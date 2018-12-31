No Reservations – Elizabeth Warren Launches Presidential Exploratory Committee…

Posted on December 31, 2018 by

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren has previously sent smoke signals indicating her desire to run as a presidential candidate for 2020.  Today Ms. Liawatha announced her launching of a presidential exploratory committee:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday took the first major step toward launching a widely anticipated campaign for the presidency, hoping her reputation as a populist fighter can help her navigate a Democratic field that could include nearly two dozen candidates.

“No matter what our differences, most of us want the same thing,” the 69-year-old Massachusetts Democrat said in a video that highlights her family’s history in Oklahoma. “To be able to work hard, play by the same set of rules and take care of the people we love. That’s what I’m fighting for and that’s why today I’m launching an exploratory committee for president.”  (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

156 Responses to No Reservations – Elizabeth Warren Launches Presidential Exploratory Committee…

Older Comments
  1. burnett044 says:
    December 31, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Warren is not Cherokee,…she is however from the Fuk-ah-we tribe..
    yep the ones that are always lost asking..where the Fuk-ah-we..
    the woman is a joke.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. Joe Collins says:
    December 31, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    It takes heap big wampum to run a presidential campaign. It will be fun to discover who is footing this bill.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      December 31, 2018 at 4:34 pm

      Whoever it is will be losing their money

      If that’s truly a tweet from her, why would she use THAT photo of herself?
      Makes her look like a histrionic schoolmarm. Hysterical, even.

      Hands out of frame, but you know one of them is wagging a finger emphatically.

      Anyone think that’ll appeal to black voters?
      Uh uh

      They had finger-wagging schoolmarms like that in school and they didn’t like it then and they’re not gonna like it now.

      Dem party is moving in the Kamala Harris / Corey Booker direction.
      It’s gonna be blacks, women, or best yet – black women.
      Hispanics are gonna muscle in there too.
      Whites are gonna find themselves more and more pushed to the fringe in the Dem party.

      “Move over whitey, it our turn now”

      Hell, a “Women’s March” was just cancelled because the projected turnout was gonna be “too white”

      And Leftys don’t blink an eye at saying that in public, they’re totally oblivious to the anti-white racism in that kind of characterization

      Sorry, Liz – your time has passed

      Maybe you could spend your time working on some kinda consumer bureau or something
      … no, wait …

      https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/12/28/california-womens-march-organizers-nix-2019-event-for-being-too-white/

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  3. Rami says:
    December 31, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Nasty Elizabeth Warren?? She must be trying to pull the wool over the eyes of the American people. Too bad, too many have woke since 2016.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. amwick says:
    December 31, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    So I got mad, and tweeted to her @ewarren

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. MIKE says:
    December 31, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    Wishum heap big luck on lie a watha… Daughter of chief dropping bull guaranteeum Trump Win in 2020 regardless fake smoke signal media.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. nobaddog says:
    December 31, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Only in America can a slime ball like this even think about running for president. Only in America can someone like this win. A proven liar and cheat.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • benifranlkin says:
      December 31, 2018 at 4:19 pm

      Princess Screech actually believes she’s likeable. She’s not. She’ll do this committee exploration thingy and it’ll turn out she will be the only one agreeing with herself that she can beat Trump. Good…let her embarrass herself day after day after day….please run, Screech. Please do.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  7. avi says:
    December 31, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    can anyone see Romney criticizing Pocahantus for her fake ethnicity?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • 4EDouglas says:
      December 31, 2018 at 4:54 pm

      I had a Native Friend of mine who loved F-Troop.
      Why? “I makes the whites look stupid..”
      “”not that it does much for Indians either.”

      Like

      Reply
  9. kayworthy (@kayworthy1) says:
    December 31, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    At ,east she didn’t call it a listening tour.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Dee Paul Deje says:
    December 31, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    “No Reservations”. I see what you did there SD. LOL.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Carrie says:
    December 31, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Yesterday Treepers were asking how to help get Trump elected. Warren running int he primaries could be a gift to help split the vote!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. waltherppk says:
    December 31, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Was Warren’s possible presidential run announced by official smoke signals, or is it fake news?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. waltherppk says:
    December 31, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    Sidekick for The Lone Kenyan Ranger

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  16. Little Bessie says:
    December 31, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    Chief Stolen Feathers of the Fugarwe tribe will prove no match for Chief Thunder Rolling Over the Mountains of the America tribe..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
    December 31, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Holy Cow that Tweet photo…..

    Was Joe Biden standing behind her giving her ol “Christmas Goose” when that was taken?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Piper77 says:
    December 31, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    The Democrats have a built-in Demographic advantage. No matter what people may tell you the election in 2020 is going to be very close no matter how good a job Trump is doing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. covfefe999 says:
    December 31, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    A penny for Hillary’s thoughts. 🙂 If she were to decide to run again, she couldn’t use “I’m with her” as her slogan.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • 4EDouglas says:
      December 31, 2018 at 5:06 pm

      If Hillary Runs she’s going “Gottendammerung.” on any opposition .
      Twilight of the Grifters., if you will . It will be very ugly.
      Gollum and the “precious” ugly

      Like

      Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      December 31, 2018 at 6:17 pm

      There’s a joke, can’t remember the setup but the punchline is:

      “Yeah, but we ain’t played cowboys and m#slims yet …”

      Like

      Reply
  22. Donna in Oregon says:
    December 31, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    The Pocahontas jokes are amusing. But the truth is she is a United States Senator….just like Hillary was. If the Swamp had known our numbers in 2016 Hillary would be President. You can bet your grandchildren that the Swamp has the numbers to get Warren elected. Pelosi was sure about taking over the Congress. The Uniparty cheats….now they know who we are and how we vote.

    It is not enough to simply beat Elizabeth Warren. She must be destroyed thoroughly. Her kind must not rise again….

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/18/reminder-david-plouffe-trump-must-be-destroyed/comment-page-1/

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • 4EDouglas says:
      December 31, 2018 at 5:15 pm

      Yes. and I heard from a lefty that Iknow who is involved with Oregon Dem politics that Fauxi and the North Portland Midget are friends and she might have a cabinet position open for Kate. -Like the DOJ!!
      ‘Fauxahontas/Fauxo Villa 2020
      if you can be a fake Indian president why not a fake Mexican Vice President?

      Like

      Reply
  24. Apple Valley Club says:
    December 31, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    The word that describes this ‘candidate’ is mediocre.

    Like

    Reply
  25. kea says:
    December 31, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    FYI: ‘Guilty as Sin: Uncovering New Evidence of Corruption and How Hillary Clinton and the Democrats Derailed the FBI Investigation’ by Edward Klein

    Chapter 8 starting at page 57 he talks about how they thought warren would beat HRC

    From the book: ‘warren could not pass the smell test’ She flipped foreclosed homes from profit. And she screams at people…she seems out of it and post it notes everywhere. And yelling at her staff, accusing them of stealing…

    Like

    Reply
  26. snellvillebob says:
    December 31, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    Due to the results of her DNA test which found she is 1/64 to 1/1024 percent South or Central Ameican, she will run as a Hispanic having thoroughly worn out her Native American claims.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Rick_Masters says:
    December 31, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    “To be able to (have someone else) work hard (so I don’t have to), play (like a politician) by the same set of rules (except where it doesn’t benefit me) and (have gov’t) take care of the people we love. That’s what I’m (not really telling you that I’m) fighting for and that’s why today I’m launching an exploratory committee for president.”
    Your truly,
    Lieawatha WhereTheFukAreWe

    Like

    Reply
  28. Concerned Virginian says:
    December 31, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    First: “work hard”, “play by the same set of rules”, “take care of the people we love”. Sen. Warren FAILS utterly on points one and two—all those Senate vacation days + since she’s a member of the Swamp Elite, THEY have a completely different set of “rules” from WE, THE PEOPLE. She *may* be OK with the third point IF she means her own family.
    Second: NONE of the above show any real NATIONAL, let alone international, leadership skill set.
    BEST anti-Warren campaign poster: dressed as a “Native American” on a horse with the following caption:
    “Elizabeth Warren: She Lied About Being a Real Native American. Now imagine her with the NUCLEAR CODES. NO! Vote to re-elect President Donald J. Trump!”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. LibertyVibe says:
    December 31, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    Exploratory? I am sure it will come back that she is 1/1000th NOT MY PRESIDENT.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s