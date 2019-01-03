Decepticon Senator Mitt Romney Given Seat on Foreign Relations Committee…

A predictable assignment for a Decepticon tool placed to protect the interests of the multinationals.

A committee position on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee ensures that Mittens can prosper from the indulgences of foreign lobbying efforts.

WASHINGTON DC – Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is getting a high-profile perch as he joins the Senate during his latest clash with President Trump.

Romney was named on Thursday to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, giving him an opening to wade into several looming foreign policy battles between Congress and the White House.

Romney had reportedly expressed an interest in gaining a seat on the committee, where two Republican members retired at the end of the last Congress, opening up space on the panel.  (read more)

 

21 Responses to Decepticon Senator Mitt Romney Given Seat on Foreign Relations Committee…

  1. Sloth1963 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    I thought the idea was to put him in a position where he could do no harm? Will he ever go away?

  2. snarkybeach says:
    January 3, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    does this mean Cocaine Mitch gets a check too?

  3. sundance says:
    January 3, 2019 at 8:10 pm

  4. Mark (The Artist) T. says:
    January 3, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    Time to ban all lobbying. EO?

  5. gandiji says:
    January 3, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    “Romney in 2020” appears to be in the offing… even as a third party candidate to take votes away from Trump.

  6. railer says:
    January 3, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    It’s also the perfect spot to destabilize a blowhard, witness Corker.

    I like it. Two can play at this game. The executive is in charge of foreign policy, and blowhards can get in front of tv cameras but not much else. Keep taking shots at Trump, Willard. The People will decide, and neocon/neolib foolishness ain’t on their agenda these days.

    • railer says:
      January 3, 2019 at 8:16 pm

      It might seem odd, but I can picture a world where Willard is voted out 6 years from now. Trump’s influence on the recent Senate elections was unmistakable. It can get much more profound, too. The beauty of Flake and Corker’s departures is that Trump shaped the battlefield, and they foolishly stepped on the landmines that the People themselves set out (with Trump’s helpful commentary along the way of course).

  7. Bullseye says:
    January 3, 2019 at 8:16 pm

    Put in place to throw a wrench in the new nafta agreement and other trade agreements. Some needs to excise this thorn

  8. Artist says:
    January 3, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Mittens is Comey’s doppelgänger

  9. nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
    January 3, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Perhaps if he had been slightly more negative in his “op-ed”; Comrade Burr would have picked him up.

  10. deplorable says:
    January 3, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    How do all the other Senators, who have been around longer than freshman Mitt, feel about Mitt cutting to the head of the line in order to take a committee seat??

    Once again, selfish Mitt puts Mitt first. You know with Mitt it’s all about Mitt. Mitt is NOT a team player.

    Any incumbent Senators that were waiting for the opportunity of that committee seat should be very angry at selfish Mitt.

  11. Landslide says:
    January 3, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    No worries. Our Brave, Genius Brander, Master Negotiator, Art of War & Art Of The Deal adherent will leave this very small man in the dust. And wake the Mormons up in the process. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸 I’m kind of looking forward to it!

  12. Latina says:
    January 3, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    Globalist Party chooses a loyal globalist to fill the seat of foreign relations committee. Well, it makes sense. Who else would globalists trust?

  13. lolli says:
    January 3, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    Was this his reward for the op-ed?

  14. JohnCarlson says:
    January 3, 2019 at 8:36 pm

    So taking a “wild guess now, Mitt “McCain” Romney will attack the President on the Prsident’s pro America and pro troops policies such as getting out of endless quagmire Afghanistan one of these years. He will call in “experts” to claim that the President is putting America at great risk to relocate any troops from ‘over there’ to ‘over here’, especially if any were to end up anywhere near our southern border.

    I could speculate on what “experts” Mitt “McCain” Romney will call in to “testify” against President Trump, but I guess we will find out soon enough.

