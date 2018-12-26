President Trump and First Lady Melania Visit Ramstein Air Base, in Germany…

President Trump and First Lady Melania stopped at Ramstein Air Base in Germany en-route back to Washington DC. The president took the opportunity to talk directly with key military generals and leaders aboard Air Force-One:
Advertisements
President Trump and First Lady Melania stopped at Ramstein Air Base in Germany en-route back to Washington DC. The president took the opportunity to talk directly with key military generals and leaders aboard Air Force-One:
More photos!!!
Shoes!!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
This went straight to “moderation” because of the number of links. )I think our limit here is 5.) Next time just post as two separate comments. 😉
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sorry about that Ad rem I didn’t know. 🙂 Thanks for the heads up!!! Will do next time.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Excellent post, kea. There are readers here that enjoy seeing pictures of the fashionable clothing belonging, to the ~beautiful First Lady of the USA. … There’s a picture in your links, where the First Lady is wearing~Stylish Black Tennis Shoes. (It’s the link with the word ~Shoes under it.) ….. Plus, I saw a picture elsewhere, where it appeared the First Lady of the USA was wearing tan hiking boots. The boots didn’t look like Military Combat-Boots.
It’s good to know, that our ~beautiful First Lady may said to her husband, ‘Let’s take a trip, where I can wear some comfortable shoes.’
It’s taught in Church, ‘Preparation for Marriage Courses’ ~ The wife wants to hear from her husband these words: “Yes Dear!, with follow through!”
May God Bless our President, his family, and May God Bless America!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just wonderful for those troops to have a visit by a POTUS and FLOTUS who truly appreciate their service and sacrifice.
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
At that hour, from the pic above, it looks as if thousands turned out to greet POTUS & FLOTUS. Nobody ordered those troops to show up.
LikeLiked by 10 people
This tweet by a fellow Treeper says it all!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember when p**fter Obama’s minions made the soldiers wear red high heels?
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2015/apr/21/army-rotc-program-allegedly-pushed-men-wear-high-h/
LikeLiked by 1 person
To humiliate them publicly
https://twt-thumbs.washtimes.com/media/image/2015/04/21/Temple_ROTC_c0-0-700-408_s885x516.jpg?f7c7cb081d808dc43729ee6077273da885ffde4d
LikeLike
Ughh!
Above link wouldnt show pics
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely sickening!
LikeLike
No one forced to be there for optics. A friendly, enthusiastic group.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Precisely! Try as they will, the MSM cannot successfully diminish all those happy faces. We see it, clearly. How awesome is this, first Iraq and then Ramstein. Very happy surprises and what a day! Proud to be an Always Trumper.
LikeLiked by 13 people
‘Always Trumper’ …I like that 👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know, don’t you that as a young man, PDJT met Reagan on several different occasions?
LikeLike
This is in response to treehouseron below.
LikeLike
At a time when the Fake news is talking about bone spurs. The troops show it’s appreciation toward the Commander and Chief.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
I can’t speak about anybody before Kennedy because honestly i’m just ignorant of it, but the only thing keeping most people from admitting President Trump is the greatest ever is their great admiration (and deservedly so) for Reagan. I think Reagan would have loved Trump though. Reagan had a fire in him like Trump’s, just a little less crass but no where near as effective and powerful as Trump either. I’ll take crass over ineffective any day.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I couldn’t have put thoughts to print, as the above did so well. We all are living in historical times where we are witnessing something so phenomenal and great. President Trump is out of this world, literally. What an incredible human with passion for his country and honour towards those that rightly deserve the recognition and respect. Long Live Trump!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Beautifully said!
LikeLiked by 1 person
To all the whiners and complainers…
Would you rather he go visit them, or bring them home?
Of course, we know they aren’t arguing in good faith.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are so happy to see him and FLOTUS! CNN is seething!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Air Force One is probably a SCIF. Imagine you cant have a confidential talk anywhere on base because of 5 Eyes spying
LikeLiked by 3 people
‘probably’? …one of the most secure places on the planet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Happy Happy Happy ! Big Smiles All!
Thank You President Trump and FLOTUS Melania for caring so much for Us.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I love your President and FLOTUS they are amazing. How depressing when reality hits and I have to see Justine’s face and hear his stuttering voice. God Bless them both!
LikeLike
MSM: “Trump FINALLY goes to a war zone after being criticized for not having been… blah, blah, blah…”
Oh, shut up MSM, just shut up. You’re making fools of yourselves.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I refuse to believe the American People are stupid enough to fall for that.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You can fool some of the people all of the time …
LikeLiked by 4 people
To the MSM I say Ko vas jebe!
LikeLike
STAMINA!!!!!! REMEMBER THAT WORD?!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Absolutely
LikeLike
Was thinking about Trump’s first trip abroad right at the start of his presidency. The MSM drooled all over themselves while opining that he would have to take things more slowly and would need extra rest because he could not be expected to hold up under the strain of international travel.
Hello? Who put out the talking points for that trip?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, and remember all the reporters were dragging a** the next day while he was jet setting to the next stop.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know the President doesn’t drink, but if he did, at least he and the troops could have some beers together there in Germany, unlike in Mohammedan Iraq and Afghanistan, without the native residents going jihad “insults to Mohammad” crazy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is my fourteenth president. Without a doubt, the greatest president in my lifetime.
LikeLiked by 16 people
I hope there may be consideration of transferring these great people to Poland! If not home to the USA!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Melania changed her shoes, just to piss off the haters 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
He, he.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Now THATS an idea!
Kek Louboutins!
The trademark for Loboutins is that they have a RED sole
That is why Melania wears them!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’d like to say outloud, that one of the JOYS of this presidency, is seeing a young, beautiful, intelligent, wholesome, and wonderful woman like Sarah Sanders get to take part in all of this alongside the President. She clearly enjoys every moment of it, and is having the time of her life meeting and seeing things that a country girl from Arkansas probably never thought she’d get to see.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I cannot wait for Sarah’s memoirs. It will be a joy to read in six years.
LikeLiked by 5 people
POTUS generally seems to like to spend time with hard working people. My cousin, a NYC Construction Trades Electrician (Local 3, IBEW), met THE Donald a number of times on construction sites and was always impressed with how friendly he was and how knowledgeable Trump was about construction issues. He seems to have passed on that natural friendliness to his kids. I recently attended a wedding at a Trump Golf Course and Eric Trump slipped in to wish the bride and groom well. That is why his rallies work.
LikeLiked by 12 people
They say Charisma is the combination of power, and empathy. The Trumps are very powerful people, and everywhere they go they show empathy to people whether it’s just a pat on the back or a joking comment the President’s probably told 10,000 people. When someone that powerful just takes the second to NOTICE that you’re there, it’s incredibly charismatic, almost irresistible.
Every single person in the family is charismatic, down to Tiffany! Not sure about Barron yet he’s so private.
President Trump is so charismatic congressional Democrats refuse to even meet with him anymore. He’s almost irresistible in person, he can schmooze anybody. That’s why you’ve got losers like Trudeau and Macron who snuggle up to him in private, then wait to talk trash about him when he’s left the room. When they’re in his presence they can’t overcome his charisma.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I call him Micron
LikeLiked by 2 people
What chu’ said. Charisma — this man has it.
Along with being an Alpha-Male/Apex Predator, he is also empathic. One-in-a-trillion, our POTUS!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The flip side is someone like Hillary. Power…. but no Empathy. = No Charisma.
LikeLiked by 1 person
in 2 years!
LikeLiked by 5 people
And he’s managed not to make bowing a thing
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Brit Hume a Trump fan??
https://preview.redd.it/7sumtg01mp621.png?width=640&crop=smart&auto=webp&s=9b3defc6fef9c6bf2ff80998673413e847c420b1
LikeLike
Via
LikeLiked by 3 people
These people are doing the Devil’s work!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I dunno Jen, it might be because you and your ilk are threatening to have them all court marshalled over it. Go get bent.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Email the White House. Tell them about this Jennifer Epstein from Bloomberg News, who accompanied the President on Air Force One – on this trip to Iraq and Germany to visit our troops during Christmas week. Let them know that Miss Epstein posted photos of our soldiers on her social media pages – wearing MAGA hats and holding a Trump flag – so that her raid Trump-hater followers could doxx these soldiers and try to do them harm. Miss Jennifer Epstein needs to be banned from all future trips with the President.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rabid…not raid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Honestly Riley if you think about it, this is one of the most despicable things the media has done in the past 4 years. And that’s saying something.
It’s not enough to attack the President, attack his wife, attack his ex wives, attack his lawyers, attack his friends, attack his children…. now they’re trying to snitch out female members of the army who happen to support their boss.
Lets never say we haven’t seen evil walking the earth, because we’re watching it right now. These people are sub-human.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS and First Lady sure know how to turn the lyin media spin, while the Dems stumble all over themselves finding a pathway to adding his autographing ‘red hats’ to their fictitious list of “high crimes and misdemeanors” to be presented to the Congress January 3rd, 2019.
Give me a Break!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person