Merkle & pals, cheat on trade, they won’t pay NATO 2% dues and we defend them.
This little downgrade is a warning of what’s going to happen in 2019. The one who really blew it was Macron.
What about OPEC’s diplomat? Oh! Never mind, they don’t have one.
Did they get their panties in as much a twist when Obama proclaimed that America’s future is in Asia, and not in the Middle East and Europe? I don’t think so.
Feels good man!
… Just before the Automotive Trade Investigation recommendations regarding Tariffs (IIRC due February 17th) 🤣
Anyone notice ANY EU Trade Deal progress, as China “races” to get a deal before the March 4th Schedule for their next Tariff Increase? Crickets from the M$M. 🤔
Question: Why should unelected officials receive the same consideration as elected officials?
Brussels got just a little bit to high and its horse and decided it could pull the financial strings of any member country. No way!!! Time to put Brussels in its place.
Brussels has been in POTUS crosshairs.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/donald-trump-tweets-brussels-terror-114500506.html
😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
…I’m good now.
…nope. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
TRUMP!
Our hero.
I’m 60 soon. Best president in my lifetime. And oh, I loved Reagan.
I’m so happy and Thankful
Did the EU have any kind of “Diplomatic” Immunity benefits before this downgrade? ie: Can’t be prosecuted (Lack of a better word to describe it) I’m kinda thinking about their involvement with the Dossier
PS If so Release the hounds!
UK – leave!
Italy or Greece next?
Makes me wonder how that request that Macron give France’s Security Seat at the UN over to the EU is going.
I’ll tell ya,I thought at first Pompeo was gonna be another Globalist shill.But I was wrong-at least I hope I am. He really is slamming these “Perfumed Princes”, and they dont like it!
