John Solomon Discusses Latest Spygate Developments With Sean Hannity…

John Solomon appears on Fox News Tick-Tock to discuss the latest breaking tick-tock developments deep inside the spygate story.   The bombshell discovery lies within a chain of emails, prior to the FISA application against Carter Page, that includes DOJ and FBI officials discussing the lack of substantiation for the warrant request. [Story Here]

Additionally, Solomon outlines his sources telling him the reasons for President Trump to delay any involvement within the declassification process.  Meaning the sources for Solomon are the same voices advising the President. [Key pointWatch:

Wait.. A.. Minute.. James Comey is scheduled to appear on Friday right?  Now ask yourself: why would the people feeding information to Solomon want him to push this story into the media bloodstream ahead of that testimony?  Wouldn’t earnest investigators prefer to question Comey about these emails without him having time to prepare?….

Think about it.

Perhaps HERE’S The Reason

79 Responses to John Solomon Discusses Latest Spygate Developments With Sean Hannity…

  1. GumboPot says:
    December 5, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    I’ve lost faith in our institutions.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    December 5, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    Hannity is fake news who happens to like the president. Different slant same damage.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • SE says:
      December 5, 2018 at 11:33 pm

      This. Almost all of Fox News is as garbage as CNN. I just tried watching Ingram, and it was the dumbest 5 minutes of partisans ranting over each other, including Ingram. The rest was all the same 3 scare stories they always blast out to terrify Republicans. No wonder the audience is in their 70s.

      Thank god for the actual news discussion coming from Shapiro, Bongino, here and lots of independent YouTube channels.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  3. TNGAL says:
    December 5, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    Sean Hannity thinks that he is helping Trump. How can Hannity be contacted to let him know that he and Solomon are being used to help Comey and the others?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      December 5, 2018 at 11:40 pm

      “How can Hannity be contacted”

      hannity@foxnews.com

      I would try his radio show as well, but I do not have an email for that one.

      Like

      Reply
    • Good Job! says:
      December 5, 2018 at 11:42 pm

      More likely Comey was “out of the loop” and will be embarrassed by his claims of control and good management versus the reality his underlings were using obviously fake evidence and working with Brennan at CIA–little known to Comey.

      Comey showed his cards when he testified early he thought the the “dossier’ was essentially garbage. Before the time of Buzzfeed’s release of the dossier he may have only been closely aware of the first “pee” memo from Steele–it was the only document he handed to Trump for example.

      If Comey was in on dossier he would not have testified as he did. HOWEVER, that doesn’t mean he was not covering for CrowdStrike and the private intel industry racket–remember at the time the veracity of the CrowdStrike memo (with cartoons!) was more at issue and the media–except CNN– ignored the “dossier.” Comey did NOT “pooh-pooh” concerns about the dossier–he did that for the CrowdStrike hack report. Plus Comey was too busy making up laws and facts that Hillary did not intend to “break the law,” rather than if she “intended” the acts that broke the law.

      Like

      Reply
    • sDee says:
      December 6, 2018 at 12:53 am

      Unless he does not have access to a web browser, Hannity already knows.

      He works for the House of Murdoch.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      December 6, 2018 at 12:54 am

      SD may be suggesting that Carter, Solomon and Hannity are part of the gatekeepers.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. RedBallExpress says:
    December 5, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    All I know is they keep me in the dark and feed me lots of guano.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. SE says:
    December 5, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    I see you’re point, but is via leaks to the media really the best way to inform Comey?

    Are you suggesting this is from some low level, unconnected, nobody resister? Otherwise surely they could arrange for someone to just happen to bump into him at brunch so as not to put out damaging material unnecessarily.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. All Too Much says:
    December 5, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    Comey might no-show on Friday.
    Solomom’s story will be the cause.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Tiffthis says:
    December 5, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    I have always been sceptic of Sarah Carter and Solomon. They act like they know so much all the time….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. daizeez says:
    December 5, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    Perhaps it’s to ensure congressmen actually do ask those questions. This is the House committee’s last shot at it and it seems they sure waited until last minute. I don’t see how it matters since Comey and his attorneys have to be aware what questions may be asked and Comey has probably been well rehearsed.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Newton Love says:
    December 5, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    The DoJ & FBI, and the 17 ICs (except NSA Director Admiral Rogers) all conspired to remove POTUS 45 from office…

    So what else is new?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. BlackKnightRides says:
    December 5, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    Isn’t it GREAT that Hannity is now UNMASKING the EVIDENCE that Deep Staters will need to prepare for in their testimony? /s

    Isn’t it GREAT that Hannity DIDN’T WITHHOLD it until after those Deep Staters have LIED about it?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    December 5, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    “Perhaps HERE’S The Reason”

    Perhaps it is time to pay attention to what comes out on FBN, rather than FNC -if the deep state is using FNC for their selective “leaking” to tip off their comrades.

    I signed up for updates from Rep. Gohmert’s website, even though I do not live in his district:

    Upcoming Media Appearances

    Congressman Louie Gohmert (TX-01) will talk to Stuart Varney on his Fox Business show, “Varney & Co” Thursday (12/6) morning at 9:15AM CT. They will discuss the breaking news this week and what’s in store for Congress in the weeks ahead.

    Tune in to Fox Business TOMORROW at 9:15AM CENTRAL.
    Thursday | December 6, 2018

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Seneca the Elder says:
    December 5, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    Oh no! Is this it?
    Based on Sundance’s previous essay that he cited, it appears that whoever gave Solomon this very damaging information did so to protect scumbag COMEY and help him prepare his defense when he testifies.

    So when and if we find out who the source is, we will know the identity of a really bad hombre.

    At least that’s what I think SD is implying. Can’t wait to hear what everyone else says.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Sunshine says:
    December 5, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    Yep.
    This Solomon guy showed up only recently.
    Nothing happens by coincidence in the political world.

    Like

    Reply
  14. TPW says:
    December 5, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    why can’t this person just inform Comey himself……why go all the drama?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      December 5, 2018 at 11:58 pm

      Might be a combination of informing Comey and inoculating the public against any revelations. It gives the MSM spinners and opinion spewers a couple of days to formulate their spin.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      December 6, 2018 at 12:30 am

      99.9% of leaks are intended to frame a narrative. 0.075% might be because somebody made a boo-boo. 0.025% are probably because somebody thinks it’s good information for the public to know. Snowden et al not withstanding. I’m talking the “everyday” flavor of leaks.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. Patriot1783 says:
    December 5, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    What happened to Hannity…in the Christmas Spirit?
    He actually allowed someone else to speak on his show!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. andy says:
    December 5, 2018 at 11:44 pm

    We just need Comey to plead the fifth on one question.
    Aside of that… im not too sure advanced warning really matters. he has backed himself into a corner with all previous statements.
    He already told Trump it was salacious and unvetted.
    So what if its captured in email chains. The democrats dont care. And they wont care again.
    The FISA warrant is demonstrably a fraud full of doubt, and nobody but us even give a s**t.
    So what difference does it make if they grill him yet again on how unverified and sketchy it was.
    We get added details that they communicated Steele had contacted the press, but that is still details behind old news of already digested cud.

    Pleads the Fifth or he is lauded as a hero by the left.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Max Tadpol says:
    December 5, 2018 at 11:44 pm

    Unless I’m missing something, revealing this info now so Comey can prepare a response is very different than NOT revealing it. Assume for a moment this info is not in the public domain via Solomon and Congress does not have source docs, then no questions would be asked on Friday and Comey gets a pass on this data point until an honest DOJ brings down the house. Lot of assumptions there, but none of us here have a crystal ball.

    OTOH, releasing it now does not allow for an easily explained FISA / Woods violation with in your face evidence. You can try to spin it, and good luck with that.

    I guess the devil is in the details. We shall see.

    No matter, I still LOVE the way SD’s brain works.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. andy says:
    December 5, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    If John ever figures this scheme out, he should reveal his source.

    Like

    Reply
  19. MAGADJT says:
    December 5, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    I disagree. I think the reason this was leaked to Solomon was so that Comey would be asked these questions. I have no faith that, had this information not been reported, Comey would have been asked a single question about this.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. no-nonsence-nancy says:
    December 5, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    I have never trusted Sara Carter. She smiles gleefully when giving bad news, like she loves giving it. Does that sound petty on my art?

    Like

    Reply
    • Lucille says:
      December 6, 2018 at 12:54 am

      Some people simply never master the art of being on camera. To me, she looks rather uncomfortable….trying too hard. Those facial expressions which might seem gleeful show that she hasn’t mastered “naturalness” and her nerves or those butterflies take over.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  21. kiskiminetas says:
    December 5, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    Solomon are the same ones who want Comey to be “prepared” full stop. As for the “Trump Lawyers” not wanting him to release the FISA docs that information came from the same sources. This is nothing more than a deep state push to obfuscate what they are attempting to do. Trump knows when the FISA docs will be unredacted and made public. These people are stupid and desperate Comey is stupid and desperate as well. They are feeling the walls closing in on them.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • kiskiminetas says:
      December 5, 2018 at 11:55 pm

      SD that last photo says it all. Those who have pushed info to Solomon are the same ones who want Comey to be “prepared” full stop. As for the “Trump Lawyers” not wanting him to release the FISA docs that information came from the same sources. This is nothing more than a deep state push to obfuscate what they are attempting to do. Trump knows when the FISA docs will be unredacted and made public. These people are stupid and desperate Comey is stupid and desperate as well. They are feeling the walls closing in on them.

      Like

      Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      December 6, 2018 at 12:21 am

      Comet is a “Nothing Burger”

      When was the last time any of these committees “Accomplished” anything but give camera time to the Congress critters?

      Sundance is closer to the truth than any of them……….

      Hannity……..this was supposed to happen on Monday…….

      I ain’t buying none of it…….

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  22. chojun says:
    December 6, 2018 at 12:01 am

    Given 2 possible outcomes:

    1) Trump blows up the Russian collusion narrative by declassifying documents proving it was a set-up; or
    2) Mueller exonerating Trump of Russian collusion because it never even happened

    #2 would be the most politically advantageous outcome with the fewest negative side effects in victory. #2 would be the most complete victory possible – it would also blunt any Congressional investigatory activity in the House as well. I think this is why the President is shooting for #2. The question is whether Mueller is waiting for Trump to act in order to deprive Trump of the ace up his sleeve. Were #1 to occur on its own, I’m dang near certain that the Democrats in the House would find a path toward an investigative outcome recommending impeachment on grounds of obstruction, whether or not that outcome is based in reality. The Senate would fail to take up trial on the matter and the Democrats would go into 2020 beating the “they’re all criminals complicit in a cover-up” drum.

    If #2 occurs first, then Trump will most certainly drop #1 soon thereafter (or at a time advantageous to his choosing) and utterly destroy most opposition against him in Congress. If #1 is done in the midst of Congressional investigation, then that investigation is suddenly revealed to be entirely political in nature with zero substance in fact or reality.

    Declassification would upend politics in Washington. For that reason alone I believe the leaks of information is not being done to benefit the permanent state. They want silence at at any cost.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Payday says:
    December 6, 2018 at 12:01 am

    THIS is what Bongino said we had to listen to Hannity for? Unseen emails from unnamed sources with Solomon hedging on all of it? THIS is the big Tic Toc? THIS is BS!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      December 6, 2018 at 12:18 am

      “Unseen emails from unnamed sources with Solomon hedging on all of it? THIS is the big Tic Toc? ”

      About 7-9 months ago sundance entered some comments in the threads about that “stringing people along, etc.” and other things that he does not do that occur daily in the MSM business model.

      Also please consider that the average reader that is going to be spending time here at CTH is miles ahead and 30,000 feet over the average “Joe Sixpack” in Anytown, USA who gets his information primarily from the Main Sewer Media presstitutes. Remember the old cliche, “preaching to the choir”.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Texian says:
      December 6, 2018 at 1:17 am

      Your frustration is aimed at the wrong person.. Bongino is not a Fox News producer.. He was misled.. (And now he knows who misled him..).

      When the MSM broadcasts a “blockbuster” must see “inside info” etc. coming soon.. You already know it’s a diversionary and/or nefarious piece of propaganda.. Why the American people fall for it time after time is beyond me..

      I need to start selling pet rocks or something..

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  24. Cathy M. says:
    December 6, 2018 at 12:05 am

    In 2017 it was widely reported that the FISA court denied the FBI a warrant, over the summer of 2016, to monitor four members of the Trump campaign suspected of irregular contacts with Russian officials. The FISA court turned down the application asking FBI counter-intelligence investigators to narrow its focus.
    So I assume that the FBI then used the dossier as a Hail Mary option.

    AND the FBI has no qualms about misleading the court.
    An article published in 2002.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      December 6, 2018 at 12:39 am

      Yes. Well. That was “Bush’s FBI” then, wasn’t it. As opposed to “Obama’s FBI”. Both of which are different from “Trump’s FBI”.

      Failing New York Times, ladies and gentlemen.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • oldfatredneckcracker says:
        December 6, 2018 at 1:02 am

        Hmm. Wasn’t DIRTY Robert Swan Mueller III the FBI Director then. DIRTY Mueller already had some of the now Criminals working for or with him. Ain’t that right James “the LIAR” Comey, “Sir Roddy” Rosenstein and Chris “Let me know when you pull the Ripcord so I can jump with You” Wray.

        Like

        Reply
  25. GB Bari says:
    December 6, 2018 at 12:07 am

    Wait a minute. Some major piece of information must have done a 10,000 ft flyby over my head.

    Why are we questioning Solomon’s discussion of this email evidence on Hannity’s show a few days before Comey’s testimony?
    Because we think this was a leak to Solomon to publicize the evidence which helps Comey prepare his defensive answers in the Friday testimony?

    Did Comey and the Deep State really need Solomon and Hannity to make this public in order to prepare their defense against the obvious guilt that this evidence exposes?

    Where did this evidence come from? Isn’t it highly likely that the email evidence is already known backwards and forwards by all of the guilty parties within the DS?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • King Arthur says:
      December 6, 2018 at 12:17 am

      Homey already knows and knows Trump knows and knows the Repubs know that he knows. Tick Tock!! Breaking!!!! None of this is news.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • oldfatredneckcracker says:
      December 6, 2018 at 1:12 am

      You are Correct. Cong. Devin Nunes has seen ALL the emails and texts from the FBI, DOJ and Obama himself. ALL of the CRIMINALS know exactly what the Plan was and their involvement. It is my belief that this “Leaking” is to FORCE the CRIMINALS to make more Mistakes. Like “King Arthur” states—>None of this is News.

      Like

      Reply
  26. Mike says:
    December 6, 2018 at 12:08 am

    The way I see it the rats already were tipped off at what was coming, they have their sources.

    Solomon, Hannity, Sara, Sharyl, Herridge, etc are now part of the rat media? Sorry I don’t think so. They have put everything they have out there. GOD BLESS THEM, the MSNM sure won’t.

    The heads up to Comey changes little. He will “not recall,” or take the fifth anyway. Comey is a rat and everyone knows it.

    Does anyone think Comey would be charged with lying to congress? Doesn’t pretty much everyone lie to congress? Clapper, Brennan, Comey, Strzok, Lehrner, Lynch, Holder, HRC, etc.

    Until we get an Attorney General who is qualified, experienced, and loves their country more than their career, or the “institution,” the rats will not be prosecuted.

    Yet the truth may still come out.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. BSR says:
    December 6, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Hannity Solomon and Carter. Totally agree that the search for breaking news involves being manipulated.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Mark L. says:
    December 6, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Sundance, I’m a long time follower or your efforts. At times I feel very comfortable with the facts and inferences you have laid out. And at other times I feel I have one foot nailed to the floor with me going in circles. Until news breaks that helps to bring sunlight to this mess, we are forced to stare directly into the fog.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. mtk says:
    December 6, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Am thinking about it…
    Here is what me old crayons come up with.

    Comey has now been surgically placed in the same seat the swamp sought to place Flynn.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. mr.piddles says:
    December 6, 2018 at 12:22 am

    I read the Solomon piece earlier this evening. To be honest, form my perspective it’s a “gravy” story: “FBI email chain may provide most damning evidence of FISA abuses yet”.

    By “gravy” I mean it’s YET MORE evidence supporting what we already know (or can at least reasonably infer).

    Here’s my problem: all the talk about the dossier, the pointing to the dossier as “evidence of FISA abuses” misses a very simple fact. A fact that is in itself “damning evidence of FISA abuse”. The fact:

    Page 2 of the unreacted FISA application states, unequivocally: “The target of this application is Carter W. Page, a U.S. person, and an agent of a foreign power […]”.

    https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/4614708/Carter-Page-FISA-Application.pdf

    Now, we don’t know what’s behind all the redactions. But we do know one thing: Carter W. Page IS NOT… ***IS NOT***… “an agent of a foreign power”. Not even close. That much should be obvious.

    1.) If Carter W. Page were an agent of a foreign power:
    => He wouldn’t be suing the government
    => He wouldn’t be doing Tuesday and Friday night sit-downs with Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson
    => He wouldn’t be on T.V., on radio, on the Internet, in print, or anything of the sort

    2.) If Carter W. Page were an agent of a foreign power he’d be in jail, or deported right now.

    And if he was an “inside guy”, he most certainly would be somewhere else, keeping a low profiles, and telling everyone to “respect his privacy”.

    I appreciate all the sunlight we can get, but the FISA application ITSELF is damning evidence of FISA abuse. I assume UNEQUIVOCAL STATEMENTS in a FISA warrant application are considered fact. Not opinion, and not conjecture. Page 2 is all you need.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. AccountabilityPlease says:
    December 6, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Not convinced. If the corrupt members of the DOJ, FBI and SSCI wanted to tip off Comey, there’s a thousand ways to do it without concocting an elaborate plan to use Solomon and Hannity as their unwitting messengers. Also, Comey knows the discussions he participated in and he’s got to be painfully aware that anything sent through email is a source of vulnerability for him. As such, he would have to be a complete imbecile to not prepare for questions related to the email thread in question. My guts says this revelation comes from frustrated white hats who are trying to get the information out and spur Whitaker, Huber and/or the IG into action.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      December 6, 2018 at 1:04 am

      Or, perhaps its a leak trap; one detail changed, like its NOT “emails”; its TEXT messages. Like changing a date, its one detail thats,’off’, that shows the provenance.

      One of the things on the list to be or not to be released, is Comeys text msgs.

      Given his hubris, I salivate wondering what he texted and emailed, back when he was confident Hillary would win.

      Like

      Reply
  32. oldfatredneckcracker says:
    December 6, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Memo to Sundance : After all that has been uncovered, the disappointment from the OIG Report, lack of Indictments of the DOJ and FBI CRIMINALS, it is perfectly understandable the skepticism you have with John Solomon and Sara Carter’s reports and who gave them the information. Just remember Sundance, if it hadn’t been for their work and Sean Hannity’s BIG-INTERRUPTING-MOUTH, NONE of this information would have made it into the Public Consciousness. You seem to think the Criminals at the DOJ,FBI and Obama himself are Brilliant for constructing and implementing this Coup D’Etat against Pres. Trump. If that were the case WHY hasn’t Pres. Trump been indicted and “Shot at Sunrise” already. As you have stated several times “Rooster-Head” Trey Gowdy, John Ratcliffe and the CORRUPT SSCI have seen the unredacted FISA Warrant. Don’t forget Devin Nunes is the one who first found the Conspiracy while investigating previous Russian Election interference. Cong. Nunes has seen ALL the emails and texts from everybody which includes the Obama Administration and Obama himself. I’m not suggesting Cong. Nunes is the source BUT all this news could very well be intended to FORCE mistakes by the Criminals rather than give them time to Construct their Defence. DIRTY Robert Swan Mueller III is NOT the “Sharpest Knife in the Drawer.” The only reason DIRTY Mueller has not been arrested for his Publicly-Known Prior MISTAKES is because the Deep-State has had to clean up their JANITOR’s messes. LMAO!–>Even Benjamin Wittes at Lawfare is working 24/7 trying to come up with plausible defences for everybody.
    ~I truly blame the “LIFETIME” appointed Judges, be they Republican or Democrat, for the 2-Tiered Justice System and the inevitable CORRUPTION that follows when Accountability is ELIMINATED.~
    As the Old Saying goes : Elections have Consequences.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. joeknuckles says:
    December 6, 2018 at 12:53 am

    But wouldn’t Comey already know they had his emails anyway?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Texian says:
    December 6, 2018 at 12:56 am

    There’s a clue.. It.. It’s subtle.. Umm.. Everybody can see it.. Hmm.. I see it.. Do you see it..

    Hannity is showing his allegiance.. Purple tie..

    I don’t watch msm news unless I’m bored or curious to see what they are up to.. In the past I had noticed during other crucial reporting he was wearing purple.. He’s a double agent.. It is what it is.. Many of you just don’t want to believe it..

    Denial: Refusal to admit the truth or reality of something..

    Another point.. “..Meaning the sources for Solomon are the same voices advising the President. [Key point]..”.

    This is such a Key point.. The President is surrounded by double agents.. He so needs to trust his own intuition..

    Like

    Reply
    • King Arthur says:
      December 6, 2018 at 1:19 am

      He also stated quite firmly in a pre-tick tock episode, right after Obama beat Romney, that we need comprehensive immigration reform to win over Hispanics. This was the first time I saw the mask come off. He’s a Bush “conservative”, and supported that insane Iraq War as well. Watch some of his old shows with Colmes.

      Like

      Reply

