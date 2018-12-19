Poland Signs 20 Year Deal to Purchase U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas….

Economic security is national security… In July 2017 President Trump traveled to Poland to attend the Three Seas Initiative Summit, a gathering of countries bordering the Adriatic, Baltic and Black Sea (Poland, Austria, Croatia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia).

The primary purpose of the visit was to discuss security initiatives including how to diminish Russian influence through a cooperative agreement over energy.  President Trump took the SME’s, and delivered a speech in Warsaw, Poland:

[…] “President Duda and I have just come from an incredibly successful meeting with the leaders participating in the Three Seas Initiative. To the citizens of this great region, America is eager to expand our partnership with you. We welcome stronger ties of trade and commerce as you grow your economies. And we are committed to securing your access to alternate sources of energy, so Poland and its neighbors are never again held hostage to a single supplier of energy.”

Well, today a massive multi-billion energy contract for the United States sale and Poland purchase of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) was announced.  While financial terms were not disclosed, the agreement is for the sale and purchase of approximately 2.7 billion cubic meters per year (after regasification) – enough natural gas to meet about 15 percent of Poland’s daily needs.  The contract is for 20 years of purchases.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Port Arthur LNG, LLC, a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), and the Polish Oil & Gas Company (PGNiG) today announced they have entered into a definitive 20-year sale-and-purchase agreement for liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Port Arthur LNG liquefaction-export facility under development in Jefferson County, Texas.

Today’s announcement is an important milestone as Sempra Energy pursues its long-term goal of exporting 45 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of North American LNG.

“This agreement marks an important step toward Poland’s energy independence and security,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. “As demonstrated with the launch of the Strategic Dialogue on Energy in Poland last month, the Trump Administration remains committed to increasing energy diversity, advancing energy security, strengthening national security, and creating a future of prosperity and opportunity in Poland and throughout the region.”

“This agreement with PGNiG represents an important expansion of our portfolio of contracts for LNG exports and major step forward in the development of our Port Arthur LNG project,” said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra Energy.  “Last month, we began the commissioning phase of our Cameron LNG liquefaction-export facility in Louisiana. This agreement, along with the great progress on Cameron LNG, continue to validate our growth strategy as we advance our vision to become North America’s premier energy infrastructure company.”  (read more)

When I read this announcement, the first picture that came to my mind was a meme CTH shared well over a year ago while watching Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in the audience at Trump’s Warsaw speech:

CTH has now achieved master level meme prediction skillz.

 

 

29 Responses to Poland Signs 20 Year Deal to Purchase U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas….

  1. Donna in Oregon says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    First Syria, now this.

    Russia got left holding the bag…..coal in Putin’s stocking this year.

    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      December 19, 2018 at 6:05 pm

      Snorting laughter though my nose!!!!!!!

      Not just Putin….but Obama, and Nancy, and Crying Chuckie, and all the Glow-Ball-ists…..

      THIS IS HUGE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • JohninMK says:
      December 19, 2018 at 6:09 pm

      “holding the bag”? Not quite, its highly likely that this gas is more expensive than Russia’s so they will be smiling in disbelief at Gazprom and in the Kremlin.

      At 15% of consumption this deal mainly handles Poland’s future growth in gas needs, the base load that it gets from Russia/Norway is unlikely to be seriously affected.

      Whilst it is a really good and much needed contract for the US, this is nothing compared to what is going to flow out of Russia through the new NordStream 2, TurkStream and Chinese pipelines at the start of 2020.

      They also dig a lot of coal in Russia as well, selling a lot of it to Ukraine, but don’t tell anyone as Ukraine tries to ignore the continuing ‘evil Russians’ financial and other help they get.

  2. PoliTech says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    Now there is a need for Fort Trump … to protect US national Interests.

  3. Seneca the Elder says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Not only has Sundance/ Conservative Tree House achieved Maximum Meme Mastery, but the rest of the articles and analysis found on these pages is second to none.

  4. MaineCoon says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    Pulled hte rug out from under Mitch, Paulie, Nancy and Chucky — 2x in one day! Syria, Poland while they try to get a CR passed….shut it all down, PREZ!

    Winning again! Love this President! Just love him!

  5. Landslide says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    ZippadeeDUDA!!!! I hope to visit Poland in the next few years!

    Liked by 2 people

  6. LeslieK says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    Thank you Heavenly Father for giving America, and the world, President Trump!

    Liked by 2 people

  7. Pristach says:
    December 19, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    Our “special” relationship should be extended to Poland, not the UK.

    Liked by 1 person

  8. TwoLaine says:
    December 19, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    NOT tired of WINING yet!!!!

  9. TheHumanCondition says:
    December 19, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    There’s NO WAY Trump can win in 2020, NONE! He’s finished… done I tell ya.

    Oh, and please pass me the Winnamins, I am super tired, not of, but from all this WINNING.

    LMA 😀

    • woohoowee says:
      December 19, 2018 at 6:06 pm

      This is so fun 🙂 Schmuck and Nan are still smarting from the Oval Office blistering, and now this!! LOL!

      • SwampRatTerrier says:
        December 19, 2018 at 6:10 pm

        Schmuck and Chuck….lol…haven’t known for years and years if they were Comey or Going.

        Now they don’t know if they’re Up or Down…….

        Here’s a clue Schmuck and Chuck!

        Heaven is up, and you’re not headed up……….

  10. Robert W says:
    December 19, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    CTH…. I love the Wilbur Ross pic….Lol fantastic

    Liked by 1 person

  11. susandyer1962 says:
    December 19, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    President Trump never ceases to amaze me!

    MAG baby!!🎄🎄💕💕

  12. woohoowee says:
    December 19, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    Nope, still not tired of WINNING 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

  13. gingergal says:
    December 19, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Great news, and Trump looks really handsome in that picture.

    Liked by 1 person

  14. Abster says:
    December 19, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    With every setback, there is a greater winning. President Trump never, ever gives up or in. We should all take a page from his play book. He’s not done! MAGA

  15. Landslide says:
    December 19, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    BTW, If you have not heard that speech in Warsaw, it was FANTASTIC! They adored him!

    Like

