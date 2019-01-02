President Trump Holds First Cabinet Meeting of 2019 – Full Media Presser…

Posted on January 2, 2019 by

U.S. President Donald Trump holds the first cabinet meeting of 2019 and allows the media to engage for a lengthy question and answer session:

  1. DT2020 says:
    January 2, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    The whole meeting was covered by the press. It was awesome.

  2. Tiffthis says:
    January 2, 2019 at 5:21 pm

    Time to see what happens. I think PDJT is gonna get what the American people want.

  3. unfolder says:
    January 2, 2019 at 5:24 pm

    My spirits were bolstered by my president today.

  4. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    January 2, 2019 at 5:28 pm

    I’m looking forward to many more cabinet meeting like this in the coming months. I am certain this is just one of the ways President Trump will use the media to get his message out. He will be able to not only address topical issues but attack obstructionists (of ALL stripes) as well.

    I saw this live on Newsmax. I don’t believe FOX carried it.

    The media could quite possibly refuse to cover these meetings in the future unless the President really serves up the red meat… which is a specialty of his.

  5. Bullseye says:
    January 2, 2019 at 5:31 pm

    How many with shivs at the ready…….?

    • fleporeblog says:
      January 2, 2019 at 5:53 pm

      In order to play the game, you have to be on the field! These POS know it and it is the most important thing for them.

      Our President is the Republican Party! He can literally destroy them all and they know it.

      • fleporeblog says:
        January 2, 2019 at 5:57 pm

        The best in the polling business just put this out!

      • Mr Spock says:
        January 2, 2019 at 5:58 pm

        I submit they do not care. They would rather see the GOP become a dumpster fire than watch President Trump win reelection. Impeachment will occur by July 4th so there is time to insert their “chosen one”. POTUS must know this is coming which is why he has held fire with the FISAgate stuff. Time for all He!! to break loose…

      • MS Idaho says:
        January 2, 2019 at 6:02 pm

        Sure has been a down day with reports from everywhere against our vsg pdjt. You know the old saw – I was sad so my friend told me to cheer up – things could be worse. So I cheered up. And sure enough things got worse.

        Nope – I’m holding out for a better New Year

  6. littleflower481 says:
    January 2, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    The video above is not complete; he one at cspan is over an hour long.

  7. JonS says:
    January 2, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    Is Whittaker that much of a suck up?

  8. Jane Smith says:
    January 2, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    So, to sum the meeting up…basically, we need a Wall.

  9. SpotTheSpook says:
    January 2, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    “Sanctions are coming” ROFL
    Who does that? POTUS!

    • Publius2016 says:
      January 2, 2019 at 6:18 pm

      when tariffs come in, guess who gets to fund HIS PRIORITIES? how long has the money been coming?? 45 doesnt prepare for rain??? A Master Builder????

  10. amwick says:
    January 2, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    VSGPotus sounded like he was speaking to me. TO ME! Amazing, he doesn’t give speeches, he talks like a regular person, a really smart person, but you get the idea. I am really getting to detest the congress critters, well, 99% of them. QUISLINGS, that is what they are. SMH.

  11. Caius Lowell says:
    January 2, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    Remember those long, unscripted, plain spoken, and honest Q&A sessions from the previous “president”? Yeah, me neither…

  12. Publius2016 says:
    January 2, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    the reality is there is only one 45! incredible…dont believe Fake News…USMCA has to be approved as is or 45 rules…DACA must be struck down or 45 rules…SALT 2.0 must be approved or 45 rules…Healthcare bill must be approved or 45 rules…Middle East and Korean Penisula Peace or 45 rules…True Genius! just watch 45 twitter, conferences, and meetings and take long walks and picnics…everything else is GAS LIGHTING…if you have to watch something, go to Supreme Court for RBG vigils…

  13. Psycho Monkee says:
    January 2, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Always appreciate when President Trump lets the cameras roll in these traditional closed door meetings. The table occupants are on record. Accountability rules. Runs it like a business.

  14. Reality says:
    January 2, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    If personal bribes to Senators and Congressmen were illegal under any guise, the Chamber of Commerce couldn’t control Senators and C’men. No other country in the Anglosphere allows such corruption, the USA doesn’t seem to see any problem.

    And as an extra set of steak knives, the legal system can be fixed overnight by having the other parties Court costs automatically paid by you if you sue and lose. Works everywhere else.

  15. woohoowee says:
    January 2, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    PT45 loves Americans 🙂 He was the only one who cared enough about us to stay in the Swamp for Christmas!

  16. Publius2016 says:
    January 2, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    history people! study it and learn! Our Founders were geniuses and made our Constitution “idiot proof” at critical points…Impeachment is the highest bar with House as prosecution and Senate as Jury and with VP as Judge…in other words, Presidential pardon by VP sets the impeached President up for REELECTION…Ford lost in 1976 not because he ran but because Nixon didnt!!

  17. snarkybeach says:
    January 2, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    NPR is saying that the Dems are preparing two bills for the President’s desk, One that will have everything but the kitchen sink (but no wall funding) and another that will have the same but no funding for Homeland Security (no wall or ICE.) Of course NPR didn’t point out the ICE is under Homeland, just lots of heartstring plucking, poor govt. workers not getting their checks because the Chaos President is having a tantrum….

  18. lfhbrave says:
    January 2, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    Acting AG was impressive. .

  19. Appalled says:
    January 2, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    The Ninth Circuit is an integral part of the problem. Maybe it is time to break it up.

  20. FofBW says:
    January 2, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    I had a thought than many some of you legal types out there would know.

    Can PT issue an Executive Order barring any congressman from taking lobbyist money (bribes) for any reason?

    • Publius2016 says:
      January 2, 2019 at 6:36 pm

      accepting bribes are illegal…accepting campaign donations up to $2300 ok lol also, 503 PACs are ok too as long as its UNIPARTY approved candidacies, otherwise illegal…

