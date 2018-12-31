No Reservations – Elizabeth Warren Launches Presidential Exploratory Committee…

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren has previously sent smoke signals indicating her desire to run as a presidential candidate for 2020. Today Ms. Liawatha announced her launching of a presidential exploratory committee:
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday took the first major step toward launching a widely anticipated campaign for the presidency, hoping her reputation as a populist fighter can help her navigate a Democratic field that could include nearly two dozen candidates.
“No matter what our differences, most of us want the same thing,” the 69-year-old Massachusetts Democrat said in a video that highlights her family’s history in Oklahoma. “To be able to work hard, play by the same set of rules and take care of the people we love. That’s what I’m fighting for and that’s why today I’m launching an exploratory committee for president.” (read more)
Warren is not Cherokee,…she is however from the Fuk-ah-we tribe..
yep the ones that are always lost asking..where the Fuk-ah-we..
the woman is a joke.
I cansino way she wins. 😉
Our possible dream team might be Pocahontas and “Cockroaches” Beto ?
“Liars against little people”
What about teaming up with AOC? They could do googly bug eyes together.
The American Indian vs the Irish Mexican!
She’s sending out a scouting party…….
It takes heap big wampum to run a presidential campaign. It will be fun to discover who is footing this bill.
Whoever it is will be losing their money
If that’s truly a tweet from her, why would she use THAT photo of herself?
Makes her look like a histrionic schoolmarm. Hysterical, even.
Hands out of frame, but you know one of them is wagging a finger emphatically.
Anyone think that’ll appeal to black voters?
Uh uh
They had finger-wagging schoolmarms like that in school and they didn’t like it then and they’re not gonna like it now.
Dem party is moving in the Kamala Harris / Corey Booker direction.
It’s gonna be blacks, women, or best yet – black women.
Hispanics are gonna muscle in there too.
Whites are gonna find themselves more and more pushed to the fringe in the Dem party.
“Move over whitey, it our turn now”
Hell, a “Women’s March” was just cancelled because the projected turnout was gonna be “too white”
And Leftys don’t blink an eye at saying that in public, they’re totally oblivious to the anti-white racism in that kind of characterization
Sorry, Liz – your time has passed
Maybe you could spend your time working on some kinda consumer bureau or something
… no, wait …
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/12/28/california-womens-march-organizers-nix-2019-event-for-being-too-white/
Nasty Elizabeth Warren?? She must be trying to pull the wool over the eyes of the American people. Too bad, too many have woke since 2016.
So I got mad, and tweeted to her @ewarren
Pretty obvious she shares more DNA with President Trump.
Offered as a counterintelligence meme. Or a Trump tweet: imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
I believe his DNA is proprietary… 🙂
Play by the same set of rules like Hillary? Like the FBI and DOJ? Surely she lies.
Wishum heap big luck on lie a watha… Daughter of chief dropping bull guaranteeum Trump Win in 2020 regardless fake smoke signal media.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Only in America can a slime ball like this even think about running for president. Only in America can someone like this win. A proven liar and cheat.
Princess Screech actually believes she’s likeable. She’s not. She’ll do this committee exploration thingy and it’ll turn out she will be the only one agreeing with herself that she can beat Trump. Good…let her embarrass herself day after day after day….please run, Screech. Please do.
can anyone see Romney criticizing Pocahantus for her fake ethnicity?
someone a while back said something like:
Kamala Harris should ask her “so how does it feel to be person of color?”
I had a Native Friend of mine who loved F-Troop.
Why? “I makes the whites look stupid..”
“”not that it does much for Indians either.”
At ,east she didn’t call it a listening tour.
“No Reservations”. I see what you did there SD. LOL.
Yesterday Treepers were asking how to help get Trump elected. Warren running int he primaries could be a gift to help split the vote!
Was Warren’s possible presidential run announced by official smoke signals, or is it fake news?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I like that top one a lot. 🙂
Sidekick for The Lone Kenyan Ranger
What you mean “we”, kimosabe?
I knew Jay Silverheels a bit. He would not like Fauxahontas.
Jay was a Mowhawk, BTW…
Chief Stolen Feathers of the Fugarwe tribe will prove no match for Chief Thunder Rolling Over the Mountains of the America tribe..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Holy Cow that Tweet photo…..
Was Joe Biden standing behind her giving her ol “Christmas Goose” when that was taken?
that’s her “keep quiet while I’m talking down to you” expression
Hey, wait a minute here – Uncle Joe wouldn’t do a thing like that, (he likes ’em MUCH younger).
“Do”. 🙂 🙂 🙂
The Democrats have a built-in Demographic advantage. No matter what people may tell you the election in 2020 is going to be very close no matter how good a job Trump is doing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
… and a voter-fraud advantage on top of that demographic advantage
Yes let us hope and make sure Trump can over come that and win.
A penny for Hillary’s thoughts. 🙂 If she were to decide to run again, she couldn’t use “I’m with her” as her slogan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Hillary Runs she’s going “Gottendammerung.” on any opposition .
Twilight of the Grifters., if you will . It will be very ugly.
Gollum and the “precious” ugly
… she’ll be breaking those one-sided-coins (heads on both sides) out of storage ahead of the Dem caucus coin flips
There’s a joke, can’t remember the setup but the punchline is:
“Yeah, but we ain’t played cowboys and m#slims yet …”
The Pocahontas jokes are amusing. But the truth is she is a United States Senator….just like Hillary was. If the Swamp had known our numbers in 2016 Hillary would be President. You can bet your grandchildren that the Swamp has the numbers to get Warren elected. Pelosi was sure about taking over the Congress. The Uniparty cheats….now they know who we are and how we vote.
It is not enough to simply beat Elizabeth Warren. She must be destroyed thoroughly. Her kind must not rise again….
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/18/reminder-david-plouffe-trump-must-be-destroyed/comment-page-1/
Yes. and I heard from a lefty that Iknow who is involved with Oregon Dem politics that Fauxi and the North Portland Midget are friends and she might have a cabinet position open for Kate. -Like the DOJ!!
‘Fauxahontas/Fauxo Villa 2020
if you can be a fake Indian president why not a fake Mexican Vice President?
LikeLike
The word that describes this ‘candidate’ is mediocre.
FYI: ‘Guilty as Sin: Uncovering New Evidence of Corruption and How Hillary Clinton and the Democrats Derailed the FBI Investigation’ by Edward Klein
Chapter 8 starting at page 57 he talks about how they thought warren would beat HRC
From the book: ‘warren could not pass the smell test’ She flipped foreclosed homes from profit. And she screams at people…she seems out of it and post it notes everywhere. And yelling at her staff, accusing them of stealing…
Due to the results of her DNA test which found she is 1/64 to 1/1024 percent South or Central Ameican, she will run as a Hispanic having thoroughly worn out her Native American claims.
“To be able to (have someone else) work hard (so I don’t have to), play (like a politician) by the same set of rules (except where it doesn’t benefit me) and (have gov’t) take care of the people we love. That’s what I’m (not really telling you that I’m) fighting for and that’s why today I’m launching an exploratory committee for president.”
Your truly,
Lieawatha WhereTheFukAreWe
First: “work hard”, “play by the same set of rules”, “take care of the people we love”. Sen. Warren FAILS utterly on points one and two—all those Senate vacation days + since she’s a member of the Swamp Elite, THEY have a completely different set of “rules” from WE, THE PEOPLE. She *may* be OK with the third point IF she means her own family.
Second: NONE of the above show any real NATIONAL, let alone international, leadership skill set.
BEST anti-Warren campaign poster: dressed as a “Native American” on a horse with the following caption:
“Elizabeth Warren: She Lied About Being a Real Native American. Now imagine her with the NUCLEAR CODES. NO! Vote to re-elect President Donald J. Trump!”
Exploratory? I am sure it will come back that she is 1/1000th NOT MY PRESIDENT.
