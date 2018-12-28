Mick Mulvaney Highlights Nancy Pelosi Position to Weaponize Government Shutdown as Part of Coordinated Resistance Agenda…

Incoming chief of staff Mick Mulvaney gives an impromptu press briefing to the media highlighting the position of incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the democrat intention to weaponize the government shutdown.
Career Democrats are working through a highly coordinated political agenda, defended by institutional media allies, that involve weaponizing the House of Representatives.
If we take the empirical 2006 example as the starting point and overlay the 2018 landscape to modernize the predictive model, what results is a most likely scenario.
First, any intellectually honest review must overlay the current political environment. In 2018 the scale of unchecked lawless behavior is a significant influence toward the differences we can expect from the last time Democrat/Marxists held congressional power. The term “Democrat-socialism”, in essence a Marxist approach, is now the dominant fuel within the professional DNC political operations.
When the Democrats last held power in 2006, their actionable objective was toward a far-left, Saul Alinsky-type aggressive tone and influence; however, there was a need to couch that intention as they positioned Senator Barack Obama for the 2008 presidential election.
In 2006 the radicals, needed to downplay their radicalism. In 2018 the severity and aggression of the left, as assisted by the dropping of all media pretense, no longer needs to hide the intention. When Democrat-Marxists take control in January of 2019 they no longer need to couch the extremism, the American electorate have been prepped.
Secondly, it cannot be overstated how violent and confrontational the House of Representatives will be as soon as they are sworn in. They will work with an immediate purposeful intention. All political violence will be approved to attain their objectives. The recent behavior of Jim Acosta (CNN media), and ANTIFA toward Tucker Carlson, is now, and will be going forward, the new normal.
There will be extreme political violence.
In 2006 it was the SEIU and AFSCME union foot-soldiers who smashed windows, advanced upon polling places and engaged in the most severe examples of voter fraud and intimidation. In 2018, with the help of uber-Alinsky DNC Chairman Tom Perez, that corrupt sentiment is now institutionalized within democrat-socialist political apparatus. ANTIFA is now the DNC grassroots activist approach.
Failing to accept the severity of this shift in the past decade is intellectually dishonest. As Nancy Pelosi said of the Occupy Wall Street violent anarchists: “God bless these people.” Indeed the OWS precursor to ANTIFA were laying the groundwork for the new severity of power in Democrat leadership. Nothing is out-of-bounds; no level of corrupt behavior will be avoided; everything will happen openly and without any backlash from a compliant media apparatus; the social fabric will be shredded.
The Democrat mantra: “never let a crisis go to waste” is the modern version of the Fabian-Socialist: “remould it closer to the heart’s desire“. Both approaches rely upon the destruction of acceptable norms in order to advance the political objective.
♦Specifics: When Democrats last took power in January 2007, Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer took control in the final two years of George Bush second term. Immediately they set about a process laying the groundwork for the 2008 presidential election of Barack Obama. This was a priority objective.
One of the techniques was the removal of the budget process. By eliminating the federal budget process in 2007 (fiscal year ’08) the Democrats paved the way for the next democrat president to demand massive open-ended spending.
By the time the year of the general election came around (2008), the lengthy budget process was replaced with Omnibus spending bills (fiscal year 2009). Obviously when Obama was successfully installed in November of 2008, the useful crisis was financial. The subsequent TARP bailout, auto bailout, ARRA ($1 trillion stimulus) and QE1 were all accomplished with massive omnibus spending packages.
[NOTE: These are important references because from that moment forward, despite the GOP taking back control in January 2011, the constraining budgetary process was forever destroyed. There was never regular-order budgetary spending again.]
It is also critical to emphasize the difference between Democrats taking control in the last two years of Bush’s second term, and Democrats taking control in the last two years of Trump’s first term. Within this difference you will predictably see a shift in strategic operations from the Marxists.
George W Bush was exiting, and unlimited spending was used to empower the entry of Obama; however, now the Marxists need to knee-cap President Trump by weaponizing the power of the purse – the biggest weapon of the House of Representatives.
After a ten year UniParty hiatus the Marxists will now go back to using budgets in the structural defunding and dismantling of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), the Southern Border Wall, and any program, initiative, policy or institution the Marxists want to see removed. This is a strategy of the Democrat crisis-makers; and they are exceptionally better at achieving their desired results than Republicans.
When it comes to political weaponization and political power constructs the Marxists have exceptional work ethics; they will outwork anyone on the other side who opposes them. They are far, far, better at political strategy and scheme than conservative politicians. Part of the reason for their success is that crooks, cons and swindlers are far more cunning than honorable, virtuous and moral people. It is unfortunate, but true; and the same truth applies beyond politics.
♦ Two other thoughts on this issue. First, you might remember when this massive spending, and the government takeover of healthcare, led to the Marxists losing the 2010 midterm election in a massive defeat. But do you remember what the democrats did in the lame-duck congress between November 2010 and January 2011?
Does the term “Porkulous” ring a bell?
While 63 democrat seats were lost in the November 2010 election (and six democrat senate seats), those exiting Marxists, despite just having suffered the worst defeat in almost 100 years, audaciously –and apologetically– voted in the December 2010 lame-duck session, to fully fund President Obama’s next two years in office. This was done by Speaker Nancy Pelosi specifically to block the incoming GOP wave from upending the priorities of the Obama administration in 2011. That was called the “Porkulous” spending bill; and the democrat-marxists didn’t give a snit about how it looked.
Now, did Speaker Paul Ryan or Senate Leader Mitch McConnell do anything as bold to fund and secure the budgetary priorities of President Donald Trump in this lame-duck?
No, UniParty.
Secondly, about the overall unilateral commitment and cunning historically displayed by the Marxists. They are so committed to the long-term view they are willing to sacrifice anything for the biggest, most consequential, advances toward their objectives. In 2010 the democrats killed their own “blue-dog” coalition to advance their ideological goals.
Within the 63 House seats the Marxists lost in that 2010 midterm election; they killed off the entire 40 member Bart Stupak coalition; the blue-dog caucus. Totally willing to sacrifice 40 seats to attain a generational ideological objective (ObamaCare); and they are about to step back into power a mere eight years later. Stunning when you think about it.
Few people have any idea just how bad these next two years are going to be. We are the normal people who don’t spend every moment of our day scheming, conniving, and developing plans to dismantle the lives of your freedom loving community and rebuild it as a collective society. For these political Marxists who are about to take power that’s all they do. Every moment of their existence they spend thinking about how to gain power and dominate, 24/7/365 that is all they do.
That is all the ever talk about; that is all they ever converse with each-other about. Every second of every moment, in every meeting, is consumed with plots, plans and strategies for indulging themselves and growing power at all costs.
Dems are going to run on the “open border” ticket.
There’s a LOT of crazy American’s who will vote for it.
Cortez won on it. That little princeling in Texas almost did. We’ll be very sorry if we don’t inflict some crippling medieval political punishment on these people and their media cohort in the next two years.
Let them. And we need to run in opposition to them. Constantly. The last man standing wins, and I have to believe that will be one of us. To paraphrase: All Evil needs to succeed is for Good Men to do nothing. Let them be them…and let us be vigilant.
At what point do we go full on 1776 . I’m ready for some retribution .
Unfortunately that’s what it will take. But if that’s what it takes then so be it.
Now! Is the time.
Happy New Years, Marx!
Well then. That sounds like a declaration of war, treason, sedition, whatever you want to call it.
“Is closing the border really on the table…” blah, blah, mewl, whine, snark, repeat. He just said it was, you simpering dolt.
Bring it on. Let’s go to the mattresses!
Hopefully Trump uses Government shutdown as a permanent tool. Starve the beast and veto any omnibus/CR spending bill that comes across his desk.
The inherent risk here for the UniParty is when the public realizes how little they depend on the Federal government for certain things.
I think we’re going to find out REAL QUICK how much brass Trump actually has.
Profoundly eye opening. The odds seem insurmountable. What will it take to wake the sleeping giant/ American people up?
Not happy to hear Trump reduced his money demand.
Why pr1? Dems turned it down and VSGPDJT knew they would.
It’s a Dem shutdown now.
Personally, I think that is to make a point.
I think PDJT is already planning on the military building the wall, but is bringing to light how little the Dems (and to a lesser degree, the GOPe) want border security.
Mulvaney said, It was VP Pence that was negotiating with Schmuck. Very bad negotiating skills to immediately offer to take LESS.
This is going to be a really nasty year. I suggest everyone stop watching TV and start back up your tea party groups.
All my “Republican” friends always bemoan our POTUS’ tweets.
I think he could do twice as much.
Truth bombs from 10K’
Sounds rough! But, I’d bet cash money it doesn’t go like the demonrats want it. Pelosi will die or just complete the loss of what little mind she has, something will go a wry. Why, cause if God is in this, I believe he is, this will not be their game to call.
Another thing pointed out to me. All this corruption being exposed, is targets for our prayers. You pray with specific goals in mind, that is the most effective prayers, also with intensity. The intensity comes from selfless requests.
We have seen our targets exposed for a reason, how we deal with it is our human, Christian choice. God will move on our prayers. But, you all know this, just reminding myself.
Watch the corruption investigations slam to a shutdown as the House becomes a Rat nest. Watch the direction of the House-initiated investigations turned to attacking Trump and his associates to further poison the 2020 elections.
Mulvaney will be a Great CoS!
MAGA!!
If there ever were any doubts about Pelosi being the stalking-bitch for those determined to bring down America they should be dispelled very soon.
She and her traitors-in-waiting moved heaven, earth and those Rats opposed to her to get her back into the House coup leader’s slot. I’m guessing the hot line to Obama’s war-on-America room is being installed as we speak, the Red Guard is being pumped up band plans are well afoot to totally disenfranchise the non-Rat population of America. One thing I’m sure of is it’s a bad time to be a police officer as Obama’s Kill The Pigs program is sure to be revived, as will the programs they’ve had in place for years that make it difficult, if not impossible, for deployed military to vote. I see ‘MAGA’ as as rallying cry right up there with ‘Remember 911!’.
Time to buy more ammo. And another handgun.
Can you spell MARTIAL LAW?
Nothing short of Martial Law can sustain America against the Commie Onslaught.
Remember the Martial Law enhancements that effect January 3rd?
As I have opined before – either you believe that our great POTUS has this, or you doubt him. IMO the dims don’t know who they are playing chicken with….
Sundance is right. Shadow NWO elites and their “disposable” human resource hires weaponize absolutely everything. These creepy people who generally look crypt-like such as a Podesta, Soros and Pelosi from the underground need a major overhaul and attitude readjustment. They think they are invincible and godlike. Nothing is further from the truth.
I posted this vid late on another thread where an elitist insider confirms their techniques
I like it because he is an insider and confirms for non-believers about the NWO. The majority of people are still unaware about the NWO and this vid is meant for sharing with them. He also talks about multicorporations and their legal lobbyists who write the laws not Congress. The lobbyists knew every sentence contained in Obamacare’s 3000 pages but of course not Congress. Every time constituents wrote to their critters, the lobbyists remind them of how rich they’ve become because of their (ahem) Caymen Islands bank account.
The elites also practice not owning anything themselves therefore they don’t worry about taxes. That’s why you have the wealthy Buffetts, Gates, and Hollywood all pushing for higher taxes. Their money is stashed away in trusts so you can’t trace that they essentially own 90% of world’s wealth while taxes are leached off hard working and honest middle class blue and white collars.
And this is key: The elites want control over everybody and their goal is to enslave everyone by WHATEVER MEANS possible at their disposal.
The only thing I disagree on with the speaker is that the elites feel safe in their homes and think they can truck in food from other countries when the system fails like Greece, while We the People prepare with survivalist training. Their own chem trails will get them in the end!
thats the funny thing: 45 knew! he has SALT 2.0 at the ready…and RBG may need to retire too!
External forces will likely disrupt the Democrat plans domestically. Foreign actors viewing a President consistently under attack from within, and sensing weakness, will attempt to exploit it and move against us somewhere in the world.
