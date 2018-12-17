BREAKING – Pientka and Strzok Joint FBI Notes Released – Judge Sullivan Orders Mueller Team To File Public Version of Pientka FBI Interview (FD-302)…

This is interesting. On the eve of Michael Flynn’s sentencing hearing tomorrow, judge Emmet Sullivan has ordered Robert Mueller’s office to publicly file a redacted version of the original 302 (interview notes) that FBI Agent Joe Pientka prepared after Flynn’s Jan. 24, 2017 interview (full pdf below).

(Source Link)

The FD-302 that is submitted by the Mueller team in response to the Sullivan order is here. Written by FBI Agents Joe Pientka and Peter Strzok:

[Cloud Link to pdf – SCRIBD link to pdf]

This is breaking information, analysis to follow….

It is highly unlikely any of the recent filings will modify the decision of Judge Sullivan; rather it appears to be an effort on his part to bring as much public disclosure to the forefront as possible prior to his ruling.

I’m still rather curious on whether we will ever find out why Judge Contreras, a friend of FBI agent Peter Strzok, was recused from the case immediately after accepting the plea on November 30th, 2017.

