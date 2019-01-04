President Trump Called Family of Slain Police Officer Ronil Singh…

The viewing for fallen officer Ronil Singh was held today in California; the funeral is tomorrow.  Officer Singh was shot and killed by an illegal alien during a traffic stop on December 26th.  Yesterday President Trump called the widow and family along with the local police chief and sheriff.

Earlier today President Trump cited the tragic and avoidable murder when he discussed the importance of border security:

Fox News – President Trump has spoken to the family and former colleagues of the Newman, California, police officer who was shot to death during a Dec. 26 traffic stop, allegedly by a man in the country illegally.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump called Cpl. Ronil Singh’s wife, along with the local police chief and sheriff. (read more)

  1. jahealy says:
    January 4, 2019 at 11:40 pm

    Didn’t I just read that PDJT will be in Cali tomorrow?

  2. Attorney at Law says:
    January 4, 2019 at 11:43 pm

    A man who imo is a GODsend from above, looking out for the USA and it’s people, who is attempting to right all the wrongs made over many years from corrupt individuals, works non stop, has integrity, honesty, morals, and compassion; this is OUR President, who the left want to physically remove, because he wants laws followed and people protected.

    I can’t say enough times, GOD BLESS PRESIDENT TRUMP!
    MAGA KAG
    TRUMP2020

  3. Perot Conservative says:
    January 4, 2019 at 11:44 pm

    RIP. I’ve thought about taking a drive and attending. What a great young man.

  4. JohnCarlson says:
    January 4, 2019 at 11:48 pm

    ” Officer Singh was shot and killed by an illegal alien during a traffic stop”

    Chuck and Nancy, you may not have built that, but you sure facilitated it.

  5. California Joe says:
    January 4, 2019 at 11:48 pm

    Tijuana had 2,500 murders in 2018 while a few minutes away San Diego had a couple of dozen! Tell me why Schumer and Pelosi want to turn America into a third world country?

  6. joebkonobi says:
    January 4, 2019 at 11:54 pm

    Beautiful family, my heart weeps.

  7. Mark (The Artist) T. says:
    January 4, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    Eternal rest grant unto him, Oh Lord. And Perpetual Light shine upon him.

  8. Wiretapped Patriot❌ (@T64Pamela) says:
    January 4, 2019 at 11:59 pm

    Today was the Procession, tomorrow is the actual funeral. They brought his body home to Newman.

    • angellestaria6674 says:
      January 5, 2019 at 12:35 am

      The family would appreciate to know that there are people out their they don’t even know you are keeping track of the process the family is going through. Kudos!

  9. Kristin says:
    January 5, 2019 at 12:02 am

    May this young husband and father Rest In Peace and may his wife and child find peace in the memory of him.
    How sad.

  10. angellestaria6674 says:
    January 5, 2019 at 12:05 am

    This is exactly what I would have expected our President to do.

    This President cares about people.

    There were a lot of things he did for people over the years that most of us didn’t know about until some of them starting speaking up for him and his show of care for and generosity to them.

    Kudos, President Trump

    And even though you didn’t serve, to you our Commander-in-Chief, I salute and say:

    Semper Fi

  11. joeknuckles says:
    January 5, 2019 at 12:06 am

    It’s way past time to start calling out the Dems and their enablers in the media for being against any real border security. The fact is that they want an open border because it will help them gain and retain power. For some insane reason which I don’t understand, “our side” keeps saying the Dems are only against the wall because of Trump. That is false, they are determined to keep the border weak and unenforceable. The past votes were just for show.

    My god, Tucker just said it while I was typing this. Good for him.

  12. emet says:
    January 5, 2019 at 12:34 am

    The media focuses on the “threat” of the deplorables, patriot groups, oath keepers, etc. Rarely a mention of the Surenos (or other) violent street gangs.

  13. Green Gas says:
    January 5, 2019 at 12:48 am

    Embarrassing that the cops let a fat slob retard with a deformed head flip the city like that and make fools of them and their sanctuary City laws ,then crying and blubbering, its a epic failure all around and tops cops should hang their heads instead of holding back tears of thanks for law enforcement incompetence ,well at least they gave their brother a proper send off and a thin blue line of cop cars and stuff.

  14. Annie says:
    January 5, 2019 at 1:07 am

    I would bet the quietly POTUS contributes money to the families of these fallen heros..LEO and military etc.

