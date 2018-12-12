First Lady Melania Trump Visits U.S. Military and Families…

Earlier today First Lady Melania Trump visited Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Joint Base Langley-Eustis and the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush. Continuing to blaze her own trail, our First Lady actually flew on a v-22 Osprey.

 

  1. webgirlpdx says:
    December 12, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Oh my. That picture of her with her aviators, cap and head gear on makes even me weak. Exquisite. Pure Perfection. 🙂

  2. Katie says:
    December 12, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Every time I watch and listen to Melania, I can’t wipe the smile off my face.

    She just lights up the place – wherever she is.

    • Angelle Staria says:
      December 12, 2018 at 9:58 pm

      Light. Yes.

      Last FLOTUS was half of the darkness of that presidency.

      I think God may have said…

      Enough of the darkness hanging over America.

      Let there be (political and national) light.

      Present Flotus is part of that.

      Thank you, God, for that!

    • paper doll says:
      December 12, 2018 at 10:12 pm

      And I love seeing the smiles on the faces of those she visits. She brings happiness when ever she appears

    • fleporeblog says:
      December 12, 2018 at 11:09 pm

      You said it perfectly! She is a genuine person that truly means every word she says. Kids absolutely adore her and she absolutely adores them. She is becoming so comfortable in her role. She understands the importance of the military families that sacrifice so much as well. We are truly blessed to have her and our President. I don’t ever take it for granted.

  3. littleflower481 says:
    December 12, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Hannity just had an interview with her and will have more tomorrow. Next on show tonight, behind the scene footage with her today.

  4. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    December 12, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    It’s a crime how the media ignores this woman.

    The personnel that control the pop-culture in this country are the perfect construction of WORTHLESS.

    • Vor Daj says:
      December 12, 2018 at 10:01 pm

      The media prefers more of the Sasquatch look in First Ladies.

    • paper doll says:
      December 12, 2018 at 10:09 pm

      She absolutely terrifies them. Her magazine covers would fly off the shelves and blow their all important “natives” to smithereens. lol

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      December 12, 2018 at 10:24 pm

      “the media ignores this woman”

      In a certain way, they do not even deserve her, because the Main Sewer Media is so despicable. She is too good for them.

      “The personnel that control the pop-culture in this country”

      That would be who God refers to as the “children of disobedience”.

      Ephesians 5:5 For this ye know, that no whoremonger, nor unclean person, nor covetous man, who is an idolater, hath any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and of God.
      6 Let no man deceive you with vain words: for because of these things cometh the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience.

      1John 5:19 And we know that we are of God, and the whole world lieth in wickedness.

      • fleporeblog says:
        December 12, 2018 at 11:11 pm

        Thank You 🙏! Perfectly said.

      • the5thranchhand says:
        December 12, 2018 at 11:11 pm

        Who really cares what the media thinks? ‘And He (ELohim) shall sit as a refiner and purifier of silver’…. Malachi 3:3a
        In the process for refining silver, the silversmith actually sits with his eyes steadily fixed on the furnace, for if the time necessary for refining is exceeded, in the slightest degree, the silver will be injured. And the silversmith knows the process of purifying is complete when he sees his own image reflected in the silver. Truly amazing isn’t it?
        Melania is refined silver………………the fake news media cannot recognize ‘refined silver’.

    • Olga says:
      December 12, 2018 at 11:43 pm

      Honestly, it may be good the media “ignores” her otherwise they would savage her, and that would be a shame. The “ignoring”, is proof positive of what she is accomplishing, and at least they are not 24/7 trying to ruin her like they so POTUS.

  5. Vor Daj says:
    December 12, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    ” the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush.”

    Was it built in a voodoo shipyard ?

  6. Mike says:
    December 12, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Very classy lady.
    Proud to have her as FLOTUS!

  7. Angelle Staria says:
    December 12, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Sundance, you do a good service to include these kinds of videos in your posts.

    In the midst of so many serious and complex issues, sometimes we need a little break and some cheer to be able to sit back and relax a few minutes. This video of our FLOTUS has accomplished that mission for us readers today.

    Thank you and God speed.
    AS

  8. Lion2017 says:
    December 12, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    So proud of First Lady Melania!

  9. Too Real says:
    December 12, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    A very gracious and classy Fist Lady.

  10. rf121 says:
    December 12, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    The Osprey was a death trap when it first came into service. The fact that she was allowed to fly in one means it is now officially safe to fly. Congrats!

  11. rayvandune says:
    December 12, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    I recall when, at the height of the panic about the early V-22 crashes, the Commandant of the Marine Corps and his wife took a flight in one, to demonstrate their confidence in the aircraft. Such men are few, and they they deserve the strong partnership of such women. P&M Trump are such a couple.

  12. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    December 12, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    I may be mistaken, but how many First Ladies have ever did this?

    I believe she may be the First, First Lady, without the President to actually.

    Take a military helicopter to visit Servive people at different bases, and…

    To go aboard an aircraft carrier without the President.

    Impressive……..to show this kind of support to our military.

  13. woohoowee says:
    December 12, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Heartfelt gratitude and Christmas cheer from First Lady Melania, herself 🙂 Smiles everywhere you look 🙂

  14. tigsmom says:
    December 12, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    This is what a true ‘Good Will’ Ambassador looks like. She is a treasure.

  15. Kristin says:
    December 12, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    We are blessed with our First Couple.

  16. motreehouse says:
    December 12, 2018 at 10:45 pm

  17. RJ says:
    December 12, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Awesome! God bless our First Lady Melania Trump and President Trump.

  18. Carrie2 says:
    December 12, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    webgirlpdx, we won the lottery with Melania. Beauty, class, loves America and Americans, and especially the military and any and all children.

  19. nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
    December 12, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    How is it possible for the First Lady to look as radiant as these pictures show in a Pea Coat and Watch Cap??? (ok, so most likely a “designer” P-Coat, but still…) That combination is normally associated with a feeling of “oh Lord, why me??”.

    The only plausible explanation I can come up with is that the genuine and heartfelt support and appreciation of our Military folks was able the overcome the historic gloominess the coat and cap have been famous for. (a few topside mid-watches ( think 2AM with a 30mph wind with a no wind chill temp of 25F) in January on the Cooper River will prove my point to those who do not understand my references).

    If this does not prove we have genuine Americans in the Whitehouse, nothing will.

  20. Justice Warrior says:
    December 12, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    Love our military! And am grateful our First family does too!!

  21. treehouseron says:
    December 12, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    PLOT TWIST:

    Melania will be the Trump to succeed Trump in 2024.

  22. Satchmo says:
    December 12, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    For those who still don’t know where big business stands, today Walmart had a HUGE display promoting the book by the purported female who occupied the whitehouse previously.
    Gotta keep them EBT cards comin’ in the door.

  23. Snow White says:
    December 12, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    I just love this beautiful, kind First Lady who is just classy and such a loving person. She’s the quintessential first lady, the best ever.

    God bless our sweet and gorgeous first lady and our president and watch over them, and thwart all the devil’s plans against them along with the people planning them. In Jesus’ name we pray.

  24. sunnydaze says:
    December 13, 2018 at 12:17 am

    I kinda love that our First lady is an immigrant.

    And I really respect her poise in getting up and speaking to these HUGE crowds- tough under any circumstances- but extra weird when it’s not your first language.

    As someone who got pretty darn fluent in a foreign language, sorry….that would be a bridge too far for me! Waaay too far. It’s just admirable, IMO.

