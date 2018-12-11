Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti Ordered to Pay $293,055 to Trump Lawyers…

Advertisements
-
-
Horseface.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
This one is too pretty, though! IMHO!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Agree, WSB.
LikeLiked by 3 people
GORGEOUS.
I think Mule face would be more like it….although there are cute mules.
Why don’t we just say she’s ugly and a ho…..and call it good 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I resent that.
This horse is a beautiful beast, Stormy ehh not so much.
LikeLiked by 6 people
John, me too. Horses are noble/magnificent creatures, have served in multiple wars and labored in the creation of this nation in its infancy. Using “horseface” is insulting to horses. 🙁
LikeLiked by 1 person
I truly believe he said “horse face” which sounds like “whores face”. PDJT is very witty, sharp and knows how to make the Dems, Never Trumpers and libs cray-cray.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Abso-smocking-lutely! The Troller-In-Chief!
LikeLike
No doubt Avenatti has a lot of experience in dodging debts, that is how he lives bigly ! I doubt she has any where near that amount of money left. So this debt will likely never be paid in full and end up simply another lien of some sort floating out there in legal lien land.
How interesting again, if it were you, jail time would be threatened or given, but that will not happen here most likely. Another example of the double standards here in USA today, we shall see how it all plays out. We can hope they will both be thrown under the proverbial legal bus with the rest of us commoners, Hey ?
This has always been a diversion and nothing more, completely meaningless junk. How many diversions have already been floated ad were sure to be the gotcha moment to the DEM sheep ? Perhaps the latest election related crimes will be the one, or the one after that collapses ? or the one after that .
LikeLike
Oh, she’ll probably start some GoFundMe account, abscond with the money anyway and default on the debt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is no way that libs would donate to a Go Fund Me account to pay for her share of this ruling. They aren’t going to be sending DJT even indirectly.
LikeLike
Proof of the existence of God!! A CALIFORNIA Court ruled in the president’s favor! 🙂
LikeLiked by 11 people
AMEN!
LikeLiked by 2 people
O Lordy, she’s going to have to wear out that dance pole……
LikeLiked by 4 people
Or REALLY train her GoFundMe supporters.
LikeLiked by 4 people
OR the #METOO tribe will come to her aid after her time in the spotlight is over.
LikeLike
Maybe take a second shift at the winery bottling plant, soaking those corks
LikeLike
Or resort to hooking down on street corners.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow someone is going to be doing a lot of dancing!!😂😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
So when does the court send in the bailiffs to secure all their physical belongings???
LikeLiked by 1 person
those are already gone
LikeLike
The judge has a bit of unique humor in that there statement!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Just don’t pay me in singles” Replied Trump’s lead attorney..
LikeLiked by 14 people
It just keeps getting better and better. I am not tired of winning, Mr President!
LikeLiked by 4 people
And then Stormy will find another lawyer so she can sue Avenatti for getting her into this mess. Not to mention spending her GoFundMe proceeds.
Sue him for $1 million. That’s what I’d do. He won’t pay it, but it’ll keep his s-bag name in the news for a couple more years. Cuz CNN and MSNBC can suck it, that’s why. They deserve all the Avenatti comin’ their way.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Trump’s attorney gave her his card. 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
“He broke me”
LikeLiked by 7 people
POTUS 1
CPL & HORSEFACE O
Next.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Boo yeah! That’s going to leave a mark. It’s like the old saying…you mess with the bull, you get the HORNS!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hahahahahahaha
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wheres that bully kid from the Simpsons, pointing his finger and sayin, AHA ?
LikeLike
Karma…every time! Just waiting on Lady K to visit the rest of the haters…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The judgment is akin to a “life sentence” of lap dances for her in order to pay off the judgment.
LikeLike
WINNING! Lol 🙂
LikeLike
🙂 And it’s only Tuesday! The Dims are in a world of hurt. Lol!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am thinking we should show some compassion for the gal and set up a gofundme to pay this off….as you know she was a useful tool for the Democrats and now that she isn’t….no more money from them!
LikeLike
“IT IS SO ORDERED”
I like the all caps declaration at the end.
LikeLike
That is typically how it is styled, or at least that was the generally accepted standard when I worked for CA attorneys in the 70’s and 80’s.
LikeLike
Correct
LikeLike
It sucks he can’t be forced to pay that himself. He told her to do it I am sure.
LikeLike
Do you realize how rare it is to win attorney fees in a court case?!?!?!?!?! This is an instance of the court slapping the shit out of a plaintiff and their attorney!
LikeLiked by 1 person
True….this is also the court saying that everyone that wants to file suit against a sitting President, or politician by that matter, better have a rock solid case. Otherwise the floodgates would open with hundreds of frivolous and expensive extortion suits against politicians. Can’t have that and a strong message must be sent. You want to sue….you better make sure your case is a winner before wasting court and defendent assets. Kind of the English model — which really should be how our model works if it was a just legal system.
LikeLike
PDJT ordered a prostitute once…she paid
LikeLike