Senate Confirms CFPB Director Kathy Kraninger…

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney has been wearing two hats as both head of the Office of Management and Budgets and head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
Democrats went bananas in 2017 when Mulvaney took over the source of their financial black-mail and fundraising scheme constructed by Elizabeth Warren.
Today the senate voted to confirm Mulvaney’s protege’ Kathy Kraninger to replace him.
Democrats are still going bananas.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate voted 50-49 on Thursday to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the U.S. consumer watchdog despite opposition from Democrats and consumer groups who say she is unqualified.
Kathy Kraninger will serve as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), replacing acting chief Mick Mulvaney, after Trump signs a declaration approving her five-year term.
The banking industry and consumer groups will be watching to see whether Kraninger, who is currently a senior official at the White House budget office, will take on Mulvaney’s mantle and continue to aggressively curtail the CFPB’s enforcement and rule-writing agenda. (read more)
I hope she follows Mick’s roadmap to shutting the agency down…
I hope she also has his speaking fluidity
Direct, lucid, to the point, no stammering or hesitation
His press conference early on was a master performance
Exactly nimrodman! I hope she’s the female version on Mick Mulvaney.
I like Mick a lot and I believe he’s a patriot.
Always like reading you, and I miss the comments of Nebraska filly lately too.
Sundance is still number one. Thank you Sundance, keep telling it like you see it.
I’m in a biz regulated by the cfpb and I do like the education and licensing requirements including criminal and financial background checks for people employed in the field. The consumer disclosure process has good intentions and is needed, but is ponderous in the real world and needs to be fixed.
The prior director was vicious and it took years for the courts to over rule on a number of their over reaching decisions and fines (businesses are required to report their financials to the cfpb, so they knew/know exactly how much to fine to ding, cripple, or implode a company caught in their crosshairs). Funny how it was set up to be accountable to no one with a virtually unlimited budget through the fed and by fining their victims. Another unelected beaurcracy with utter control over the life blood of an economy…
The origins of the cfpb is so crooked, it’s laughable. Its parents are pocahantass and the insufferable Barnie Frank and Chris dodd who not only forced Fannie and Freddie to lower lending standards until it spectacularly blew up, but authored the dodd Frank 2010 wall street reform and consumer protection act which birthed the cfpb. The irony and arrogance is disgusting.
The cfpb was a laundromat. That is all, IMHO.
That’s why they put her in that job. God for Mitch.
That is, GOOD for Mitch.
More God wouldn’t hurt, either.
If only he’d “get religion” and build the wall.
There’s a 25 B bill out there now…
No, no. You mean Mick. Not Mitch.👅
Mick is ok, but the Senate [Mitch] got her approved.
I would like to see the CFPB eliminated entirely. It is an Unconstitutional fiefdom that can exert power w/o any checks and balances or oversight. When Dems regain control of it they are certain to pick up where Obama left off.
It was a scam department set up to begin with. How long does it take to just stop doing something?
For the gubment? After YEARS of studies.
If she learned from Mick Mulvaney, we have an absolute Winner! The fact every Democrat voted against her is a cherry 🍒 on top of the sundae.
Pocahontas is having a terrible day! Even her local newspaper threw her in the trash 🗑 today about 2020.
It couldn’t happen to a better POS!
Believe it or not.
The Boston Globe is actually telling the truth this time.
I agree!
Calling Kathy Kraninger “unqualified”, but Elizabeth Warren was qualified to run CFPB?
I’ve stopped being astonished by the blinding hypocrisy exercised by the Left.
They also called President Trump “unqualified”, so they clearly have zero idea what they’re talking about.
Lie-a-watha is Walking Eagle… a bird too full of $hit to fly.
Walking Dodo.
Let’s not ground our Eagles.
The Boston Globe wanted an Indian and she a’int it.
Demonrats are bananas. Glad this pick is making their skin peel (get it, banana…..peel?). 😉
It’s an apple, MAGAbear
apple apple apple
If the Dems are still going bananas, she must be exactly the right person for the job LOL.
Wasn’t it agreed upon this agency should be eliminated? Reducing unnecessary unconstitutianal government agencies will be part of President Trump’s Legacy. Let’s start here!
Damg right wing women are attractive.
Any day that democrats go “bananas” is a good day, as far as I am concerned. Whenever they scream “unqualified”, it means the person is not corrupt like they are and will not advance the socialist agenda that they ascribe to.
She’ll could prove to be a big enough thorn in Maxine Water’s side that the Democrats might decide to eliminate the CFPB. Wouldn’t that be a hoot?
Sherri… LOL can you imagine ?
Kraninger: Maxine, I appreciate your suggestion but no.
Maxine: ok then IMPEACH fordy fi
Kraninger : No.. just no…..
She’d, not she’ll.
Why do we continue to bloat government?
It seems that anyone accountable to the people would want to get as many of these taxpayer funded agencies off our backs and out of out pocketbooks.
Because every fiefdom is an opportunity for rent seeking.
They only need to curtail ? I expected many corruption charges to fall out of that Warren obama scam a year ago ,but nothing just people going banana s ,
What a deal set up for hillz, with zero oversight ,organized theft that my grand mother could find ,what’s wrong with this crew ? you mean to tell me the CFPB was legitimate ,nothing to see here , > will she take on Mulvaney’s mantle and continue to aggressively curtail the CFPB’s enforcement and rule-writing agenda ? Wow !! and under obama the CFPB was operating lawfully ? we just got to curtail some ,ok ,sure and thanks for the deep cover ,cover up .
Maybe Kraninger was selected to close it down.
Sorry. Out of our pocketbooks.
Any day Elizabeth Warren is having a bad day inevitably means I’m having a great day.
I know, childish as hell but I can’t help it.
We must embrace our victories, even if they are pathetic little victories lol As long as WE are having a GREAT Day ; )
I’m confused. She says she’s qualified, aren’t we supposed to believe women?
Well, the American Bankers Association likes her, according to their spokesman as quoted in the Reuters article.
Recall, that the ABA was the primary proponent of the Gramm–Leach–Bliley Act, also known as the Financial Services Modernization Act of 1999. That was the big bill that changed banking in the US by allowing commercial banks to sell securities, insurance, and other investment products to their customers. The consequences of that on U.S. consumers are still being debated.
We’ll see what happens…..
Hey, I think Jeff Flake actually voted Yes for Kraninger. I’m looking for the official votes, I can only find the votes from Nov 29. Inhofe didn’t vote that day.
https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_lists/roll_call_vote_cfm.cfm?congress=115&session=2&vote=00252 https://www.congress.gov/nomination/115th-congress/2170
Anything that makes the demoncrats go bananas I’m in favor of it. Hopefully they’ll slip on the banana peel and go in circles.
5 years? Should only require 5 minutes, a quick conference call to fire everyone and close it down!
5 years for a forensic audit and 5 minutes to shut it down.
Isn’t the head of this agency impossible to fire? If so, this should be fun.
Hey Mrs. Waters, are you good with this? Your constituents can fire you in 2 years from now and this lady will still be around and untouchable for 3 more years. Then again, you might want to write some legislation to eliminate this agency.
Democrats voting against a woman and calling her ‘unqualified’
Isn’t that sexism
Sen Gillibrand declared the future to be female, yet she votes aginst her sister
The rules changes when it is a Republican. Remember they make up the rules as they go along. Which dim was it that said that? ICRS
Why are they even keeping CFPB open?
I thought it was created without any congressional oversight or future oversight.
Why not do away with it?
Up to Congress. Good luck.
Short may she reign over an empty building. MAGA!!!
Why are we still appointing directors to a CFPB that was ruled unconstitutional in the DC circuit?
https://thehill.com/policy/finance/393510-federal-court-rules-consumer-bureau-structure-unconstitutional
So Senator Inhofe (r/ok) didn’t vote for cloture on Nov 29….for a 50-49 final tally.
Did he also not vote today…?
It’s almost like they try to hide the actual votes.
That is exactly what they do.
