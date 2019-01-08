Comeuppance: Broward Sheriff Scott Israel Informs Staff He is Being Suspended by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis…

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was inaugurated today and moments later reports surface from the Miami Herald that corrupt Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is packing up his office and preparing to be suspended. Let us hope this is accurate….

(Via Miami Herald) It appears that Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is preparing to pack up his office. The two-term sheriff, the object of fierce criticism over BSO’s handling of the Parkland massacre, told his top commanders that he will be removed from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis, sources have told the Miami Herald.

DeSantis, who was sworn in Tuesday morning, had not made a formal announcement of a possible suspension. Israel’s discussions with staff about his ouster was first reported by Miami New Times. […] Jeff Bell, BSO’s union chief, said Israel told his staff on Monday that his ouster was inevitable. “We know that he is telling everyone at the public safety building that he is going to be gone,’’ said Bell, who was at DeSantis’ swearing-in ceremony in Tallahassee on Tuesday. Several candidates have been mentioned as possible replacements, including former Broward Sheriff Al Lamberti, a Republican like DeSantis. But Bell would not indicate whether the union was backing anyone. (read more)

The 2013 Broward County School Board policy known as the “Promise Program“.

The Promise Program is the collaborative policy between all county officials the school superintendent, school board and law enforcement that instructs officers to not arrest high school students. This policy sits at the center of understanding why mass shooter Nikolas Cruz was not intercepted by law enforcement.

The school officers are the primary foot soldiers carrying out county political policy (must keep statistics protected). Actual physical security of school students is not their primary role, they don’t have time for that. The Broward County school officer is in place to protect the school system “policy” and ensure students are not arrested for criminal conduct.

If you begin reviewing the downstream consequences with a correct understanding of the originating policy objectives then everything begins to make sense. You can see from the program outline the scale of the agreement and which parties contributed to the policy. Here’s the program in pdf form:

Now WATCH:

