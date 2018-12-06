Court Filing: James Wolfe Sentencing Memo Due Tuesday December 11th, 5:00pm…

The entire MSM apparatus were breathlessly waiting for the Michael Flynn sentencing memo in the hopes they could glean some information as to the nature and substance of the details within Flynn’s engagement with the special counsel. It is unlikely anyone will be awaiting the sentencing memo for former SSCI Director of Security, except us. The DOJ sentencing memo is due Tuesday, December 11th, at 5:00pm.

It will be really interesting to see the details of James Wolfe’s sentencing memo, because some (not us) have speculated Wolfe’s minimal charges were due to cooperation with the DOJ on larger constructs. According to the original indictment, James Wolfe leaked “classified” and “top secret” information from the Senate Intelligence Committee to the media. However, Wolfe was only charged with one count of lying to the FBI.

CTH suspects the reason for the minimal charges, is specifically because the corrupt DOJ (Rosenstein) is providing cover to the corrupt SSCI (Warner/Feinstein/Burr); and Wolfe has not been a cooperating witness – because he was never asked to cooperate in an investigation the DOJ never intended to pursue.

The BACKSTORY – To understand why and how the DOJ appears to be covering-up the most damaging evidence toward the institutions of the Senate (SSCI), the DOJ and the FBI. The discussion must first establish a a key distinction:

What we know of the DOJ and FBI events, is entirely different from what the DOJ and FBI have admitted to.

#1) The DOJ and FBI have never officially said, or made a statement about, the FISA Court having sent a copy of the FISA application against Carter Page to the Senate Intelligence Committee on March 17, 2017. That knowledge has come from our independent research and review of the released parts of the FISA application.

#2) The DOJ and FBI have never said, or made any statement toward, the FISC application being leaked by the Senate Intelligence Committee on March 17, 2017, by SSCI director of security James Wolfe. That knowledge has come from our independent research and review of the: (a) Wolfe indictment; and (b) the released FISA application.

#3) The DOJ never indicted SSCI Security Director James Wolfe with leaking the FISA application. Nor did the FBI or DOJ technically ever state within the indictment that Wolfe received, let alone leaked, the FISA application.

Within the Wolfe Indictment, the FBI did describe with some detail the type of document sent to the SSCI and the date therein (March 17, 2017). It was later, when the FISA application was released (July, 2018), when we could compare the description within the indictment, align dates and pages with the FISA documents, and put those issues together.

The three points above did not come from any admission by the DOJ or FBI, but rather by connecting information that was produced in individual and unrelated releases.

How we gained knowledge is very important and being overlooked/conflated in discussion.

As a consequence of what was never officially released, the DOJ is not “technically” covering-up these issues within the James Wolfe pleading; rather, the DOJ is simply continuing a process of not revealing information that would be highly damaging to the Senate Intelligence Committee and the FBI/DOJ.

However, accepting the DOJ and FBI have never officially gone on record is also the baseline to understand that James Wolfe cannot be striking a plea deal, accepting a lesser charge, to avoid being charged with a crime he was never indicted for; and the DOJ/FBI have never said existed.

Wolfe was charged with three counts of lying to the FBI. In his agreement Wolfe has plead guilty to one count lying to the FBI. James Wolfe cannot be striking a plea deal, accepting a lesser charge, to avoid being charged with a crime he was never charged with; and, *more importantly* the DOJ/FBI have never said existed.

If there was a plea in return for cooperation on other indicted persons, James Wolfe would not be sentenced until AFTER all assistance had been given in those other cases, so that if he backed out, the heavier charges could be brought. Additionally, any plea that requires cooperation is spelled out within the plea document that’s filed with the Court. If there’s cooperation the court must be informed so the court can take that into account for sentencing. None of that is present in THIS PLEA agreement.

The fact the DOJ never charged Wolfe with leaking the FISA application; and the fact the DOJ never even admitted to giving the FISA application to the SSCI; is the baseline for the DOJ and FBI to be covering-up the bigger untold story.

Remember, if it were not for our (and others) independent research we would never know the FISA application was given to the Senate, let alone leaked from within it. If we were to go by what has officially been stated by the FBI/DOJ, none of this information exists.

Start with point #1 – the DOJ has never admitted to giving the SSCI the FISA application; neither has the Senate ever admitted to receiving the Carter Page FISA application in March 2017; exactly the opposite is true.

When you consider all of the statements from Richard Burr, Mark Warner and the Senate Intelligence Committee members, going back to March/April 2017, the fact the Senate had the application is a massive story unto itself.

Several SSCI senators including Kamala Harris, Dianne Feinstein, Ron Wyden, and especially Mark Warner, made outlandishly false statements about the DOJ and FBI activity surrounding the Russia investigation during the time-frame when no-one even knew the SSCI had custody of -and reviewed- the application. It is demonstrably true those committee senators were making false statements throughout 2017, and well into 2018; and no-one knew how purposefully false they were because no-one knew they had the FISA documents. It was a secret kept easily hidden by the nature of the classification.

Even through today, there’s never been a single MSM article written about the Senate having the Carter Page FISA application in 2017; and/or not a single confrontational question to any of the committee members about their statements. So, there’s a typically swampian political motive for the DOJ/FBI to not expose those lying senators.

Secondly – The DOJ has never admitted, or outlined, the SSCI leaked the FISA application to the media. Nor have any of the recipients (Buzzfeed, Washington Post or New York Times) ever admitted to the possession therein. Again, that’s a massive story unto itself.

So when I outline how four issues are being intentionally buried by the DOJ and FBI:

(1) the FISC sending the FISA to the SSCI;

(2) the SSCI leaking the FISA;

(3) the media receiving a copy of the FISA; and

(4) Wolfe never being charged with the FISA leak…

…all of that is based on research and dot-connections that are not in open evidence as admissions by the DOJ and FBI. It would also be intellectually dishonest not to accept that all of that activity took place during the current administration.

The DOJ and FBI have never officially outlined any of the above; and the DOJ/FBI have never been questioned on record to get an admission for any of the above.

The decision to protect the Senate and the institutions of the DOJ and FBI was made long before James Wolfe was indicted in June 2018. It was likely an outcome of those earlier decisions -to keep this damaging FISA information hidden- that led to James Wolfe never being charged with leaks of classified information.

The “cover-up” per se’, is in the fact(s) the DOJ and FBI have never outlined to the American public that James Wolfe received and leaked the classified FISA application.

The decision not to inform the public, or to outline the truth behind the events, is factual.

That decision is a fact because officials have never made statements outlining what is known by those of us who have done the legwork. That decision is also hidden by a complicit main-stream media.

The motive behind that decision is open to interpretation; however, the most likely motive for the DOJ and FBI to hide all of this is nothing more than a typically swampy decision to protect the institution of the Senate (SSCI); -and- to protect the integrity of the FISA court; -and- to protect the DOJ and FBI as agencies within the apparatus.

James Wolfe is nothing more than a benefactor of that intent.

