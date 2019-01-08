Comeuppance: Broward Sheriff Scott Israel Informs Staff He is Being Suspended by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis…

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was inaugurated today and moments later reports surface from the Miami Herald that corrupt Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is packing up his office and preparing to be suspended. Let us hope this is accurate….
(Via Miami Herald) It appears that Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is preparing to pack up his office.
The two-term sheriff, the object of fierce criticism over BSO’s handling of the Parkland massacre, told his top commanders that he will be removed from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis, sources have told the Miami Herald.
DeSantis, who was sworn in Tuesday morning, had not made a formal announcement of a possible suspension. Israel’s discussions with staff about his ouster was first reported by Miami New Times.
[…] Jeff Bell, BSO’s union chief, said Israel told his staff on Monday that his ouster was inevitable.
“We know that he is telling everyone at the public safety building that he is going to be gone,’’ said Bell, who was at DeSantis’ swearing-in ceremony in Tallahassee on Tuesday.
Several candidates have been mentioned as possible replacements, including former Broward Sheriff Al Lamberti, a Republican like DeSantis. But Bell would not indicate whether the union was backing anyone. (read more)
The 2013 Broward County School Board policy known as the “Promise Program“.
The Promise Program is the collaborative policy between all county officials the school superintendent, school board and law enforcement that instructs officers to not arrest high school students. This policy sits at the center of understanding why mass shooter Nikolas Cruz was not intercepted by law enforcement.
The school officers are the primary foot soldiers carrying out county political policy (must keep statistics protected). Actual physical security of school students is not their primary role, they don’t have time for that. The Broward County school officer is in place to protect the school system “policy” and ensure students are not arrested for criminal conduct.
If you begin reviewing the downstream consequences with a correct understanding of the originating policy objectives then everything begins to make sense. You can see from the program outline the scale of the agreement and which parties contributed to the policy. Here’s the program in pdf form:
Now WATCH:
Consequence:
This is great news if true.
If true, but way too late.
Better late than never. Hopefully criminal negligence charges or stronger will follow. IMO had Israel any real sense of morality or responsibility he would have blown his head off after the shootings.
There needs to be an investigation now on both Israel & that deputy Scot Peterson who refused to engage the shooter that day.
Peterson walks with a 6 figure yearly retirement after proven allegations of negligence. How can that happen? Israel could have prevented that. Or at least made an attempt. That kind of behavior must be criminal in some way.
If he is suspended, does he get the money? He probably has to be fired to not collect.
It is never too late, never…. Is Israel whining, is he crying, proclaiming that it isn’t fair?
It wasn’t fair when police stood outside, while teenager were being killed by a person, the Sheriff knew all too well…
No county needs cowardly sheriffs or LEOs as their paid defenders…
Honorable sen. Scott -Repub -rino.
If done sooner it could have influenced the election. Now that we’ve won, we can safely take out the trash.
My jaw literally dropped when I read this headline today. If this is true, I don’t think I will need another dose of Winnamins for at least a week!!! Go get ’em, Gov. DeSantis!
It is good news. That guy was bought and paid for by the Dem-0-rats.
Good news.
Is that his wife & baby in the swearing in pic?
Yes. His daughter is 10 months, I think. Beautiful family. His wife shows the “Melania” elegance!
A great photo of him being sworn in. (hope this works)
And you know it’s been a looong day when I try to link to the same picture that’s right there ^^^^ at the top of the page. (sigh) Sorry!
Twice seen is twice as good.
Don’t live in Florida but I’m very happy and grateful Ron DeSantis survived the election corruption with God’s help and is Governor. He’s a good man and staunch supporter of our President.
LikeLiked by 6 people
She also has her hair done in a similar hairdo and her coat is the same color as the dress Melania wore.
Both of them looked great.
Best news of the day!
I’ll leave that for President Trump’s speech tonight…
Justice!
GRBD – Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish…
LikeLiked by 13 people
So what didn’t Rick Scott do it when he was in office? Another RINO perhaps that we now have in the Senate?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Who knows. Let’s wait for a bit before passing judgement on Rick Scott.
He’s got to be better than Nelson – the Senator who walked so closely behind Schumer that if Schumer stopped suddenly Nelson would get a broken nose.
Probably because Scott was also in a close race. The optics of that would have been hideous. HIDEOUS!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Scott could’ve removed Brenda Snipes for cause after Broward Co. fiasco in the 2016 election but he did NOTHING. Kudos to Gov. DeSantis for taking action.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Let’s hope Gov. De Santis is up to draining the Fla. swamp, ’cause they got a big one. Israel can probably find work within Floridas’ muslim community; I hear they’ve got a substantial one; snarc.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Let’s not forget the little issue of Officer Coward going easy on Sheriff Israel’s rapey son. I wonder how much that may have to do with things.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Sheriff needs to be charged with a crime and prosecuted.
Sucking up to the cult of islam makes him even more disgusting.
Looks like the obama policy doesn’t work. Lot of people with blood on their hands.
That includes Buraq, Massa Jimmy, Robert Runcie, Arne Duncan, and plenty of other democommies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
FNC is reporting that DeSantis office denies the suspension!!
https://www.foxnews.com/us/florida-governor-suspends-broward-county-sheriff-scott-israel-sources-say
We may need to wait to know what is really true.
Have a blessed evening.
Separate topic: Terrific emotional short address by VSGPDJT. NP/CS started to talk to I changed to Food Network HD and posted this note 🙂 Thank you
Yup, and there’s another one they need to can, as well.
He’s not telling Muslims they have to be in a gun free zone. …just our kids have to be targets.
See also here.
https://truepundit.com/broward-sheriff-rails-gun-control-yet-provided-weapons-training-radical-mosque-linked-terrorist-factions/
He’s being suspended? Might I suggest a suspension apparatus?
LikeLiked by 7 people
I taught public HS SpEd in SoCal. The disciplinary plan was so PC. It was a nightmare. Kids disciplined for just being kids… hungry kids being disciplined for taking parts of their free lunch/breakfast out of the lunch room….. Criminals not being disciplined because of optics. Bizarre parallel world when gov’t employment/gov’t funding is involved.
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
….and, no doubt, deleting emails and shredding documents. It’s part of the protocol these days. I’m a strong believer in the old protocol, which involved deactivating logins, seizing government property, and changing the keys to the office — your personal stuff will be returned in boxes at our leisure.
Well at least the Broward Co. Florida Swamp is being drained (Snipes, Israel both out).
LikeLiked by 3 people
DeSantis has made more progress in FL in a day than has been made in DC
Hard to make a mark when one of hundreds, lets see how he does as Gov.
This is a good start.
I don’t care what the courts ruled or what anyone says…. Sheriff who is sworn to protect decides to run away when armed gunman is killing kids, I say he should lose his law enforcement job, lose his pension, do not pass go, do not collect $200.
This is a step in the right direction.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I don’t normally endorse law suits — I hate lawyers. But I hope the families of those victims sue that whole system from here to Mars and back
LikeLiked by 9 people
Include both the school board and the sherriff’s office in that law suit – they are both complicit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Teachers are like a body of fish: they dart hither and thither at the faintest hint of a predator bigger fish (media, admin, whatever) and never intuit a thing wrong with the water.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the experience of the many teachers in my wife’s family, they are usually faced with two choices. Either go along with management in order to retain employment, or quit. Those who try to change the system from within more often than not are quietly bullied, shunned and “encouraged” to quit.
God bless the good teachers; I wouldn’t have their job for any amount of money.
LikeLiked by 5 people
GB – I think this is true – I know a good teacher in our area who tried to alert the powers that be at her school to a pedophile predator in their midst. The backlash against her was so toxic she quit teaching and went elsewhere. Took her two years of nagging and a couple more kids coming forth with molestation reports before they finally charged the perp. Why are all these administrators so corrupt? I really want to know.
LikeLike
What about the Broward Co. Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes? She must have re-resigned, as I see someone else is listed in that office on their website. She should have been the second one to go if seh is still around. Isreal is still listed on their website as the County Sheriff. Must be because he was only suspended……..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t she reverse her resignation? (Is that really even possible?)
LikeLike
At the moment I don’t have access to twitter but I know Andrew and Hunter Pollack will be over the moon about this. Also, Andrew has been appointed to either the Broward School Board or the Florida Statewide School Board….can’t remember. What a great asset he will be. Talk about doing something awesome for his daughter, Meadow’s memory.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Let’s not forget, if memory serves, that Trayvon Martin also benefited from the so called PROMISE program.
LikeLiked by 13 people
No one really benefits, at least not in the long-run. Trayvon is dead and cold…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank God.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trayvon is a prime example/result of the breakdown of the family in many communities of America. Now his parents/partners are living very well off his death but they couldn’t give him anything worthwhile during his life.
Our President is reaching out to all these communities. Because of Dem plantation-owner lies, however, people are not receiving the message. Yet President Trump still works tirelessly and we thank him for it.
There are many thousands out there in cities big and small who will suffer the same fate as Trayvon because parenting is inadequate or non-existent and because Dems don’t care. In the meantime the rest of us have to endure criminality and more breakdown.
Pray God has mercy upon America.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And law-abiding Americans are paying through the nose for it, with our hard-earned tax dollars. We are basically funding a breeding program for those inclined to be lazy or criminal.
Without some common-sense reforms to our welfare programs, there will never be individual responsibility within certain segments of society. And the decline continues to spread.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And the Lyndon Johnson system was designed to destroy 2 parent families and encouraged the more kids equal more welfare. Plus using abortion instead of birth control. Totally insane to reduce them to slaves of a very sick system.
LikeLike
Sheriff Israel benefited, when his son’s participation in what appears to be attempted gay gang rape was brushed under the table due to PROMISE.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Have to agree getting my butt kicked as a kit a couple of times was well worth the lesson.
Me, too – sickcon – I would not have DARED make my parents unhappy with my behavior. Not alot of butt kicking going on at my house, but the expectations for us as children were made VERY clear. Too many parents nowadays only want to be friends with their kids. It is the easy way out, that’s for sure.
I have a similar story, and I’m sure many of our generation feel the same. I never got into trouble with the law when I was young; not because I was afraid of the cops, but because I was afraid of what my father would do when he found out.
We are waiting for this good news up here in the Panhandle of Florida.
I Wuvs me some Gov DeSantis!!!!! Smack em Ron!!!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
You are so lucky, Sandra. Congratulations on Gov. DeSantis. I am so happy for him…..and all of you! It must feel good!
LikeLiked by 4 people
If there is any justice, General Field Marshall israel should be the first in a verrrrrrrry loooong line that’s headed out the door, with some going far away, never to bother us again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Suspended? How about charged and booked?
LikeLiked by 2 people
One of and most likely the worst sheriff in the nation, hes is not one to have your back in fact you wouldn’t dare turn your back to him.
Good riddance.
LikeLiked by 8 people
He’ll probably land in Chicago…or Portland.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You forgot Seattle WA or Olympia WA. Both in a death race to the bottom of the barrel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ninny P’s SanFran Sheriff’s Office. He can be the Chief of the $hit Shoveling Division!
I was flipping around the TV channels earlier today and just happened to catch the swearing in ceremony of Governor DeSantis on CSPAN -1. He gave a great speech afterwards and all I can say is that as a resident of liberal Oregon with a loony liberal bisexual female governor, I’m so jealous of Floridians. And I don’t mean about their warm weather.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I was just congratulating Sandra up thread about those very things. 🙂 Yes. Talk about the Tail of Two Coastal States…
Sigh….
*Tale* 😦
Tail was accurate, as in under the tail.
Tail—that’s where the $hit originates!
As a parent, grandfather, and former LEO, my fury that I felt in the immediate aftermath has not subsided. I passed cold anger on that day. Suspension is a start, but if it doesn’t go any further than that…I cannot even put into words what I’m thinking. Every single death could have been saved before that day ever arrived and probably many the day it actually happened. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. Even now, after the time that has passed, I still shake with fury whenever I think about that day. God damn him and every single coward that worked for him.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Concur
If I see him employed as a crossing guard, my truck will experience “brake fade”.
I swear, the pics of these animals makes me want to take batting practice with an authentic Ash Hillerich and Bradsby. A la Capone in the “Untouchables”
LikeLiked by 2 people
We keep forgetting that he and Peterson weren’t the only ones – the entire damn department hid behind their police cars while the kids were being murdered.
LikeLike
I was waiting for this. I watched a program this weekend on it. BRAVO & Thank You Ron DeSantis!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Check his pockets before he leaves.
Sheriff Israel gives a whole new meaning to “dindu nuffins”.
A real consequence picture would the a picture of the crime scene. America really needs to come to terms with this.
Scott should have done this when he was governor…
All the Cowards of Broward should have been suspended. It’s not like they were protecting anyone anyway.
LikeLiked by 3 people
” Public safety building.” Orwellian.
Let us not forget that the other signee to the Promise Agreement [at the heart of non-reporting of criminal activities by students] was Robert Runcie, who came out of Chicago and was buddies with none other than Barack Obama. Overpaid here in Broward County, and under-talented, with a padded resume, he has STILL not been replaced in Broward County. With typical Democrat arrogance, Israel & Runcie “addressed the problems” by fudging the numbers to appear to be solving them…..if you can’t perform, cheat seems to be the norm for these people. Then lie when you get caught cheating.
Getting rid of Ron Israel is a good start, but in Deep Dark Blue Broward County, we’re going to need more help from Ron DeSantis to clean this mess up, the County Commission surely won’t cap one of their own.
http://www.independentsentinel.com/20-50-students-injured-florida-high-school-student/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Runice and Israel were in a conspiracy to defraud the Dept of Education. That’s what it was all about – by showing a decrease in the number of kids being arrested the county got more money from DOEd.
That security guard on the right looks serious, and appears to have a Glock out of it’s holster, half exposed. On the far right of the photo. Not messing around here!
It sucks the Department is immune from a lawsuit over their actions (or inactions here) but a Judge gas allowed a suit against that coward deputy Peterson as an individual to go ahead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barring a hugely inept defense, I doubt Peterson will lose. Most of the MSMedia reporting and much of the public comment fails to take into consideration the actual timeline of the incident. The period of gunfire was less than four minutes, with the majority of the fatalities occurring while Peterson was still in route. If he had bailed off the cart at the instant he got there, immediately run up the stairs to the third floor, and not met the same fate the two security personnel met, he would have arrived at the moment Cruz started down the third floor hallway, and found himself engaging in a shootout with about 20 students in the line of fire. He MIGHT have prevailed, might have been killed, and might have accidentally killed one or more students. The fact is, there’s no assurance whatsoever that rushing into the building would have prevented any additional fatalities, and juries in civil cases generally don’t make decisions based on “woulda coulda, shoulda”.
Peterson’s mostly just a handy scapegoat, not a certain outcome changer.
A clear understanding of the timeline is also important in reviewing the response. Cruz was “in the wind’ six minutes from the time the first shot was fired. Almost all the so-called “delayed decision making” that’s prompted so much second guessing happened long after he left the building.
Too bad that Benedict Barack Gangrenous wasn’t lecturing his tinctured acolytes on Calypso Louis Farrakhan’s Black Muslim “Death to the Infidel” Chapter XXI that morning. Happy Valentine’s Day.
AHHHHH YEAH!!!!!
Thank goodness. Thank you Gov. DeSantis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Packing up his office…
Make sure you wrap that photo of me and Hillary well. Oh, and don’t forget to pack the awards I got from the ACLU and the one from CAIR
Grab all those Obama love letters too. Make sure to shred all the documents in my file cabinet, oh, and make sure to pack the awards from the Black Panthers and the thank you cards from the illegal alien lobbies
Hey, make sure to burn all those letters from those pro-American law enforcement people telling me what a sell out scumbag I am
LikeLiked by 2 people
While I find this news heartening…I do think a glass is “half-full”…a real comeuppance would include some form of “dereliction of duty” and other charges…that BS with his son & the loser school security officer stinks beyond high heaven. Scotty needs to see the inside of a courtroom from the defendant’s table.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Two suspensions – not just one!
On Sunday’s @nbc6 Impact I discussed findings & recommendations from the #MSDCommission report & I lay out the case to remove Sheriff Israel and Superintendent Runcie. https://buff.ly/2QvV6sK Thank you @JackieNBC6 for sharing this vital work with the public.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Getting rid of Runcie has to happen.
The best way for swamp draining to occur is
to cut off the skimmed money. Look at how wayward
the finances have been under Runcie. His brother is
no better in this regard. Get rid of Runcie, do some
auditing of the Broward School System’s finances.
Guarantee they’ve been laundering money
If true.
DeSantis ran a terrible campaign and backpedaled on supporting Trump in order to try to “thread the needle” and appeal to everyone like a Bush era RINO. That’s why the election was so close when it shouldn’t have been. (That and massive fraud, of course. But the fraud wouldn’t have mattered if DeSantis ran a more Trump-friendly campaign and won by a landslide.)
I hope our new Governor does everything he can to ensure a fraud-free election in 2020, or else neither he nor our President will see a second term. (And America won’t see a future. That’s how much is riding on how DeSantis handles things in Florida with our many electoral votes.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. I was very enthusiastic about DeSantis in the beginning as well. I hope he returns to being the guy he presented himself to be in the beginning.
This is a firm step in the right direction. Florida apparently has a large number of problems resulting from decades of bad management at state and local levels.
Recalling the old adage about eating an elephant one bite at a time…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
RE – “bad management”
Jeb Bush and Charlie Crist come immediately to mind.
I blame the FBI and their “somehow the tip wasn’t passed along” garbage more than I blame the man who didn’t engage at the point where bullets started flying.
There were way too many others, who didn’t face death, who were negligent before the fact.
That this was called in to a tips line, this young man’s murderous tendencies, is something that has disappeared down the memory hole.
Once again I’d like to bring up the fact that Camera Hogg’s parents must be camera shy for a reason.
Sadly, the SRO position is where they send the ones too stupid to be on the streets fighting real crime. They are sent to baby sit children. They get the crappy car and they fill out paperwork they do not provide much in the way of security to the school. As to being a liaison sent to protect The Promise Program, yep, I buy that 100%!
He was a sleezy incompetent cop in Hollywood Florida before he hooked up with Debbie Wasserman Schultz. His sector commander, a incompetent women he hired from the Hollywood PD, ordered the Sheriff’s deputies outside Parkland High School to stand down and wait outside the school perimeter! That’s straight from BCSO!
WOO HOO!!!
MAKE FLORIDA GREAT AGAIN!!!
Thank goodness we prevented the demonrats from stealing that election too. Cheers for DeSantis!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fox says DeSantis hasn’t done anything:
https://www.foxnews.com/us/florida-governor-suspends-broward-county-sheriff-scott-israel-sources-say
I dont know what kind of training these deputies get.But I do know the training they didnt get. Movement to contact.3 man fire and maneuver team tactics.Military Operations in Urban Terrain (mout).I get it-they are civilian law enforcement. But if your gonna carry the big guns you need to wear big boy pants. You got the badge-you shoot, move, communicate.So Im labeling them all exactly what they are.COWARDS.
Anti-semitism card played in 5… 4… 3… 2… 1…
