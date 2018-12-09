Chairman Bob Goodlatte Discusses James Comey’s Dindunuffin Testimony….

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte discusses the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey.
Funny, he remembered an awful lot about the discussion he had with VSGPotus re Michael Flynn.
Trump should be able to answer Muller’s questions at the same level of the previous director of the FBI and it should be all good then right?
VSGPotus is being targeted, Comey is being protected. Process crimes are a thing, unless, of course, YOU ARE PART OF THE PROCESS.
Big talk from Trump. When is he going to do anything about it, or was his signal that he’s going to keep misdeeds of others secret in order to use for political advantage a sign to all that he’s not going to do anything to admit he was wrong in the past, especially wrong strategic decisions like he’s done from day one with the Mueller Fraud?
Well, I assume he will do it when there is least damage to his presidency and least damage to the MAGA agenda. If you think that is just politics for his own benefit that can’t be helped.
Again, a whining “tweet” from the President, rather than a direction or Executive Order to the DOJ/FBI to investigate and prosecute Comey for lying to congress, using the same standards used against scooter libby, martha stewart, papadopolous, cohen, hillary,, hillary’s hench-desroyers of subpoenaed evidence, Wolfe, et al, the Awans, etc.
Weird (or wired?) how he whines by tweet, as if he is a dem troll, rather than President.
For a minute there I thought you were a troll…lol
James Comey is lying sack of excrement! I cannot believe the massive corruption he instituted as Director of the FBI. We need to root out all others still in our Justice Dept. and FBI who function like they’re above the law. Disgraceful!
“He who has lost honor can lose nothing more.” ~ Publilius Syrus
Evil and corruption always brings about its own end. Truly evil’s hand is against all…even itself.
When you know people get framed for process crimes, your best answers are: “I don’t know”, “I don’t recall” and “I don’t remember”
Comey, Mueller, and Company have made a mockery of our justice system. They have made honesty, truth-finding, and equal treatment under the law their casualties.
He learned well from the masters of obfuscation and outright lying… #Billary. Disgusting bunch with not a smidgen of honor among any of them #Apoxonalltheirhouses
James Comey’s responses remind me of the vulture from Looney Tunes, uhhh, nope, nope.”
medspec53 you have hit the nail squarely on the head.
Comey just confirmed his firing. The director of the FBI should not be this in the dark about what is going under his watch.
Yep – he’s either the dirtiest or the most incompetent, which is it Jimmy? Either choice mandated your removal.
He is obviously both incompetent and dishonest.
Comey apparently got back to Sally Yates to tell her that records of political spying should be withheld from the incoming PDJT. That should be released. They claim PDJT was not under suspicion at the time, and comey would have had to thoroughly investigat and rely on an “unverifiable” entrapment scheme to issue such an incredible opinion to withhold information from the constitutional head of teh executive part of government in charge of the DOJ/FBI perhaps comey doesn’t remember anything about this opinion?
I’d say he’s pretty cocky and smug.
As Goodlatte pointed out, Comey DID remember enough to write a book on the topic.
I think they should inquire as to whether Comey knew, ahead of the event, that DOJ Director Lynch would be meeting Bill Clinton in person during the tenure of the investigation.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Goodlatte seemed real excited about having another round of wasting time with Comey. Do you think that Comey will answer “yes” or “I don’t recall”?
bert….I hope you will agree with me we would like see -another round- before MILITARY TRIBUNALS !!! I get sick and tired of all of this after 2 yrs….
Loretta Lynch’s FBI detail at the Phoenix tarmac meeting knew that Bill Clinton’s secret service detail was requesting the meeting before it happened. This information is in the OIG 2016 election report.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So if Comey has no prosecutor power, and he took the decision that Clinton would not be prosecuted. His decision cannot stand?
LikeLiked by 3 people
And Lynch said she will accept FBI decision, – what a great scenario they wrote !!!
When questioned about Page/Strock, Comey expressed that he had as much concern for the appearance of bias as the reality, since both destroyed public confidence in government (mustn’t spook the herd you know). Someone should have asked him if each of the following might look like BIAS to any reasonable observer: 1) AG Lynch met secretly with Bill Clinton while his wife was under investigation; 2) Once this was exposed, Lynch publicly announced she would abide by Comey’s recommendation on whether to prosecute, because why? Because she knew had a dire conflict. 3) The law required Lynch to recuse herself and/or devolve the decision to others in the DoJ; to avoid the optics of that, she threw it to Comey illegally. 4) Instead of refusing on the grounds that it was improper, Comey rushed out to comply, and exonerated the obviously guilty Hillary on live TV only five days after the tarmac meeting, 5) GIVING HILLARY CLINTON EVERYTHING BILL ALMOST CERTAINLY ASKED LYNCH FOR. So Lynch telegraphing the desired outcome and having Comey deliver immediately didn’t create the appearance of bias? Puh-lease…
If anyone has a single doubt that Trump was justified in firing Comey, they should ponder the above, and judge Comey by his own standards.
So, the FBI and The Media are now Fake Justice for the Political Left and Constitutional Justice is for the rest of us,,,/s
President Trump should issue an Executive Order that Equl Justice For All” requires the DOJ/FBI to apply the same standards to all US Citizens. Therefor,
1. the DOJ/FBI shall not prosecute any disclosure of secret classified records, even if intentionally directed to an easily-hacked location, if the disclosure was careless.
2. The DOJ/FBI must grant immunity from prosecution to anyone who destroys subpoenaed materials, and then lies, if the DOJ/FBI is seeking information about another person or organization.
3. The DOJ/FBI must grant immunity or not prosecute intentional leaking of classified records such as FISA warrants, if the leaker is asked or directed to do so by any congressperson or higher-level government employee, even if that congressperson or employee did not have authority to release the records.
4. The Inspector General has found bribery and collusion by media of FBI?DOJ personnel to disclose confidential information, which has not been prosecuted at all. Criminality by government employees charged with law enforcement is much more criminal and harmful than the same conduct by non-law-enforcement citizens. Therefor, the standard of punishment for non-law-enforcement citizens shall be substantially less than the punishment sought or applied by the DOJ/FBI to law-enforcement personnel.
If Comey had pulled that stunt in federal court he would have been held in contempt.
LikeLiked by 3 people
236 times Comey dunno.
Efrem Zimbalist he Zimbalisn’t.
and Hoover sucks too..
Hey, the “I don’t remember, can’t recall” schtick worked for Madame Hillary, Comey just going with what works.
As Dennis Prager often says, there’s no price to pay for being on the left. Even when you do bad things, it’s always becasue you meant well.
I could have sworn the media told us Comey was a “prolific note taker”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, that was cover for him to be able to gin up some notes for whatever current lie he was peddling.
Yeah, it’s all those 302-style notes Comey wrote after he met with Trump. Those notes he gave to his very close friend/partner in the coup. The one that also worked for the FBI, Columbia U, and media. Apparently Comey can’t recall anything he didn’t make up.
Just like my Golden… Kabuki Theater indeed.
Gateway Pundit: Deep State Engineered Sessions Recusal
… Comey withheld info from Sessions with that foreknowledge.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/deep-state-engineered-sessions-recusal-comey-withheld-info-from-sessions-because-he-knew-about-his-recusal-beforehand/
AND Comey only told the prez about the salacious aspects of the dossier when given a chance in person to reveal, uhhh errr, what he signed into law…. and knows so little about… this guy should be hung.
I really don’t know where all of this will end, and what the longer term implications will of us as a nation. But having a governing elite who break laws with impunity while the average American loses their liberty, property and even their life for committing but a fraction of the crimes that those approved by Washington commit does not bode well. Of that I am certain.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree. IMO if you look over the pond and observe what is happening in France you get a preview of coming events. Since Americans always do it better our blow up will make the present French events look puny.
Nah, we had no Reign of Terror.
Hey Comey that’s NOT a Testimony that’s called Pleading the 5th !!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Who endowed lawyers with extra-Constitutional attributes?” Very good question.
He just dunno.
Since the FBI includes the word “investigation”, seems he is a dullard and a few fries short of a Happy meal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Feckless pointless Congress.
Aren’t they asking questions they already know the answer to and have corroborated? Bring in the legitimate witnesses to court along with Comey and start the prosecution!
I got sick of the Republicans a few months ago with their obligatory face-time sprints to the Sunday talk shows (political profile-raising) where they’d wring their hands about having done all they ca do, virtue-signal their disgust with the status quo. They really found themselves comfortable and propulsive chairs. Typical politicians.
“Hey mommy I’m trying to come home. But my tricycle’s stuck in the mud. See?”
Now DeSantis is a Guv, Chaffetz is a TV personality, Jordan has been elevated into credible Speaker material. Gowdy and Goodlatte are off to pick up Cof C thank you paychecks somewhere. I’m thrilled for all of them. What did we get? GHWB henchman Bill Barr.
I exempt Nunes.
At least Trump fired him before full senility set in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IF ONLY we had a federal organization that uses forms of torture that don’t endanger the subjects life or leave marks! Oh, wait, we do! Too bad we’d be crossing a line by using it on US citizens because then rather than being used on scumbags like this, it would be used on just US.
Vinny ‘the chin’ Comey
comey lied to congress regarding meeting with obama. comey stated he met with obama only twice, in 2015 and once in 2016 to say goodbye. In fact. a 3rd meeting was held on January 5, 2017 with Rice and several others to discuss russia collusion. Was comey asked about that omitted meeting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that sure was convenient how Rep. Goodlatte was cut off for a commercial break right when he started getting into the justification for a second Special Counsel. Especially considering that he was not invited to stick around for another segment after the commercial break. All that set up and prep work for four minutes to “inform the public” being cut short right when the representative starts getting into the “good stuff”.
He lies to Congress but no worry….mueller is his mentor….
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s gotten away with it. This was a “show hearing” and everything is cool now. Whitaker is Sessions, Jr.
I’m sure none of us thought he would answer questions. Seals it as far as I’m concerned–he’s a crook of the tallest order.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Will anything actually be done about it, or is it enough for Republicans to be “outraged”?
They really can’t do anything as they will be the minority party in a couple of weeks.
Exactly why they waited till now to pretend to grill Comey.
Clowns,clowns,clowns….is there any real fighter among 535 hardly…Mr. President it is time unleash MOAB on all of them..enough of this schiff show…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s all moot now. The House Republicans are lame ducks and the Democrats are poised to kick their Bread, Circuses and Impeachment Show into high gear for the rest of Trump’s first term.
Jeff Sessions is the man who will go down in history for rescuing the Deep State swamp creatures for the brief period that they were in the Republic’s cross hairs. Thus endeth the Trump revolution, R.I.P.
The way I see it, the James Comey testimony was demanded to:
1. Show how much he’s says he “dindunuffin” (incompetence or lying)
2. Show the contrast between Comey/James Baker characterization of Comey firing and Clinton mishandling of classified information.
3. Set up for Rod Rosenstein’s testimony (gotta get his by the end of the month) to see what his relationship with Comey and company was from the time he was nominated for DAG (2/1/2017) through Mueller being appointed.
That’s all the House Republicans have time for.
Background on Point 2: Drawing out Comey’s characterization of Clinton’s handling of classified information by using James Baker’s characterization (“Really Sloppy” (Comey) vs. “Apalling” (Baker)) under Mr. Ratcliffe’s questioning (pg 225 of transcript) after the democrats decided to try to draw out Comey’s characterization of Pres. Trump’s firing of Comey from James Baker’s characterization under Sheila Jackson Lee’s questioning (pg 81 of transcript) (“threat to national security” (Baker)) and trying to make Comey agree much to his embarrassment.
Manafort prosecuted, convicted, being prosecuted further, in pokey. Flynn prosecuted, sentenced. Cohen prosecuted, sentenced. George P. prosecuted, sentenced, sentence already served.
Forget about Comey. Somebody tell me why McCabe, who has been referred by the IG for perjury, is not front and center in the midst of prosecution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ask AAG Whitaker………………if you can find him.
I do not know when Jeff Seeions knows now what he didn’t know then, seriously! But if I were he, Jeff, these corrupt creatures have no idea of the he$$ that is about to be release on the DNC/GOPe! Literally ruined a life time of work, a long built reputation, disgraced his family name, cost he and his family more than money can by! Lawyer up Buttercups, game on.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/deep-state-engineered-sessions-recusal-comey-withheld-info-from-sessions-because-he-knew-about-his-recusal-beforehand/
Comey!???= A radical lefty activist who loves hillary,and obama,and he loves Loretta lynch!no members of comeys ,family are conservative,Comey,loves to showboat!
Just because Sessions was recused does not mean that he has not been a witness to all the shenanigans. Perhaps he should be questioned about what he knows and the decisions he made
