First Lady Melania Trump Visits U.S. Military and Families…

Earlier today First Lady Melania Trump visited Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Joint Base Langley-Eustis and the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush. Continuing to blaze her own trail, our First Lady actually flew on a v-22 Osprey.
Oh my. That picture of her with her aviators, cap and head gear on makes even me weak. Exquisite. Pure Perfection. 🙂
Every time I watch and listen to Melania, I can’t wipe the smile off my face.
She just lights up the place – wherever she is.
Light. Yes.
Last FLOTUS was half of the darkness of that presidency.
I think God may have said…
Enough of the darkness hanging over America.
Let there be (political and national) light.
Present Flotus is part of that.
Thank you, God, for that!
And I love seeing the smiles on the faces of those she visits. She brings happiness when ever she appears
You said it perfectly! She is a genuine person that truly means every word she says. Kids absolutely adore her and she absolutely adores them. She is becoming so comfortable in her role. She understands the importance of the military families that sacrifice so much as well. We are truly blessed to have her and our President. I don’t ever take it for granted.
Hannity just had an interview with her and will have more tomorrow. Next on show tonight, behind the scene footage with her today.
It’s a crime how the media ignores this woman.
The personnel that control the pop-culture in this country are the perfect construction of WORTHLESS.
The media prefers more of the Sasquatch look in First Ladies.
She absolutely terrifies them. Her magazine covers would fly off the shelves and blow their all important “natives” to smithereens. lol
If she had married Barack Obama instead of Donald Trump, the media would have had her on just about every magazine cover and would be saying she is the Goddess Venus.
“the media ignores this woman”
In a certain way, they do not even deserve her, because the Main Sewer Media is so despicable. She is too good for them.
“The personnel that control the pop-culture in this country”
That would be who God refers to as the “children of disobedience”.
Ephesians 5:5 For this ye know, that no whoremonger, nor unclean person, nor covetous man, who is an idolater, hath any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and of God.
6 Let no man deceive you with vain words: for because of these things cometh the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience.
1John 5:19 And we know that we are of God, and the whole world lieth in wickedness.
Thank You 🙏! Perfectly said.
Who really cares what the media thinks? ‘And He (ELohim) shall sit as a refiner and purifier of silver’…. Malachi 3:3a
In the process for refining silver, the silversmith actually sits with his eyes steadily fixed on the furnace, for if the time necessary for refining is exceeded, in the slightest degree, the silver will be injured. And the silversmith knows the process of purifying is complete when he sees his own image reflected in the silver. Truly amazing isn’t it?
Melania is refined silver………………the fake news media cannot recognize ‘refined silver’.
Honestly, it may be good the media “ignores” her otherwise they would savage her, and that would be a shame. The “ignoring”, is proof positive of what she is accomplishing, and at least they are not 24/7 trying to ruin her like they so POTUS.
” the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush.”
Was it built in a voodoo shipyard ?
Using voodoo economics ?
Very classy lady.
Proud to have her as FLOTUS!
Sundance, you do a good service to include these kinds of videos in your posts.
In the midst of so many serious and complex issues, sometimes we need a little break and some cheer to be able to sit back and relax a few minutes. This video of our FLOTUS has accomplished that mission for us readers today.
Thank you and God speed.
AS
So proud of First Lady Melania!
A very gracious and classy Fist Lady.
might want to check ur spelling there.
The Osprey was a death trap when it first came into service. The fact that she was allowed to fly in one means it is now officially safe to fly. Congrats!
I flew on many, many, helicopters while I was in.
But I never volunteered to fly in them.
Good decision. I flew on a few CH-46’s but was not my first choice of transportation.
Where’s a luxurious Sikorsky S-92 when ‘ya need it, right? 😏
I recall when, at the height of the panic about the early V-22 crashes, the Commandant of the Marine Corps and his wife took a flight in one, to demonstrate their confidence in the aircraft. Such men are few, and they they deserve the strong partnership of such women. P&M Trump are such a couple.
I may be mistaken, but how many First Ladies have ever did this?
I believe she may be the First, First Lady, without the President to actually.
Take a military helicopter to visit Servive people at different bases, and…
To go aboard an aircraft carrier without the President.
Impressive……..to show this kind of support to our military.
I was thinking the same thing. I’m pretty sure no one else comes remotely close to this level of support for our military. Much more powerful, actually, that she did on her own. Major class!
Gunny you must have not heard, Hillary Clinton visited active war zones and was shot at by sniper fire as she ran across the tarmac!
Too bad the sniper missed!
Heartfelt gratitude and Christmas cheer from First Lady Melania, herself 🙂 Smiles everywhere you look 🙂
This is what a true ‘Good Will’ Ambassador looks like. She is a treasure.
We are blessed with our First Couple.
Awesome! God bless our First Lady Melania Trump and President Trump.
webgirlpdx, we won the lottery with Melania. Beauty, class, loves America and Americans, and especially the military and any and all children.
How is it possible for the First Lady to look as radiant as these pictures show in a Pea Coat and Watch Cap??? (ok, so most likely a “designer” P-Coat, but still…) That combination is normally associated with a feeling of “oh Lord, why me??”.
The only plausible explanation I can come up with is that the genuine and heartfelt support and appreciation of our Military folks was able the overcome the historic gloominess the coat and cap have been famous for. (a few topside mid-watches ( think 2AM with a 30mph wind with a no wind chill temp of 25F) in January on the Cooper River will prove my point to those who do not understand my references).
If this does not prove we have genuine Americans in the Whitehouse, nothing will.
Love our military! And am grateful our First family does too!!
PLOT TWIST:
Melania will be the Trump to succeed Trump in 2024.
We can only dream Ron….but she’s not a natural born citizen.
For those who still don’t know where big business stands, today Walmart had a HUGE display promoting the book by the purported female who occupied the whitehouse previously.
Gotta keep them EBT cards comin’ in the door.
By New Year’s day the book will be in the discounts bin, 90% off.😂😂😂
I just love this beautiful, kind First Lady who is just classy and such a loving person. She’s the quintessential first lady, the best ever.
God bless our sweet and gorgeous first lady and our president and watch over them, and thwart all the devil’s plans against them along with the people planning them. In Jesus’ name we pray.
Amen.
I kinda love that our First lady is an immigrant.
And I really respect her poise in getting up and speaking to these HUGE crowds- tough under any circumstances- but extra weird when it’s not your first language.
As someone who got pretty darn fluent in a foreign language, sorry….that would be a bridge too far for me! Waaay too far. It’s just admirable, IMO.
