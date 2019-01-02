President Trump Holds First Cabinet Meeting of 2019 – Full Media Presser…

U.S. President Donald Trump holds the first cabinet meeting of 2019 and allows the media to engage for a lengthy question and answer session:
The whole meeting was covered by the press. It was awesome.
This was President Trump’s most epic and wide-ranging performance to date.
“This” referred to the Q&A with the press at the end of the meeting.
Unfortunately, Sundance’s link above covered the Cabinet Meeting alone, and only the first 35 minutes, truncated in the middle during AAG Whitaker’s remarks.
Transparency with the Cabinet is powerful. Great way to reset and take back control of the narrative.
I know, the media won’t let go of the ball. That’s not the point. They can talk all they want. POTUS gets back to WINNING.
That’s all I saw as well…
Time to see what happens. I think PDJT is gonna get what the American people want.
My spirits were bolstered by my president today.
I’m looking forward to many more cabinet meeting like this in the coming months. I am certain this is just one of the ways President Trump will use the media to get his message out. He will be able to not only address topical issues but attack obstructionists (of ALL stripes) as well.
I saw this live on Newsmax. I don’t believe FOX carried it.
The media could quite possibly refuse to cover these meetings in the future unless the President really serves up the red meat… which is a specialty of his.
C Span had it
The “masses” who should learn about our President Trump regrettably don’t watch C-Span, nor do they watch Newsmax or others like it.
Fox Business carried this Presser..
How many with shivs at the ready…….?
LikeLiked by 1 person
In order to play the game, you have to be on the field! These POS know it and it is the most important thing for them.
Our President is the Republican Party! He can literally destroy them all and they know it.
The best in the polling business just put this out!
in Utah, they ran a spook in 2016…they can “write in” anything they want…
I submit they do not care. They would rather see the GOP become a dumpster fire than watch President Trump win reelection. Impeachment will occur by July 4th so there is time to insert their “chosen one”. POTUS must know this is coming which is why he has held fire with the FISAgate stuff. Time for all He!! to break loose…
If that happens you may as well toss the constitution in the dumpster. We do not have a vote of no confidence here, never will.
Believe what you want
Where are the grownups? Jeezamahovitz!
Did you read the twitter comments. I think its very telling. People are telling him to release the name of the Senator. And some are ready for a civil war.
Sure has been a down day with reports from everywhere against our vsg pdjt. You know the old saw – I was sad so my friend told me to cheer up – things could be worse. So I cheered up. And sure enough things got worse.
Nope – I’m holding out for a better New Year
The video above is not complete; he one at cspan is over an hour long.
link ?
Maybe this works (it lists at 1:38:24, anyways….)
https://www.c-span.org/video/?456601-1/president-trump-presses-5-billion-border-wall-funding-cabinet-meeting
Is Whittaker that much of a suck up?
Is he? I thought he was sounding strong.
I thought his presentation was good.
So, to sum the meeting up…basically, we need a Wall.
So, to sum the meeting up, basically, we need fewer American Marxists — i.e., Democrats…
IMHO, we need both.
…if we had the second, then we’d have the first…
That and Congress should be arrested for their part in this humanitarian disaster that they created and fund. It’s aiding and abetting human and drug trafficking.
“Sanctions are coming” ROFL
Who does that? POTUS!
when tariffs come in, guess who gets to fund HIS PRIORITIES? how long has the money been coming?? 45 doesnt prepare for rain??? A Master Builder????
VSGPotus sounded like he was speaking to me. TO ME! Amazing, he doesn’t give speeches, he talks like a regular person, a really smart person, but you get the idea. I am really getting to detest the congress critters, well, 99% of them. QUISLINGS, that is what they are. SMH.
Remember those long, unscripted, plain spoken, and honest Q&A sessions from the previous “president”? Yeah, me neither…
/\5
Ummm, ummmm, ummm, I, I, I, ah, ah, ummm, I, me, ummm, ah, ah…”
the reality is there is only one 45! incredible…dont believe Fake News…USMCA has to be approved as is or 45 rules…DACA must be struck down or 45 rules…SALT 2.0 must be approved or 45 rules…Healthcare bill must be approved or 45 rules…Middle East and Korean Penisula Peace or 45 rules…True Genius! just watch 45 twitter, conferences, and meetings and take long walks and picnics…everything else is GAS LIGHTING…if you have to watch something, go to Supreme Court for RBG vigils…
Perrrrfect Publius!
45 said it today…ok Supreme Court approve DACA and then WATCH! ouch…
i’m agree with you
Always appreciate when President Trump lets the cameras roll in these traditional closed door meetings. The table occupants are on record. Accountability rules. Runs it like a business.
If personal bribes to Senators and Congressmen were illegal under any guise, the Chamber of Commerce couldn’t control Senators and C’men. No other country in the Anglosphere allows such corruption, the USA doesn’t seem to see any problem.
And as an extra set of steak knives, the legal system can be fixed overnight by having the other parties Court costs automatically paid by you if you sue and lose. Works everywhere else.
PT45 loves Americans 🙂 He was the only one who cared enough about us to stay in the Swamp for Christmas!
history people! study it and learn! Our Founders were geniuses and made our Constitution “idiot proof” at critical points…Impeachment is the highest bar with House as prosecution and Senate as Jury and with VP as Judge…in other words, Presidential pardon by VP sets the impeached President up for REELECTION…Ford lost in 1976 not because he ran but because Nixon didnt!!
of course amendments added have taken from accountability specifically #17, but still “idiot proof” for these jokers…
NPR is saying that the Dems are preparing two bills for the President’s desk, One that will have everything but the kitchen sink (but no wall funding) and another that will have the same but no funding for Homeland Security (no wall or ICE.) Of course NPR didn’t point out the ICE is under Homeland, just lots of heartstring plucking, poor govt. workers not getting their checks because the Chaos President is having a tantrum….
thats the joke…its not a budget but another CR! these fools dont understand that we are returning to MAGA!! want your pork, ok…we need pork too…
… and the President won’t sign either one. 🙂
Acting AG was impressive. .
The Ninth Circuit is an integral part of the problem. Maybe it is time to break it up.
I had a thought than many some of you legal types out there would know.
Can PT issue an Executive Order barring any congressman from taking lobbyist money (bribes) for any reason?
accepting bribes are illegal…accepting campaign donations up to $2300 ok lol also, 503 PACs are ok too as long as its UNIPARTY approved candidacies, otherwise illegal…
