Mercedes Schlapp Gives Status Update on Partial Government Shutdown…

White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp discusses the partial government shutdown over the border wall funding and the most recent call by Democrats’ to raise taxes.
Build That Wall! No retreat, no surrender! Hold strong!
THIS is the issue. THIS is the time. THIS is the mountain to die on. Borders, Language, and Culture are not ideological things. They are American things. Make the anti-wallers own it.
No compromise, no mercy. Time for them to take it and like it.
Amen to that, Pedro!
My family came from S. America LEGALLY!!! No one cuts in line! And illegals should not be paid under the table for taking the jobs of Hispanics, Blacks, Asians, and Whites. F U to the Chamber of Commerce! I love all Americans who came here LEGALLY! I have no sympathy for cheats! POTUS needs to appeal to more Hispanics, Blacks, Asians, and Whites whose jobs are being stolen.
No Compromise. Build that Wall ! Come to this country Legally!
This is NOT a political issue – it is a NATIONAL SECURITY ISSUE!!!
Yes. Your comment hit before I was done replying to above. Complete agreement.
Hence, a political issue. For Liberals, for whom it as a threat.
(Posted to the President at the White House web page today)
While watching the Fox ‘Surrounded’ Show, I suddenly understood the way to totally justify Trump’s position on the Wall for the Left.
Building the Wall is essential, no matter what else we do, but Building the Wall will be easier to sell if we show the compassion for the world’s most suffering people BY ADOPTING A STATE DEPARTMENT EFFORT AT HELPING FOREIGN NATIONS elevate their people at home in their own nations.
Leftists in America constantly repeat the emotional weaponry of how mean and careless conservatives are about the poor suffering illegal aliens who are constantly jumping our southern boarder.
The State dep’t efforts will block and trump any such attacks.
The Wall can be offered as a counterpart to the State Dep’t program. If the Left agrees to show compassion for those downtodden poor illegal aliens by approving the
State Dep’t program, then Trump gets to build the wall — with agreement with the Left.
They want compassion? They’ve got it. We want the Wall? We get it.
The illegals want freedom and economic health, they get it, from us, in their own nations.
Thanks for reading.
We have for decades provided hundreds of billions of dollars for other nations to at least make an attempt at correcting their economic failures.
Build the wall and send less than they have received before. Let’s see if that works.
PDJT just handed Mexico $10B a month back to help them deal with this migrant crap.
Get the measly $5.6B of Wall/ border security funding approved first.
Then when that is officially funded and underway, we can discuss more foreign aid (under any name you want to call it).
After all, we’ve only been handing out $$ billions to help poor foreign countries since before my old carcass was born, and look how well that policy has worked…..
He did not. Read up on that $10billion given to Mexico. Not a dime came from we, the tax payers. It came from the OPIC corporation, which an independently funded corporation.
The State Dept gives (our) money to wealthy people and the leaders of foreign countries. Then we use our military and CIA to keep them in power, while multinational companies exploit their resources.
This is pretty close to reality.
Truth is always stranger than fiction. Most don’t believe the actual world we live in. Fortunately many treepers do.
The problem is that whenever we ship $$$ to other nations, only a small fraction of it goes to help those the funds are targeted to help. Corruption in foreign nations is a fact of life and the US has made millionaires of thugs and despots.
When I think of the plight of those in the hellholes we aid, I think of the first lines of our Declaration of Independence –
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
“That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”
We have provided an escape valve for those wanting a better life for numerous nations. If those coming to the US had no alternative other than reform their own government, then perhaps chances would happen.
We’ve got plenty of corruption here too.
How do we pay to make things better for those in their home countries? What about our poor and veterans? We can longer afford to be the piggy bank for the world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dems want to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%. The only surprise is how nakedly unafraid they appear to be of demonstrating their arrogance and ignorance.
The reduction to 21% from 35% in the Dec 2017 tax reduction bill has yielded legendary increases in economic activity and prosperity for thousands of U.S. businesses and their increasing numbers of employees.
That increased activity, which has been highly visible for all to see, has brought record tax receipts into the Treasury. Yet the DimmicRATS continue to exhibit deliberate blindness and deafness to the truth and insist on heading towards an economic cliff.
What is befuddling is that Democrats run on raising taxes and people say by golly yes! and vote them in.
We did not vote for them. They harvested enough ballots in key swing districts to win. And in their communist strongholds – California, New York, Illinois – they are essentially a single-party system.
And the Rino republicans did not raise a finger to stop the corrupt voting manipulations.
The RINOs intentionally spiked the ball by talking their less important members into retiring. Republicans lost the House because they wanted to lose the House. They tried their best to lose the Senate as well but failed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed.
Democrats see higher taxes as either not applying to them (only rich people) or a charitable donation to their social justice causes (medicare for all).
Most people have no earthly idea exactly how much money they pay in taxes. They only see the amount due when they file in April and don’t consider the withheld amount all year long from their paychecks.
Fewer and fewer people pay taxes. That’s been a democrat goal for a long time. If only 50% of people actually pay taxes, “taxes” has no meaning to those who don’t except as a grievance tool to attack the alleged “rich.” Also, more and more people are economically illiterate and have no way of connecting “attacking the 1%” to their own economic prospects. The democrats sow ignorance, grievance and emotionality in the name of power. Ignorance and grievance and emotionality are enduring human characteristics ripe for exploitation.
Isn’t that the truth! I pay around 35% in income taxes (federal+state income). 35 cents of every dollar I earn. I make six-figures and I am single. I have no debt or children, thus no deductions (except donations… I give anywhere from $2500-$5000 per year to charities). My goal – like every single human being I know’s goal – is to become more wealthy. Yet apparently I do not pay my “fair share” and if I get a raise I will pay even more. If I start my own company I will pay even more. And the Dems want 70% federal income taxes? I would pay 75 cents on the dollar (roughly 5% state income taxes)! Dems are insane!
Voting their own needs: Gimmie-dats need more cheese, Demon-rats need more power. A tax increase would impact ’em positively. While as ever, the working middle class taxpayer struggles to make ends meet.
Democrats WANT to eat us alive. Zombiecrats…
Trump needs shock and awe. If he plays the DC game he loses. He already lost the domestic agenda, if he loses the border he won’t be reelected.
So… the economy is not the “domestic agenda?” Jobs? De-regulation? Yeah, ok, sure. Those must be on the foreign agenda? Or do you believe we have “lost” those issues?
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://whiskeytangotexas.files.wordpress.com/2019/01/i-support-government-shutdown.jpg?w=510&zoom=2
What blows me away is they’re using a Crisis at the National Parks as an argument against the shutdown. Showing piles of garbage.
Whatever happened to if you bring it in, you take it out?
Also, they are having to take ‘user fees’ to offset the cost of lack of funds because of the shut down. Huh? Isn’t that what they should be for? SMH.
Stuart!
Make a concession to pear reasonable?
You turkey! That’s uncalled for and display your bias. Trump’s starting position is security; I.e., positive control over the border. The wall is the primary method. Reasonableness is determined by how close one stays to keeping the wall. Unreasonableness is the degree of departure from that position.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Varney continues to carry water for the Uniparty Globalist Cabal. He’s at least somewhat nice and respectful towards his guest and doesn’t make you want to rearrange his dental work, unlike some other hosts.
Always has to carefully selected Cucks as does Cavuto to Gasparino. And Liz Clayman the Warren Buffet @sswipe who weeks ago stated “concern” that PDT’s tax policy meant that “the Treasury may not be able to collect enough tax revenue to run the government”. Could it BE that she as alleged “financial analyst” is unaware of the record revenue the Treasury took in over the past quarters? I kid you not. Working nights I witness schitdt others miss. Counterparts over at Fox Cable the effeminate ShepHard Smith and Dana PeRino the still starstruck Bush leftover. A bit later comes Martha McCallum who once sat with the numale cuck Bill Hemmer until she was assigned “Trump’s First 100 Days”. She hasn’t been the same since. I swear its gotta’ be an airborne virus around Mordor on the Potomac. Fox is in serious decline. So, I read voraciously verifying everything possible, watch Newsmax on DTV, and Hal Lindsey Sunday nights.
The “smart money” has it Trump will cave. I’ve seen way too much for too long to place a bet either way, But I do know the party of Scoop Jackson, Tip O’Neil, Pat Moynihan is D-Dead and it ain’t comin’ back. I also know the total fed gummint appropriation for fiscal 2019 is $4.07 Trillion of which “his” wall (note singular implication as braodcast) of which wall $pend is as follows which PDT would almost certainly force to include video surveillance and both surface and sub-T sensing technology that ANY fed bidder would happily include at NO extra cost in deference to the TCV. Those here who may be familiar with the federal bid “process” RFI/RFQ/RFP know this. The numbers:
at 5 billion: 0.11345586566826% of total appropriation
at 10 billion: 0.22691173133651% of total appropriation
at 15 billion: 0.34036759700477% of total appropriation
at 20 billion: 0.45382346267302% of total appropriation
at 25 billion: 0.56727932834128% of total appropriation
Period.
Where the Border is Wall-less, there is ONLY ONE SOLUTION:
… MASSIVE MANPOWER to keep the Illegals out.
POTUS has ONLY ONE SOURCE:
… Redeploy ALL BORDER PERSONNEL to areas without a Wall.
… Shutting down ALL PORTS of ENTRY and TRADE to free them up.
D-rats have ONLY ONE WAY OUT:
… Fund the Wall.
100% they are going to impeach him over SOMETHING. Might as well cut to the chase and start it now with emergency military funding of border wall and a mickey mouse finger to the first hawaiian judge that tries to stop it.
Democrats cannot impeach the President. They do not control the Senate. They can vote all they want, but nothing will happen.
This solution eliminates any challenge.
Shut the border down until we get the wall. Its a national security issue. Shut the border to all trafic until we get the wall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why do we care about the shutdown? 25%-30% of non-essential matters why? Leave it closed forever.
I’m more concerned that they want to put it back on. Close State Dept, Education, Energy, while we’re at it.
My lord, the liberals are having a fit today. And I won’t be watching the rebuttal blathered out afterwards through the flopping dentures of Pelosi and Schumer.
I wonder how much the RINO’s like McConnell and Romney have contributed to this speech tonight. Will we see Romney on CNN and NBC countering our great President???
“Hello, US Chamber of Commerce I’d like to leave a message for Tom Donohoe….We want the wall! When do we want it? WE WANT IT NOW!”
Newsom and Blasio increasing free medical to illegals, trying to attract as possible to come before the wall goes up.
Mercedes Schlapp is a fresh, enjoyable and factual voice with a good sense of humor.
Thanks very much FOX Business News for airing that as well as to Sundance for posting it.
