Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti Ordered to Pay $293,055 to Trump Lawyers…

December 11, 2018

(Link to Court Order)

44 Responses to Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti Ordered to Pay $293,055 to Trump Lawyers…

  1. Sentient says:
    December 11, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    Horseface.

    • lotbusyexec says:
      December 11, 2018 at 5:00 pm

      I truly believe he said “horse face” which sounds like “whores face”. PDJT is very witty, sharp and knows how to make the Dems, Never Trumpers and libs cray-cray.

    • stephenbaze says:
      December 11, 2018 at 5:26 pm

      No doubt Avenatti has a lot of experience in dodging debts, that is how he lives bigly ! I doubt she has any where near that amount of money left. So this debt will likely never be paid in full and end up simply another lien of some sort floating out there in legal lien land.

      How interesting again, if it were you, jail time would be threatened or given, but that will not happen here most likely. Another example of the double standards here in USA today, we shall see how it all plays out. We can hope they will both be thrown under the proverbial legal bus with the rest of us commoners, Hey ?

      This has always been a diversion and nothing more, completely meaningless junk. How many diversions have already been floated ad were sure to be the gotcha moment to the DEM sheep ? Perhaps the latest election related crimes will be the one, or the one after that collapses ? or the one after that .

  2. Ausonius says:
    December 11, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    Proof of the existence of God!! A CALIFORNIA Court ruled in the president’s favor! 🙂

  3. JAS says:
    December 11, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    O Lordy, she’s going to have to wear out that dance pole……

  4. susandyer1962 says:
    December 11, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    Wow someone is going to be doing a lot of dancing!!😂😂

  5. Greg Albright says:
    December 11, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    So when does the court send in the bailiffs to secure all their physical belongings???

  6. WSB says:
    December 11, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    The judge has a bit of unique humor in that there statement!

  7. itsarickthing says:
    December 11, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    “Just don’t pay me in singles” Replied Trump’s lead attorney..

  8. Judith says:
    December 11, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    It just keeps getting better and better. I am not tired of winning, Mr President!

  9. mr.piddles says:
    December 11, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    And then Stormy will find another lawyer so she can sue Avenatti for getting her into this mess. Not to mention spending her GoFundMe proceeds.

    Sue him for $1 million. That’s what I’d do. He won’t pay it, but it’ll keep his s-bag name in the news for a couple more years. Cuz CNN and MSNBC can suck it, that’s why. They deserve all the Avenatti comin’ their way.

  11. patti says:
    December 11, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    POTUS 1

    CPL & HORSEFACE O

    Next.

  12. calbear84 says:
    December 11, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Boo yeah! That’s going to leave a mark. It’s like the old saying…you mess with the bull, you get the HORNS!

  13. Doug says:
    December 11, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Hahahahahahaha

  14. SnapperCheeks says:
    December 11, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Karma…every time! Just waiting on Lady K to visit the rest of the haters…

  15. Big Dan says:
    December 11, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    The judgment is akin to a “life sentence” of lap dances for her in order to pay off the judgment.

  16. woohoowee says:
    December 11, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    WINNING! Lol 🙂

  17. woohoowee says:
    December 11, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    🙂 And it’s only Tuesday! The Dims are in a world of hurt. Lol!

  18. disgustedwithjulison says:
    December 11, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    I am thinking we should show some compassion for the gal and set up a gofundme to pay this off….as you know she was a useful tool for the Democrats and now that she isn’t….no more money from them!

  19. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    December 11, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    “IT IS SO ORDERED”

    I like the all caps declaration at the end.

  20. lawton says:
    December 11, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    It sucks he can’t be forced to pay that himself. He told her to do it I am sure.

  21. MattyIce says:
    December 11, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Do you realize how rare it is to win attorney fees in a court case?!?!?!?!?! This is an instance of the court slapping the shit out of a plaintiff and their attorney!

    • disgustedwithjulison says:
      December 11, 2018 at 6:05 pm

      True….this is also the court saying that everyone that wants to file suit against a sitting President, or politician by that matter, better have a rock solid case. Otherwise the floodgates would open with hundreds of frivolous and expensive extortion suits against politicians. Can’t have that and a strong message must be sent. You want to sue….you better make sure your case is a winner before wasting court and defendent assets. Kind of the English model — which really should be how our model works if it was a just legal system.

  22. OSP says:
    December 11, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    PDJT ordered a prostitute once…she paid

