John Ratcliffe Discusses Border Security Funding and James Comey Interview…

December 23, 2018

Representative John Ratcliffe discusses ongoing congressional appropriations battle and his interview last week of James Comey.

Mr. Ratcliffe points out that congressional investigators have taken the inquiry into the DOJ and FBI corruption as far as possible; it is now up to the DOJ to hold those corrupt officials accountable for weaponizing their offices.

5 Responses to John Ratcliffe Discusses Border Security Funding and James Comey Interview…

  1. anniefannie says:
    December 23, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    We can hope that there are a few honest officials in the DOJ but…

  2. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 23, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    Will say that its really gotten crazy out there …The liberals have gotten down right dirty on this issue & do believe that it just might lead to violence prior to the New Year.

  3. Conundrum says:
    December 23, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    Yeap, time for those responsible to resign, sign their million dollar book deals and accept high six figure private sector jobs. Oh the pain and anguish sedition brings!

  4. Zippy says:
    December 23, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    “it is now up to the DOJ to hold those corrupt officials accountable for weaponizing their offices.”

    ROTFL! Yeah, that’ll happen…

  5. snarkybeach says:
    December 23, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    Representative Ratcliffe is one who used to believe in justice and is saddened by it’s corruption.

