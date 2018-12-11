President Trump Signs HR 390 and Delivers Remarks to the Media…

President Trump signs H.R. 390: The “Iraq and Syria Genocide Relief and Accountability Act of 2018,” which authorizes assistance to entities engaged in aiding individuals and communities in Iraq or Syria who are being, or are likely to be, targeted for genocide, crimes against humanity, or war crimes.
After signing the bill [@03:00] President Trump took questions from the media.
Good to have a leader that actually cares about people, rather than constantly blowing smoke about compassion and then walking over the bodies.
Laudable on his, their, part but I can’t help but remember the UN Blue Helmets and Rwanda.
“which authorizes assistance to entities engaged in aiding individuals and communities in Iraq or Syria who are being, or are likely to be, targeted for genocide, crimes against humanity, or war crimes.”
Just a guess but I would think they are one of many agencies that are supposed to be addressing this issue and apparently, haven’t.
Hopefully, this helps because I also remember the all-out assaults on groups marked for extinction; ISIS v Yazidi, etc. We shall see.
Does this mean we’ll help them over there but not bring them over here? If so, I’m all for it. And since this is taxpayer money, we need to keep a close eye on the finances of these “entities.”
Owning the upside. Classic.
“Rather than debating who owns it – I’ll take it” – Extreme Ownership. MAGA leader!
It’s a real blessing to have a President I love and appreciate from deep within.
It is moments like this that reinforces for me that our Father in Heaven bestowed this incredible man on our country. What he is doing and continues to do for people of faith is absolutely breathtaking. Christianity has been under attack for a very longtime and our President is standing up for Christians not only in our country but around the world!
Hope this is not funding the White Helmet propagandists. Can anyone confirm?
PT signed it so it must be terrible.
Guts vs. Cowardice
Patriot vs. Commie
Americans First vs. Americans Last
The president is doing so many good things that never get fully reported on. If it isn’t the left lying about him, its the right covering the lefts lies and trying to pass it off as news. Its become so utterly depressing that I just can’t watch it anymore. If anyone else feels as I do, try OAN. Its quite refreshing to hear news instead of opinion dressed up as fact.
FOX may think they are doing Trump supporters a favor. They are not!
The role Murdoch was assigned with Fox News, is to maintain the illusion of choice.
In the end, all print, broadcast and cable media is globalist control.
Pelosi: I don’t want it…
Schumer: I don’t want it…
Trump: I’ll take it!
Perhaps this could be a first step toward restoring a relationship with Bashar al-Assad, who has protected his diverse ethnic and religious populations from the onslaught of globalists, the Muslim Brotherhood, those seeking a CAliphate, and various rebel groups imported and armed by HRC, Kerry, Obama and members of the UniParty who shall remain nameless.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…hoo boy …that’s a new twist on a butcher if I ever saw one …Assad is a petty dictator, a job he inherited from his father …thousands have died just so he could retain his power
“President Trump signs H.R. 390:”
I see Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) choose to wear a purple tie. Other than one person to our far right wearing a dark striped tie, everyone else chose either shades of red or blue with white shirts and dark suits. Just once I wish someone would show up wearing a white tie over a subdued red shirt and dark blue suit.
Those objecting form your line on the left. Names will be taken! Choices
I bet this is a way to get the leftist trough-feeders to try to get a piece of the govt action, just so they can self-identify. Brilliant Sun Tzu tactic.
But Obama has been funding those guilty of genocide for years. Ask Flynn. And Trump has been protecting them from the legitimate Syrian army for 2 years. Meanwhile the US and UK have been paying the White Helmet to create lies. And when US protected ISIS rebels attacked a Syrian city with Chemical weapons, in November, 4 days ago a US general claimed “Assad did it”.
I know it is an Obama started thing, but why does Trump still go along with it?
Bad Intel???
Remember President Trump is making decision base on Military Intelligence. If that intelligence is false he may not be aware of it….
At this point I would not make any bets on just what nasty tricks the Deep State has pulled.
I should add, IFFF the Deep State NeoCons are feeding President Trump bad intel, the LAST thing they would want is for Putin and Trump to sit down and have a long talk….
Sort of puts an interesting spin on the Khashoggi death and the Ukraine ‘War’ ship fiasco and the other frantic moves to keep the two apart.
Like. Would do it normal but admin banned my other account for no legitimate reason and no warning.
Like.
ugh. The #PressTots are so disrespectful to Syrians and Iraqis who need this help.
First question re. Pelosi, and now it continues with the BS. At least Trump had a good answer for these jerks.
Feel badly for all the people in attendance around Trump tho, that this issue was kicked aside by the Press, in favor of their latest bruhaha.
God put him on earth for this time in history.
