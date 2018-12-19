Buzzfeed Lawsuit Reveals Steele Dossier Disseminated Via Network of #NeverTrump Affiliates…

From research we know what is known as the “Steele Dossier” was a collaborative effort between Fusion-GPS contract employee Nellie Ohr, and a British intelligence asset named Chris Steele; also hired by Fusion. According to inferred congressional testimony, Nellie Ohr’s co-author, Chris Steele, was also an employee of Russian influence agent Oleg Deripaska.

Within a court filing today (full pdf below) there’s an outline of a network of NeverTrump republican allies who received the dossier directly from Christopher Steele. Including: David Kramer (for John McCain), Representative Adam Kinzinger, Paul Ryan’s chief-of-staff John Burks, and various British and U.S. intelligence officials.

It was David Kramer, on behalf of Senator John McCain, who gave the Dossier to Buzzfeed to publish. The first 10-pages of the filing outline the distribution network.

Considering the relationship between Oleg Deripaska and Christopher Steele, ultimately what the dossier and distribution reflects is a Russian propaganda document created by Fusion-GPS Nellie Ohr (herself an expert on Russia) and Chris Steele – then funneled to the U.S. intelligence apparatus for use against an American presidential candidate.

Rather ironic eh?

This distribution nexus helps to make sense of the NeverTrump motives:

[Above: Senator John McCain in Syria with SETF (Syrian Emergency Task Force) Mouaz Moustafa; and lower: Adam Kinzinger along with Evan McMullin in Turkey. During a trip to Turkey in 2014 to discuss arming Syrian rebel groups, under the auspices of fighting ISIS, Representative Adam Kinzinger appears along with our 2016 anti-Trump candidate Evan McMullin. – Backstory]

Candidate Trump was a threat to the global system that benefits from military conflict. Those special interests pay for Kinzinger and McCain’s advocacy points – more war. To the benefactors behind global conflict, Trump was an existential risk.

Additionally:

The unnamed British official in the BuzzFeed court report.https://t.co/bvIoPabcaQ pic.twitter.com/lkJDzNoI6s — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) December 19, 2018

Alex Younger somehow got his hands on Steele's memos.https://t.co/64prcQsPvG — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) December 19, 2018

Note that Theresa May and Boris Johnson were both briefed on the Steele dossier in December 2016.https://t.co/hdwMEWRfyj — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) December 19, 2018

