Indefatigable Trump Tweets: “The Wall is Coming”….

Posted on January 5, 2019 by

President Donald Trump knows he holds the right position…

The question is, can the White House communications team take control over the consistently (intentionally?) failing communication strategies from the GOP legislative leadership within the House and Senate?…

If the President Trump White House communications team can get the House GOP, Senate GOP and national RNC communications teams to follow his path, they would be far more successful.

  1. Coast says:
    January 5, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    And so why is President Trump not addressing the nation on national TV?

    • wholland50 says:
      January 5, 2019 at 10:32 pm

      I figure he is reserving his national speech for the end of this month at the State of the Union.

      • Jedi9 says:
        January 5, 2019 at 10:36 pm

        That will be interesting to watch especially with Nancy sitting behind him in the Majority seat! Will Nancy scowl and make Long faces while sucking her gums in protest? Will Nancy refuse to stand and clap and just sit there like the dumbass turd that she is? All good spectacle for interesting viewing!

        • Dave says:
          January 5, 2019 at 10:57 pm

          I hope she removes her dentures and puts them in a glass of water for the whole country to see!

        • Marygrace Powers says:
          January 5, 2019 at 11:02 pm

          Pelosi’s “Emperor Has No Clothes” moment/PERFECT.

          PDJT’s State of the Union address will lay bare the
          naked fact that Pelosi et al are not “clothed in a sound mind.”
          It does not take Freudian analysis to recognize that this
          woman is not in complete command of herself.

          • The Devilbat says:
            January 5, 2019 at 11:48 pm

            After caring two family members who went with Alzheimer’s, I can tell you that I recognize its early symptoms with Ms. Pelosi. In a year or two at the very outside, she won’t know what a wall is. As much as I detest this vile woman, I would not wish it on her.

            • Mac says:
              January 6, 2019 at 12:27 am

              You’re clearly a better and more forgiving person than I am. What I want for her is exactly what she merits. Simple justice, no more and no less.

              That’s enough to ensure she spends the rest of eternity screaming in Hell.

          • Bullseye says:
            January 6, 2019 at 12:03 am

            PTrump should turn around during SOTU and ask her why she supports illegal aliens more than Americans ?? She might have a heart attack on the spot

        • Carrie2 says:
          January 5, 2019 at 11:29 pm

          Jedi9, I believe she will as she is mentally disturbed. But I sure hope a lot of us emailed or will email Trump to proceed NOW with the National Emergency crisis and close down the border NOW. This is the only way to get done what has to be done – completing the building of the wall on a border hundreds of miles long. Why waste time waiting to get a few million when the military will do a great job and confiscate El Chapo’s $14+ billions, our go fund money, and more to come and just get the wall up and working by declaring the National Emergency which it is in fact real and true! Who cares what the democrat communists want and ask them why they have fences, electronic gates and guard of their homes? Hypocrisy running wild with the new Congress who need to reread our
          Constitution and Bill of Rights and accept no way will we permit them to change even ONE letter as to do so will be done at their peril. I think Trump will also invite many to extol and point them out as great Americans, as he did the last time. State again why a wall is needed in all the gross numbers invading, their many crimes and danger to our real Americans, and hopefully how they sanctuary cities/states will have to stop the stupidity or not grant money nor any of our tax money. This is strictly against all our laws and in CA they are sick and tired of all the increasing crimes and diseases and robberies, filth everywhere, and also he should mention we support (why do we as not necessary at all and needs to be stopped NOW) illegals to the tune of $113 billions and stopping that now will give us billions for the wall and repairing infrastructure we terribly need.

        • Sherri Young says:
          January 5, 2019 at 11:45 pm

          Nancy controls which events get C-SPAN cameras within limits. General sessions are always televised. Washington Journal is baked in. Nancy gets to decide what else is covered.

        • abigailstraight says:
          January 5, 2019 at 11:45 pm

          Yes, to all of the above, Jedi9.

        • BigMamaTEA says:
          January 6, 2019 at 1:05 am

          This is what she did last State of the Union…

          video/1

      • dd_sc says:
        January 5, 2019 at 10:42 pm

        I wonder if the MSM will not show it (live anyway) or put it on a 10 minute delay like CNN suggested.

        Liked by 3 people

      • Ronnie says:
        January 5, 2019 at 11:00 pm

        State of the Union and tweets aren’t enough….the President needs to take his message to the American people and educate them on each argument for the wall……security, gangs, drugs, criminals, annual cost of illegals, do we wish to remain a sovereign nation.
        Lay it all out, in increments, and be certain every administration spokesperson has talking points that match the President’s objectives and hammer them home.
        This is the red line…….

        Reply
        • Bullseye says:
          January 6, 2019 at 12:07 am

          You’d have to be living under a rock bt now not to know if you were for a wall or not. No ones mines will be charged now. Its only about politics and who will win the political battle

          Liked by 2 people

      • Suite D says:
        January 5, 2019 at 11:07 pm

        Oh yeah! This may be the first time our beloved President will have competition for the tv camera. Naturally, I want to see him BUT watching Cryin’ Chuck and the San Franpsycho will be a very close second. MAGA;KAG!!!

        Liked by 4 people

        • Rodney Short says:
          January 6, 2019 at 12:33 am

          I se waht you done there and I love it,SanFranpsycho,awesome.
          Oh how I wish the DC pharmasist would make public what scripts he fils for who on Capitol Hil

          Reply
    • JohnCarlson says:
      January 5, 2019 at 10:35 pm

      Patience, Grasshopper.

    • Jan says:
      January 5, 2019 at 11:23 pm

      I think it comes before the SOTU address IF the timing is right. It would be useful if he would point out who is lobbying/paying Congress to make no progress on border security/illegals, i.e., U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Open Society, etc.

      Liked by 5 people

    • bandfreak22 says:
      January 5, 2019 at 11:29 pm

      He’s a guerrilla fighter. He does his best work on the back of a horse/Twitter.

      Liked by 1 person

  2. JohnCarlson says:
    January 5, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    Comfortably Smug
    ‏ @ComfortablySmug 3h3 hours ago

    Elizabeth Warren sounds very sick tonight. This is very troubling.
    Dr. Richard Harambe @Richard_Harambe
    Replying to @ComfortablySmug

    Sad Elizabeth Warren’s immune system couldn’t handle being around people of European descent

  3. treehouseron says:
    January 5, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    The wall is definitely coming. Schumer (who of course works in lock step with Pelosi) is actively trying to convince people that a fence works, but a wall doesn’t.

    So in other words, if we call it a fence they fund it. That’s why President Trump is now saying it’s steel.

    It’s already all been agreed upon, they’re just letting the dims have time to save face with their voters.

    Trump wins again.

      • Dave says:
        January 5, 2019 at 11:16 pm

        Gee, Chuckster, ya left out the part about how we stop the illegals from climbing your “fence” when it’s dark outside: We put you up on top of a pedestal with a large flashlight held under your chin, aimed up at your nose! If that won’t scare ’em away, we’ll use Nancy, Maxine, and DiFi to help you out! And don’t cry like a baby again…remember, there’s no crying in the Senate!

        • Clarence Smith says:
          January 5, 2019 at 11:53 pm

          He just cracked. The compromise is “the fence”. A “barrier” built with american steel and american workers. Dems can live with that. Hell, they can even claim POTUS compromised and wont build it for 2000 miles. Of course POTUS was never building one that long due to natural barriers.

          • Clarence Smith says:
            January 6, 2019 at 12:24 am

            No- No wall built out of concrete, extending 2000 miles, costing $25 billion
            Yes- Yes a fence/ballard built out of steel, guarding open areas of the S border, costing $5 billion

            I think we may have a deal here!!! Potus was always flexible on materials, length, and cost. He has an unspent $1.7 billion plus another $5 billion that should bring this project under budget. I can live with it. Give me a winnamin

    • treehouseron says:
      January 5, 2019 at 10:47 pm

      Keep in mind that the moronic reporter in the press conference the other day who was calling him out for backtracking, because now it’s steel and not concrete is to placate the democrats.

      Hell she may have been told by Pelosi specifically to say that talking point, get it out there, so all the talk shows can run with it. So they have a reporter heckling President Trump for backing down from his ‘concrete’ wall, and all the liberals can insist our stronger than concrete steel wall is a fence and Trump failed.

      • joebkonobi says:
        January 5, 2019 at 11:51 pm

        I hope you are right Treehouse. My guess is they (Dimms) will try to control specifications of what they call a “fence” ie., height, material (chain link) etc. I don’t trust them.

    • Sayit2016 says:
      January 5, 2019 at 11:34 pm

      “So in other words, if we call it a fence they fund it. That’s why President Trump is now saying it’s steel.”

      I cannot believe in this country they are parsing the word ” WALL” is this what we have come to ? This is like the weasel wording ” Is, IS”. It is maddening.

      The WALL will be built, this is a joke of a power play with the idiots Dems and any equally moronic GOP that follows these un American idiots.

      I want to k now who these GOP that are buckling… can you even imagine this ?

      • Sayit2016 says:
        January 5, 2019 at 11:52 pm

        Ok here are the names of the wobbly GOP– CALL THEM !

        Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania
        Will Hurd of Texas
        John Katko of New York
        Peter King of New York
        Elise Stefanik of New York
        Fred Upton of Michigan
        Greg Walden of Oregon

        • BigMamaTEA says:
          January 6, 2019 at 2:06 am

          ALL House RINOettes. Will Hurd R-TX starting 3rd term…is relatively new; but he already was wobbly last year, Upton MI- starting 17th term= 34 years!!! is an idiot, Walden of Oregon starting 11th term=22years! – King-NY starting 14th term= 28 years!(can be really good on some stuff,) Katco, starting 3rd term. Fitzpatrick – starting 2nd term. Stefanik-starting 3rd term, still youngish at 34, but, may have peaked when she became the questioner in committee with James Comey, and asked a question that I know what written for her by RoosterHead (Gowdy. She was sitting right next to him) We’ll see about her in a little more time.

          Fitzpatrick – 202-225-4276
          Hurd – 202-225-4511
          Katko- 202-225-3701
          King- 202-225-7896
          Stefanik- 202-225-4611
          Upton- 202-225-3761
          Walden- 202-225-6730

          If you call, on the weekends you’ll get voicemail, and could leave a message, or it will be an aide answering the phone on Monday….leave a message with the aide.

          Or……really……House R’s are 15 votes short at least at the vote, unless some D’s join in.
          But that’s okay…….we’ll stop anything in the senate. And if TurtleHead pulls any shenanigans….I have it on pretty good authority, that POTUS will VETO anything he doesn’t like.

    • Bullseye says:
      January 6, 2019 at 12:10 am

      Now they’ll say he broke a campaign promise cause its not a wall…bets?

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      January 6, 2019 at 12:52 am

      Yep, and meanwhile the building of the “fence” is already in full swing in San Diego…

      How’bout that Nast, I mean Nancy? That’s good, right? I mean, we want border security, right?

      L 😀 L

  4. Reality says:
    January 5, 2019 at 10:38 pm

    The Wall’s been coming for two years, time for the talking to stop….. and we are talking a complete Wall aren’t we, not a bits and pieces token gesture that Mitch and Nanc would like?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Jane Smith says:
    January 5, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    President Trump is correct…the Wall is coming.

    • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
      January 5, 2019 at 10:53 pm

      However it goes up, budget appropriations or the nuclear option, I hope it’s not going to be finished too quickly.

      I believe this southern border wall construction (will it be completed) question might just be the pivotal election issue for the 2020 presidential campaign.

      It will be the simplest of choices for a very divided electorate, and I think we can win this one hands down.

      • JohnCarlson says:
        January 5, 2019 at 11:13 pm

        The longer it takes to complete, the more lives will be lost. President Trump knows that too many lives have been lost already.

        • Sherri Young says:
          January 5, 2019 at 11:32 pm

          Children are being trafficked, not just smuggled, trafficked.

          Cannot wait to score political points.

          • Mac says:
            January 5, 2019 at 11:54 pm

            Sherri,

            Are you kidding me? You think that is a BUG to the ‘Rats? That is a FEATURE! Ask Menendez what he thinks about having “relations” with underaged girls. He’s a typical ‘Rat–devoid of morals, character or judgment–and he fits right in with the rest of them. ‘Rats are some, and quite likely most, of the traffickers’ best customers.

            ‘Rats are truly the scum of the earth and deserve to be treated as such.

            • Sherri Young says:
              January 6, 2019 at 12:34 am

              What I am saying is that the wall should be completed as quickly as possible. No consideration should be given to possible political advantage because of the real world risk to the innocent.

              It is beyond me why anybody would have voted for Bob Menendez. Anybody who would overlook his behavior and vote for him to continue as a senator disgusts me. IMO, such a voter is complicit.

              Beside that, I think finishing the wall ASAP would be a political advantage, not a negative. Having monthly numbers showing a downward trend for crossings graphed against an upward level of wall completion should make a compelling visual proving that walls do work. Throw in some violent crime numbers and take the Dimms to the woodshed.

            • TheHumanCondition says:
              January 6, 2019 at 12:58 am

              Well, yeah… and these rats love them some head rat going by the name of WILLARD.

              Willard Romney, to be specific. Traitor.

          • TheHumanCondition says:
            January 6, 2019 at 12:56 am

            Yes, Sherri, children, adults, weapons, drugs, and even terrorists are being trafficked across the basically unprotected border.

            Sure is going to cut into their “wealth” when the entire border is locked down tight.

            Which definitely needs to be as soon as humanly possible.

          • Reality says:
            January 6, 2019 at 2:16 am

            Yawn, yeah they are.
            But the reason for the Wall is not a “shock, look over there, the children ” reason, it’s because of illegal alien 3rd world border crossers whose demographic vote will eventually and forever change the USA into an America control by failed 3rd world values and cultures.
            There’s your problem.

        • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
          January 5, 2019 at 11:34 pm

          Exactly. Once construction begins the defining question will be “Should this wall be completed?”

          The leftists will do everything they can to obstruct. It will be the topic of never-ending discussion between the candidates on the trail. Will it be finished? Or will it be stopped? Safety and security? Or opening your door to… whoever?

          Even the most lethargic of voters will be able to comprehend the necessity of a secure border. Many will still blind themselves to reality but I think the majority might possibly still have a modicum of common sense.

          • TheHumanCondition says:
            January 6, 2019 at 1:08 am

            Can you imagine being a human being and telling yourself we don’t need a border wall… KNOWING that criminal aliens murder a few thousand of us each year?

            How does one reconcile that?

            Phony liberalism is a mental illness based on perversion and stupidity.

            • woohoowee says:
              January 6, 2019 at 1:58 am

              Heck, Nutty Nan’s tribe claims we’re just “clumps of cells” and “bumps in the road”, and their assorted Fruits and Nuts believe in euthanasia. What’s a few thousand more bodies offered up to the illegals is how they roll. Obviously mental.

              Like

    January 5, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    Now that the president is ridding himself of the political anchors he had for advisors, he might stand a better chance. One thing I’ve noticed that doesn’t make since at all, is that the build-the-wall-narrative never, ever seems to mention the lynch-pin issue. And that is the sheer numbers of people pouring across our border each day. Last month I saw a report that 3000 illegals A DAY were successfully crossing our borders. I don’t think the American people have any idea that this many illegals are crossing over.

    Certainly the democrat opposition and national reporting gives the impression that, perhaps, a few small crowds are appearing at border crossings demanding to get in. That’s simply not true. Thank what would happen if the president makes a oval office address to the nation, declares a national emergency, and announces the actual numbers of illegals who are daily entering our country. That would be an enormously successful start. If he did that, then he could sit back and let the democrats and Quisling republicans try to justify open borders. This many non-English speaking, poorly educated, people coming into our country constitutes a serious demographic threat to American society and culture. The free entry of illegal aliens into our country bus be stopped. We need to control who gets in and who does not.

    • Edwardo says:
      January 5, 2019 at 11:03 pm

      Border is out of control; Democrat voter registration drive. Look how close Ted Cruz came to losing. If Texas goes way of California, it is going to be tough for Republicans to ever win the Presidency. That is the game here.

    • trialbytruth says:
      January 5, 2019 at 11:18 pm

      Read Sundance’s article regarding the letter.from Trump to Congress. It lays it all.out by the numbers

      • piper567 says:
        January 6, 2019 at 12:03 am

        trial, which presumably are the same #s Nielsen laid out to Pelosi today…and Pelosi, in her terminal delusion, “rejected”.
        I think this is where the Dems are going: what the President and Border Control says is not true, not true at al.

    • annieoakley says:
      January 5, 2019 at 11:23 pm

      The American people voted for a wall and to stop this crap of people swarming the southern border in 2006. They wanted a wall and for the invasion to stop when RR gave in to the Teddy Kennedy’s and said. “Ok but no more.” Lied to in 1986, 2006, and now the invasion is coming from everywhere and gobs of Somalis get in here through the southern border just in time to have 10 kids with 2 wives and we pay for all and it is all the fault of White Men?

    • cthulhu says:
      January 5, 2019 at 11:42 pm

      Just imagine if a “wall” lowers illegal immigration from 3,000 per day to 200…..then imagine that we deport just 1,000 per day. How long does it take for that math to start working?

    • MrG says:
      January 6, 2019 at 12:16 am

      We’re 2 years in and still TALKING about a wall. It needs to get built, but the damage has been done.

  7. scslayer says:
    January 5, 2019 at 10:43 pm

    I love that he continually triggers the Hollywood lefties (actors, execs at HBO) and co’op’s their most popular TV show!

  8. Lactantius says:
    January 5, 2019 at 10:43 pm

    Dere Chuck U. Schemer
    The senutter from Noo Yawk

    Plese take avise from a Dplorble.

    Mine fields. But uns. When they blow, we know.

    Tnks.

  9. Franklin says:
    January 5, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    There are parts of the border where a fence will work. Remoter areas could use a fence. It needs to be a double or triple fence. Hungry has this and it has been very effective. We need to be installing a fence as the first phase of a border barrier. We have lost 2 years of not installing a barrier in those areas where crossings are occurring. We know the money is available because the military was able to install concertina wire.

    • Jedi9 says:
      January 5, 2019 at 11:07 pm

      Concertina wire alone is not going to stop illegals with bolt cutters! Also with this design, can tech also be used to detect underground tunnels? I really like to learn more about the construction process of building a wall and safeguarding our border!

      • Franklin says:
        January 5, 2019 at 11:20 pm

        No barrier is 100% guarantee against illegal crossings. Recently illegals crossed the border using ultralights. Cutting illegal crossings is the goal that is why something needs to be installed now.

        • Jan says:
          January 5, 2019 at 11:34 pm

          It will stop some, fat mamas especially, from even making the trip if they know there are barriers blocking their easy entry.

        • Garrison Hall says:
          January 6, 2019 at 12:53 am

          Yep. Building a border wall is like putting a dead bolt on your door. It won’t stop a determined criminal, but it will buy enough time to for you or someone else to be alerted.
          Criminals operated on a very tight schedule because of this. Walls, dead bolts, burglar bars and alarms are basically impediments which are designed to force criminals to choose easier pickings.

    • thetrain2016 says:
      January 5, 2019 at 11:31 pm

      Hungary (they’re not Hungry anymore).

    • cthulhu says:
      January 5, 2019 at 11:35 pm

      There are parts of the border where a wall is absolutely needed (within 10 miles of each Port of Entry sounds like a good start). There are parts of the border where fences — as illustrated above — would be appropriate.

      There are even parts of the border where no physical barrier is appropriate. As an example, jaguars have been found in Arizona and New Mexico, and were once found throughout southern Texas. It would be advantageous to allow jaguars (who, at potentially over 300 lbs., are roughly human-sized) to pass the border unencumbered.

      Peccaries, pronghorns, cougars, bighorn sheep, and white-tailed deer frequently cross the border and might be considered “human-sized”. [Although black bears are found in both the US and Mexico, they tend to thin out into higher elevations in states near the border and generally avoid the Rio Grande valley.]

      But, here’s the thing. With the current state of the art in AI, is it not completely retarded to expect every single border crossing shouldn’t be detected, logged, and dealt with? And shouldn’t it be too freakin’ easy to design barriers to minimize the, “well, what have we here?” interactions with the border patrol, in favor of “beep, beep, beep — another sheep”? Would it cost too much to float a drone over a cougar sufficient minutes to make sure it wasn’t a drug mule hauling enough Fentanyl to poison half of Pennsylvania?

      The #Resistance is really digging themselves deeper on this issue.

  11. JimWVa says:
    January 5, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    President Trump, a citizen of Manhattan, New York, knows the history of New Amsterdam and the original Wall Street. See link:

    https://commons.m.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Castelloplan.jpg#mw-jump-to-license

    The wall on the right side of the plat became Wall Street. Walls work.

  12. Bogeyfree says:
    January 5, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    PT should follow this up with a tweet something like this….

    The wall will protect Americans – the Democrats don’t care!

    The wall will reduce illegal immigration – the Democrats don’t care!

    The wall will reduce illegal drugs coming into the country – the Democrats don’t care!

    The wall will help save Americans lives – the Democrats don’t care!

    The wall will help uphold our laws – the Democrats don’t care!

    The wall will help force immigrants to come through the front door – the Democrats don’t care!

    The vast majority of Americans want the wall – the Democrats don’t care!

  13. mashall says:
    January 5, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    ” Congresswoman, Alexandria Cortez, what is your position on Roe vs Wade?”

    “Well, after much consideration, I believe…..it is the only two ways Mexicans can cross the River”

  14. jeans2nd says:
    January 5, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    Wall or No Wall, with China preparing for war and all the other crazies coming after us – including in our own Congress – we need 6 more years of Pres Trump to keep us safe now more than ever.

    Whatever it takes. No matter what.

    • Jedi9 says:
      January 5, 2019 at 11:04 pm

      Yeah China is now becoming a real problem! I was told today that my position with my company is in jeopardy due to not being able to travel to China as a result of the State Department issuing a travel warning! Our company is having an emergency meeting this coming Monday (tomorrow my time) to address this issue! This has gotten pretty intense!

      • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
        January 5, 2019 at 11:44 pm

        It appears that Russia has also recently decided to start kidnapping visiting American citizens.

        I would think by now these countries would know these shenanigans are a lose-lose situation for them when dealing with President Trump.

    • bisonlj (@bisonlj) says:
      January 5, 2019 at 11:10 pm

      As for China, if after 90-day expires and no 25% tariff and more exempt granted, I’d say US is going to lose the War against China, and Trump will not win PA, IA, MI and WI in 2020 (already lost those 4 states in Midterm’18 anyway).

      • cthulhu says:
        January 5, 2019 at 11:47 pm

        I generally don’t want to feed the trolls, but — seriously — who the h*** is this? Have they deployed their special forces, elite troops, and regular forces elsewhere?

        • Dutchman says:
          January 6, 2019 at 12:59 am

          cthulu;
          There all in a conference argueing about how to try to demoralise us, considering PDJT is kicking their backsides.
          bisonlj is the guy that normally brings the trolls their favorite beverage, having a go.

          No what you mean, they are like oriental food; slap the shiznit outa one troll, an hour later you wanna do another.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      January 5, 2019 at 11:30 pm

      President Xi DIRECTS ARMY to PREPARE for WAR

      Desperation.
      Domination.
      Taiwan … and MUCH MUCH MORE.

      IDIOTIC to continue with our UNSECURED BORDER allowing Chinese Infiltration!

      P.S. Globalists about to watch their China Investment DISAPPEAR!

      https://www.theepochtimes.com/chinese-leader-tells-army-to-prepare-for-war_2757819.html

  15. Curry Worsham says:
    January 5, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    The Wall is Coming.

  16. Vito Romano says:
    January 5, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    Sovereign nations have the right to build a wall

    Obama:
    Builds a wall around The Nation of Islam

  17. GB Bari says:
    January 5, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    Just fund the darn thing. VSGPDJT will get it built ahead of schedule and under budget.

    UniParty Repubs starting with Mitch McGlobalist are disgraceful for turning their backs on American citizens’ safety .

    There’ve been so many illegals who’ve crossed the border illegally since PDJT took office (not his fault) that no one in the gov’t. can or will estimate of how many are roaming free within the country.

  18. John V John says:
    January 5, 2019 at 11:16 pm

    As someone who works in international corporate communications, I can say that the Comms team of the Trump White House has been a MASSIVE disappointment. They’re behind on almost every issue, they have little cohesion on messaging, and they have no sense on how to build and sustain narrative across multiple platforms. Countless opportunities at making life MUCH easier for everyone have been lost, directly because of their failure.
    This is a WAR primarily of communications, and Trump’s team had better start getting out front on everything – every single thing.
    Trump has great simple marketing skills, likely acquired over a lifetime of being in the spotlight. He knows how to sell a product, and he knows how to brand something.
    That’s not enough, however.
    Help would be appreciated – and he has had little of that from the Comms team.

  19. Heroic Dreamer says:
    January 5, 2019 at 11:42 pm

    God bless America and God bless President Trump

  20. Blaze says:
    January 5, 2019 at 11:49 pm

    Just watched a clip on Facebook Live and it showed a DHS bus with blocked out windows dropping off Illegal aliens at a church in Arizona. They had just been released out of a detention center. Evidently three buses per day drop off illegals at this one church.

    The illegals all entered the church after departing the bus then a few minutes later cars started showing and and filling the entire parking lot. Most cars had out of state plates from all over the US. They were there to pick up illegals and seed them across the US.

    The lady doing the filming was aware of three churches in her area alone where DHS buses drop them off to be dispersed in our country. From what I could see and what she also mentioned 90% of these illegals were men younger that 30 yr old. Most had an attitude and were flipping off the gal that was filming them and yelling back something in Spanish.

    • MrG says:
      January 6, 2019 at 12:32 am

      This kind of stuff has been happening 24/7/365 for at LEAST 10 years. A wall will nice but the damage is done….kinda like putting a tourniquet on what’s left of a leg that’s already been amputated.

  21. 335blues says:
    January 5, 2019 at 11:49 pm

    SD, your previous assertion that
    real change will only be possible
    when mitch mcconnell is replaced
    is spot on.
    Mitch has sold his soul to tom donahue
    and the chamber of communists.
    It would be far easier to MAGA
    if the GOP at large were on our side.
    The marxist democrat party is rife with
    loonies and halfwits who would be easy
    to dispatch if our team were really
    our team.

  22. Vito Romano says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:09 am

    The Trump Curse 🙂

  23. Elric VIII says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:49 am

    The truth and the facts can only be denied for so long. The Citizens, even some Democrats, are seeing what the problem is. President Trump is sitting in the Catbird Seat.

  24. mashall says:
    January 6, 2019 at 1:04 am

    “Congresswoman, Alexandria Cortez, what is your position on NASA and US Space Exploration?”

    “Well, after much consideration, I believe…..since America has put a Man on the Moon, we should now put a Man on the Sun!”

    “Congresswoman, is that possible?”

    “I truly believe it is, but it will have to be done at night.”

  25. WES says:
    January 6, 2019 at 1:29 am

    Walls work!

    In Africa they build their cement walls with broken glass imbedded in the cement.

    These jagged glass covered walls work very well, thank-you very much!

  26. woohoowee says:
    January 6, 2019 at 1:37 am

    We’re going to get a wall, y’all 🙂

  27. Donzo says:
    January 6, 2019 at 1:44 am

    “President Donald Trump knows he holds the right position…”
    That’s why he should hold out now for the full $20B.

