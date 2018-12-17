BREAKING – Pientka and Strzok Joint FBI Notes Released – Judge Sullivan Orders Mueller Team To File Public Version of Pientka FBI Interview (FD-302)…

This is interesting. On the eve of Michael Flynn’s sentencing hearing tomorrow, judge Emmet Sullivan has ordered Robert Mueller’s office to publicly file a redacted version of the original 302 (interview notes) that FBI Agent Joe Pientka prepared after Flynn’s Jan. 24, 2017 interview (full pdf below).
The FD-302 that is submitted by the Mueller team in response to the Sullivan order is here. Written by FBI Agents Joe Pientka and Peter Strzok:
[Cloud Link to pdf – SCRIBD link to pdf]
This is breaking information, analysis to follow….
It is highly unlikely any of the recent filings will modify the decision of Judge Sullivan; rather it appears to be an effort on his part to bring as much public disclosure to the forefront as possible prior to his ruling.
I’m still rather curious on whether we will ever find out why Judge Contreras, a friend of FBI agent Peter Strzok, was recused from the case immediately after accepting the plea on November 30th, 2017.
I have only quick scanned the document, but there is far too much redaction for my tastes.
But still, you can read that Flynn was quite loquacious in the interview about the Russian guy who the FBI alleges he was lying about never speaking with. I smell a big fat rat.
I also smell a big fat special prosecutor unleashed on those who engineered this pile of crap. This is the smoking gun. I want jail time handed out now. No wonder Comey is panicked.
the case will be DISMISSED with prejudice……Flynn judged to be innocent
RELEVANT CONDENSED TIMELINE:
On the same day (12/29/16) FLYNN SPEAKS WITH KISLIAK
On January 14th, 2017, the content of the communication between Flynn and Kislyak was leaked to the Washington Post by an unknown entity;
Mike Pence being hammered on January 15th, 2017, during a CBS Face the Nation interview about Trump campaign officials in contact with Russians
♦January 23, 2017, the day before the Flynn interview, Lisa Page says: “I can feel my heart beating harder, I’m so stressed about all the ways THIS has the potential to go fully off the rails.”
•Tuesday January 24th – Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn was interviewed at the WH by the FBI.
•Wednesday January 25th – The Department of Justice, National Security Division, (at this timeframe Mary McCord was head of the DOJ-NSD) – received a detailed readout from the FBI agents who had interviewed Flynn. Yates said she felt “it was important to get this information to the White House as quickly as possible.”
•Thursday January 26th – (morning) Yates called McGahn first thing that morning to tell him she had “a very sensitive matter” that had to be discussed face to face. McGahn agreed to meet with Yates later that afternoon.
•Thursday January 26th – (afternoon) Sally Yates traveled to the White House along with a senior member of the DOJ’s National Security Division, “who was
Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is OK with his report: “Also, is Andy good overseeing the matter”. This was Yates’ first meeting with McGahn in his office, which also acts as a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF).
♦February 14th, 2017, text messages – here is a note about the FBI reports filed from the Flynn interview. Peter Strzok asks Lisa Page if FBI with F-302?”
Put Vault 7 in your timeline!!! without exposure, the coup was in place!
That’s only partially good. I’d rather the charges be dismissed for cause, as in investigatory and prosecutorial misconduct. That’s the holy grail here.
Yup, no time was given.
Now, no felony record, is given.
To make Flynn “whole”, legally and financially, Flynn needs Sullivan to say words like “Prosecutorial Misconduct”, “Misprison of Felony”, “Subornation of Perjury”, “Obstruction of Justice”, “Recomendation for Disbarrment”.
So Flynn can make a clear case in Civil suit, against Mueller team.
Prosecutorial misconduct from that judge will have some scathing commentary accompaniment for CNN to go twilight zone on.
So, after thirty years in federal court, let anybody tell me WTF was criminal in anything Gen’l Flynn said? Nothing, nyet, nada, banco.
And, I am thoroughly disgusted with Andrew McCarthy asking me to “face it” that Flynn lied. Sorry, sounds to me like someone is losing their nerve and trying to catch a different wave.
Not me, at all. The notes demonstrate exactly what the Judge Sullivan wanted – desperately in my mind – for all of us to see: Flynn did not “lie”, at most he was inaccurate; at worst, he was being “diplomatic”.
When our government begins sending political appointees to prison, then we’re at that “Reichstag Fire” phase. Period.
I’m tired of it. No use being a lawyer when the law means nothing to those it was meant to protect.
Summarized…..
Oh boy…
If the editing of the 302 draft header was the only minor modification then why didn’t Mueller just say that right up front instead of hiding Pientka and slow-walking the info.
Speaking of slow-walking – why has Mueller repeatedly ask for delays when it comes to the sentencing of General Flynn?
This just reeks of corruption and contempt.
“Pursuant to the Court’s Minute Order dated today, the government hereby files two redacted versions of the FD-302 report summarizing the FBI’s interview of the defendant on January 24, 2017. See Attachment. The content of both versions of the report is identical, except that the first version, which was digitally signed and certified in February 2017, inadvertently contained a header labeled “DRAFT DOCUMENT/DELIBERATIVE MATERIAL.” Once that error was recognized, the header was removed and a corrected version, omitting only the header, was re- signed and re-certified in May 2017.”
What is going on? What are we missing here?
TREASON
We are missing the original recorded notes from the interview, and the first flush analysis of that interview, before the FBI decided to create a crime by altering that original material.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That, too.
Right, because nobody looked at the 302 for 4 months and noticed the header.
Forgot to add /sarc
Jebg made comment below but please note: page 1 says 302, pages 2-10 says 302a. Does this mean pages 2-10 are edited version a?
Six months between versions and the documents are identical?
Not a single word change?
And the original is marked “Draft”? That is not an accident! That document was intentionally circulated for editing purposes
I suggest that IT Forensic experts dissect that alleged digital signature. I would not be surprised that the FBI have hacked the RSA digital code so they can edit and change allegedly digitally signed documents anytime.
Hacked and fudged by the evil FBI and Mueller.
I did notice the first page says 302 but following pages say 302a. Is this an indication that it’s a different version from page 2 – 10? I’m not familiar with how their documents are compiled but I always used the alphabet to indicate ongoing edits
I don’t see this as a good sign. It’s just the feeling I get when watching this all play out: the slow roll and building anticipation, and everything hinging on one man. I believe the judge is putting it “all” out there prior to giving an unfavorable (for Flynn/our side) ruling. Or maybe we’ve just been burned so much that it’s hard to believe justice can prevail.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“I’ll never fall in love again!”
I UNDERSTAND, but I’m an incurable romantic!
Are you mad or hopelessly in love? ‘Tis all the same.
I know how you feel.
Yes, I know what you mean. The stink is coming from the possibilities of the judge trying to take some of the heat off himself by sharing the ‘dodgy load’. Again like you, this is based on a deeply engraved sense of cynicism we have come to expect around any possibility of true justice. We have been here before … and we have been speared before. That rug in the main foyer – that the cleaners keep on sweeping everything under is looking more like a giant mound of elephant in the room
bulwarker, I share your exact same sentiments and frankly am fully prepared to hear that General Flynn has been found guilty.
IF, Now If, he is NOT found guilty then should we take that as a sign that the tide is turning? I guess in less than 24 hours we will know if it is going to be repeat of past 18-24 months history of the dems side skating with all their illegal shenanigans and our guys going to slammer for much lesser or no crime or that there is at least one judge who can see what this is all about and rule accordingly.
Next 24 hours are really interesting to say the least. Either we will see President Trump’s tweet ending with “SAD!” or something with a happy note.
Look like a few gray areas….
Probably they have his cell phone connectivity in DR, and could circle back on this as evidence that he wasn’t truthful. They did have other stuff on him too from the sounds of this. I doubt that the cause gets tossed, but there is reason why Flynn isn’t getting jail time.
Never underestimate the power of the Dark Side of the Force.
Reading that letter left me with the impression that Mueller and his team are the US government. They are behaving like they are more powerful than Trump. If Judge Sullivan does not disapprove of the prosecution of the Flynn case and rebuke any thing beyond a light sentence to which the prosecution already agreed…the result is we no longer have an equal justice system under the law for all. What we have is a system–one in which political enemies of the deep state will continue to be targets having committed no crimes while the Democrats skate and get off Scott free.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As far as Muller is concerned, he is the Fourth Reich.
Could it be a trap for Mueller by Judge Sullivan?
Meaning could Sullivan already has an unredacted copy of the Jan 302 or maybe a redacted copy of the original Jan 302 and he wants to see if the Jan 302 document Mueller files matches exactly his version?
For example assuming Sullivan has a copy of the original Jan document, do both documents start and stop their sentences at the same place?
Like SD mentions, maybe Judge Sullivan knows how and why Contreras was recused.
Maybe he has to let out some bread crumbs…
I think it’s as simple as Strzok was a potential witness and Contreras knew him, so he had to recuse once he found out.
What irks me– I can not see any reason Flynn would be obligated to be truthful with these 2 FBI agents.
The FBI has no business interrogating an appointed National Security official about foreign policy. As far as I am concerned– the FBI has no business questioning official policy decisions being contemplated or made by an incoming administration. If I were Flynn, my sentiment would be that 2 FBI agents don’t have a “need to know” the answers to the questions that they are asking– so I would be obtuse in my answers.
Serious question– Why are the FBI agents even asking these questions? The FBI’s duty is to provide information to policy makers– not browbeat policy makers about potential policy. I am very uncomfortable with the idea that :
1. FBI agents even have transcripts or phone calls of policy makers.
2. The FBI feels entitled to interject itself and question potentially policy decisions
3. Use the force of law as a threat when questioning policy makers.
As far as I am concerned– the conversations between Flynn and Kislyak were setting the groundwork for the incoming administration’s foreign policy; did not concern the FBI in any way, and Flynn had no duty to discuss or even be honest with these 2 agents cause, quite simply, they did not “need to know”.
Seriously– This is truly disgusting. Why are these questions even being asked? Establishing a foreign policy or a relationship with a foreign dignitary is not a crime worthy of investigation.
Great post, HH
I can hear a ‘vacuum cleaner sucking hard, a mop furiously swishing away blood, a toilet and scrubbing brush frantically lathering with bleach’, and a Mueller
