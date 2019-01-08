President Trump Oval Office Address on Border Security – 9:00pm Livestream…

Comprehensive border security, and funding for a barrier therein, is the central topic in President Trump’s first Oval Office address.  President Trump will speak directly to the American people at the close of Day 18 of a partial government shutdown.  The anticipated start time is 9:00pm EST.   WH Livestream Link

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkGST Livestream LinkPBS link

.

472 Responses to President Trump Oval Office Address on Border Security – 9:00pm Livestream…

  1. andyocoregon says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    I’m still watching FoxNews and the Fox reporter on the White House front lawn was talking while in the background I kept hearing a faint whistling noise. Then it occurred to me it was a loony liberal protester who must have been at the front fence blowing a whistle off and on. It didn’t interrupt the broadcast so the loser wasted all that energy for nothing.

    • Sandra-VA says:
      January 8, 2019 at 9:33 pm

      That was probably Philip Reine (sp!) Group. He is the looney tunes who does media hits without his pants… And was also the stand in for candidate Trump when Hillary was prepping for the debates. He has been outside the WH for months making as much noise as possible. He is completely insane.

  2. Seneca the Elder says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Best. President. Ever.

  3. woohoowee says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    “Chuck and Nan Refuse To Discourage Dangerous Journey for Illegals”

  4. danield49 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Pelosi-Schumer: Gubmint workers are being harmed by this shutdown and won’t get paid.
    POTUS: Innocent Americans are being killed… won’t ever earn a paycheck again.

  5. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Pelosi and Schumer not only look stupid trying to both stand in the same spot behind the lectern….they sound dry, monotone, and political. They aren’t even talking about the immigration crises….they are talking mostly about the shutdown and bad, bad Trump. Very little said about immigraion except that the wall isn’t needed. They didn’t address the facts Trump cited at all (drugs, immigrant crime stats, etc). They might as well have simply said in unison, “Orange man bad” and walked away.

    • farmhand1927 says:
      January 8, 2019 at 9:42 pm

      Nancy laid on the blush pretty heavy in the makeup booth. Her effort apparently to promote her lyin, immoral clown show tonite. Disgusting liars. Evil.

  6. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Ok-we just watched the rebuttal–Crying’ Chuckie and Neurotic Nancy are very good at lying….they are good, but they aren’t going to get away with it. They may have gotten Trumped.

  7. Melanie says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    I know this is not the most important thing here, but ladies, really how about that eye makeup on Nancy! Between Nancy’s eyes and Chuck’s eyes, I have not figured out who is creepier.

    I sure do love our great president!!

    • Amy2 says:
      January 8, 2019 at 9:30 pm

      Thank you tyshab! I was going to post that the President asked us to CALL OUR CONGRESS PEOPLE!! That is KEY.

    • osugagal says:
      January 8, 2019 at 9:32 pm

      I have sent a tweet to my representative. Rob Woodall in GA 7. He won by less than 1% when in years past he was never even in jeopardy. I walked my neighborhood for him, put up signs, attended events; but I told him that if he did not fund the wall, and not fund anything else until the wall was funded, I would work to get him primaried. We have to get the Republicans supporting, fully, our great President.

  9. Duke of Cumberland says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Question: what’s with the concrete vs. steel discussion lately? Aren’t they already putting up sections of steel bars with the flat plate on top, or were there going to be multiple designs in use after all?

    And lately we’re seeing pics of a design (conceptual only?) of steel bars all the way to the top. Not a fan of that. Looks like it can be scaled.

  10. woohoowee says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    “Chuck and Nan Appeal to Keep Drugs Flowing”

    “Chuck and Nan Set to Kill Record Numbers of Americans With Illicit Poison From South of Open Border”

  11. Publius2016 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    tremendous speech! factual clean clear

  12. emet says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    If illegals were demanding union wages and voting republican, chuck and nancy would order muller to lock them up

  13. PInky1920 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    I wonder why Mittens didn’t give the rebuttal?

  14. Curry Worsham says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    CSPAN call: Passionate New Mexico border Democrat veteran is “fed up with these Democrats”.

  15. Anon says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    Why did Fox have Shepherd Smith? Every anchor was anti-Trump except Hannity. And Hannity’s invites Lindsey Graham to comment?!? Coverage was garbage all around.

    Smart people turned it off after Trump stopped speaking!

  16. woohoowee says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    “Chuck and Nan Push Raped Women Back in Shadows, Say Crisis Not Real”

  17. andyocoregon says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    Today I watched an old movie made in 1949 on the Turner Classic Movie channel called “Border Incident”. Way back then there were Coyotes and Human Smugglers sneaking illegal aliens across the Mexican border. And yes, people died in the process.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Border_Incident

    • jrapdx says:
      January 8, 2019 at 9:40 pm

      Truly amazing how things don’t change. I was a kid growing up in AZ back in the 50’s and the same sort of stuff was happening. In the summer the “news” reported every day on “unidentified” people found dead in the desert. A harsh environment for survival then and it hasn’t changed a bit, except the numbers out there have increased a lot.

  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:30 pm

  19. Landslide says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    If you are (unfortunately) in Will Hurd’s district in Texas (as I am), here is his contact page:

    https://hurd.house.gov/contact

    Let ‘em rip’!!!!!

  20. woohoowee says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    “American News Networks Minimize Harm and Death to Americans”

  21. Kathylee choi (@Kathyleechoi2) says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    Fund The Dam Wall,piece work nancy& schumer,Government shutdown Blame Democrats,
    Not To Blame President Trump,

  22. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:33 pm

  23. Sentient says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    Should I even bother calling Ilhan Omar?

  24. pacnwbel says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    O for a world free of Pelosis and Schumers, free from their cant, free from the craziness of countless other cabbage heads in Congress and the Media. What a wonderful America this could be, so much potential for good is being trampled on.We have the gift of Donald Trump for a few precious years of renaissance, it is vital we recognize this, and not oppose him at every turn. The cancer that is our border must be remedied or all will surely be lost.

  25. Crawler says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Although I muted the two socialist/communist swamp rats retort to POTUS’ speech to the nation, all I could think of watching the muted vision was an really evil male ventriloquist moving the mouth of the female dummy to his left.

    Turning off the TV, I wondered how many families who have lost loved ones to illegal alien criminals have the ventriloquist and his lap dummy sat down with and consoled. POTUS has, and the socialist/communist swamp rats have not.

  26. tampa2 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Made the mistake of watching FOX. Shepard Smith and Chris “I wanna be Mike” Wallace were a total disgrace to reporting. I cut cable but didn’t expect the “Madcow-ian” denegration of our President. I’m pissed.

    • Colorado Conservative says:
      January 8, 2019 at 9:39 pm

      Stop watching Fox News for anything, even going to their website. If we watch any Fox News it is either Hannity, Tucker, and sometimes Pirro or Ingraham via YouTube. Fox News is no longer an advocate for America or a friend to President Trump.

  27. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:34 pm

  28. MaineCoon says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    Bernie Sanders is doing his own rebuttal and said: POTUS is right. There is an emergency, but he has created it.” I muted him.

  29. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:35 pm

  30. Victor Laszlo says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    So he telegraphed a yawn? I’ve never seen nancy and chuck look more like zombie puppets; ike Edgar Bergen or Jim Hensen were under the podium. What time is the storm again?

  31. woohoowee says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    “Chuck and Nan Ignore Americans Murdered by Illegal Aliens in Favor of a Paycheck”

  33. Docjr says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    After PDJT’s failed meeting tomorrow with congress, I would like for him to do several tasks: direct the corp of engineers to build a concrete wall; end the special counsel; declassify as many documents as possible; appoint a special counsel of his own to prosecute the many criminal federal employees and politicians. Continue the cleanup as the dominos fall. That is the path to re-election IMHO.

  34. MaineCoon says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    Version 2.0

  35. Lion2017 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    Checkmate!

  36. Franklin says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    The Democrats are between a rock and hard space. As this new caravan moves north and the previous caravan riots the pressure will mount to do something. Trump has set in motion a process for having a national emergency and it being accepted by the public.

  37. sundance says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:37 pm

  38. woohoowee says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    “President Trump Fighting for Americans Harmed by Illegals – Chuck and Nan Ignore Their Plight”

  39. Linus in W.PA. says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    I watched.

    I hate to say it, but Chuck U. Schumer came off the best. Pelosi the worst….she looked past human.

  40. woohoowee says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    “Americans Left to Fate After Chuck and Nan Refuse to Build Wall. Women and Children Hit Hardest.”

  41. The Boss says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Never again should Chuck Schumer refer to himself a a “fellow American”. Never!

  42. woohoowee says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    “Nan to Help Women Only After They’re Raped”

  43. angellestaria6674 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    Would like to ask Treepers if you had the problems watching that I did. I started with RSB and it kept going to “error occured”. So I went to the other links Sundance posted and got the same thing, the WH link, Fox…finally got GSN to work near the end.

    So now I have go and find a video and watch the whole thing from beginning to end. Somebody else called me and said they were having the same problem. I have no idea what caused these glitches.

    Anyway, I had emailed Sundance about posting a link to RSB. He replied to one of my comments a little while ago with this:

    “Are you new here?
    Apparently.”

    So I am guessing he posts links for occasions like this but I just didn’t know it. I did consider that he was on top of all this kind of thing. My reply to him was that I was just trying to help cover all the bases, figuring there are other new readers and commenters who might not know all the nuances and benefits of the CTH.

    Anyway, off to get a video so I can watch the whole address without glitches.

    Peace to all.

    • Katherine McCoun says:
      January 8, 2019 at 9:44 pm

      Sundance Always (99.9% of the time) posts anything President Trump does live or posts video of it shortly after if it was unannounced.

      I was watching the RSBN link above but my connection did not begin on time so I quickly switched the FB white house page that showed it live.

  45. Mike diamond says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Chuck acts like Nancy is his mama !! Why does nancy,and Chuck have brick walls or metal fences around their houses!???Obama has tall brick wall and metal fence! The demo-crates are hipo-crits,and also all the republicans should,of been standing up for President Trump,where are they!?????

  46. thetrain2016 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Both, Nancy and Cryin’ Chuck were drunk, guaranteed.

  47. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:43 pm

