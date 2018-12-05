John Solomon Discusses Latest Spygate Developments With Sean Hannity…

John Solomon appears on Fox News Tick-Tock to discuss the latest breaking tick-tock developments deep inside the spygate story. The bombshell discovery lies within a chain of emails, prior to the FISA application against Carter Page, that includes DOJ and FBI officials discussing the lack of substantiation for the warrant request. [Story Here]
Additionally, Solomon outlines his sources telling him the reasons for President Trump to delay any involvement within the declassification process. Meaning the sources for Solomon are the same voices advising the President. [Key point] Watch:
.
Wait.. A.. Minute.. James Comey is scheduled to appear on Friday right? Now ask yourself: why would the people feeding information to Solomon want him to push this story into the media bloodstream ahead of that testimony? Wouldn’t earnest investigators prefer to question Comey about these emails without him having time to prepare?….
Think about it.
Perhaps HERE’S The Reason
I’ve lost faith in our institutions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Our institutions have been co-opted by one extremist political Party to aggrandize their power and eliminate their opponents. The fascists have seized the power of our institutions for their own personal and political aggrandizement
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, come on. The “other political party” is, with the exception of a few good men, complicit through their silence.
LikeLiked by 5 people
What happened to the whole tic toc d5 big thing going down???
LikeLike
Here here!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice to see you in the Treehouse old friend. 😀
LikeLike
I’ve lost faith in our corrupt government, but not in God. That is why I still have hope.
LikeLike
Hannity is fake news who happens to like the president. Different slant same damage.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This. Almost all of Fox News is as garbage as CNN. I just tried watching Ingram, and it was the dumbest 5 minutes of partisans ranting over each other, including Ingram. The rest was all the same 3 scare stories they always blast out to terrify Republicans. No wonder the audience is in their 70s.
Thank god for the actual news discussion coming from Shapiro, Bongino, here and lots of independent YouTube channels.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m in my 70s and I don’t watch FOX.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We just cancelled all our news channels from our cable provider. We get a great deal on the internet and phone through them, so we are still on their “books”
But dumping those garbage channels and an infantile sports channel, will save us over $30.00 a month. The money is not that important. The piece of mind, and the satisfaction we feel is incredible.
Wished we had done it sooner.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 7 people
Bravo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sean Hannity thinks that he is helping Trump. How can Hannity be contacted to let him know that he and Solomon are being used to help Comey and the others?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“How can Hannity be contacted”
hannity@foxnews.com
I would try his radio show as well, but I do not have an email for that one.
LikeLike
More likely Comey was “out of the loop” and will be embarrassed by his claims of control and good management versus the reality his underlings were using obviously fake evidence and working with Brennan at CIA–little known to Comey.
Comey showed his cards when he testified early he thought the the “dossier’ was essentially garbage. Before the time of Buzzfeed’s release of the dossier he may have only been closely aware of the first “pee” memo from Steele–it was the only document he handed to Trump for example.
If Comey was in on dossier he would not have testified as he did. HOWEVER, that doesn’t mean he was not covering for CrowdStrike and the private intel industry racket–remember at the time the veracity of the CrowdStrike memo (with cartoons!) was more at issue and the media–except CNN– ignored the “dossier.” Comey did NOT “pooh-pooh” concerns about the dossier–he did that for the CrowdStrike hack report. Plus Comey was too busy making up laws and facts that Hillary did not intend to “break the law,” rather than if she “intended” the acts that broke the law.
LikeLike
Unless he does not have access to a web browser, Hannity already knows.
He works for the House of Murdoch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD may be suggesting that Carter, Solomon and Hannity are part of the gatekeepers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All I know is they keep me in the dark and feed me lots of guano.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I see you’re point, but is via leaks to the media really the best way to inform Comey?
Are you suggesting this is from some low level, unconnected, nobody resister? Otherwise surely they could arrange for someone to just happen to bump into him at brunch so as not to put out damaging material unnecessarily.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or at a funeral, maybe?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comey might no-show on Friday.
Solomom’s story will be the cause.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have always been sceptic of Sarah Carter and Solomon. They act like they know so much all the time….
LikeLiked by 2 people
And say very little.
LikeLike
Perhaps it’s to ensure congressmen actually do ask those questions. This is the House committee’s last shot at it and it seems they sure waited until last minute. I don’t see how it matters since Comey and his attorneys have to be aware what questions may be asked and Comey has probably been well rehearsed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree. Comey already knows what he did! He has had plenty of time to come up with his answers (lies).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amy I had just been composing a comment saying what you said – lost the comment, but you said it more succinctly, so thanks. I don’t see how it benefits Comey to hear what they have.
Furthermore, I think he is so filled with hubris he has not bothered to do any preparation and still won’t.
LikeLike
Agree!!
LikeLike
The DoJ & FBI, and the 17 ICs (except NSA Director Admiral Rogers) all conspired to remove POTUS 45 from office…
So what else is new?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t it GREAT that Hannity is now UNMASKING the EVIDENCE that Deep Staters will need to prepare for in their testimony? /s
Isn’t it GREAT that Hannity DIDN’T WITHHOLD it until after those Deep Staters have LIED about it?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Perhaps HERE’S The Reason”
Perhaps it is time to pay attention to what comes out on FBN, rather than FNC -if the deep state is using FNC for their selective “leaking” to tip off their comrades.
I signed up for updates from Rep. Gohmert’s website, even though I do not live in his district:
Upcoming Media Appearances
Congressman Louie Gohmert (TX-01) will talk to Stuart Varney on his Fox Business show, “Varney & Co” Thursday (12/6) morning at 9:15AM CT. They will discuss the breaking news this week and what’s in store for Congress in the weeks ahead.
Tune in to Fox Business TOMORROW at 9:15AM CENTRAL.
Thursday | December 6, 2018
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh no! Is this it?
Based on Sundance’s previous essay that he cited, it appears that whoever gave Solomon this very damaging information did so to protect scumbag COMEY and help him prepare his defense when he testifies.
So when and if we find out who the source is, we will know the identity of a really bad hombre.
At least that’s what I think SD is implying. Can’t wait to hear what everyone else says.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s how I took it. Now who’s the person advising PT and Solomon’s source and your bad hombre?
LikeLike
Yep.
This Solomon guy showed up only recently.
Nothing happens by coincidence in the political world.
LikeLike
Solomon has been around a very, very long time.
LikeLike
why can’t this person just inform Comey himself……why go all the drama?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Might be a combination of informing Comey and inoculating the public against any revelations. It gives the MSM spinners and opinion spewers a couple of days to formulate their spin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
99.9% of leaks are intended to frame a narrative. 0.075% might be because somebody made a boo-boo. 0.025% are probably because somebody thinks it’s good information for the public to know. Snowden et al not withstanding. I’m talking the “everyday” flavor of leaks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What happened to Hannity…in the Christmas Spirit?
He actually allowed someone else to speak on his show!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah…….he let him give away the plot……..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I noticed that also. Appeared he was making a conscious attempt to be better. Hope he keeps it up
LikeLike
We just need Comey to plead the fifth on one question.
Aside of that… im not too sure advanced warning really matters. he has backed himself into a corner with all previous statements.
He already told Trump it was salacious and unvetted.
So what if its captured in email chains. The democrats dont care. And they wont care again.
The FISA warrant is demonstrably a fraud full of doubt, and nobody but us even give a s**t.
So what difference does it make if they grill him yet again on how unverified and sketchy it was.
We get added details that they communicated Steele had contacted the press, but that is still details behind old news of already digested cud.
Pleads the Fifth or he is lauded as a hero by the left.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“At this point, what difference does it make if they grill him yet again on how unverified and sketchy it was.” Fixed it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
thankyou. my mistake 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad you got it! I was hoping I wouldn’t have to ‘splain!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unless I’m missing something, revealing this info now so Comey can prepare a response is very different than NOT revealing it. Assume for a moment this info is not in the public domain via Solomon and Congress does not have source docs, then no questions would be asked on Friday and Comey gets a pass on this data point until an honest DOJ brings down the house. Lot of assumptions there, but none of us here have a crystal ball.
OTOH, releasing it now does not allow for an easily explained FISA / Woods violation with in your face evidence. You can try to spin it, and good luck with that.
I guess the devil is in the details. We shall see.
No matter, I still LOVE the way SD’s brain works.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If John ever figures this scheme out, he should reveal his source.
LikeLike
I disagree. I think the reason this was leaked to Solomon was so that Comey would be asked these questions. I have no faith that, had this information not been reported, Comey would have been asked a single question about this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s hopin’ the questions will be asked. Won’t the emails be considered classified?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have never trusted Sara Carter. She smiles gleefully when giving bad news, like she loves giving it. Does that sound petty on my art?
LikeLike
Some people simply never master the art of being on camera. To me, she looks rather uncomfortable….trying too hard. Those facial expressions which might seem gleeful show that she hasn’t mastered “naturalness” and her nerves or those butterflies take over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Solomon are the same ones who want Comey to be “prepared” full stop. As for the “Trump Lawyers” not wanting him to release the FISA docs that information came from the same sources. This is nothing more than a deep state push to obfuscate what they are attempting to do. Trump knows when the FISA docs will be unredacted and made public. These people are stupid and desperate Comey is stupid and desperate as well. They are feeling the walls closing in on them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SD that last photo says it all. Those who have pushed info to Solomon are the same ones who want Comey to be “prepared” full stop. As for the “Trump Lawyers” not wanting him to release the FISA docs that information came from the same sources. This is nothing more than a deep state push to obfuscate what they are attempting to do. Trump knows when the FISA docs will be unredacted and made public. These people are stupid and desperate Comey is stupid and desperate as well. They are feeling the walls closing in on them.
LikeLike
Comet is a “Nothing Burger”
When was the last time any of these committees “Accomplished” anything but give camera time to the Congress critters?
Sundance is closer to the truth than any of them……….
Hannity……..this was supposed to happen on Monday…….
I ain’t buying none of it…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Given 2 possible outcomes:
1) Trump blows up the Russian collusion narrative by declassifying documents proving it was a set-up; or
2) Mueller exonerating Trump of Russian collusion because it never even happened
#2 would be the most politically advantageous outcome with the fewest negative side effects in victory. #2 would be the most complete victory possible – it would also blunt any Congressional investigatory activity in the House as well. I think this is why the President is shooting for #2. The question is whether Mueller is waiting for Trump to act in order to deprive Trump of the ace up his sleeve. Were #1 to occur on its own, I’m dang near certain that the Democrats in the House would find a path toward an investigative outcome recommending impeachment on grounds of obstruction, whether or not that outcome is based in reality. The Senate would fail to take up trial on the matter and the Democrats would go into 2020 beating the “they’re all criminals complicit in a cover-up” drum.
If #2 occurs first, then Trump will most certainly drop #1 soon thereafter (or at a time advantageous to his choosing) and utterly destroy most opposition against him in Congress. If #1 is done in the midst of Congressional investigation, then that investigation is suddenly revealed to be entirely political in nature with zero substance in fact or reality.
Declassification would upend politics in Washington. For that reason alone I believe the leaks of information is not being done to benefit the permanent state. They want silence at at any cost.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Found you in the bin…. 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol thanks 😉 I was wondering where my comment went!
LikeLiked by 2 people
THIS is what Bongino said we had to listen to Hannity for? Unseen emails from unnamed sources with Solomon hedging on all of it? THIS is the big Tic Toc? THIS is BS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Unseen emails from unnamed sources with Solomon hedging on all of it? THIS is the big Tic Toc? ”
About 7-9 months ago sundance entered some comments in the threads about that “stringing people along, etc.” and other things that he does not do that occur daily in the MSM business model.
Also please consider that the average reader that is going to be spending time here at CTH is miles ahead and 30,000 feet over the average “Joe Sixpack” in Anytown, USA who gets his information primarily from the Main Sewer Media presstitutes. Remember the old cliche, “preaching to the choir”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your frustration is aimed at the wrong person.. Bongino is not a Fox News producer.. He was misled.. (And now he knows who misled him..).
When the MSM broadcasts a “blockbuster” must see “inside info” etc. coming soon.. You already know it’s a diversionary and/or nefarious piece of propaganda.. Why the American people fall for it time after time is beyond me..
I need to start selling pet rocks or something..
LikeLiked by 1 person
In 2017 it was widely reported that the FISA court denied the FBI a warrant, over the summer of 2016, to monitor four members of the Trump campaign suspected of irregular contacts with Russian officials. The FISA court turned down the application asking FBI counter-intelligence investigators to narrow its focus.
So I assume that the FBI then used the dossier as a Hail Mary option.
AND the FBI has no qualms about misleading the court.
An article published in 2002.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. Well. That was “Bush’s FBI” then, wasn’t it. As opposed to “Obama’s FBI”. Both of which are different from “Trump’s FBI”.
Failing New York Times, ladies and gentlemen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmm. Wasn’t DIRTY Robert Swan Mueller III the FBI Director then. DIRTY Mueller already had some of the now Criminals working for or with him. Ain’t that right James “the LIAR” Comey, “Sir Roddy” Rosenstein and Chris “Let me know when you pull the Ripcord so I can jump with You” Wray.
LikeLike
Wait a minute. Some major piece of information must have done a 10,000 ft flyby over my head.
Why are we questioning Solomon’s discussion of this email evidence on Hannity’s show a few days before Comey’s testimony?
Because we think this was a leak to Solomon to publicize the evidence which helps Comey prepare his defensive answers in the Friday testimony?
Did Comey and the Deep State really need Solomon and Hannity to make this public in order to prepare their defense against the obvious guilt that this evidence exposes?
Where did this evidence come from? Isn’t it highly likely that the email evidence is already known backwards and forwards by all of the guilty parties within the DS?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Homey already knows and knows Trump knows and knows the Repubs know that he knows. Tick Tock!! Breaking!!!! None of this is news.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are Correct. Cong. Devin Nunes has seen ALL the emails and texts from the FBI, DOJ and Obama himself. ALL of the CRIMINALS know exactly what the Plan was and their involvement. It is my belief that this “Leaking” is to FORCE the CRIMINALS to make more Mistakes. Like “King Arthur” states—>None of this is News.
LikeLike
The way I see it the rats already were tipped off at what was coming, they have their sources.
Solomon, Hannity, Sara, Sharyl, Herridge, etc are now part of the rat media? Sorry I don’t think so. They have put everything they have out there. GOD BLESS THEM, the MSNM sure won’t.
The heads up to Comey changes little. He will “not recall,” or take the fifth anyway. Comey is a rat and everyone knows it.
Does anyone think Comey would be charged with lying to congress? Doesn’t pretty much everyone lie to congress? Clapper, Brennan, Comey, Strzok, Lehrner, Lynch, Holder, HRC, etc.
Until we get an Attorney General who is qualified, experienced, and loves their country more than their career, or the “institution,” the rats will not be prosecuted.
Yet the truth may still come out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hannity Solomon and Carter. Totally agree that the search for breaking news involves being manipulated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As well as being the modern day version of Geraldo in Al Capone’s vault.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, I’m a long time follower or your efforts. At times I feel very comfortable with the facts and inferences you have laid out. And at other times I feel I have one foot nailed to the floor with me going in circles. Until news breaks that helps to bring sunlight to this mess, we are forced to stare directly into the fog.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Am thinking about it…
Here is what me old crayons come up with.
Comey has now been surgically placed in the same seat the swamp sought to place Flynn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My next question would be, “Just who is Comey’s Pence?”
Hahahawwaa…. Checkmate!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read the Solomon piece earlier this evening. To be honest, form my perspective it’s a “gravy” story: “FBI email chain may provide most damning evidence of FISA abuses yet”.
By “gravy” I mean it’s YET MORE evidence supporting what we already know (or can at least reasonably infer).
Here’s my problem: all the talk about the dossier, the pointing to the dossier as “evidence of FISA abuses” misses a very simple fact. A fact that is in itself “damning evidence of FISA abuse”. The fact:
Page 2 of the unreacted FISA application states, unequivocally: “The target of this application is Carter W. Page, a U.S. person, and an agent of a foreign power […]”.
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/4614708/Carter-Page-FISA-Application.pdf
Now, we don’t know what’s behind all the redactions. But we do know one thing: Carter W. Page IS NOT… ***IS NOT***… “an agent of a foreign power”. Not even close. That much should be obvious.
1.) If Carter W. Page were an agent of a foreign power:
=> He wouldn’t be suing the government
=> He wouldn’t be doing Tuesday and Friday night sit-downs with Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson
=> He wouldn’t be on T.V., on radio, on the Internet, in print, or anything of the sort
2.) If Carter W. Page were an agent of a foreign power he’d be in jail, or deported right now.
And if he was an “inside guy”, he most certainly would be somewhere else, keeping a low profiles, and telling everyone to “respect his privacy”.
I appreciate all the sunlight we can get, but the FISA application ITSELF is damning evidence of FISA abuse. I assume UNEQUIVOCAL STATEMENTS in a FISA warrant application are considered fact. Not opinion, and not conjecture. Page 2 is all you need.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not convinced. If the corrupt members of the DOJ, FBI and SSCI wanted to tip off Comey, there’s a thousand ways to do it without concocting an elaborate plan to use Solomon and Hannity as their unwitting messengers. Also, Comey knows the discussions he participated in and he’s got to be painfully aware that anything sent through email is a source of vulnerability for him. As such, he would have to be a complete imbecile to not prepare for questions related to the email thread in question. My guts says this revelation comes from frustrated white hats who are trying to get the information out and spur Whitaker, Huber and/or the IG into action.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or, perhaps its a leak trap; one detail changed, like its NOT “emails”; its TEXT messages. Like changing a date, its one detail thats,’off’, that shows the provenance.
One of the things on the list to be or not to be released, is Comeys text msgs.
Given his hubris, I salivate wondering what he texted and emailed, back when he was confident Hillary would win.
LikeLike
Memo to Sundance : After all that has been uncovered, the disappointment from the OIG Report, lack of Indictments of the DOJ and FBI CRIMINALS, it is perfectly understandable the skepticism you have with John Solomon and Sara Carter’s reports and who gave them the information. Just remember Sundance, if it hadn’t been for their work and Sean Hannity’s BIG-INTERRUPTING-MOUTH, NONE of this information would have made it into the Public Consciousness. You seem to think the Criminals at the DOJ,FBI and Obama himself are Brilliant for constructing and implementing this Coup D’Etat against Pres. Trump. If that were the case WHY hasn’t Pres. Trump been indicted and “Shot at Sunrise” already. As you have stated several times “Rooster-Head” Trey Gowdy, John Ratcliffe and the CORRUPT SSCI have seen the unredacted FISA Warrant. Don’t forget Devin Nunes is the one who first found the Conspiracy while investigating previous Russian Election interference. Cong. Nunes has seen ALL the emails and texts from everybody which includes the Obama Administration and Obama himself. I’m not suggesting Cong. Nunes is the source BUT all this news could very well be intended to FORCE mistakes by the Criminals rather than give them time to Construct their Defence. DIRTY Robert Swan Mueller III is NOT the “Sharpest Knife in the Drawer.” The only reason DIRTY Mueller has not been arrested for his Publicly-Known Prior MISTAKES is because the Deep-State has had to clean up their JANITOR’s messes. LMAO!–>Even Benjamin Wittes at Lawfare is working 24/7 trying to come up with plausible defences for everybody.
~I truly blame the “LIFETIME” appointed Judges, be they Republican or Democrat, for the 2-Tiered Justice System and the inevitable CORRUPTION that follows when Accountability is ELIMINATED.~
As the Old Saying goes : Elections have Consequences.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But wouldn’t Comey already know they had his emails anyway?
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s a clue.. It.. It’s subtle.. Umm.. Everybody can see it.. Hmm.. I see it.. Do you see it..
Hannity is showing his allegiance.. Purple tie..
I don’t watch msm news unless I’m bored or curious to see what they are up to.. In the past I had noticed during other crucial reporting he was wearing purple.. He’s a double agent.. It is what it is.. Many of you just don’t want to believe it..
Denial: Refusal to admit the truth or reality of something..
Another point.. “..Meaning the sources for Solomon are the same voices advising the President. [Key point]..”.
This is such a Key point.. The President is surrounded by double agents.. He so needs to trust his own intuition..
LikeLike
He also stated quite firmly in a pre-tick tock episode, right after Obama beat Romney, that we need comprehensive immigration reform to win over Hispanics. This was the first time I saw the mask come off. He’s a Bush “conservative”, and supported that insane Iraq War as well. Watch some of his old shows with Colmes.
LikeLike
Let’s just say he knows where the checks are coming from….
LikeLike