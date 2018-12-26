President Donald Trump Surprise Speech To Troops in Iraq (Full Speech Video)…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump deliver remarks to U.S. military during a surprise visit to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq.
During his remarks President Trump outlines his determination to remove U.S. military from Syria and to hold regional allies accountable to retain stability and security.
Additionally President Trump directly addresses the notion that any withdrawal from the region means a reconstituted terror threat that might strike the U.S: “if that was to happen, they would suffer consequences like never before.” “That’s not a threat, that’s going to be a fact.” … “If anything were to happen at all.”
Best POTUS EVER!
#MAGA
#KAG
My SO, a Marine, was stationed at this base, Al Asad, in Iraq during the war. While I appreciate any base the Trumps would visit I can’t help but feel particularly touched by this as I directed prayers there daily for a long, long time.
I’m incredibly thankful Melania went with him. She’s fearless and an incredible support to her husband and our troops. Truly I love them both.
FWIW, on this base is a structure where people were held and tortured and killed. There was still blood stains on the walls and floor when our troops got there in 2003. We can’t ever underestimate the level of violence we are dealing with when we face opposition in the ME.
God bless the Trumps, God bless America & Semper Fi.
But, but, but…..I was told by CNN et al that PDJT was sitting alone in the White House, desperate for company, losing control……
Another ambush where the media get effortlessly kicked to bits. Leftard Hatred leads to slow learning.
I’ve always felt that Melania lends an incredible and genuine love of our nation and its people whenever she is present. And, she does it naturally and gracefully, whether she speaks or not as well. The only way that works is by being real.
I don’t recall another First Lady with such presence, ever.
she is 100% proof of Fake News! 45 loves immigrants! he married one!
It is obvious to anyone with a brain that President Trump is 1000% genuinely supportive of our amazing troops around the globe… He has raised their salary and is bringing them home..
This is support that our troops can actually SEE and FEEL, it is not just words with President Trump like it has been with so many other Presidents.
The crowd was big!
How big?
YUGE! 🙂
May God Bless Donald Trump and May God Bless America 🙏🏻
Odd, before getting supplies for my fix-it project, it seems Newsweek & USA Today claimed Trump was the first president in 15 years not to visit the troops. I’ll bet they’ve taken down those articles.
No, they’re claiming that he went to Iraq because they shamed him into it.
great speech! its about America First! not nation building but Peace!
Magnificent Melania is a real immigrant (not an alien invader), a real American (not an invasive species of leech). More Melanias please. MAGA/KAG !
God bless you, Mr. President and Magnificent First Lady – you two are goodness personified – the real article!
I am so proud.
Our enemies in FakeNews purposely act as though “immigrants” and “illegal aliens” are the same thing and continuously try to confuse the public with such propaganda.
Bravo President Trump!
M A G A
Watching the Five. I don’t want to hear it, so spare me the railing….I like the Five. Besides, can’t have any similar discussions because am surrounded by snowflakes in a corporate culture of extreme PC and must maintain the sterile environment as well as best healing atmosphere. Sad we medical people can no longer share in morose black humor….ahhh, I miss the good-ole-House-of-God days…..WHOA, wait a minute….I got lost there…
I see a Melania Trump who really is coming into her own, and a President who is learning how to savor the REAL benefits that are immediate and current in his term: the admiration and gratitude that are exchanged when the man meets with our Military members and their families! You cannot NOT notice what happens when these two show up and start passing around some love and sincere affection in a very personal way; it is poignant and clearly evident that Trump instinctively feels the weight of the awesome responsibility he carries, as well as deference he owes them.
None of the fake tokenism staged by those who despise everything about the Military except their usefulness at a photo op. Wow, just realized how consistent liberals are amongst they hold in complete contempt that only takes a vaca at the voting booth.
Bonus. A twofer.
I’ve got sand in my eye😉
Whenever I see Melania smiling and practically glowing and everyone loving her when they see her, I try to imagine Michelle in that same situation and can only see her scowling with that face of hers and muttering “All of this over a stupid flag?” God Bless President Trump and First Lady Melania!
