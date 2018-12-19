Conspicuous Timing – President Trump Punches Back at Senate Decepticons, Announces Withdrawal From Syria…

The White House says U.S. has started returning troops home from Syria as it transitions to next phase of campaign.  Additionally, all U.S. State Department personnel are being evacuated from Syria within 24 hours (link).

White House – “Five years ago, ISIS was a very powerful and dangerous force in the Middle East, and now the United States has defeated the territorial caliphate. These victories over ISIS in Syria do not signal the end of the Global Coalition or its campaign. We have started returning United States troops home as we transition to the next phase of this campaign. The United States and our allies stand ready to re-engage at all levels to defend American interests whenever necessary, and we will continue to work together to deny radical Islamist terrorists territory, funding, support, and any means of infiltrating our borders.”  (Link)

The UniParty Decepticons will not be pleased…

  1. Piggy says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    Salt and burn Afghanistan opium next and bring our people home.

    No more muslim wars.

    • The Devilbat says:
      December 19, 2018 at 5:18 pm

      I met two different soldiers who were in Afghanistan who both said that they had been ordered NOT to destroy any opium fields. I would love to know who issued those orders.

      • Moultrie Flag says:
        December 19, 2018 at 5:23 pm

        Others report FIGHTING to PROTECT the fields.

        It used to be about eradicating the illicit drug trade.

        American kids are being sacrificed in order to protect the source of Big Pharma.

        Hopefully the gains made in that regard, at home, will take away the purchased purpose of the need for security.

        One can hope

        • VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
          December 19, 2018 at 5:32 pm

          The one thread that binds regular Republicans and Democratics is…

          NO MORE WARS!!!!

          If only we can work together on stopping the corruption in D.C. Its happening all over the World folks, us lay people are starting to realize we’re not the problem, they are!

        • GW says:
          December 19, 2018 at 5:37 pm

          As usual, it’s politics. If you destroy the fields, you lose support of the locals who hate the taliban. The answer being employed (agree with it or not) is to intercept the smugglers and traffickers so as not to hurt the locals.
          Now whether the smuggled products are being intercepted….. Well, we can only hope so.

      • Free Speech says:
        December 19, 2018 at 5:30 pm

        C I A – Bush in the middle of it.

      • Piggy says:
        December 19, 2018 at 6:02 pm

        Take some time and look up when the opium epidemic spiked and when we stopped burning opium during the 0 administration.

      • Jues says:
        December 19, 2018 at 6:17 pm

        If you want to know what the connections are between the military and drug-running I suggest you watch “American Gangster” about the Vietnam War and running drugs from Indochina.

        Running drugs how? In coffins no less.

    • stephenbaze says:
      December 19, 2018 at 5:40 pm

      Better to raise people who do not need to take the drugs as a crutch because they are screwed up mentally and weaklings. Then the problem is actually solved !

      Today Fentanyl is far worse and that comes from our friend China, you know the people Apple are in bed with !

      As long as we we allow young people to be mind effed in the schools and by PRAVDA.MSM we will never solve what we call the drug problem. Now those young people have grown up and 50 years old or more. And the new crop is even worse than the old crop[ The truth is simple, it is NOT a drug problem it is a people problem ! Realize nobody forces these weak minded fools to take drugs, they do it willingly and by their own stupidity. We enable it so of course it never gets solved and only gets worse. All of the rehabs tell them it is NOT their fault and it is a disease. I Know first hand because I sponsored a young woman in one of these insane programs. It is criminal how they have turned it all into a massive business enterprise using your tax dollars ! And many receive SSI for their disease ? So you got screwed twice and now ongoing !

      The wars are also a horrid sham on the people and I know that one first hand as well.

      • spren says:
        December 19, 2018 at 5:57 pm

        Despite the best efforts of their parents, these poor kids are indoctrinated in our taxpayer-funded schools to have no hope for their futures. Climate change is going to kill us, capitalism is the cause, and Republicans are the facilitators. We strip them of optimism, make them fearful about the future, destroy traditional religious and family values, and then wonder why, in their despair, they turn to drugs to medicate against their pain.

        I’m not condoning it by any measure, and it is a personal decision, but I’m just describing reasons it is taking place.

        • Piggy says:
          December 19, 2018 at 6:10 pm

          I would say drug abuse has to do with spiritual decline and nihilism.

          They believe in nothing. No hope. No confidence. Debase themselves. Use addiction to fill voids. Unable to confront life. Fear.

          They don’t need more government. More government is part of the reason they get to abuse. They need people who won’t enable them but actual care and toughen them up.

  2. Hereward the Woke says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    Excellent news! Syria is not worth the bones of one American soldier. Now let’s leave Afghanistan!

    • Caius Lowell says:
      December 19, 2018 at 5:21 pm

      Plus ISIS won’t grow back without McCain, Kerry, and Obama sending it money, weapons, and training…

      • Moultrie Flag says:
        December 19, 2018 at 5:28 pm

        That hasn’t been cut off. Yet.

        Never forget the unreported extent in all regards that American Private Security Contractors play in all this.

        Obama and probably before would do this. Pull out American soldiers, insert private contractors. “We pulled our boys home”

        Meanwhile, 20-30 somethings with no jobs could go do their old soldier jobs in the private sector but make $100K a year instead of $30-40K

        Smoke and mirrors, no one is asking the right questions, right or left

        • stephenbaze says:
          December 19, 2018 at 6:19 pm

          Yep that is the new game. Several years back I mentioned what I called false patriotism based on these phony wars. That was about 2012-13 when Obama was ramping up ISIS/ISIL and just about to make sure they got all of our weapons, gear and ammo in Iraq. Many so-called conservatives called me an America hater because i simply pointed out the simple truth of the matter. The false patriotism was tool used to keep it all going as long as possible. Then returning vets started realizing how badly they had been lied to and deceived and many started committing suicide and still do because they could not handle these realities. Of course our gov simply gave them more psychotropic drugs to help solve the problem and exacerbated the problem bigly.

          In an obtuse twist of fate we RVN vets were treated like garbage but were not subjected to the supposed “help” from our gov ? So in a way we were spared their help and had a chance to actually recover from all of it. But as in all things, some people recover and others as do not. So in this sense we were the lucky ones being spared their help !

          In 1970 I got a phone call from a friend who asked me to come and pick him up at LAX. I was stunned because he was supposed to be in RVN. Being their in 68-69 I knew something was very wrong and he said, I really need your help. So I went and fetched him. He had gotten busted by CID in country for being strung out on heroin and was tossed out on the street within 4 days from RVN. I helped him get back on his feet , he got a job and got off the drugs and went on to become a machinist. He died last year of alcohol and cigarettes. My how things have changed yet only gotten worse when all is said and done. Heroin was not yet a problem when I was there or where I was at. Shortly after it was a serious problem. The larger more secure bases were hit the hardest with drugs supplied by Gen Pao and our own CIA out of Laos via Air America !

          All of it is a massive sham on the people. Same as the Mueller sham today. Nobody is ever held accountable for their crimes and lots of people die and are seriously harmed forever for junk thinking.

  3. DDMeow says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    Seems we spend well over 2 Billion In Syria Per Month… In 2 Months we should have close to the 5 Billion needed for the Wall… Interesting.

    • Inspector 71 says:
      December 19, 2018 at 6:18 pm

      Bing Bing Bing Bing We have a winner!

    • dauntlessguy says:
      December 19, 2018 at 6:31 pm

      In a year that would be close to 25 billion. PDJT keeps tweeting the military is going to build the wall. Sarah Sanders even said that there are other ways to get the funding for the border wall that don’t involve a new congressional appropriation. IS this it?

  4. emeraldcoaster says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    And lost in all of the PC moaning and croaning is the cheering done by the folks in uniform.

  5. DDMeow says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    Math….It’s what’s for Dinner…

  6. Janeka says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    lol.. found the wall money and pulled us out of an O’bambam admin blood letting foreign policy fiasco in one swift kick..

  7. not2worryluv says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Waiting for a thumbs up from Burn Me.

  8. Moultrie Flag says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    As if one cue, on again, off again RINOS like my Senator Graham, cry for the foreign wars

  9. fanbeav says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    @marcorubio
    Follow Follow @marcorubio
    More Marco Rubio Retweeted Russia in USA 🇷🇺
    I found someone who is supportive of the decision to retreat from #SyriaMarco Rubio added,

    Russia in USA 🇷🇺
    Verified account

    @RusEmbUSA
    The #US🇺🇸 decision to pull its troops from #Syria🇸🇾 creates good prospects for a political solution in that Arab country – #Zakharova

    👉http://tass.com/world/1036875
    1:57 PM – 19 Dec 2018

  10. average Joe says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    I have to share a comment that I read in a lefty website.It said” a yellow coward got us into Syria, and a Leader got us out .” Yes I do read the enemy propaganda, just for the comedy.. But it amazes me that they actually printed that comment…

    • Mia C says:
      December 19, 2018 at 6:23 pm

      Wow. I can’t believe it either. The one Lefty site I go to laugh at the SJW’s won’t even let me post anything. So I just spy on their stupidity from afar.

  11. Mark says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    This is an emotional rollercoaster! This is the most wonderful news I have heard in months. After yesterday, when I was looking in the garage for some rope to hang myself over the farm subsidies, wasting money in Mexico, and dropping the wall fight.

    • Rock Knutne says:
      December 19, 2018 at 6:13 pm

      Mark ~

      You actually believed President Trump dropped the wall fight?

      Seriously??

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      December 19, 2018 at 6:22 pm

      “I was looking in the garage for some rope to hang myself”

      Please don’t do that. The Treehouse needs all the supporters it can muster.

      A Scriptural Approach to Experiencing Victory Over Depression
      (FREE ALBUM DOWNLOAD)

      1- The Source and the Solution
      2- Stopping at the Start
      3 – A Neck-up Check-up
      4 – Glad to be M.A.D
      5 – Defeating Depression Daily
      6 – How to Help Others

      http://understandgrace.com/depression-matters/

      Call the office during business hours (Chicago time) , if you want to talk to someone.
      Grace Impact Ministries
      (888) 535-2300

      There will be a live message this evening at 7:30 pm CST
      https://www.shorewoodbiblechurch.org/

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      December 19, 2018 at 6:32 pm

      Yes Mark. I also find that sifting through all the propaganda to get the truth is a lot of work. It’s exhausting sometimes.

      Never, ever give up!

  12. rustybritches says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    NO, Senator, You people made the mistake by not doing more to help the President to get what he needed for the Border wall, He has been hit by all sides the past few months but now he is going to do something that may even make the American people happy and by the way
    Ann Coulter has turned into a hateful person Guess she does not understand why the President does not listen to her about the border wall maybe he should he might learn something that she thinks he does not know.

    Listening to Howie Carr Today and many of the callers are really upset with the Repubs about not building the wall and will not vote for PT because of it.. sad but they have to make that choice
    The dems have won and the Repubs threw the greatest opportunity away hope they all rot because of their bad choices

    • DDMeow says:
      December 19, 2018 at 5:29 pm

      Evil NEVER Wins. Read your Bible.

    • FofBW says:
      December 19, 2018 at 5:36 pm

      What? They actually said they won’t vote for PT because of what Congress did!!??

      Sure those weren’t trolls calling in!

    • spren says:
      December 19, 2018 at 6:03 pm

      I also am listening today to Howie’s show (subbed by Steve Robinson). Ann Coulter has vastly exceeded her shelf life. With “friends” like her, who needs enemies. She has become nothing but a carpie and trashes Trump relentlessly at every turn. Her comments are identical to what you would read from left-wing trolls on Breitbart. I usually hit mute when she comes on, but listened today just to see how unhinged she has become. She is a worthless disgrace and I don’t blame Trump at all for just totally disregarding her inanity.

    • Mia C says:
      December 19, 2018 at 6:27 pm

      What Eeyore posting is this. This is what that one guy was complaining about on the other thread, that people are posting overly dramatic negative nonsense talk. Give Trump a chance. Isn’t ending a forever war in the sandy quagmires something to be thankful for?

  13. InAz says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    I absolutely love President Trump!

  14. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    Let’s see…..our President seems to be taking away the Uni-Party talking points.

    But the children……they are so poor….and they only want to come to America.
    “OK we will give them 10 billion dollars…all from investors and contributors…(It’s in the article) not from Congress.”

    But, Syria….all those Christian people under oppression……..
    “We are getting out….Let the locals handle it.”

    But….but…..but…..

    Next…….

  15. Freedom says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    Those who cry the loudest are most likely the ones who receive something in return (and don’t want to end the gravy train). Just saying.

  16. Tuduri says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    Put a cork in it, Corker. On both ends.

  17. Free Speech says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    The Neocons are about to find out the President has been shining them on as much as they have him.

  18. wyntre says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:31 pm

  19. wyntre says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:33 pm

  20. pnj01 says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    Don’t the RINO elves ever learn? They can conspire with Nancy and Chuck to give Donald his comeuppance FINALLY, but he is still going to end up dumping on them…And he did.

    Runts like Rubio, Graham and Corker will be treated like the lawn gnomes they are.

  21. emeraldcoaster says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    Dollars to donuts, our president will have the troops out of Afghanistan before the 2020 election. Just imagine the UniParty squalling that’ll generate.

  22. cnd90 says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    Woohoooo!!
    Terrible waste or blood and $!
    Slow & steady wearing down of our forces, leaving an exhausted and decimated force. Easy prey for enemies which have built up their military capabilities with laser focus for the many decades we have bled out. Might I add…Using all those military secrets not
    so subtly sold off by the Clintons. Such good people….

  23. The Boss says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    All that’s left is a quick trip to US Naval Academy to pi$$ on McCain’s grave.

  24. Lone Pine says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    False Flag chemical attack with bad acting coming in 3…2…1…

    • PatriotKate says:
      December 19, 2018 at 6:04 pm

      Won’t happen since it was likely the Clowns that did the previous ones trying to start another war. I’ll be interested to hear Putin’s reaction to the news.

  25. TexasDude says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    Get us completely out of Afganistan and Iraq.

    Start removing troops from Europe. Increase funding to Navy and Air Force, both have global reach.

    Start building nuclear/non nuclear ICBMs.

    • benifranlkin says:
      December 19, 2018 at 6:16 pm

      When I see pictures on TV of the magnificent men who have been killed in Afghanistan over the years and the the beautiful families they left behind I can’t turn away and stop thinking about them…no bigger waste in my eyes. They were the best among us.

  26. daizeez says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    POTUS said he would not telegraph his actions. So glad he didn’t….Saying goodbye on our way out.

  27. Blasater says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Deep State will reconstitute ISIS for a heinous attack to blame Trump with.

    • jeans2nd says:
      December 19, 2018 at 6:01 pm

      We wil be right next door in North Africa. Did you not listen to Amb Bolton’s speech last week at Heritage Fdn? ISIS nor anyone else will be reconstituted.
      State Dept is back up and running on all cylinders, as it should, our diplomacy is flourishing.

  28. Keln says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    Just so you guys know, there is a massive wave of troll activity going on at practically every major pro-Trump hangout on the internet today. It is very much astroturfed, likely the usual suspects such as ShareBlue (formerly Correct the Record) and the like.

    This happens off and on, and has since 2016 during the election. You can usually tell it is trolling instead of natural response to some news when there is a buildup before the news, as it has been this time.

    The way it works is, using both paid humans and scripted “bots”, comments, replies, tweets, posts, etc are targeted to give the impression that Trump supporters are upset about this or that thing concerning the President, or one of his policies, or whatever. The point is simply to give the impression of a fracturing of his base, or to setup a “line in the sand” and give the impression that his base should believe that line in the sand exists.

    The hope is that actual Trump supporters read this sort of stuff and are either dejected by it and lose faith in the President, or copy it and go along with it, greatly magnifying the effect.

    The ultimate goal of course is to actually fracture the President’s base. It has never worked, but they continue to try, hoping to find one thing that creates a crack, and then focus on that going forward.

    So, this current “crises” over the Wall funding is no different. ShareBlue and the like got the heads up that this would be another opportunity to crack Trump’s base back before the Midterms with the Omnibus thing.

    I don’t know what will happen. I think the President is quite serious about not signing the CR. And very willing to shutdown the government (he knows that it isn’t big deal anyways except to the political types). I think he is using this withdrawal of troops from Syria as a way of telling Congress that, they can appropriate funds for their lobbyists, but he can find ways to not spend that money.

    In other words, he’s talking to the lobbyists.

    Will it work? Maybe not. Probably not. Will he sign the CR? I’m leaning no, but he might, especially if a veto is likely to be overturned. But if he does sign it, things are going to get interesting. Not because I think he “caved”.

    Interesting because I think it is “on” at that point. Don’t forget how much leverage he has on pretty much everyone in Washington. He’s not used much of it, and has just been accumulating it…

    • FofBW says:
      December 19, 2018 at 5:56 pm

      Thanks Keln.

      Good to see you posting your wisdom here for Les Deplorables.

    • The Boss says:
      December 19, 2018 at 6:01 pm

      Concur with FofBW. Great post Keln. I’ll add that the propaganda organs of the DNC are doing the same thing non-stop. It is obvious their intent is to drive emotional wedges into Trump’s base. Screw them all.

    • Robert Smith says:
      December 19, 2018 at 6:14 pm

      You can not separate me from Trump because if what he has already done and will do for us.

      Anyway, there is nobody else while can do what he does when facing opposition in every direction on all issues. The people support him and that’s what counts for him.

    • littleflower481 says:
      December 19, 2018 at 6:18 pm

      Thanks Keln. I’ve been saying that this site has been infested with trolls because the Dem polls must show that not building the wall is an issue that could break up his base. People need to understand what is going on…just ignore the trolls and if they are very bad report them .

    • Mia C says:
      December 19, 2018 at 6:31 pm

      Well said. Time to call out the trolls. Trump is delivering on as many promises as he can and never fails to surprise and deliver more. I want to give him the benefit of the doubt on saving us from the mass illegal invasion. He can still do it.

  29. fanbeav says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Wonder if this will piss off neocon RINO’s in the senate and they will vote to impeach along with democrats? This is wonderful news, but these corrupt RINO’s don’t take kindly to their trough being drained!

    • benifranlkin says:
      December 19, 2018 at 6:09 pm

      Dunno…but we did add 5 proTrumper Senators from: TN, MO, IN, ND, FL and even McSally from AZ previously voted with Trump 98% of time.

  30. Kelly says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    elite republicans of congress has some true colors oozing out an it’s not red,
    White and blue ! I agree with PDJT
    Bring home our troops! Protect our border!! Cause this congress never do
    Their job for the USA citizens !

  31. 335blues says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    Now if Trump will get us out of the Afganistan shitehole, we’ll be a available to go down and dispose of Maduro.

    • Sentient says:
      December 19, 2018 at 6:16 pm

      F that. Let the people of Venezuela do the disposing and deposing. They’re the ones who voted in Chavez and brought about the mess they’re in. They can storm the palace with clubs once they get tired of eating zoo animals.

    • Reality says:
      December 19, 2018 at 6:22 pm

      You fool.
      That’s exactly the way the US gets into permanent military occupations and two decade wars.

  32. Madmax110 says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    There you go. Tit for tat. No wall no war. Bitching and whining CongressCritters make me happy.

  33. jeans2nd says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    This is not a surprise, this was expected.

    Had anyone listened to Ambassador James Jeffrey, Special Representative for Syria Engagement,at the Atlantic Council on 17 Dec 2018, it would have been obvious this was in the works, and sooner rather than later (told y’all ’bout this yesterday…).

    This was NOT a fly-by-the-seat-of-yer-pants decision, so the Decepticon can ShutUp. This was a well-thought out and well-executed decision. Today was just the best day and time to announce it.

    We’ve two more years to finish the durn wall.
    Please put this in the Another Promise Kept category.
    And chalk up a win for Pres Trump – Amb Jeffrey managed to give the Atlantic Council a good rebuke for their myopic vision.

  34. woohoowee says:
    December 19, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    What a way for PT45 to tell CONgress: America First!

  35. littleflower481 says:
    December 19, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    One of the main reasons I voted for Trump was that, second only to Rand Paul (whom I supported until he dropped out), he had the least interventionist foreign policy. I am so happy over this announcement! Promises kept.

  36. nonniemae says:
    December 19, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    I’m with Trump! Damn the republican uniparty.

  37. rf121 says:
    December 19, 2018 at 6:16 pm

  38. Sentient says:
    December 19, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    I applaud the president’s decision to exit Syria.

  40. visage13 says:
    December 19, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Rubio is all mad and says it is a win for Russia. I pray that we can get a real conservative to run against him next time so I can vote him out. I wish I had the quote but someone on The Last Refuge twitter feed responses said Congress will spend billions to protect other countries but not the USA. That about sums it up for me. You watch, someone will sue and some 9th circuit judge will halt the soldiers from coming home. Just kidding, kinda. Okay, I am going to go watch the splodey heads n the evening news now…

