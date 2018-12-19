Conspicuous Timing – President Trump Punches Back at Senate Decepticons, Announces Withdrawal From Syria…

The White House says U.S. has started returning troops home from Syria as it transitions to next phase of campaign. Additionally, all U.S. State Department personnel are being evacuated from Syria within 24 hours (link).

White House – “Five years ago, ISIS was a very powerful and dangerous force in the Middle East, and now the United States has defeated the territorial caliphate. These victories over ISIS in Syria do not signal the end of the Global Coalition or its campaign. We have started returning United States troops home as we transition to the next phase of this campaign. The United States and our allies stand ready to re-engage at all levels to defend American interests whenever necessary, and we will continue to work together to deny radical Islamist terrorists territory, funding, support, and any means of infiltrating our borders.” (Link)

The UniParty Decepticons will not be pleased…

Advertisements