Solutions?…

Here is perhaps the most frequent question we receive. Encapsulated:
….”OK, so we understand the problem, but what is the solution”?..
It’s a very valid question. However, it is also a question that is based on an incorrect assumption. Unfortunately, too few people ‘do‘ understand the scale of the problem(s). Until a significant number of more people understand the core issue(s), any discussion of a solution is essentially futile.
In the example of the corrupt DOJ and FBI (a common point of reference for the question) the baseline for any solution lies in first accepting the elements of the problem.
The institutions of the DOJ and FBI are corrupted; not just a few people within it, but rather the entire apparatus has been weaponized, over time, by participating political members who have politicized every function within the institution.
Every level of the Department of Justice (Main Justice); every national administrative office inside the FBI; and every state office of the U.S. Attorney and field office of the FBI; is being run through the prism of politics. Every outcome is clear evidence therein.
That’s the starting point.
Until the majority of voting citizens agree on that central tenet, any action taken in response to the symptoms of the corruption are not going to succeed. Any solution has to come from a position external to the organization or the cycle will simply continue.
Putting a former U.S. DOJ official in charge of the DOJ, regardless of former term or professional/honorable intent, only maintains the status quo. The career mechanisms inside the organization will expel any action adverse to their interests, and the rules are set to aide their retention.
The rules, policies and administrative guidance within corrupt system has been structured to be self-preserving. Putting a former DOJ official in charge of the DOJ; and/or putting an FBI official in charge of the FBI, ends up with exactly the same outcome.
When an institution is failing top-to-bottom successful change is only viable when it is forced from a position external to the current corrupt enterprise. That approach must come to all divisions and branches of the system simultaneously, in order to affect change. In essence, the corrupt system has to be overwhelmed; shocked into a reset status.
The behavior of former FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Director Andrew McCabe are symptomatic examples within the FBI. They didn’t gain their political skills to weaponize the agency overnight. Those skills were taught to them as they advanced within the system. The weaponization process was pre-existing.
Currently, that corrupt skill teaching system still exists. There are more Comey and McCabes’ waiting to take office…. [See current Director Chris Wray, and current Deputy David Bowditch as examples.]… Don’t forget, FBI Agent Peter Strzok was heralded and rewarded along this career path. Therefore cutting off the head doesn’t fix the problem when the replacement head comes from within the same corrupt body.
Relying on a career IG, comfortable within the institution, also seems rather naive. The example of IG Horowitz saying he could find no evidence of inherent bias actuated within the decision-making of the FBI is an example in simple, albeit brutal, acceptance.
The need to look externally for officials to change the inherent nature and disposition of the organization is why CTH previously suggested the Judicial Branch (federal judges) should be considered as a likely candidate pool to correct the U.S Department of Justice.
One possible solution would be to fire every U.S. Attorney and every Asst. U.S. Attorney, in every office across the entire country, and simultaneously replace them with former or current federal judges.
Then, and only then, can the investigative unit of the DOJ, the FBI, be addressed in a similar manner. The head, and deputy, of every single FBI field office needs to be fired simultaneously across the entire country. The replacement pool could be expanded to include any regional LEO (sheriff, chief); and/or from within the U.S. Marshals service.
That would currently be considered a rather radical approach. And therein lies the problem. Until we reach a point where such a solution is not considered radical; until people grasp the level of corruption within the system; any corrective action taken is merely our co-dependent enabling of a continual cycle.
There might be other, even better, solutions possible. However, until we see widespread acceptance of the politicization of the institutions, it’s unlikely we will see a discussion happen that might eventually find the solution.
Right now, the vast majority are still in denial…
I believe in my heart of hearts that Sundance has a larger meaning to this latest round of warnings of things to come and I’m grateful for that. It’s discouraging to me too, when a POTUS who does too good becomes enemy of the state for ruining the ruse about international conflicts being a series of economic issues that many exploit on purpose. All I can do is urge others to pray for God’s will to be done. And if Sundance happens to see this thank you. Don’t stop the positive stories that get little traction plz. I know you won’t. But I am like most casual observers here who at times forget rule number one. Seek first to understand. That’s the stage I’m at. And these peepers are peeled wide open. I’m not afraid to help someone else see that’s the bigger point here. Democrats are not always demonic but they are too obstructed by self interests to know better. GOPe you are absolutely no better. Shame on all of you in that club. Don’t forget to ease this ideology slowly onto colleagues friends and loved ones. You can’t make them take it at your will. But every human inherently knows right from wrong. You don’t need to be Trey Gowdy and try to beat it through. You could instead say less which makes others think more. I stand by what I say above. The only real and actual liberal thing about our former US Sen McCaskill is her allies. Every aspect of her life is lived in a conservative fashion. If in her state you could vote her out. If out of her state you could spew venom as if you hate her. She knows right from wrong and that’s why she’s gone. Same woman who said about Billy Clint “I wouldn’t want him around my children” on meet the press years ago. That wasn’t a slip. It was her gut reaction. Hard to disagree with her. But I see her exit from the senate now while Blunt is still there on the committee that encourages wars that never end to appease constituents hedge funds. That’s at least one thing I can say good about our Democratic citizens who marched and chanted and showed their asses post 9/11. They warned us this was a lost cause. It would be irresponsible to not say they were somewhat correct no matter how grotesque the dismay was or where it was born from or how disrespectful to our troops it was. Thank God above that someone like our current POTUS had the guts to speak out against it back then even though it wasn’t popular at the time. In hindsight he was 100% correct. Tip of my cap goes out to everyone who has served or had a loved one who served. As well to those who contribute to make CTH what it is. I’m prepping for bad news as stated above. I’m prepared to defend my position. I support my President.
This old vet is on the same page with you. You said it well.
That’s cool of you to point out as re-encouragement. Much appreciated!
” But I see her exit from the senate now while Blunt is still there on the committee that encourages wars that never end to appease constituents hedge funds. “
But even more to appease, and to feed, “The Generals”, who as a group are at least as bad as the damn Lawyers..
Point well received! I don’t have the personal knowledge to say that myself but I have thought so. I’m glad we have them so don’t get me wrong but they are fundamentally conditioned and willingly rewired to see victory where it isn’t necessarily needed in the form of conflict or troops.
OK, KIDS….i DON’T AGREE WITH THIS APPROACH AT ALL. IT IS BS.. DISINFO. A PSYOP ITSELF. WE DO NOT NEED HUGE NUMBERS OR EVEN VERY MANY OF US TO FIND A FIX FOR THE CORRUPTION WE FACE…..you are wasting our time and yes that IS a real problem
Stick around. You’ll figure it out. 😉
Calling the folks on the forum “kids” might just display a superiority complex but who am I to judge. You don’t intimidate by typing in all caps. You just look like you are an idiot who is shouting unnecessarily and that inevitably gets overlooked. I’m not insulting the person just giving you raw feedback. As the great Sundance says “you are talking so loud I can’t hear what you’re saying”. I’ll speak over the individual addressed for a moment and ask the rest of us…If this “lieutenant” (and I’m being extremely generous) has made one single point you agree with yet can you please identify where she did so???
But in all seriousness. Hey Lieutenanttm I salute your service if you served, despite my salty reply. And even if you did serve, don’t forget to turn that s#it off. Not all of us understand or identify with interior hierarchy back home. IDGAF if a man or woman was this or that rank. They deserve my respect until they don’t. Take my advice and stay on the good side of that wall or I’ll be forced to do what you hate most. Pray for you. You are better than this and you know it. I can’t make you accept it you have to do that on your own.
Sundance, my praise coming from a lurker but now trying to step up: I take your point that no reform, say again, no reform will come from doj or fbi re-treads. Barr is a prime example, e.g. the article on this link:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/ciabushiran-contra-covert-operative-fixer-william-barr-nominated-attorney-general/5662609
He was up to his eye balls in iran contra, I know that was then, this is now, but it reflects his level or lack of morality and ethics. He was a fixer, or as the author states:
“The issue at hand is not Barr’s “legal mind”, but the juruthless mind that he wielded with frightening authority and expertise as George H. W. Bush’s treasonous hatchet man in the Justice Department. William Barr distorted and corrupted the law, as grossly as anyone in modern history.”
My point is maybe we need a hatchet man but it would depend upon who is getting the hatchet. I do believe we need junk yard dogs throughout the system to destroy this embedded corruption but to find, that is a question.
We are anxiously waiting for that Deep State insider(s), with those established ruthless characteristics for subverting Justice, to have a patriotic epiphany. One who has the undisputed ” Goods” and will talk and not be Shut-Up; a true conversion and willingness to go all in to expose corruption.
Since that soul has not surfaced at this point (although we had been hopeful that one would have been converted by this time), He/She will be essential to generating the momentum for institutional turnarounds required to fully MAGA for The People. The Deep State must be eaten up from within, to a significant degree, in order for there to be a paradigm shift in governance.
Until our, as yet, unknown convert stays in the shadows, I will generically refer to him as:
DEMETRIUS
There is no reason to have a law enforcement agency as large as the FBI, because the US Attornies can only prosecute a limited number of cases (although sometimes DAs will take Federal cases that are declined if there is a state violation). So, reduce the size of FBI. Cut its budget. And eliminate its huge public affairs office, along with its ties to the media. Establish an oversight commitrr, and give it the power to discipline or terminate. The name “judicial watch” pops into my head. Do not hire agents without a proven record of competence in law enforcement activities. Big city beat cops or detectives is what I would recruit. The whole organization needs a vast cultural change, and a renewed emphisis on the importance of promoting ehical people instead of crafty weasals.
Severe budget reduction of FBI +++++
Yes. Sneaking up on The Rosenstein Anagram.
I was in the DOJ many years ago and had profound respect for the Esprit de Corps of the FBI agents with whom I worked. There have to be a lot of people still within the FBI who are p.o’ed about the politicization of the Bureau and who stand for honor and the dignity of the Bureau. Kallstrom and Giuliani have both said they are in touch with people inside the Bureau who are disgusted with the antics of the higher-ups. Give them Whistleblower status and blow this sucker up to Kingdom Come. And then start the clean-up.
Giuliani was involved in the clean-up of the NYPD (see Prince of the City). A similar effort may be necessary in this case, but it has been done before.
I doubt Diogenes himself could find a righteous person at the FBI. If there are any, the must be scarce, might scarce.
Giuliani might have heard from some of them, but……>opens door and leans out with hand cupped to ear< ***crickets***……
The most current whistle blower ended up with raided home by the FBI buddies.
As yet, if I were “DEMETRIUS”, I wouldn’t step forward; destroying your career and life to make a difference is courageous.
Doing it to no effect is STUPID. Better to keep your head down, hope for opportunity.
Besides, WHO you gonna tell? Media?
I.G.? Congress?
POTUS already knows.
John Quincy Adams warned that America should not go abroad in search of monsters to destroy. Along with the obvious reason, I think he likely knew there would be plenty of monsters right here in America that would come along that would need destroying, like the Democrat’s KKK and now the FBI/ DOJ/CIA and I will add the NSA..
LikeLiked by 2 people
John Quincy Adams warned against more than that:
“So convinced was [John Quincy] Adams of the devilish and negative effects of Freemasonry in the affairs of men that the former President of the United States helped to found the Anti-Mason Political Party. In 1830, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives on the Anti-Mason Party ticket. For years Adams carried on an active and heated literary and speaking campaign against Freemasonry.”
__Full article from 2001:
“John Quincy Adams and Freemasonry”:
http://www.texemarrs.com/072001/john_quincy.htm
Until the Judeo-Masonic “secret society” network (that binds all these perps together & who all take oaths to cover each other’s crimes) is exposed & outlawed, nothing will change.
SOLUTION.1: Revive the Anti-Masonic Party.
SOLUTION.2: Outlaw Judeo-Freemasonry & Publicly Expose every member & Expel them all from all positions in govt., public service, etc.
Extemely disappointed in gowdy and goodlatte-they just went through the motions and looked for the exit door-maybe developments ahead, but waiting.
Gowdy is and has always been a deep state stooge
And don’t put any hope in judge Sullivan. A prosecutor permitted to redact what is presumably the exculpatory part from their production to the defense? Really? snort
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Kill the body and the head will die.” – Hunter S. Thompson, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Still good advice, and the solution to the current problem with the DoJ and FBI.
Budget is the blood of the organization. Cut the budget by 75% and the FBI can be as corrupt as Congress and it can’t harm decent Americans.
“When an institution is failing top-to-bottom successful change is only viable when it is forced from a position external to the current corrupt enterprise. That approach must come to all divisions and branches of the system simultaneously, in order to affect change. In essence, the corrupt system has to be overwhelmed; shocked into a reset status.”
As I read that all I could think was that it aptly described the election of Donald Trump, by the Grace of God.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is no way for us to solve the problem. Jesus Christ will need to return. No matter how much it is discussed and analyzed here or elsewhere, we do not have the power to fix it.
There is somebody right now furiously typing out a reply to refute what I just said.
Send it to Jesus.
Jesus never fixed the corruption in Rome. He watered the seeds that grew a forest. Rome fell from rot. So no argument here from me Justice. But that never stops good people from running to a good fight.
Damn this shocked the H3LL out of me…
Next Twitter will be doing it too.
Will the United States Senate confirm an outsider for Attorney General ???
Only if he/she shows obeisance to the Uniparty.
We know from the appointment of Acting Attorney General Whitaker we don’t need the Senate. What we need is a forceful individual who will take the a institution apart. Someone that will hire outside forensic investigators and analyze every person, program and agency within the DOJ.
I have suggested many times over to start firing. The FBI and DoJ have become radical and firing the top 20% and any attached staff is now a logical solution.
FBI headquarters needs to be physically moved out of DC to the Midwest.
Political leadership appointees for the FBI and DoJ should be people who have never worked in DC.
The FBI should change hiring practices. No more recruiting from universities. Should recruit from state/ local police and military. Age limit to get into the FBI should be higher 26ish and not lower. No more lawyers in the FBI.
Instead of FBI agents pretending to be cops, have a federal deputy program. For federal cases have a DoJ liaison deputize local cops when needed and not use the FBI.
Last but not least…disband the FBI. If all else fails disband it all. There are so many armed federal agencies I don’t think we are going to miss one the who spends all their days finding the end of the internet and enriching themselves.
I’ve always been one to have a proper historical quote for the occasion. Gotta confess I am lacking here. The best that comes to mind may be from the late Jeff Cooper..
“Ain’t many things a man can’t fix
With seven hundred dollars
And a thirty-ought-six.”
You’d think the Democrats had the keys to the castle via a Democrat President sometimes.
If PDJT clearly and often lays out the reasons Rosie must be replaced it will become obvious to the average punter. It’s vital to fire him asap. Remember how “Sessions can’t be replaced, oh the political trauma ! “.
Now it’s Jeff who?
The real fear when Rosie is replaced is that the Don will replace him with another UniParty Trump hating bureaucrat acceptable to his UniParty advisors. Because that is the track record so far.
I wish there was a better solution than what will unfortunately be coming. Because it is now too obvious that the elites have learned nothing. They think they can still do what they want as most American’s are too cowardly through decades of socialist propaganda in education…OK, if that’s their understanding but If I were them I would listen to some Kenny. People are waking up to the corruption in the country (esp. the DOJ/FBI). Many are saying just burn it down. You know what…I’m OK with that now. I will have zero empathy towards those that brought us here. Sorry. I pray everyday to not be filled with rage and some days are better than others. Trump is making monumental progress in regaining the America back in the USA. And honestly It is Trump”s successes that I look to when I am in need of dialing it down. If anything happens to Trump then I don’t think the elites in academic think tanks, most visible govt agencies. MSM, politicians, lobbyists, bankers who fund this deep state actually understand the tree of liberty.
The lack of understanding of the depredation of the Deep State is largely a function of the media’s complicity, but the Trump White House is also responsible for failing to throw sunlight in the form of declassification on the whole criminal enterprise.
What is he waiing for?
Here’s a question:
Why doesn’t Trump tweet a few of Sundance’s articles?
He needs to do something and we need to hold him accountable until he does. As I say all the time- he works for us.
“One possible solution would be to fire every U.S. Attorney and every Asst. U.S. Attorney, in every office across the entire country, and simultaneously replace them with former or current federal judges.”
This assumes that judges are inherently apolitical. Federal judges re-defining law and reason specifically to contradict Trump on the travel ban, etc., says otherwise.
There’s a better option.
While there is no bullpen to call to for relief from a tyrannical Department of Justice and FBI, as Providence would have it, the last remaining players on the bench were not only quarantined from the aforesaid corruption, but possess the requisite honor, integrity and intellectual honesty to restore rule of law. The United States Navy, Army and Air Force Judge Advocates General represent this nation’s final chance of remaining faithful to its defining covenant by removing the tyranny by holding the corrupt officials within the DOJ/FBI accountable for their actions.
[Great motto]
https://www.airforce.com/careers/specialty-careers/jag/overview
The legal argument placing the ball into their hands, so to speak, is a bit more complicated.
We need to think “outside of the box” when looking for ways to take the “war” to the players. And the time to do it is when we have an America First ally in the Oval Office.
I’m in violent agreement. It doesn’t help to have Gowdy and Goodlatte leave saying “we must trust Mueller’s report”.
Public perception of “nothing to see here” follows the lying and cover ups. The public sees no one going to jail and assumes that means no crimes are being committed.
Don’t you think it would be progress (both in terms of educating the general public and deterring corruption) to put some of the high profile conniving leakers and liars behind bars? I think watching these smug SOBs smirk and grin as they give all of us the middle finger really emboldens their corrupt colleagues to commit more corruption.
Also,these creeps are not cut out for prison life. Prosecuting a few key ones could bring down a decent sized house of cards because these cowards would all squeal on their colleagues to avoid jail time. Start with that weasel McCabe.
Well, if the answer is simply to wait until more people are “woke” to the deep state/fed gov corruption that works for the uniparty/globalists and that more GOPe are working with the Dems than against them….that is discouraging.
However, the crazier the dems get the quicker it will happen.
FB banning Graham? That ought to wake some GOP voting base up that think it is all just fun and games and that we should be “nice” and that most of those upset about censorship, etc., are just conspiracy theorists!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/the-conservative-purge-continues-christian-leader-franklin-graham-banned-from-facebook/
I think the “Why” of the DOJ corruption is pretty simple.
Over the years (decades) the FBI and CIA have experienced various levels of systemic corruption. I believe if you follow history, you’d see that this corruption is tied to the state of the Administration under which the departments operated.
If you take the Clintons’ character, it’s easy to understand the #1 thing they fear the most. That is, that their corruption would be exposed and prosecuted. I believe one of the first goals they established for themselves was to replace DOJ leadership with sycophants who would do their bidding and turn an eye away from immoral acts. Under the Clintons this would become the source of a negative feedback loop as the leadership in the DOJ would be forced to cover for their own malfeasance and corrupt acts.
Corrupt FBI/DOJ leadership would perpetuate this under Bush, leaving for Obama a fertile ground for a bureaucracy which would be blind to injustice. This is the system that Trump has vowed to “drain”.
The problem is that the bureaucracy has determined that it is not going to change willingly via the ordinary democratic process.
I’m optimistic that Barr is from an era (George H.W. Bush) where this type of “I’ll scratch yours if you scratch mine” modus is not tolerated.
We’ll have to wait and see.
This is a bit of a black pill, but it is something that people need to understand and internalize:
Most people are never going to wake up. They certainly won’t wake up in time.
Study history. Look at all the “great events” in history. Most of the people didn’t participate or even have any awareness of the events actually taking place. NPCs are real, snd something we just have to deal with. Until life is disrupted sufficiently that the common folk can’t ignore the events of the day, until they cannot even go about something that approximates their normal lives, they are not going to do much, if anything, to help or take part in the “solution.” It does not matter what the solution is or who comes up with it.
If we get to the point where the majority of people are awake and helping us, it will be because we have already lost everything and are now fighting for the opportunity to try again, to rebuild.
How many people (percent of the population) made the decision to fight the Revolutionary war? How many people were in the Sons of Liberty or other similar groups?
How many people (percent of the population) fought in the Civil War? How many people were involved in the decision to secede?
Both of these were brutal wars taking place on our own soil. Both of these were amazingly momentous periods that directly affected every person in the nation. Yet how many actually participated? How many fewer actually were more than folks just following orders? How many people were in the driver’s seat of any impactful decision during these times?
Culture matters. Religion matters. These are the foundational blocks of a society. Without them, we cannot win. If we have a healthy culture and we participate actively in our religion and the spreading of the religion, then we have a chance.
God has s plan for you. He has a plan for me. If we fulfill his plan, if we are faithful and receptive to His will, and if we execute his will for each of us, we’ll be fine. It will work out the way He wants it, and we will be blessed and rewarded.
So reject the evil and unhealthy culture. Promote Christianity at every level, at dvery opportunity, always. If you are not Christian but you love your nation and what it used to be, then it is time for you to take a very hard look at Christianity. If you are a Christian, now is the time to deepen your relationship with your God and Savior.
Do not compromise your values. This will require sacrifice. Cancel Netflix. Stop the cable subscription. Don’t go see movies espousing anti-Christian or anti-WesternCiv values. This means too speaking up for traditional families, calling people out on their BS and their toxicity with all the alternative lifestyles that are poisoning the culture, and standing with people who are doing the same as you. No exceptions.
The hardest part for “conservatives” is coming to the realization that “rugged individualism and self-reliance” isn’t going to cut it this time. There is no frontier to escape to. You must, MUST, join with and support like-minded people working towards the same goals you are. You have to know when to be a leader, and when to be a follower. Not everyone gets to be a leader. Most will never have the opportunity.
You will not agree with everything your allies believe in or do. Doesn’t matter. If thry are moving in primarily the right direction, support them any way you can. If possible, have a PRIVATE discussion about thd disagreements. But remember, it isn’t about you, and it isn’t about them. What is God’s will for you? What is he asking you to do? If we’re going to win, this must be a collective effort.
It is anthema for most on the right to do anything that smacks of collectivism. Again, it does not matter. Think of it as ultra-cooperation. Your nation, your society, and your family depend upon it.
Remember that charity and love are both acts of will. If anything anyone is doing removes individual acts of will and yet calls the result “love” or “charity,” then those things are evil. Avoid them. This is the best signpost I know of for discernment. Go read “First Principles” published here at the Tree House.
May God be with us, and show us the path to follow His will for us.
Apologies for the misspellings and typos. Biggest one is “anethema.” I wrote on a mobile device.
what’s caused sundance’s change in sentiment? at the beginning of 2018, we were supposed to be hopeful with the posited Big Ugly, IG Horowitz reports, and declassification. now, we’re supposed to be depressed and resigned to thinking that the mess is beyond fixing.
The Grand solution as suggested by this post is obviously needed and desirable. A preferred trajectory to permit a different course in the USA’s present in bred and corrupt system is past due.
What is the present probability for the desirable change to happen? I do not know but would hazard to guess the support in the citizenry and, more importantly, the elected powers to enact the changing of the guard is all but non existent.
Change within our system is more likely to resemble the ebb and flow of tides. POTUS Trump is presently exercising a form of this reorganization by insisting on a border wall as a symbol of our belief in the value of citizenship. POTUS’s Executive power permits this unilateral action.
Standing upon the platform of our constitution, appointed federal administrative employees can begin to identify actions that are blatantly corrupt and only serve the lawless perma state. The FBI raid on Clinton Foundation Whistle Blower is the most recent and egregious episode that comes to mind. A start will be when a squeaky wheel refuses to be quiet and continues to holler from within, and is supported from above, until just a small bit of change is realized.
I personally have not observed any support in our Federal bureaucracy for the appointed person to stand up and shout. Just once when support from above is provided for the whistle blower, the process of Exposing the embedded corruption can progress.
This very perceptive analysis applies also to the usurpation of the presidency by the anti-American fraud who goes by the name Barack Hussein Obama. A complicit media assured the masses that the truth would never be revealed. Clearly aka Obama proffered a FORGED selective service registration, a FORGED digital creation said to represent his “certified” birth certificate, and is associated with a STOLEN Connecticut SSN. And then there is the fact that Barry Soetoro is not according to HIS own birth narrative a Natural Born Citizen. Constitutionals and patriots pleaded with their so-called representatives, law enforcement and the courts to investigate. They refused, covered up and made excuses as they allowed the treasonous deep state to further entrench itself. It’s time for people to take to the streets and take back their country but the equally treasonous media continue to cover and lie for the left and make it virtually impossible.
SD:
Your timing of this is interesting. Perhaps a moon phase or something. I just spent the last 6 hours driving with conservatives to and from a dinner with other conservatives. The topic of conversation was the sorry state of things. It was not so narrow as your DOJ focus.
Everything you say is true.
Yet …
All we have is Trump.
And all Trump has is US.
If he disappoints us he loses us. If he he loses us we all have nothing.
We knew the challenges were enormous. But we barely appreciated the scale of it. We may not yet.
Aim lower and temper expectations to achieve SOMETHING even if not all, and imperfectly? Or go for broke with solutions as radical as you outline? No easy answer.
Trump has achieved much, but without touching or help from the institutions of govt. He’s worked the edges. Which also means it can all be as easily undone.
We / he is at a point where decisions must be made. Stop tweeting about it and go to war on the institutions as you describe. Or, …. not.
We his base will stand by him if he fights. We won’t if he doesn’t. But we will whine as we look for the next best option, sad about lost opportunity.
I hope he chooses to fight.
sorry , military tribunals are the only solution. I believe the JAG are also infested,but not as much. that s the step outside the system
and how do we get our hands on enough evidence from the corrupt agencies for the military authorities to bring solid charges against certain players? if we could get a few successfully charged then, others might start talking to save their skin. the great unraveling could begin…
1). If a condition precedent is an aware public, give it up. After 2 years of this the public is not broadly aware. It is folly to think it will become so.
2) To repopulate DOJ requires an ability to identify and recruit a vast number of people. It is a major HR skill requirement. But this administration has demonstrated poor HR skills. It is folly to think this administration could pull it off without an AG pick as brilliant as Trump himself. Unlikely.
