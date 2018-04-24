Departmental Cowardice – Stunning Police Reports Highlight Broward County Sheriff Officers Hiding Behind Cars, Trees During Parkland School Shooting…

Despite multiple court maneuvers by officials within Broward County Florida, details of the severity of Broward County Sheriff’s Office cowardice are beginning to surface. There were ‘several’ Broward County sheriff officers immediately on the scene during the Parkland school shooting, and none of them attempted to enter the school and engage the shooter.

Reports written by responding Coral Springs police officers (full pdf below) highlight how Broward sheriff officers were cowering behind trees and vehicles and telling the arriving CSPD units where the shooter was located.

“Although the BSO deputies arrived before Coral Springs police, they didn’t immediately attempt to track down shooter Nikolas Cruz or aid the wounded, according to the reports.” ~ Miami Herald

The Broward deputies were the first to arrive on scene at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. According to the reports, when Coral Springs police arrived to assist they found the deputies cowering behind their cars and a nearby tree. A report from Coral Springs Officer Bryan Wilkins details how he arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School within minutes of the active shooter alert — only to find Broward County Sheriff’s Officers hadn’t entered the school, but were instead taking cover.

“I saw approximately four Broward County Sheriff’s Office vehicles parked in the west bound lane with their personnel taking up exterior positions behind their vehicles,” Wilkins wrote. “I drove up just west of the campus building 1200, exited my vehicle, grabbed my AR-15 rifle and donned on my tactical/medical gear. As I was advancing on foot through the chain-link fence, I was advised by an unknown BSO Deputy taking cover behind a tree, ‘he is on the third floor.'”

Here’s some of the reports:

  1. USA First! says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    Fire every one of them, including leadership.

    • auscitizenmom says:
      April 24, 2018 at 6:08 pm

      Especially the leadership!

      • The Boss says:
        April 24, 2018 at 7:41 pm

        Someone needs to channel Gen. George Patton and slap that bitch Israel completely senseless.

      • Striker Dad says:
        April 24, 2018 at 7:43 pm

        One thing I learned from this article. The C.S.P.D. never grabbed a shot gun or a hunting rifle for self-defense against the homicidal madman. They grabbed AR-15s. Hmmmmm. So it turns out the NRA is correct. AR-15s really do have a legitimate purpose in the event of an armed assailant.

    • Gil says:
      April 24, 2018 at 6:08 pm

      Union….have to go through the process acvording to contract. And if Scott Isreal is still there it wont fix the problem.

      FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office rank-and-file have until Thursday to let their voices be heard in a no-confidence vote for Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

      Today, in person voting begins at the union office in Plantation.

      Deputies can check one of two boxes.  “They’ll come in, they’ll be given a ballot,” union president Jeff Bell explained, “A simple ballot right here, it’s a very simple question.  I have confidence in Sheriff Israel or I do not  have confidence in Sheriff Israel.

      http://miami.cbslocal.com/2018/04/23/sheriff-scott-israel-no-confidence-vote/

      • kenji says:
        April 24, 2018 at 6:16 pm

        Yet … a prolific poster here in the treehouse … demands that overtime checks be disbursed to these officers … on YOUR Federal $ dime

        • StuckIntheMiddle says:
          April 24, 2018 at 6:36 pm

          Funny you should say that ….

          “The Justice Department has awarded a $1 million grant to Florida state and local law enforcement to cover expenses related to the Parkland high school shooting earlier this year.

          The grant is intended to pay salary and overtime expenses for the first responders who arrived at the scene, according to a Justice Department release shared by ABC News.”

          • kenji says:
            April 24, 2018 at 6:59 pm

            Yes .. I was referring to THAT. I wonder how $$$ these cowards are receiving for “overtime” and “hazard/stress” pay?

            • Brian L says:
              April 24, 2018 at 7:08 pm

              You realize there were more than just these deputies, that hadn’t had a live shooter drill or training session in ten years, I might add. There were paramedic teams etc. As well.

              They should have done more than hide, I won’t argue with that, but some of them might have never had a live shooter training session.

              • noman_Arizona says:
                April 24, 2018 at 7:35 pm

                Let me see now.
                Can it be said that normal Women or even Children that have had to turn to the gun.
                No only to save themselves or others ever had a live shooter training session.
                I’d say that most people that learn to use a gun can quickly figure how to
                stop a live action shooter situation

          • CA M says:
            April 24, 2018 at 7:26 pm

            Gee. Who could of seen that coming?! {sarc}
            Many of this see this event as a false flag in order to subvert the 2nd amendment. The last school shooting was “rewarded” with lots of money from various sources. Furthermore, the rapid response by the radicals was just a little too slick. It takes a lot of planning to pull off town halls, marches on D.C. and well spoken “students” who happen to live nearby or go to that school (depending on which news source you watch) who are willing to talk up anti-gun and anti-NRA (who had nothing to do with it…), on such short notice. And the fact that this high school was so close to DWS’s house… well–excuse me, but we were not born yesterday! I don’t believe in coincidences.

        • 🍺Gunny66 says:
          April 24, 2018 at 6:39 pm

          Sessions just approved millions to be provided to them.
          A poster on the Presidential thread has a link.

          will research link

        • Sandra-VA says:
          April 24, 2018 at 7:01 pm

          It is for ALL the responders and the aftermath.

        • Tom F says:
          April 24, 2018 at 7:19 pm

          And, some posters are just prolific shit stirrers.

      • Alonzo says:
        April 24, 2018 at 7:48 pm

        I do not know of a single collective bargaining agreement that doesn’t allow for termination due to gross misconduct, on the first offence. I believe the misconduct is a gross as it can possibly get. Israel needs to go and his homies need to go with him. They are losers pinned to badges, and they allowed too many children to get killed due to their misconduct. The Union would have a difficult time trying to save their jobs. It would not be favorable to the Union to do so.

    • sat0422 says:
      April 24, 2018 at 6:38 pm

      Better yet, hang ’em high.

    • jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
      April 24, 2018 at 6:53 pm

      They need to throw a proverbial grenade in the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and start over. While at it, add the DOJ, FBI, EPA, State and all other government orgs that the liberals have infiltrated.

      One the liberals have gotten a toe hold in an org like these, that org is FUBAR and can never be brought to a satisfactory level of operation again without a purge of the incompetents.

    • Mark L. says:
      April 24, 2018 at 7:03 pm

      With issue in Connecticut, a perimeter was set up some distance away. Is this a training issue? The events only last a few minutes.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        April 24, 2018 at 7:41 pm

        Interesting. I agree – it may be TRAINING – but at least in Parkland, I am certain it is NOT an accident.

        Sub-standard methods, out-of-date protocols, and “Gorelick-style mea culpas” are high-cover, low-risk strategies in conspiracy theory. This means that such methods strongly affect outcome with almost zero risk to those desiring the outcome. Incompetence is always the nearby life-ring – easy to grab. By training people to behave in a certain way, and observing that they do, the outcome is assured without any need for conscious buy-in by lower-level participants. Lower-level participants are automatically excused by lack of plot knowledge and predictable lower-level cover-up behaviors. Higher-level participants are excused by blame-casting to the lower-level participants. People will assume their excuse roles in a predictable way.

        Right now, I need only three people conscious of the plot in Parkland, other than Obama and Jarrett. That would be Eric Holder, Robert Runcie, and Scott Israel. Everybody else simply performs as TRAINED, even if training is at odds with WRITTEN POLICY.

        Holder we know from the creation of the PROMISE programs, and his central role of all Obama scandals. Scott Israel simply has so much pointing at him, nothing makes sense without him. There must be a third party on location who coordinates with deep state, and Red Runcie – so out of view by the media except when he wants it – so protected by cards – so “Harvard” – is my bet. Those three people are all that is needed to make it happen.

    • ablefox says:
      April 24, 2018 at 7:43 pm

      This is a requirement of their Florida Blue Obamacare Policy.

    • Kate says:
      April 24, 2018 at 7:57 pm

      USA First, what leadership, there was none that I could see, and I think we can thank Obama policies for this huge failure.

  2. FL_GUY says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    The big question: were they following stand-down orders so the mass murder could take place?

    • CaptMorgan says:
      April 24, 2018 at 6:05 pm

      Yes, a Sgt gave them a stand down order.

      • snarkybeach says:
        April 24, 2018 at 6:46 pm

        it was a female Captain (friend of the Chief)

      • mikey says:
        April 24, 2018 at 6:47 pm

        What I read was “Capt. Jan Jordan, commander of BSO’s Parkland district, gave the order, the log shows, identifying her by her police call sign.” who gave the stand down orders.

        Probably came straight from Obama’s bunker complex.

        • kenji says:
          April 24, 2018 at 7:02 pm

          Some people are “called” into police work out of compassion for their fellow man …

          others … are “called” for a check, generous benefits, pension and job security … esp. LGBTQewwww job security

          • mikey says:
            April 24, 2018 at 7:15 pm

            Being a cop is a thankless job and depending on where you work at it could pay poorly or be a bonanza if you make it the 20 years to retirement. We have “firefighters” retiring on $200k + for working a few days a week. Work is a relative term.

            • vikingmomsite says:
              April 24, 2018 at 7:34 pm

              Excuse me, but my husband has been a firefighter for 32 years! He does not work JUST a few days a week – he works a 48-hour straight shift, in which he often gets less than four hours of total sleep and then he has four days off, at least one, if not two, of which are spent recovering from his time at work!

              He will not retire with anywhere close to 200K – probably about 1/2 of that, actually! And the average life expectancy of a firefighter after retirement is less than 15 years – thanks to all the chemical exposure many of them develop presumptive cancers, and many of them have so stressed their adrenal systems with their schedules that their bodies just shut down.

              Just curious what you do for “work” Mikey, since you seem to be so woefully misinformed about other peoples’ jobs?

              • trialbytruth says:
                April 24, 2018 at 7:55 pm

                I know many Fire Fighters thank him for his service. There is a current effort to degrade the quality of conversation here so that our detractors can point fingers at us as fringe players.

                The money that was awarded as i understand it would be for all the departments that had to respond. Major events like this sap local taxpayer resources which is why this fund was set up.

                I am begining to wonder if the sheriffs deputies had any body armor. Could the stand down have been SOP to allow Swat to arrive? I am not saying its good policy I am just wondering. I know that the airport response that was previous to this was criticized for not being organized with people stepping on each other. One has to wonder if that was a response issue or a turf issue.

          • Jedi9 says:
            April 24, 2018 at 7:41 pm

            Can we just raid Obozo’s bunker and arrest him and the commie Jarrett? Seems to me the way to meaningful and efficient execution to change is to go after the source and neuter it directly! Soros, Jarrett, Obozo sent to solitary and bam watch the resistance dry up like a wet salamander on hot asphalt! In no time at all would the corrective actions take effect! Why these traitors continue to operate unabated is probably the most confounding issue to our current day discourse that impedes the change we so desperately advocate for!

        • CA M says:
          April 24, 2018 at 7:27 pm

          Or from DWS, who lives nearby.

    • MIKE says:
      April 24, 2018 at 6:10 pm

      I say “yes” too.

    • Bob says:
      April 24, 2018 at 6:15 pm

      The other big issue is…..how many more of the county communist enclaves are there is America. They have to be weeded out fast.
      We know the muslims are infesting the country…but the communist are much more astute in the covet actions we have see through out the Obama administration and even before.

      • TheHumanCondition says:
        April 24, 2018 at 6:33 pm

        Every major metropolitan area is pretty much infested with fake liberal fascists at this point. They are just nanny state morons that have been taught to hate everything that isn’t “them”, while being taught to hate themselves as well. Naturally, these urban jungles are also infested with rap “star” wannabe dindonuffins too. They know exactly how to abuse the nanny state and have plenty of time to donuffin as well. Constant failure.

        I have no idea how it will get better as you can’t fix stupid- legally, even though self defense is common sense… reducing huge government to its Constitutional status, ending the generational “free ride” and having schools instead of indoctrination centers does come to mind though.

        • Mark L. says:
          April 24, 2018 at 7:43 pm

          I left NYC in 83. Rudy did an incredible of turning around a huge megalopolis. After many years, when I would return on work, it was incredible. It can be done!

      • noman_Arizona says:
        April 24, 2018 at 7:42 pm

        Once the U.N. is dismantled you might have a better chance.
        Thats the biggest commie conclave.

    • Sunshine says:
      April 24, 2018 at 6:18 pm

      Yes. No other option is possible.

  3. Mark says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    Shhhhhhhhhh….
    Hear that? That’s a bell I hear tolling

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      April 24, 2018 at 6:45 pm

      Shhhhh….they’re here…bless their hearts…..shhhh

    • flepore says:
      April 24, 2018 at 7:02 pm

      Governor Rick Scott has a golden opportunity in this situation! As you know, he is running against the Incumbent Democrat, Bill Nelson, for the Senate seat come November 2018. Governor Scott has done a lot for the state of Florida. Especially with his response last year to Hurricane Irma. Our President was encouraging him to run for Senate for over 6 months prior to him announcing he will.

      Firing this POS Sheriff may upset some of the Liberals in Broward County put it will be reasons for celebration everywhere else in the State of Florida. I have been on record saying that Governor Scott will win come November. The margin maybe by a point or two. However, if he were to take a bold stand on this Sheriff, I could easily see the margin being 5 points or higher.

  4. lav48erne says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    Where is Pam Bondi the attorney general? These sheriff’s should be charged with some kind of felony.

  5. spren says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    No wonder that Cruz was able to avoid capture or worse at the scene and was able to escape and go enjoy food from McDonalds. There’s still many incongruent “facts” about this mass shooting and the one in Vegas. Were these sheriff department officers directed to stand down and let the massacre continue? I don’t know, but as I said there are many more unanswered questions than answers.

    • ATthispointwhatdifferencedoesitmake says:
      April 24, 2018 at 6:29 pm

      They were ordered to stand down and let the active shooter drill proceed , None of the deceased are showing in public records for birth certificates and none are showing deceased in data collection records companies like , Lexis Nexus Legacy .AIS ect
      Of course none of the 58 from Las Vegas are either . Usual time frame to enter data 6 weeks. Not all are present in systems as there are gaps , but 6 months and 58 not in them , not normal .
      After Charlottesville I no longer trust .

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      April 24, 2018 at 6:50 pm

      Hey, Wolfmoon, you out there?

      Does this fit in with the events theory you’ve discussed?

  6. The Devilbat says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    Maybe they were instructed NOT to go in.

  7. lastinillinois says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    Tree huggers.

    Literally.

    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      April 24, 2018 at 6:09 pm

      Thin Blue Spine

      • kenji says:
        April 24, 2018 at 6:22 pm

        👏👏👏👏

        • 🍺Gunny66 says:
          April 24, 2018 at 7:02 pm

          Kinda like one of those fake Biker Clubs….Act all bad ass until real bikers show up then cry like girls.

          “Hey, look at me. I’ve got a gun.” “Never used it, or shot it, it’s scary…but hey, I gotta gun”

          Let’s get down to it. They let children die. The Sheriff’s Dept and the County should be fried and sued out of existence.

          If I where the relatives of the Hero teacher, who was killed trying to save kids,
          I’d have me a whole bunch of lawyers….Take em for all the got.

  8. MIKE says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    Fire weasel-eyed politi-troll Snott Isreal and Hire a real man- namely our hero who interrupted his breakfast to chase a rifle wielding naked psycho out after wrestling said rifle from him!
    Sorry I had to vent

  9. vexedmi says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    But the Broward Cowards were able to intimidate a student while in school, whose father took him to a shooting range to teach him how to shot. Questioned the student with one in front, one in back, and one who ventured in. The student’s parents were not in sight and should have been present.

  10. 335blues says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    Disgusting.
    The BSO deputies are not fit to wear the uniform.
    These people are a black mark on Broward Sheriff’s Office, and Broward County.
    The citizens should demand they be fired for dereliction of duty and cowardice.

  11. bessie2003 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    Eternal shame on those officers of the Broward County police department.

    Thank goodness the Coral Springs police department was nearby. Too bad that school wasn’t in their district.

    Hope that Promise Program gets fully deactivated.

  12. Kerry Gimbel says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    This is what progressivism looks like. And it is ugly

  13. Perot Conservative says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    How many scored top of the class?

    How many affirmative action hires?

    How many nepotism hires?

    If you’ve got a bullet proof vest / tactical gear, rock n roll.

    Fire them, hire Waffle man!

    • kenji says:
      April 24, 2018 at 6:25 pm

      👏👏👏👏 … can you even IMAGINE what Waffle Guy could do with the amount of tactical gear the taxpayers gave the Coward Co. Sheriff Dept.?

  14. Pa Hermit says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    I never had a whole lot of faith in the County Mounty concept, seemed like they were more like a Deputy Dog kind of thing. Most of what I see are dealing with the civil end of society. Not like your your “front line” force, more like the daily police work. Maybe that’s the way they work.

    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      April 24, 2018 at 6:23 pm

      All departments have ‘policies’ concerning active shooters.
      Regardless of those however, there was enough manpower present to create safe passage for medical personell to begin assisting the victims.
      And they didn’t.

    • kenji says:
      April 24, 2018 at 6:28 pm

      My local city … “contracts out” … our County Sheriff Dept. for police services. Useless. Utterly USELESS. Unless you believe that busting skateboarding middle schoolers, and breaking up high school house parties is TOP police work.

      Sorry … I am all about LAW and ORDER … but don’t think much about Police UNIONS

      • sat0422 says:
        April 24, 2018 at 6:46 pm

        As a stand up for Trump patriot, he has to turn his focus on the Department of Education (Betsy is a disaster do nothing) and he has to begin to look at our economy. His vision is on the world and we are left with a tax cut that is already being eaten up by higher gas prices and inflaction.
        If Betsy and the Dept of Education aren’t actively evaluating safety in our nation’s schools, then she should clutch her pearls and go home.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      April 24, 2018 at 6:32 pm

      Don’t know how things work where you live.

      I have real close up and personal experience with a Sheriff’s Office. The county was pretty rural and oddly configured, geographically, which created some big challenges. There is no way response time could be good under those circumstances, you couldn’t fund enough deputies to do it adequately.

      In our state, Sheriff’s deputies get the same training police officers do. No difference. In the cities, though, they see different types of crimes and police officers tend to be specialists: traffic, narcotics, vice, whatever. Deputies have to be generalists because they may have to handle anything and everything from traffic stops to burglaries to domestics, and without the luxury of back up any time within the next hour or two.

      Personally, I saw no difference between the professionalism of the deputies and municipal police officers. Where things start to fall apart is because when you have to handle every kind of crime you can’t possibly know everything about every area and you won’t be as experienced because some things you may only see once or twice in your career.

      But again, my experience was with a county that was pretty rural and had one big town. I don’t know a lot about how a large urban Sheriff’s Office like Broward County is organized or operates.

      But I don’t like what I see from Broward, that’s for sure.

      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        April 24, 2018 at 7:22 pm

        Excuse me Syl, but there is no excuse, about training or otherwise. You are a law officer, County or local, and you have a weapon, for offense or defense of a crime….

        And you do “Nothing” while children are being slaughtered ?

        Here in Texas teachers are armed and they are trained, like everyone else who has a permit to carry.

        And, this is just me. If I am armed and someone is killing someone, or even if not armed, I’m goin in.

        Look at Waffle man. Saved lives.

        How can anyone claim to be a man hiding behind trees?

        Please excuse my expression, and no offense intended to anyone.
        In the Matines we have an expression…
        Here it comes Ad Rem.

        “Dying in your sleep is for pussies”

        Dedicated to the Browerd Cowards.

  15. lastinillinois says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    This is a prime example of where we are as a society today:

    We lose good people every day whom are willing to put themselves in danger to protect their neighbors,
    While the cowardly neighbors hide in an attempt to ride a storm out.

    Thus, we are left with – after centuries of this form of natural selection – far, far too many cowards to carry forward the species.

    We have been ‘coward heavy’ for decades now.

  16. technerd55 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    The future has arrived in Broward County:

  17. JMC says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Broward’s Cowards of the County

  18. Caius Lowell says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Watch your back Bryan…

  19. Robert says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    All participating sheriffs should be fired and charged period…

    • kenji says:
      April 24, 2018 at 6:39 pm

      If I design a building that collapses and kills people due to negligence … even a simple mistake … I will be professionally and financially RUINED. Sued into paupers prison.

      Yet, Law Enforcement “professionals” who stand by, doing NOTHING … negligently doing NOTHING … because the UNIVERSAL PROTOCOL for active shooters is to IMMEDIATELY go AT … go TO … the shooter … NOW!!! … still have their jobs, pensions, and badges. Children were murdered and/or bled-out … while these incompetent cowards crouched behind their state of the art police cruisers.

      The entire department should be DUMPED and every single position rehired.

  20. CottonTail says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    All the more reason to own your own guns and carry them when you can! I used to have a saying about discipline.
    “Subtle breakdown of discipline, unchecked, lead to Abu Ghraibs or worse!”
    Now I say;
    “Total breakdown of discipline or lack there of lead to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shootings or worse!!” USA 1SG Retired
    My first post here although I have been following the CTH since just before Christmas. Thank you Sundance and all of your followers for my best Christmas present.

  21. andyocoregon says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    I’m still amazed that Cruz stood to inherit about $800,000 and had he just been patient, he would have had a really nice lifestyle for a while.

    http://time.com/5237658/parkland-shooter-nikolas-cruz-trust-fund/

  22. Michael says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    The Supremes have already ruled the police have no duty to protect anyone and evidently these Broward County finest chose to follow their guidance.

    • yadent says:
      April 24, 2018 at 7:21 pm

      Correct. The police also are under NO legal obligation whatsoever to draw their weapons other than for SELF DEFENSE. Not my nor your defense but solely their own. Citizens need to understand the limitations of ‘police protection’ and ponder the ramifications. The only real ‘protection’ government can provide is the consequences the law provides for it’s violation. If I, as a criminal, willingly accept those consequences/punishment then the ‘sky is the limit’ in terms of heinous activities I wish to engage in………especially within a ‘gun-free’ zone.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 24, 2018 at 7:41 pm

      “The Supremes have already ruled the police have no duty to protect anyone ”

      Then they should declare gun-free school zones unconstitutional. About half of them should probably cut up their robes and use them to wipe after they defecate, because they are doing absolutely no service to the U.S. Constitution.

      There silence in regards to the fraud perpetrated upon the FISC is my exhibit #1.

  23. TheWanderingStar says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    New BSO solgan, “To self-preserve and batten”.

  24. Papoose says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    They were following orders. Its apparent.

  25. greenmakescents says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    Wow, pretty damning information for Broward County. It would be interesting to know who the unidentified BSO Officer was who was helping Coral Springs law enforcement basically taking care of everything. Certainly hope he wasn’t the officer who unexpectedly died recently of cancer looking fit as a fiddle. Amazing job Coral Springs, it would be nice knowing all LE operates the way Coral Springs does just like the NYFD running into burning buildings rather than away.

  26. txjohn says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    These asshats are fully armed & hiding, but the Waffle House hero unarmed & wounded went after the gunman & saved lives. Fire them all. Sue the Broward Co Sheriff’s Office.

  27. Ken Maritch says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Nothing more shameful than a cowardly LEO.

  28. kinthenorthwest says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    Praying that police departments like Broward County are a rarity .

  29. Hillyard says:
    April 24, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    Just like their “Leader of The Coward Band, Blame Everyone Else” Sheriff Scott Israel, shame and disgust doesn’t begin to describe this group of public dole leaches

  30. daughterofthewest says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    I work in a “gun free zone”. It’s scary, and a lot of people that work in this environment don’t agree with the entire premise. Have attended quite a few “shooter safety” trainings as well. We are told repeatedly to run like he** or shelter in place if you must and wait for the police to arrive. The premise is that as soon as law enforcement are on the scene they are to actively pursue and engage /stop the shooter, asap. This is the entire premise of not being able to conceal carry in these environments. (I’m not saying I agree with any of it, but these are the road rules.) This Sheriff and his dept have turned that premise into a big fat potentially fatal LIE.

  31. lisabrqwc says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Forgive my ignorance about firearms, but how would the fraidy-cat cop hiding behind a tree be able to tell an actual lawman going in that “He is on the third floor”? Can you tell by sound alone from that far away? If it’s daylight, would there actually be flashes or something from the gunfire that someone cowering behind a tree would see through the windows up on the 3rd floor?

  32. Sandra-VA says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    The Sheriff is responsible for his deputies not doing what should have been done. They were instructed to do precisely what they did… this Israel needs to go (and the woman who actually did issue the stand down orders etc).

  33. joshua says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    Read about the Parkland SECURITY Resource officers using gestapo interrigation on young pro-gun student pulled out of class and verbally abused.

    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/04/progun_parkland_survivor_questioned_by_school_security_after_visit_to_gun_range.html

  34. scslayer says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    Feel safer already after reading these reports!

  35. ablefox says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    The FBI is crooks
    H2O board
    CIA blanket
    African Obama
    DOJ is DOA
    Root toot Rudy
    Q

  36. Mr. T. says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    It is my understanding that the BCSO including the Sheriff, is under investigation by the Florida Attorney General’s Office, and at the conclusion of that investigation, the Governor could remove the BCSO Sheriff from office and he has the legal authority to do so. BCSO stinks to high heaven because of all the worthless good old boys(cowards) that the Sheriff hired when he took office. What a shame that the good deputies who work for that department have to put up with that crap.

  37. Ultra Man says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    I lived down there for many years. There are plenty of good people, but the majority are completed self-absorbed abdvdevoid of empathet toward anyone else. It’s a sociopathic stew of indifference. This doesn’t surprise me. And there will be zero accountability.

  38. tgmccoy says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    “Saving our own.” is their motto?
    they forgot to add “Arse.”

  39. Martin says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    One wonders if the BSO deputies, if told that armed rapists were inside their residence with their wife and daughters, would take up defensive positions in their driveway?

    Looks like the CSPD officers didn’t get the “memo.” Or at the very least, they take their oaths more seriously.

  40. John says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Maybe pension plans need to go…

  41. Tom P says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Coward County Sherriff Officers. There, I fixed it for you.

  42. maiingankwe says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Kyle Kashuv went to a shooting range with his Dad and received proper instructions on the AR-15 this last Friday. Photos and videos were taken to memorialize this fun and informative day for the both of them.

    Fellow students had looked in his facebook and twit account and complained to the school. So by third period, Kyle was asked to go see a Mr. Greenleaf who was an armed school officer. In entering his office, another armed school officer sat directly behind Kyle and the two officers proceeded to question Kyle everything and anything about his Friday excursion with his Dad.

    At one time he had asked if he could tape the conversation and was denied. Also during this questioning a sheriff from Broward County entered to question Kyle as well.

    Kyle was scared. He’s only 15 or 16 years old. I’m sure he was raised to respect authority, and it is why he did not ask for a parent or a lawyer. However, he did know what they were doing had to be wrong. He explained that their questions were ridiculous, especially when not any of them had looked at his tweets or fb page. He also felt intimidated and this was done on purpose, especially when one sits directly behind Kyle to ask him questions.

    In essence, the school and Broward County refuse to look into any of their troubled kids who could actually be a real danger, but with Kyle? They were all over him and couldn’t even do their jobs in looking up the tweets and fb page. They were out of line and attacking this poor child, and I’m sure broke a few laws along the way.

    So it’s hard for me to see these officers all doing as they should and marking no, they do not have faith in Israel. At least one of them made it a point to go down and harass Kyle about his Second Amendment right. I wouldn’t doubt if this was one of the cowards who hid behind a tree or vehicle when there was a real danger.

    I do believe the majority of the officers will cross off the box saying, no, we don’t have faith, but only doing so out of pressure from the public, and nothing else.

  43. boogywstew says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    As a New Yorker I lived in the heart of Dixie for a large chunk of my life. Those weren’t “good old boys” hiding outside. They were SJW pretend cops. Coward County doesn’t want Clint Eastwood – John Wayne types because beta males are intimidated by real men. Good old boys would have guzzled their beer down in 3 seconds and charged into that school.

  44. youme says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    They are both cowards and bullies…

    Anti-Gun Control Parkland Survivor Kyle Kashuv Questioned By School Security For Visiting Gun Range With His Father.

    Near the end of third period, my teacher got a call from the office saying I need to go down and see a Mr. Greenleaf. I didn’t know Mr. Greenleaf, but it turned out that he was an armed school resource officer. I went down and found him, and he escorted me to his office. Then a second security officer walked in and sat behind me. Both began questioning me intensely. First, they began berating my tweet, although neither of them had read it; then they began aggressively asking questions about who I went to the range with, whose gun we used, about my father, etc. They were incredibly condescending and rude.

    Then a third officer from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office walked in, and began asking me the same questions again. At that point, I asked whether I could record the interview. They said no. I asked if I had done anything wrong. Again, they answered no. I asked why I was there. One said, “Don’t get snappy with me, do you not remember what happened here a few months ago?”

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/29790/breaking-anti-gun-control-parkland-survivor-kyle-daily-wire

  45. ablefox says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    Boom Boom
    Bum Sugar on de line
    Señora shake earth quake
    Quarrel knowa
    Crab key DOC
    Three Blind Mice…..

    Q

  46. ablefox says:
    April 24, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Strife an scams
    only one cure

    Q

