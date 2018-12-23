John Ratcliffe Discusses Border Security Funding and James Comey Interview…

Representative John Ratcliffe discusses ongoing congressional appropriations battle and his interview last week of James Comey.
Mr. Ratcliffe points out that congressional investigators have taken the inquiry into the DOJ and FBI corruption as far as possible; it is now up to the DOJ to hold those corrupt officials accountable for weaponizing their offices.
We can hope that there are a few honest officials in the DOJ but…
Will say that its really gotten crazy out there …The liberals have gotten down right dirty on this issue & do believe that it just might lead to violence prior to the New Year.
Yeap, time for those responsible to resign, sign their million dollar book deals and accept high six figure private sector jobs. Oh the pain and anguish sedition brings!
“it is now up to the DOJ to hold those corrupt officials accountable for weaponizing their offices.”
ROTFL! Yeah, that’ll happen…
Representative Ratcliffe is one who used to believe in justice and is saddened by it’s corruption.
