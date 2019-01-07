CEA Chairman Kevin Hassett Discusses Main Street Economy, China and Government Shutdown…

Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett appears with Lou Dobbs to discuss the strength of the U.S. economy, the partial government shutdown and the Trump administration’s trade talks with China.
Mr. Hassett, a happy warrior, walks through the recent economic data and jobs report.
Advertisements
Mr. Hassett, a happy warrior!
Ain’t that the truth.
One thing that PDJT surely got right was in his appointments of his Economic and Commerce folk.
And I don’t think the MSM/Dems know how to deal with that.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yeah, they haaaaaate good news. It just rains on their sour-puss, hateful, bitter, angry mindsets.
BHO once talked about the bitter clingers. HUH??? Who ‘ya kidding, Barry?
Mirror
Mirror
In the hall (Congress)
Who’s the bitterest of them all?
Mirror speaks back:
O come ON! You know the answer to that question. You don’t even need me to tell ‘ya!
LOLOLOLLOLOLOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll tell you what, seeing Hassett in this good of a mood augurs good things. Whatever might be happening on the stage, Team Trump is getting it done behind the scenes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kevin Hassett is such a joyful listen. Who can resist such enthusiasm for economics?
Buit, Lou Lou Lou…
Lou mentioned those U.S. to Mexico remittances , then glossed right over it and never returned. We really need a tax or something on those billions leaving our country, sent to other countries with no repercussions.
$3100 added per year per family. That is a new number that is extraordinary. And thank you Mr Hassett for pointing out Pres Trump’s use of reason and argument at the last G20. Pres Trump’s level of expertise and knowledge is sadly so overlooked.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How many more thousands of illegals were sent back home and wages increased?
LikeLike
Great News
LikeLike
Winning.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Winamins!
LikeLike
Ok folks, there’s 10 years of cheap money deleveraging into mid 2020… if there’s going to be crashes it will be because of Bens magic money & sparrow yelled… there’s a aftershock and steroid hang-over underway… this will last for another 14-18 months… markets bottom April – June 2020… my models say 2020 is a Major Low/ Major Buy In point! I think it means Trump wins a 2nd term to be joyfully honest with you. my work is based on market pricing & momentum trends. You can find my stuff on YouTube by brschultz gold wave. I believe Cycles support Trump in 2020.
I also think buying land in Texas might be a genius idea… if Trump gets a 2nd term Texas real estate will sky rocket because the wall will secure the majority of Texas and become ultra safe. Businesses and billionaires will flock there.
In Christ Jesus Alone – brschultz
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow–only 1% of Apple’s sales coming from China? Did I hear that right? What the heck?!
LikeLike
The question keyed off Apple, but I think Hassett said, overall, 1.7% of US companies profits are from China from a study they did afterwards.
LikeLike
This is a great site, cherished by those of us who have been reading here for a while. And I hope there is no lack of confidence, no sense of despair or panic or impending defeat over us, by the United States Congress.
How many here actually believe that Donald Trump did not carefully consider and plan how he would act as President of the United States? How many here have heard the rumor that Donald Trump thought and planned, for perhaps as much as THIRTY YEARS, about how to defeat America’s enemies?
How many here, then, actually think that Mr. Trump (when still a private citizen) did not foresee how the COMPLETELY AND TRANSPARENTLY corrupt, stupid, inept, greedy, traitorous … etc members of Congress, the Media, Multinational Corporate leaders and foreign gov’t leaders … WOULD ACT IN RESPONSE to his priorities as President?
For THIRTY YEARS??? And such a cunning man did not foresee, plan and expect how people would react? What they would do?
IMHO, This President is not surprised AT ALL with DemonCrat plans for unending investigations in their maniacal rage to remove him. VSGPDJT has seen LONG AGO what they did last year, he has seen what they are doing this year, and he has seen what they will do next year.
Like an experienced fighter pilot instructor, with kills in WWII, Korea, Vietnam and Desert Storm, to the hot shot new guy, who claims he will “get” the Old Man who can’t see well enough any longer … “I don’t have to see you. I know what you’re gonna do.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald J. Trump ✔
@realDonaldTrump
With all of the success that our Country is having, including the just released jobs numbers which are off the charts, the Fake News & totally dishonest Media concerning me and my presidency has never been worse. Many have become crazed lunatics who have given up on the TRUTH!…
114K 5:56 AM – Jan 7, 2019
Donald J. Trump ✔
@realDonaldTrump
…The Fake News will knowingly lie and demean in order make the tremendous success of the Trump Administration, and me, look as bad as possible. They use non-existent sources & write stories that are total fiction. Our Country is doing so well, yet this is a sad day in America!
79.5K 6:09 AM – Jan 7, 2019
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are winning in spite of the deep state corrupted swamp. In the scheme of things our economic survival is way more important than the seditious swamp critters because PDJT and his wolverines are changing the entire world. His team rocks with exhilarating happiness.
LikeLike