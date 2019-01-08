President Trump Oval Office Address on Border Security – 9:00pm Livestream…

Comprehensive border security, and funding for a barrier therein, is the central topic in President Trump’s first Oval Office address. President Trump will speak directly to the American people at the close of Day 18 of a partial government shutdown. The anticipated start time is 9:00pm EST. WH Livestream Link
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – PBS link
I’m still watching FoxNews and the Fox reporter on the White House front lawn was talking while in the background I kept hearing a faint whistling noise. Then it occurred to me it was a loony liberal protester who must have been at the front fence blowing a whistle off and on. It didn’t interrupt the broadcast so the loser wasted all that energy for nothing.
That was probably Philip Reine (sp!) Group. He is the looney tunes who does media hits without his pants… And was also the stand in for candidate Trump when Hillary was prepping for the debates. He has been outside the WH for months making as much noise as possible. He is completely insane.
Best. President. Ever.
Absolutely.
“Chuck and Nan Refuse To Discourage Dangerous Journey for Illegals”
Pelosi-Schumer: Gubmint workers are being harmed by this shutdown and won’t get paid.
POTUS: Innocent Americans are being killed… won’t ever earn a paycheck again.
Pelosi and Schumer not only look stupid trying to both stand in the same spot behind the lectern….they sound dry, monotone, and political. They aren’t even talking about the immigration crises….they are talking mostly about the shutdown and bad, bad Trump. Very little said about immigraion except that the wall isn’t needed. They didn’t address the facts Trump cited at all (drugs, immigrant crime stats, etc). They might as well have simply said in unison, “Orange man bad” and walked away.
Nancy laid on the blush pretty heavy in the makeup booth. Her effort apparently to promote her lyin, immoral clown show tonite. Disgusting liars. Evil.
Ok-we just watched the rebuttal–Crying’ Chuckie and Neurotic Nancy are very good at lying….they are good, but they aren’t going to get away with it. They may have gotten Trumped.
They’ll for sure get Trumped within the next 72 hours!!! Can’t wait!
I know this is not the most important thing here, but ladies, really how about that eye makeup on Nancy! Between Nancy’s eyes and Chuck’s eyes, I have not figured out who is creepier.
I sure do love our great president!!
Yah, white frosted eye shadow, not a good look.
My gosh. Her eyes never moved. I was surprised she was able to get through her entire speech without saying President Bush. She looked very relieved when she finished. But her eyes still did not move. LOL
Hologram.
LOL
She overdid it with the highlight on the inner corner and the too frosted for her skin age look on the lids — not just very trashy but very aging..
Made her look like a washed up showgirl who has seen better days.
Never put the highlighter that far back on the lower lid Nan-nan; it just makes your wrinkles show up more (and you’re past the point of botox).
Chuck’s got a stress lid droop going on; must not be sleeping too well of late.
Did Pelosi do the weird mouth stuff? Did Schumer flick his tongue like a snake?
It was like a coroner did their makeup. They were stiff, bizarre, Nancy trying not to look insane. It was very strange.
Hahah! Credits should roll by, “Makeup by Anderson Funeral Home”
LikeLiked by 3 people
phone numbers for
house of reps: https://www.house.gov/representatives
senate: https://www.senate.gov/general/contact_information/senators_cfm.cfm
Thank you tyshab! I was going to post that the President asked us to CALL OUR CONGRESS PEOPLE!! That is KEY.
I have sent a tweet to my representative. Rob Woodall in GA 7. He won by less than 1% when in years past he was never even in jeopardy. I walked my neighborhood for him, put up signs, attended events; but I told him that if he did not fund the wall, and not fund anything else until the wall was funded, I would work to get him primaried. We have to get the Republicans supporting, fully, our great President.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Question: what’s with the concrete vs. steel discussion lately? Aren’t they already putting up sections of steel bars with the flat plate on top, or were there going to be multiple designs in use after all?
And lately we’re seeing pics of a design (conceptual only?) of steel bars all the way to the top. Not a fan of that. Looks like it can be scaled.
both Chuck & Nancy have said they won’t fund a concrete wall. The President offered a compromise of a steel fence. Now they are saying they won’t fund that either.
Actually, I thought that the all concrete wall idea was scratched from the very beginning because the boarder agents wanted to see what was going on on the other side. As far as I know, the only concrete is in the massive footings that are holding the steel slats in place.
True! You can easily climb steel bars without a ladder, just a short loop of rope.
Israel has different types …solid / steel slats / and razor wire
https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcTzBEzQwRbf_y93v4dQ2CoJJBvcKHkV0brkCky6uXaUeZdg94O4
Now, you’re talkin’!
With several recent contracts, they’re putting up a 30 ft tall steel bollard barrier with anti-climb plates on the top.
Some older contracts were putting up a 5.5 meter steel bollard wall, I believe as the southernmost barrier.
My recollection is that they had some kind of officers or military try to scale the prototypes.
Also, while it might be possible to scale them, I thought the plan was to put concrete “floor “ on the US side. The height is calculated to cause injury but not death on impact.
“Chuck and Nan Appeal to Keep Drugs Flowing”
“Chuck and Nan Set to Kill Record Numbers of Americans With Illicit Poison From South of Open Border”
These are pretty funny… you’re on a roll, my friend…
How ’bout: “Democrats Declare Human Trafficking On Southern Border ‘A New Normal'”
They don’t want to stop the “illicit poison” crossing the border because it would shut down their own supply.
tremendous speech! factual clean clear
If illegals were demanding union wages and voting republican, chuck and nancy would order muller to lock them up
I wonder why Mittens didn’t give the rebuttal?
He wrote it. They delivered it.
CSPAN call: Passionate New Mexico border Democrat veteran is “fed up with these Democrats”.
More support for the wall than not from the callers. I enjoy listening to the calls it is entertaining 😁
Why did Fox have Shepherd Smith? Every anchor was anti-Trump except Hannity. And Hannity’s invites Lindsey Graham to comment?!? Coverage was garbage all around.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So why you watching Fox?
I thought Lindsey Graham did a good interview with Sean Hannity. He really knocked the Dems.
Because cable news loves homosexuals. CNN’s policy is non- sodomites need not apply!
We stopped watching Faux News during the 2016 GOP Primary. They are no friend of our great President Trump. Wish millions of conservatives would dump them like we did. We then cut the cord. Streamed the speech live via Golden State Times and watched it on our bigger smart TV.
Graham did a good job.
I agree here… didn’t pull any punches, IMO. McCarthy too.
OANN
I am watching fox news channel… You must be watching something different. Hannity and guests are doing a great job. Very supportive of President Trump.
Lindsey Graham was great. He is on our side and the president’s side.
He is freer now without McCain.
“Chuck and Nan Push Raped Women Back in Shadows, Say Crisis Not Real”
They really stepped in that one. Of course the pink hat loons don’t care, but it will make a nice rebuttal to them.
“Pink Hat” is a political construct, nothing more. It’s not a real thing.
Today I watched an old movie made in 1949 on the Turner Classic Movie channel called “Border Incident”. Way back then there were Coyotes and Human Smugglers sneaking illegal aliens across the Mexican border. And yes, people died in the process.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Border_Incident
Truly amazing how things don’t change. I was a kid growing up in AZ back in the 50’s and the same sort of stuff was happening. In the summer the “news” reported every day on “unidentified” people found dead in the desert. A harsh environment for survival then and it hasn’t changed a bit, except the numbers out there have increased a lot.
LikeLike
If you are (unfortunately) in Will Hurd’s district in Texas (as I am), here is his contact page:
https://hurd.house.gov/contact
Let ‘em rip’!!!!!
Hurd voted for Nancy’s CR to re-open the government. He’s one of the fig leafs that the Dems are crowing about (bipartisan, my behind).
Hurd is just one more Democrat hiding out in the Republican Party.
“American News Networks Minimize Harm and Death to Americans”
You are on a role! And, yes, these are accurate headlines but sadly won’t see the light of day.
Fund The Dam Wall,piece work nancy& schumer,Government shutdown Blame Democrats,
Not To Blame President Trump,
Should I even bother calling Ilhan Omar?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah it will give her constipation.
YES Dems will be calling the conservative offices. Don’t let Dems outwork us!
O for a world free of Pelosis and Schumers, free from their cant, free from the craziness of countless other cabbage heads in Congress and the Media. What a wonderful America this could be, so much potential for good is being trampled on.We have the gift of Donald Trump for a few precious years of renaissance, it is vital we recognize this, and not oppose him at every turn. The cancer that is our border must be remedied or all will surely be lost.
Although I muted the two socialist/communist swamp rats retort to POTUS’ speech to the nation, all I could think of watching the muted vision was an really evil male ventriloquist moving the mouth of the female dummy to his left.
Turning off the TV, I wondered how many families who have lost loved ones to illegal alien criminals have the ventriloquist and his lap dummy sat down with and consoled. POTUS has, and the socialist/communist swamp rats have not.
Made the mistake of watching FOX. Shepard Smith and Chris “I wanna be Mike” Wallace were a total disgrace to reporting. I cut cable but didn’t expect the “Madcow-ian” denegration of our President. I’m pissed.
Stop watching Fox News for anything, even going to their website. If we watch any Fox News it is either Hannity, Tucker, and sometimes Pirro or Ingraham via YouTube. Fox News is no longer an advocate for America or a friend to President Trump.
Bernie Sanders is doing his own rebuttal and said: POTUS is right. There is an emergency, but he has created it.” I muted him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So he telegraphed a yawn? I’ve never seen nancy and chuck look more like zombie puppets; ike Edgar Bergen or Jim Hensen were under the podium. What time is the storm again?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
We need a Halloween meme to the tune monster mash, they look look goolish…
The Schumer/Dracula resemblance is uncanny…
After PDJT’s failed meeting tomorrow with congress, I would like for him to do several tasks: direct the corp of engineers to build a concrete wall; end the special counsel; declassify as many documents as possible; appoint a special counsel of his own to prosecute the many criminal federal employees and politicians. Continue the cleanup as the dominos fall. That is the path to re-election IMHO.
Version 2.0
Checkmate!
The Democrats are between a rock and hard space. As this new caravan moves north and the previous caravan riots the pressure will mount to do something. Trump has set in motion a process for having a national emergency and it being accepted by the public.
The comparison of deaths to Vietnam casualties was a good point. One that should perhaps be mentioned…a lot.
Jenny R, that was the one time our 19 year old son said”WOW”
LikeLiked by 4 people
The American flag was a nice touch
Nan taped her eyes open😂 Cryin’ Buzzard can’t breathe😂
That might be the Botox as her face like here is full of it.
Ridicule and isolate. Make a laughing stock. We can all use the rules
And the two on the left were called Death.
“President Trump Fighting for Americans Harmed by Illegals – Chuck and Nan Ignore Their Plight”
I watched.
I hate to say it, but Chuck U. Schumer came off the best. Pelosi the worst….she looked past human.
“Americans Left to Fate After Chuck and Nan Refuse to Build Wall. Women and Children Hit Hardest.”
Never again should Chuck Schumer refer to himself a a “fellow American”. Never!
“Nan to Help Women Only After They’re Raped”
Would like to ask Treepers if you had the problems watching that I did. I started with RSB and it kept going to “error occured”. So I went to the other links Sundance posted and got the same thing, the WH link, Fox…finally got GSN to work near the end.
So now I have go and find a video and watch the whole thing from beginning to end. Somebody else called me and said they were having the same problem. I have no idea what caused these glitches.
Anyway, I had emailed Sundance about posting a link to RSB. He replied to one of my comments a little while ago with this:
“Are you new here?
Apparently.”
So I am guessing he posts links for occasions like this but I just didn’t know it. I did consider that he was on top of all this kind of thing. My reply to him was that I was just trying to help cover all the bases, figuring there are other new readers and commenters who might not know all the nuances and benefits of the CTH.
Anyway, off to get a video so I can watch the whole address without glitches.
Peace to all.
Sundance Always (99.9% of the time) posts anything President Trump does live or posts video of it shortly after if it was unannounced.
I was watching the RSBN link above but my connection did not begin on time so I quickly switched the FB white house page that showed it live.
Chuck acts like Nancy is his mama !! Why does nancy,and Chuck have brick walls or metal fences around their houses!???Obama has tall brick wall and metal fence! The demo-crates are hipo-crits,and also all the republicans should,of been standing up for President Trump,where are they!?????
Both, Nancy and Cryin’ Chuck were drunk, guaranteed.
