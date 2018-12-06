Senate Confirms CFPB Director Kathy Kraninger…

Posted on December 6, 2018 by

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney has been wearing two hats as both head of the Office of Management and Budgets and head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

Democrats went bananas in 2017 when Mulvaney took over the source of their financial black-mail and fundraising scheme constructed by Elizabeth Warren.

Today the senate voted to confirm Mulvaney’s protege’ Kathy Kraninger to replace him.

Democrats are still going bananas.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate voted 50-49 on Thursday to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the U.S. consumer watchdog despite opposition from Democrats and consumer groups who say she is unqualified.

Kathy Kraninger will serve as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), replacing acting chief Mick Mulvaney, after Trump signs a declaration approving her five-year term.

The banking industry and consumer groups will be watching to see whether Kraninger, who is currently a senior official at the White House budget office, will take on Mulvaney’s mantle and continue to aggressively curtail the CFPB’s enforcement and rule-writing agenda.  (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Economy, Legislation, media bias, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

53 Responses to Senate Confirms CFPB Director Kathy Kraninger…

  1. snarkybeach says:
    December 6, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    I hope she follows Mick’s roadmap to shutting the agency down…

    Liked by 28 people

    Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      December 6, 2018 at 7:24 pm

      I hope she also has his speaking fluidity

      Direct, lucid, to the point, no stammering or hesitation
      His press conference early on was a master performance

      Liked by 25 people

      Reply
      • mopar2016 says:
        December 6, 2018 at 8:31 pm

        Exactly nimrodman! I hope she’s the female version on Mick Mulvaney.
        I like Mick a lot and I believe he’s a patriot.
        Always like reading you, and I miss the comments of Nebraska filly lately too.
        Sundance is still number one. Thank you Sundance, keep telling it like you see it.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • MAJA says:
      December 6, 2018 at 8:48 pm

      I’m in a biz regulated by the cfpb and I do like the education and licensing requirements including criminal and financial background checks for people employed in the field. The consumer disclosure process has good intentions and is needed, but is ponderous in the real world and needs to be fixed.

      The prior director was vicious and it took years for the courts to over rule on a number of their over reaching decisions and fines (businesses are required to report their financials to the cfpb, so they knew/know exactly how much to fine to ding, cripple, or implode a company caught in their crosshairs). Funny how it was set up to be accountable to no one with a virtually unlimited budget through the fed and by fining their victims. Another unelected beaurcracy with utter control over the life blood of an economy…

      The origins of the cfpb is so crooked, it’s laughable. Its parents are pocahantass and the insufferable Barnie Frank and Chris dodd who not only forced Fannie and Freddie to lower lending standards until it spectacularly blew up, but authored the dodd Frank 2010 wall street reform and consumer protection act which birthed the cfpb. The irony and arrogance is disgusting.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  2. grlangworth says:
    December 6, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    That’s why they put her in that job. God for Mitch.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. grlangworth says:
    December 6, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    That is, GOOD for Mitch.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    December 6, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    I would like to see the CFPB eliminated entirely. It is an Unconstitutional fiefdom that can exert power w/o any checks and balances or oversight. When Dems regain control of it they are certain to pick up where Obama left off.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  5. fleporeblog says:
    December 6, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    If she learned from Mick Mulvaney, we have an absolute Winner! The fact every Democrat voted against her is a cherry 🍒 on top of the sundae.

    Pocahontas is having a terrible day! Even her local newspaper threw her in the trash 🗑 today about 2020.

    It couldn’t happen to a better POS!

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  6. MAGAbear says:
    December 6, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    Demonrats are bananas. Glad this pick is making their skin peel (get it, banana…..peel?). 😉

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    December 6, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    If the Dems are still going bananas, she must be exactly the right person for the job LOL.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. Didgusted says:
    December 6, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    Wasn’t it agreed upon this agency should be eliminated? Reducing unnecessary unconstitutianal government agencies will be part of President Trump’s Legacy. Let’s start here!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. Shiggz says:
    December 6, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Damg right wing women are attractive.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    December 6, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    “Democrats are still going bananas.

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate voted 50-49 on Thursday to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the U.S. consumer watchdog despite opposition from Democrats and consumer groups who say she is unqualified.”

    Any day that democrats go “bananas” is a good day, as far as I am concerned. Whenever they scream “unqualified”, it means the person is not corrupt like they are and will not advance the socialist agenda that they ascribe to.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. Sherri Young says:
    December 6, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    She’ll could prove to be a big enough thorn in Maxine Water’s side that the Democrats might decide to eliminate the CFPB. Wouldn’t that be a hoot?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. Sherri Young says:
    December 6, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    She’d, not she’ll.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. chooseamerica says:
    December 6, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Why do we continue to bloat government?

    It seems that anyone accountable to the people would want to get as many of these taxpayer funded agencies off our backs and out of out pocketbooks.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. CornPicker says:
    December 6, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    They only need to curtail ? I expected many corruption charges to fall out of that Warren obama scam a year ago ,but nothing just people going banana s ,

    What a deal set up for hillz, with zero oversight ,organized theft that my grand mother could find ,what’s wrong with this crew ? you mean to tell me the CFPB was legitimate ,nothing to see here , > will she take on Mulvaney’s mantle and continue to aggressively curtail the CFPB’s enforcement and rule-writing agenda ? Wow !! and under obama the CFPB was operating lawfully ? we just got to curtail some ,ok ,sure and thanks for the deep cover ,cover up .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. chooseamerica says:
    December 6, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    Sorry. Out of our pocketbooks.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Drogers says:
    December 6, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Any day Elizabeth Warren is having a bad day inevitably means I’m having a great day.

    I know, childish as hell but I can’t help it.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  17. armie says:
    December 6, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    I’m confused. She says she’s qualified, aren’t we supposed to believe women?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Disgusted says:
    December 6, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Wasn’t it agreed upon this agency should be eliminated? Reducing unnecessary unconstitutianal government agencies will be part of President Trump’s Legacy. Let’s start here!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. Disgusted says:
    December 6, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Wasn’t it agreed upon this agency should be eliminated? Reducing unnecessary unconstitutianal government agencies will be part of President Trump’s Legacy. Let’s start here!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. GB Bari says:
    December 6, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Well, the American Bankers Association likes her, according to their spokesman as quoted in the Reuters article.

    Recall, that the ABA was the primary proponent of the Gramm–Leach–Bliley Act, also known as the Financial Services Modernization Act of 1999. That was the big bill that changed banking in the US by allowing commercial banks to sell securities, insurance, and other investment products to their customers. The consequences of that on U.S. consumers are still being debated.

    We’ll see what happens…..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. covfefe999 says:
    December 6, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    Hey, I think Jeff Flake actually voted Yes for Kraninger. I’m looking for the official votes, I can only find the votes from Nov 29. Inhofe didn’t vote that day.
    https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_lists/roll_call_vote_cfm.cfm?congress=115&session=2&vote=00252 https://www.congress.gov/nomination/115th-congress/2170

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Snow White says:
    December 6, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    Anything that makes the demoncrats go bananas I’m in favor of it. Hopefully they’ll slip on the banana peel and go in circles.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Thomas says:
    December 6, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    5 years? Should only require 5 minutes, a quick conference call to fire everyone and close it down!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Sherri Young says:
      December 6, 2018 at 8:29 pm

      5 years for a forensic audit and 5 minutes to shut it down.

      Isn’t the head of this agency impossible to fire? If so, this should be fun.

      Hey Mrs. Waters, are you good with this? Your constituents can fire you in 2 years from now and this lady will still be around and untouchable for 3 more years. Then again, you might want to write some legislation to eliminate this agency.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  24. fedback says:
    December 6, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Democrats voting against a woman and calling her ‘unqualified’
    Isn’t that sexism
    Sen Gillibrand declared the future to be female, yet she votes aginst her sister

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. Rainy says:
    December 6, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    Why are they even keeping CFPB open?
    I thought it was created without any congressional oversight or future oversight.
    Why not do away with it?

    Like

    Reply
  26. Suite D says:
    December 6, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Short may she reign over an empty building. MAGA!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. ed357 says:
    December 6, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    So Senator Inhofe (r/ok) didn’t vote for cloture on Nov 29….for a 50-49 final tally.

    Did he also not vote today…?

    It’s almost like they try to hide the actual votes.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s