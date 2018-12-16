Sunday Talks: Darryl Issa Discusses Flynn Case, FISA Abuse and Upcoming James Comey Testimony…

Congressman Darryl Issa appears for an interview with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the sketchy Mueller case against Michael Flynn; the likelihood that someone in the administration is going to have to talk to the FISA court about likely DOJ abuse; and the second round of questions for James Comey scheduled for tomorrow.

