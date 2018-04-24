Departmental Cowardice – Stunning Police Reports Highlight Broward County Sheriff Officers Hiding Behind Cars, Trees During Parkland School Shooting…

Despite multiple court maneuvers by officials within Broward County Florida, details of the severity of Broward County Sheriff’s Office cowardice are beginning to surface. There were ‘several’ Broward County sheriff officers immediately on the scene during the Parkland school shooting, and none of them attempted to enter the school and engage the shooter.

Reports written by responding Coral Springs police officers (full pdf below) highlight how Broward sheriff officers were cowering behind trees and vehicles and telling the arriving CSPD units where the shooter was located.

“Although the BSO deputies arrived before Coral Springs police, they didn’t immediately attempt to track down shooter Nikolas Cruz or aid the wounded, according to the reports.” ~ Miami Herald

The Broward deputies were the first to arrive on scene at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. According to the reports, when Coral Springs police arrived to assist they found the deputies cowering behind their cars and a nearby tree. A report from Coral Springs Officer Bryan Wilkins details how he arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School within minutes of the active shooter alert — only to find Broward County Sheriff’s Officers hadn’t entered the school, but were instead taking cover.

“I saw approximately four Broward County Sheriff’s Office vehicles parked in the west bound lane with their personnel taking up exterior positions behind their vehicles,” Wilkins wrote. “I drove up just west of the campus building 1200, exited my vehicle, grabbed my AR-15 rifle and donned on my tactical/medical gear. As I was advancing on foot through the chain-link fence, I was advised by an unknown BSO Deputy taking cover behind a tree, ‘he is on the third floor.'”

Here’s some of the reports:

