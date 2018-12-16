Sunday Talks: Darryl Issa Discusses Flynn Case, FISA Abuse and Upcoming James Comey Testimony…

Posted on December 16, 2018 by

Congressman Darryl Issa appears for an interview with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the sketchy Mueller case against Michael Flynn; the likelihood that someone in the administration is going to have to talk to the FISA court about likely DOJ abuse; and the second round of questions for James Comey scheduled for tomorrow.

12 Responses to Sunday Talks: Darryl Issa Discusses Flynn Case, FISA Abuse and Upcoming James Comey Testimony…

  1. Johnny Bravo says:
    December 16, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    If there are any convictions to come to these low life, duplicitous, toss pots, no one will say; “wow, I never saw that coming, on what grounds?!

  2. Hebo Sabe says:
    December 16, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    They will never put him near a witness stand.

    Agree.

  3. IPack says:
    December 16, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    The DOJ/FBIOffice of Special Counsel are destroying evidence, preventing witnesses from testifying, intimidating whistleblowers… Except for a few drive-by shootings and mysterious “the witness stabbed himself in the back eight times and threw himself of the bridge” incidents, this looks like the entire thing is coming straight out of Gambino crime family’s playbook.

    I don’t know how long the President is actually going to ignore it or can ignore it…

  4. happyinfidel says:
    December 16, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    So this is the high-leverage centre-ring fulcrum now, isn’t it? Could Issa be right? Is there any real chance that Sullivan will expunge this guilty plea and blow this deal out of the water? The actual conviction and joint submission no-punishment punishment are so small now they’re only being played for symbolic value. Sullivan could have groused a bit but still rubber-stamped the sentence and be done with it. Instead, he’s digging in. Executing his own search warrant, so to speak.

    Even then, what he must see is that the DOJ failed to comply and now appear to have destroyed evidence as well. Surely he’s not going to just shrug this off. Some believe he’ll be critical of Mueller but still follow through. I can’t see it. Not if he knows about the scrubbed Strzok and Page phones. Not if he saw Comey gloating about exploiting the (inevitable) disarray of the new incoming admin to sneak the agents in. Total entrapment. No I think Sullivan’s going to go large.

    And if he does, this will be a straight-on black eye to Mueller, Comey, the whole damn lot of them.

    God, fingers crossed!

    • iPack says:
      December 16, 2018 at 3:56 pm

      Probably just pretending to be impartial… Can’t trust trained lawyers.

      • jebg46 says:
        December 16, 2018 at 4:13 pm

        No, Sidney Powell has great confidence in Judge Sullivan. She did a radio interview about it a few days ago. The Judge was involved in Senator Stevens’ case where he was exhonerated. In that process the Judge discovered the loop holes in the process and closed them so there is hope that he can really go after the Mueller misdeeds in Flynn’s case.
        Praying unceasingly that we actually see some justice in this case. Once again my glimmer of hope can’t be suppressed.

    • trialbytruth says:
      December 16, 2018 at 4:12 pm

      Consider this as well, is it possible Sullivan would like a.seat on the supremes? This would be a good audition.

  5. CopperTop says:
    December 16, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    What Issa discusses about going to a Judge about discussing the lies he/she was told. There is a process by which they will call upon Carter Page to make this happen. It will be easier with his help. It’s most likely will involve en banc hearing of the FISC and good lord this has taken forever to bring forward. Carter Page: practitioner of uber patience.

