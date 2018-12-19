Buzzfeed Lawsuit Reveals Steele Dossier Disseminated Via Network of #NeverTrump Affiliates…

From research we know what is known as the “Steele Dossier” was a collaborative effort between Fusion-GPS contract employee Nellie Ohr, and a British intelligence asset named Chris Steele; also hired by Fusion. According to inferred congressional testimony, Nellie Ohr’s co-author, Chris Steele, was also an employee of Russian influence agent Oleg Deripaska.
Within a court filing today (full pdf below) there’s an outline of a network of NeverTrump republican allies who received the dossier directly from Christopher Steele. Including: David Kramer (for John McCain), Representative Adam Kinzinger, Paul Ryan’s chief-of-staff John Burks, and various British and U.S. intelligence officials.
It was David Kramer, on behalf of Senator John McCain, who gave the Dossier to Buzzfeed to publish. The first 10-pages of the filing outline the distribution network.
Considering the relationship between Oleg Deripaska and Christopher Steele, ultimately what the dossier and distribution reflects is a Russian propaganda document created by Fusion-GPS Nellie Ohr (herself an expert on Russia) and Chris Steele – then funneled to the U.S. intelligence apparatus for use against an American presidential candidate.
Rather ironic eh?
This distribution nexus helps to make sense of the NeverTrump motives:
[Above: Senator John McCain in Syria with SETF (Syrian Emergency Task Force) Mouaz Moustafa; and lower: Adam Kinzinger along with Evan McMullin in Turkey. During a trip to Turkey in 2014 to discuss arming Syrian rebel groups, under the auspices of fighting ISIS, Representative Adam Kinzinger appears along with our 2016 anti-Trump candidate Evan McMullin. – Backstory]
Candidate Trump was a threat to the global system that benefits from military conflict. Those special interests pay for Kinzinger and McCain’s advocacy points – more war. To the benefactors behind global conflict, Trump was an existential risk.
Additionally:
God this make me sick!
Comment deleted by Admin…
You are using a word few in this cabal understand “honorable”.
No surprises here…Ryan can’t get out of town fast enough, and McCain couldn’t die soon enough. It may take some time, but the truth always wins.
Ryan better think twice before he retreats to the swamp to continue his anti-Trump agenda. He won’t like the results, especially if he wants to spend more time with his family (occasional Sunday visits may not be what he meant)!
We know Paul Ryan is leaving but where will his chief-of-staff, John Burks wind up?
Wonder who’s leaking in the White House? According to Politico…
The 38-year-old Burks worked as a policy adviser on budget and appropriations issues to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) before moving to work under Ryan while he was chairman of the House Budget Committee. He helped Ryan pass his first budget years ago, and is currently acting as the top liaison from the speaker’s office to Trump’s transition team as well as national security adviser.
This is how the swamp works!
“We do not discuss intelligence matters”
They use them to reward their political friends and destroy their political enemies.
Why exactly are we covering for the UK again?
And they’re supposed to be our allies… this all needs to be made public MSM be damned!
Exactly. I expect POTUS will do his own doc dump in 2019 when it’s least expected. 5👀beware.
These people make me want to puke.
They are puke worthy, that’s for sure.
And Hillary brought it up in the debates. Didn’t stick very well though. Was supposed to, but didn’t!
Makes sense now why Kinzinger got so loud today about VSGPOTUS pull out of Syria
Dude squealed like a stuck pig
I knew McCain and Kramer were up to their eyeballs in this…..but didn’t know about Kinzinger. What say you Ryan? I hope The President tweets about that and sheds the daylight on Ryan as he crawls out. Oh, and by the way, Mittens…..don’t even think about it.
Swamp pigs don’t get stuck. They just get more pungent.
Looks like Fusion GPS knew exactly who to hire to get this where they wanted it to go.
Fresh evidence with a new name or two… gotta love it.
Burn it all down for the Great Constitutional Reset of that which is not at this time legitimate American “government”.
It’s all been subverted and most of us know it to some extent.
Conspiracy. No theory. They did it all in plain sight!
Either get an AG with a backbone, that will go after an indict those who break the law or at least expose all the illegal spying on Americans for the past 10 years so the truth can be in black and white for all Americans to read.
It is time for the nuclear option IMO!
We need a new special counsel even more now. It’s the only way this will ever be cleaned up.
“Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, one of the first Republicans to call for appointment of a special counsel, called Mueller “a fantastic person.””
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/who-robert-mueller-special-counsel-hailed-both-parties-straight-shooting-n761291
It’s a big club and President Trump ain’t in it.
President Trump started his own Big Club and so far it has at least 63+ million deplorables in it. I’d say that’s a good start…
And most of “us” have a belief in the exercise of the 2nd Amendment.
We all got our own club and they aren’t in it! By invitation, only!
The difference between the current sham and a second special counsel is a real honest second counsel will find crimes that subvert all that America stands for. Just think what’s been done to our President. I really can’t see how anyone that can see could honestly could see it any other way. Media be damned.
Paul Ryan’s chief of staff. Another riddle solved (why he is leaving D.C.) How about Gowdy? Is he tied up in all of this or is he leaving because of crap like this?
IMO McCain’s death was a little too convenient.
“McCain’s death was a little too convenient.”
It does not matter -he is still dead.
Hebrews 9:27 And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:
This is just the tip of the iceberg. If we could only see the backroom maneuvers between earlier occupants of these positions regarding Viet Nam, Iraq (1.0 and 2.0) and maybe even Korea, which has always been good for stirring up rumors of war.
War is Hell. But it is also very profitable if you’re connected right. There were blood merchants in the Middle Ages who funded both sides, IIRC.
Makes me wanna see Comey get what he deserves even more. His recent news conference made me just think he’s despicable… he knew all is this! I don’t remember… Yeah right! You have to wonder how many others that are supposed to be looking out for the USA were also complicit? The evil swamp runs deep it appears.
When testing electrical circuits it is important to have good continuity.
To test this network for good continuity, I plan on pheeing in one end of the network and then checking at the other end of this network to see if Mcstain’s grave site is damp!
Yep, yep, yep.
Yet we will allow Romney & our seeded leftists room to maneuver.
Because? Well because that’s what we always do.
Should give us all pause to realize the enormity of the opposition to Trump and nevertheless he won, and won convincingly. America must defend him through to a second term. The man is a Lion to have overcome all of the back stabbing the Never-Trumpers have engaged in.
Adam Kinzinger was on CNN today pouring gas on POTUS re:Syrian pullout.
He’s a twerp who deserves a flea-flicking.
Back in the day we dished out Purple Nurples. And generously so. That may cross some boundaries in 2018, but back then they were pretty effective.
I bet they were….ouch!
“Rather ironic eh?” What a masterful understatement.
The next question—does anyone know the skeleton in JudgeEmmett’s closet? It would appear that yesterday’s “flip out” at least partially a result of a swamp creature chomping down on a bone and is pretty much a sure thing after the asylum ruling today (it appears he may be in line for a visit to one).
Annie: Sullivan is an experienced swamp judge.
Sorry gang the Alaskan scam by a paid for judge issued the swamps desired decision! Why would anybody consider Sullivan anything other than another arm of the swamp?
Fool me once my fault, fool me twice…..
His ruling today concerning asylum seekers….and then to order the gov’t to undeport some…
Oh my! Do I scratch my head or go all the way and just pull my hair out?
😡😡😡🙍♂️
Wow!
Kinzinger AND Ryan’s COS?
Knew abut He whose name shall not be spoken but those snakes as well????
Nice tweet! Pictures worth a 1000…
Capped off by Trapper.
Icing on the cake, you might say.
I’m not very well voiced, thus the reason I dont comment often. It makes me so very angry at the corruption and total criminal activity our government, the people we’ve elected to represent us…how have we allowed them to continue to lie, deceive, steal, lie, rob us? President Tump has been a beacon to disclose all the disgusting crimes that have been perpetrated against us, but he is just a man. There are no tick tock moments, no Big Uglies, no insurance policies, no aces in the hole, no leverages. There is only US, and only we can decide to make change or we can allow ourselves to continue to be bullied, we can concede to a Socialist government, we can lose our Constitutional rights….OR we can fight back. Complacency has gotten us where we are…when are we going to fight back?
You know what’s striking to me: “Steele gave Report 166 to […]”.
As in: if taken literally, he communicated with these people DIRECTLY. Now, look at who the object of that preposition. John McCain’s guy. Paul Ryan’s guy. Head of this. Head of that.
Mr. Steele sure does have connections, now, doesn’t he. Former MI6, for sure, but some random “British spy” walks into your office with a manila folder and… ? What? Those people must have known beforehand who he was and why he insisted on talking to them.
Steele was always described as One Guy On A Mission, but he couldn’t have possibly made those connection all by himself, even knowing People Who Know People. Who was Steele’s handler that facilitated all of this distribution and debriefing? Who was his matchmaker and his appointments keeper?
Does somebody like Glenn Simpson have that sort of pull? Those extensive connections? Find that hard to believe. FBI/DOJ folks? Doubt it… they couldn’t manage a bake sale. Even if Steele is connected to people who are connected to people… how does Steele PERSONALLY make the rounds to all of these various, disparate parties, passing out copies of his fiction? Those meeting must have been set up by a central, trusted party (*cough* Brennan *cough*). “So-and-so will be at your office on Tuesday with some very interesting information. I’m not sayin’ Donald Trump is dirty… I’m just sayin’.”
Thought Experiment: how did Christopher Steele come to be in DIRECT contact with Paul Ryan’s Chief of Staff?
Maybe there is a simple explanation. Just seems like a lot of unlikely work for a lone, unknown former British spy.
“…unknown former British spy.”
——————————————–
He was NOT unknown to the FBI. He had worked with them before on the FIFA corruption case.
“Steele gave Report 166 To…”
Our small internal co-conspirator group just got a lot bigger.
Excellent timing on posting of this article Sundance on same day POTUS announces withdrawal from Syria! Love pics of those McShame et al warmongering traitors.
The USA shed a lot of it’s young blood pulling Britain’s azz out of near-annihilation twice in the last century. It wasn’t our political leaders back then who shed their blood, it was everyday Americans – you know – like the Deplorables…
It seems to me the arrogant UK Globalists have conveniently forgotten that fact.
To hell with the Brits and Aussies. Perhaps it is time to tell the Americans it was those two who were meddling in our election and not Russia. Unfortunately, we may be beyond the point now where the public will gives a rat’s rectum who it was. The populace in general might be sick and tired of anti-Trump news 24/7/365 and want him gone just to “be done with it.” What a sad day for America. I am learning to hate with a passion all so called Republican Senators. They are lower than whale feces…………and that’s found on the bottom of the ocean. MAGA President Trump as long as you can do it. I am with you until the end of the trail.
These swamp creatures not only need “management”….they need MICRO-MANAGEMENT. Most of these cretins masquerading as either a Senator or House Representative cannot perform the “Job” without these “Staffers” (Staffers who are simply Uniparty-Employees placed by the puppet masters to keep order). The “Staffers” actually make the decisions – They “”Enforce the Rules””
