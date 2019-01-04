President Trump Called Family of Slain Police Officer Ronil Singh…

The viewing for fallen officer Ronil Singh was held today in California; the funeral is tomorrow. Officer Singh was shot and killed by an illegal alien during a traffic stop on December 26th. Yesterday President Trump called the widow and family along with the local police chief and sheriff.

Earlier today President Trump cited the tragic and avoidable murder when he discussed the importance of border security:

Fox News – President Trump has spoken to the family and former colleagues of the Newman, California, police officer who was shot to death during a Dec. 26 traffic stop, allegedly by a man in the country illegally. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump called Cpl. Ronil Singh’s wife, along with the local police chief and sheriff. (read more)

