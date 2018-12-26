President Trump and First Lady Melania Visit Ramstein Air Base, in Germany…

Posted on December 26, 2018 by

President Trump and First Lady Melania stopped at Ramstein Air Base in Germany en-route back to Washington DC.  The president took the opportunity to talk directly with key military generals and leaders aboard Air Force-One:

61 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Visit Ramstein Air Base, in Germany…

  1. kea says:
    December 26, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    More photos!!!

    Shoes!!!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Ad rem says:
      December 26, 2018 at 10:53 pm

      This went straight to “moderation” because of the number of links. )I think our limit here is 5.) Next time just post as two separate comments. 😉

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • kea says:
        December 26, 2018 at 10:55 pm

        Sorry about that Ad rem I didn’t know. 🙂 Thanks for the heads up!!! Will do next time.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • GGHD says:
          December 26, 2018 at 11:52 pm

          Excellent post, kea. There are readers here that enjoy seeing pictures of the fashionable clothing belonging, to the ~beautiful First Lady of the USA. … There’s a picture in your links, where the First Lady is wearing~Stylish Black Tennis Shoes. (It’s the link with the word ~Shoes under it.) ….. Plus, I saw a picture elsewhere, where it appeared the First Lady of the USA was wearing tan hiking boots. The boots didn’t look like Military Combat-Boots.

          It’s good to know, that our ~beautiful First Lady may said to her husband, ‘Let’s take a trip, where I can wear some comfortable shoes.’
          It’s taught in Church, ‘Preparation for Marriage Courses’ ~ The wife wants to hear from her husband these words: “Yes Dear!, with follow through!”
          May God Bless our President, his family, and May God Bless America!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  2. WSB says:
    December 26, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    Just wonderful for those troops to have a visit by a POTUS and FLOTUS who truly appreciate their service and sacrifice.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  3. kea says:
    December 26, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. hoghead says:
    December 26, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    No one forced to be there for optics. A friendly, enthusiastic group.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • delighteddeplorable says:
      December 26, 2018 at 10:57 pm

      Precisely! Try as they will, the MSM cannot successfully diminish all those happy faces. We see it, clearly. How awesome is this, first Iraq and then Ramstein. Very happy surprises and what a day! Proud to be an Always Trumper.

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
    • Timmy- the-Ute says:
      December 26, 2018 at 11:06 pm

      At a time when the Fake news is talking about bone spurs. The troops show it’s appreciation toward the Commander and Chief.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      December 26, 2018 at 11:25 pm

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • treehouseron says:
        December 26, 2018 at 11:34 pm

        I can’t speak about anybody before Kennedy because honestly i’m just ignorant of it, but the only thing keeping most people from admitting President Trump is the greatest ever is their great admiration (and deservedly so) for Reagan. I think Reagan would have loved Trump though. Reagan had a fire in him like Trump’s, just a little less crass but no where near as effective and powerful as Trump either. I’ll take crass over ineffective any day.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • Attorney at Law says:
        December 26, 2018 at 11:42 pm

        I couldn’t have put thoughts to print, as the above did so well. We all are living in historical times where we are witnessing something so phenomenal and great. President Trump is out of this world, literally. What an incredible human with passion for his country and honour towards those that rightly deserve the recognition and respect. Long Live Trump!

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
  5. stg58animalmother says:
    December 26, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    To all the whiners and complainers…

    Would you rather he go visit them, or bring them home?

    Of course, we know they aren’t arguing in good faith.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. codasouthtexas says:
    December 26, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    They are so happy to see him and FLOTUS! CNN is seething!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  7. Mo says:
    December 26, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    Happy Happy Happy ! Big Smiles All!

    Thank You President Trump and FLOTUS Melania for caring so much for Us.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • donna kovacevic says:
      December 27, 2018 at 12:24 am

      I love your President and FLOTUS they are amazing. How depressing when reality hits and I have to see Justine’s face and hear his stuttering voice. God Bless them both!

      Like

      Reply
  8. Curry Worsham says:
    December 26, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    MSM: “Trump FINALLY goes to a war zone after being criticized for not having been… blah, blah, blah…”
    Oh, shut up MSM, just shut up. You’re making fools of yourselves.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. cmcallm says:
    December 26, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    STAMINA!!!!!! REMEMBER THAT WORD?!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. Little Bessie says:
    December 26, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    I know the President doesn’t drink, but if he did, at least he and the troops could have some beers together there in Germany, unlike in Mohammedan Iraq and Afghanistan, without the native residents going jihad “insults to Mohammad” crazy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. delmarvajim says:
    December 26, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    President Trump is my fourteenth president. Without a doubt, the greatest president in my lifetime.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  12. WSB says:
    December 26, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    I hope there may be consideration of transferring these great people to Poland! If not home to the USA!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. treehouseron says:
    December 26, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    Melania changed her shoes, just to piss off the haters 🙂

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. treehouseron says:
    December 26, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    I’d like to say outloud, that one of the JOYS of this presidency, is seeing a young, beautiful, intelligent, wholesome, and wonderful woman like Sarah Sanders get to take part in all of this alongside the President. She clearly enjoys every moment of it, and is having the time of her life meeting and seeing things that a country girl from Arkansas probably never thought she’d get to see.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  15. pnj01 says:
    December 26, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    POTUS generally seems to like to spend time with hard working people. My cousin, a NYC Construction Trades Electrician (Local 3, IBEW), met THE Donald a number of times on construction sites and was always impressed with how friendly he was and how knowledgeable Trump was about construction issues. He seems to have passed on that natural friendliness to his kids. I recently attended a wedding at a Trump Golf Course and Eric Trump slipped in to wish the bride and groom well. That is why his rallies work.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      December 26, 2018 at 11:31 pm

      They say Charisma is the combination of power, and empathy. The Trumps are very powerful people, and everywhere they go they show empathy to people whether it’s just a pat on the back or a joking comment the President’s probably told 10,000 people. When someone that powerful just takes the second to NOTICE that you’re there, it’s incredibly charismatic, almost irresistible.

      Every single person in the family is charismatic, down to Tiffany! Not sure about Barron yet he’s so private.

      President Trump is so charismatic congressional Democrats refuse to even meet with him anymore. He’s almost irresistible in person, he can schmooze anybody. That’s why you’ve got losers like Trudeau and Macron who snuggle up to him in private, then wait to talk trash about him when he’s left the room. When they’re in his presence they can’t overcome his charisma.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  16. spoogels says:
    December 26, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    in 2 years!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. fleporeblog says:
    December 26, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    These people are doing the Devil’s work!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      December 26, 2018 at 11:59 pm

      Oh I dunno Jen, it might be because you and your ilk are threatening to have them all court marshalled over it. Go get bent.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Rileytrips says:
      December 27, 2018 at 12:07 am

      Email the White House. Tell them about this Jennifer Epstein from Bloomberg News, who accompanied the President on Air Force One – on this trip to Iraq and Germany to visit our troops during Christmas week. Let them know that Miss Epstein posted photos of our soldiers on her social media pages – wearing MAGA hats and holding a Trump flag – so that her raid Trump-hater followers could doxx these soldiers and try to do them harm. Miss Jennifer Epstein needs to be banned from all future trips with the President.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  20. abigailstraight says:
    December 27, 2018 at 12:06 am

    POTUS and First Lady sure know how to turn the lyin media spin, while the Dems stumble all over themselves finding a pathway to adding his autographing ‘red hats’ to their fictitious list of “high crimes and misdemeanors” to be presented to the Congress January 3rd, 2019.
    Give me a Break!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

