Flashback 2016: Secretary of State John Kerry Admits President Obama Intentionally Armed ISIS in Syria…

CTH has some new readers, so against the backdrop of the UniParty in Washington DC jumping into action to criticize President Trump’s decision to withdraw from Syria; perhaps a little factual historic refresher is in order….
On September 30th 2016 the New York Times quietly released a leaked audio recording of Secretary John Kerry meeting with multiple factions associated within Syria.
The 40-minute discussion took place on the sidelines of a United Nations General Assembly in New York. The meeting took place at the Dutch Mission to the United Nations on Sept. 22nd 2016:
[…] Kerry’s off-record conversation was apparently with two dozen ‘Syrian civilians’, all from US backed opposition-linked NGO’s in education and medical groups supposedly working in ‘rebel-held’ (aka terrorist-held) areas in Syria.
This opposition conclave also included ‘rescue workers’ which can only be ambassadors from the White Helmets, a pseudo NGO which serves as Washington and London’s primary PR front in pursuit of a “No Fly Zone’ in Syria, and it’s being bankrolled by the US, UK, EU and other coalition states to the tune of well over $100 million (so far). (link)
When you listen to the audio recording (embedded below) it becomes immediately obvious what was going on in 2014, 2015 and 2016 as an outcome of policy from the White House. In addition, you discover why this jaw-dropping 2016 leak/story was buried by the U.S. media and how it connects to the prior 4 years of perplexing U.S. mid-east policy.
This evidence within this single story would/should forever remove any credibility toward the U.S. foreign policy under President Obama. It also destroys the credibility of a large number of well known republicans, and explains how the prior action placed President Trump into a precarious position requiring a careful approach.
The key Secretary Kerry moments are at 02:00, and again at approximately 18:30 forward.
The discussion from 18:30 through to 29:00 are exceptionally revealing and should be listened to by anyone who has wondered what was going on in Syria. Kerry even makes mention of the “Responsibility to Protect, or R2P” principle:
@18:30 Secretary John Kerry [transcript]:
[…] “Well, the problem is the Russians do not care about law, and we do. And, we don’t have a basis -our lawyers tell us- unless we have a U.N. Security Council resolution, which the Russians can veto and Chinese, OR unless we are under attack from the folks there, or unless we are invited in. Russia was invited in by the legitimate regime, well, it’s illegitimate in our mind, by the regime. And so, they were invited in and we’re not invited in.”
“We’re flying in airspace there, where they can turn on the air defense and we have a very different scene. The only reason they’re letting us fly is because we’re going after ISIS. If we were going after Assad, those air defenses, we’d have to take out all those air defenses, uh, and we don’t have a legal justification, frankly, for doing that unless we stretch it way beyond the law on a humanitarian basis, which some people argue we should – by the way.”
“Uh, but so far American legal theory has not gone into these so called “right to protect”, uh, and we don’t even have what we had in Kosovo where we had an, you know, an existing resolution and so forth. Uh, even though we went alone.”
“And so it’s complicated, it’s not easy. And we’ve been fighting. How many wars have we been fighting? We’ve been fighting in Afghanistan, we’ve been fighting in Iraq, we’ve fighting -you know- in the region for fourteen years. And a lot of Americans don’t believe that we should be fighting and sending young Americans over to die in another country. That’s the problem.”
“The congress won’t vote to do it. And you can be mad at us, but what we’re trying to do is help Syrians fight for their own country; and we’ve been spending a lot of money, a lot of effort to try and help do this. So, there’s an opposition there; the opposition is doing very well. Russia came in, and that’s a problem I know, because, uh, y’ know, uh, we don’t behave like Russians, it’s just a different standard.”
“So we are trying to see if we can test whether Russia, you see, is serious about a political solution. And if they are not serious, then we will help the opposition more. But I don’t think that’s particularly good for Syrians in the end because it will mean more fighting.”
Secretary Kerry is then questioned by an obvious sympathizer toward the extremist elements (calls pro-assad Sunni faction “Sunni Jews”) about why the U.S. fights the extremist Sunni (ISIS), but not the extremist Shia (Hezbollah). Kerry’s response:
“Well, they’re [Hezbollah] a terrorist organization, we’ve designated them a terrorist organization. The reason for [airstrikes against the Sunni Extremists] is because they have basically declared war on us; and are plotting against us, and Hezbollah is not plotting against us; Hezbollah is exclusively focused on Israel, they’re not attacking now, and on Syria where they are attacking in support of the, uh, in support of Assad.”
“So it a, uh, it’s…”
[Interrupted]
Question: “But how to make the majority of the Syrian people accept this approach, that because Hezbollah or the Iraqi or Iranian groups are not attacking the U.S. now when they are attacking against the terrorism in Syria?”
Kerry: “Well, they, they are targeted by the opposition who we are arming and training.”
What the recording reveals is substantive:
♦ First, only regime change, the removal of Bashir Assad, in Syria was the 2013, 2014, and 2015 goal for President Obama. This is admitted and outlined by Secretary John Kerry.
♦ Secondly, in order to accomplish this primary goal, the White House was willing to watch the rise of ISIS (’13, ’14, ’15) by placing their bet that ISIS’s success would force Syrian President Bashir Assad to acquiesce toward Obama’s terms and step down.
♦ Thirdly, in order to facilitate the objective, Obama and Kerry intentionally gave arms to ISIS and even, arguably, attacked a Syrian government military convoy to stop a strategic attack upon the Islamic extremists killing 80 Syrian soldiers.
Pause for a moment and consider those three points carefully. Because the audio, along with accompanying research now surfacing, not only exposes these three points as truth – but also provides the specific evidence toward them.
The problem in the Obama/Kerry’s secret strategy became clear when ISIS grew in sufficient strength to give the White House optimism for the scheme – however, instead of capitulation Assad then turned to Russia for help.
When Russia came to aid Bashir Assad the Syrian Government began being able to defeat ISIS and the Islamic Extremist elements within Syria. For the hidden plan of Obama/Kerry (and also McCain, Graham, et al), Russia defeating ISIS, al-Qaeda and al-Nusra, upended their objective.
Against the backdrop of this recording we can reconcile so many historic issues. We already know of a Second Presidential Finding Memo authorizing additional CIA covert action in 2012, this time in Syria. However, unlike the 2011 Libyan operation we do not know the operational name of the second action in 2012 Syria.
2012: WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) – President Barack Obama has signed a secret order authorizing U.S. support for rebels seeking to depose Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his government, U.S. sources familiar with the matter said.
Obama’s order, approved earlier this year and known as an intelligence “finding,” broadly permits the CIA and other U.S. agencies to provide support that could help the rebels oust Assad. (link)
Further consider how this Kerry audio tape, and the now transparent Obama policy toward Syria, absolutely confirms our earlier research as contained within the Benghazi Brief surrounding Syria. [Previous post]
President Obama, Secretary Clinton (2011, 2012) and later Secretary Kerry, together with John McCain, and the CIA tentacled team within the Republican party (2013, 2014, 2015) were willing to support extremist (under all factional names) in order to overthrow Bashir Assad…
…THIS WAS THE Obama/Kerry POLICY.
This was their 2016 admitted policy, only because they were caught.
Nothing else mattered.
President Trump took office in January 2017, and began a process to kill and remove, with extreme prejudice, the ISIS forces that President Obama, Secretary Clinton and Secretary Kerry armed. He began with the end in mind, and delivered the following quote:…
That mission has been accomplished.
Why limit yourself to 250. The Swamp is deep, and except for a few Freedom Caucus members, no one else has his back.
The Boss, it always bothered me why they/we were after Assad when his own people continued to elect him. We did know that Obama gave money to others to invade Syria and try to take down Assad and his people. This also explains O sending 150 billion dollars to Iran. The whole plan was to create more chaos in that area, but also to continue taking over our Republic and making it seem evil and the ones causing the conditions there. So, about time the shall we say half decent democrats accept the reality of all of this and with with the few republicans, excluding Lindsay Graham and no more McCain alive, to get together and start working for America and why relationships are formed by a real President, which is Trump. All I can say is that they all should burn in Hell and the sooner the better. Treason to the nth degree deserves no less than being hanged. How horrid and embarrassing for we real Americans and those in both Houses.
McCain really was the anti-Trump…Did America EVER face a worse choice for President than when we were forced to chose between anti-Trump McCain and anti-Christ Obama?.
Even Obama wasn’t as bad a President as McCain would have been as Obama didn’t get us into WWIII and McCain very likely would have. Of course, with a WWIII we wouldn’t need The Wall as no one would want to come here anymore.
SharkDiver, and sad to know that McCain took money from Soros to do the dirty to our Republic and that Soros/globalists/etc. wanted to take over our America. Now can we remove Soros and family? I sure hope so and close down all his phony .orgs spouting against us and our country. With Lindsay Graham, he is one day with Trump and the next day not, and knowing his connections with all of the above means he needs to be removed from Congress asap.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Graham is only with POTUS for this election cycle. Miss Lindsey could not win reelection without POTUS. POTUS numbers are hihg in South Carolina.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was their plan. McCain or Obama was a win win for the uniparty.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fred, did you use to comment on hotair ?
“Idiocy. Plain and simple.
Amnesty will never solve the problem. We have had 7 smaller amnesties since the biggie in 1986, all of which have made the problem WORSE.
The same idiots advocating for amnesty for the NINTH time would be the same idiots who think solving the problem of a sinking ocean liner with a hole below the water line is solved by declaring the incoming seawater to be “cargo”. How about fixing the leak (secure the border and INTERIOR enforcement and visa control), then bail (solid attrition through enforcement to encourage illegals to go home BY THEMSELVES)!
fred5678 on January 14, 2013 at 9:16 PM”
A little side note: Eisenhower also did this country a big favor in the 1950s when he deported a bunch of illegal aliens. Maybe we should find out how he did it and apply his methods now. Of course, that was when there was still some sanity in this country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There was a LOT more sanity in the 1950s. Excluding the communist sympathizing Hollywood crowd along with their buddies in the media who persecuted Senator Joe McCarthy merely because he was dead-on correct about the commies infiltrating American institutions.
We need to be reminded of those evil times to be thankful for what we have now.
Yet one more reason why today is so big. Another aspect of Obama’s “legacy” and goal set is shattered.
Not happening, Barry. Not happening. At least not in the manner which you wanted.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
“libs” or “democrats” are always for wars when they are “democrat” wars… or lately, when they were UniParty wars as well. Hate to say it, but the “dems” caught on much quicker than “conservatives” that the two bush admins were actually regimes of dem ilk.
Proof of this statement is how they love the bush family, worshipped no name mccrapstain, etc… and hate President Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Follow the money. Our erstwhile friends, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Israel, all played a role in trying to destroy Syria.
Did the 150 billion to Iran help the Syrian rebels too?
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obama is a total POS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
And so, to complete the circle, after overthrowing Assad and leaving a Libya style mess, what was the plan for Syria at that point? Wolfowitz Doctrine? Obama then truly was just another pawn of the deep state and US hegemony. Syria has been on the radar since at least the 90’s, most likely decades before. The tentacles of this American led New World Order go far back, and Trump is a threat indeed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
0 the “Chosen One” by A. Codevilla. Very much worth reading.
https://www.claremont.org/crb/article/the-chosen-one/
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wolfowitz_Doctrine
To help understand the last 3 decades and peer behind the curtain. May be old news to some….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dr. Paul Craig Roberts has cited that multiple times over the past decade or so on his website. However, a search using that term earlier this year does not reveal all of the times that I remember reading it. His premise was that originally a series of the leaders in the Middle East were to be overthrown, starting with Saddam Hussein. This was because the strongmen in those countries were preventing the multinational conglomerates from exploiting those nations oil and mineral wealth. Bashar Assad (or his father) is the last name on the list.
That explains BHO/HRC instigating the overthrow and murder of Qaddafi in Libya, etc.
LikeLike
I may look at a Wikipedia article for a date or a brief summary of something. I no longer give it any weight of authority due to their editing policy and they’ve definitely gone further to the dark side with anything related to conservatives. If what you linked to is “truthful” now, it won’t be once they get around to “lefting” it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is it just a coincidence that the wars in Syria and Lybia, and the resulting destabilisation drove 10’s of millions to flee, to Europe, and these were Obama/Hillary wars.
Barack Hussein Obama.
Hillary with Huma Clinton.
Moslem brotherhood, anyone. The nexus between islamists and globalists?
Cheap labor and more bank customers and consumers are an added bonus to a New World Order. Plus, those uppity whites just won’t tow the line anymore.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are no coincidences when it comes to evil… these “people” personify evil.
“Moslem brotherhood, anyone.”
BTW- I am glad to see someone else using the Persian spelling translation, rather than the current “PC” Arabic translation spelling .
Here Is The Unbelievably Dumb Reason Fancypants Leftists Changed ‘Moslems’ To ‘Muslims’
https://dailycaller.com/2018/04/16/why-moslems-changed-to-muslims/
Here’s the State Dept report on Syria before 0 and other warmongers annihilated Syria…
From 2010.
https://www.state.gov/j/drl/rls/irf/2010_5/168276.htm
LikeLiked by 1 person
Repeating theme from O…give guns to bad guys who always turn them onto Americans. See Operation Fast and Furious for a domestic example.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What was the Israeli president’s position during that time period? Im sure they weren’t in the dark like the rest of US?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is alleged that Israel supplied weapons and medical assistance to IS and its various affiliates
Isn’t there a war crimes tribunal? Part of the UN, or some other international organization?
Obama, Kerry, and the rest of the previous administration should be brought before them!
Heck, we know the US DOJ never will.
Maybe the UN can mete out the justice on these pukes that the deep state won’t!
The UN! What you thinking….we are not part of this cabal that punishes war criminals.
Notice that the morons in the Obama Administration seemed surprised that Putin would move to secure his naval base and Air Force Base in Syria when Assad was threatened. They were just as shocked when Putin moved to secure his naval base in the Crimea after the Obama CIA overthrew the Ukraine Government.
At some point, I think very soon, the Swamp is going to test the will, and abilities, of POTUS. They’re going to engineer a massive pushback against his orders. It’s a sure bet that some very powerful people are rather displeased with today’s announcement.
What will happen if the Pentagon simply refuses to comply? What if the Pentagon say’s “Hell no, the troops aren’t coming home”…….there are plenty of high ranking officers willing to do just that.
He’s pushing some very sensitive buttons with this play, war is a major money maker for a lot of people. And those people aren’t going to take it sitting down……at some point, he’ll force them into making a stand.
What then?
Assuming of course, that they don’t just off him, I’m sure there are more than a few plans in place for exactly that.
