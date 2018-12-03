President Trump Notes the Motives/Intents of Team Mueller…

You’d be amazed at the number of people, presumably ‘on-our-side‘, who deny that Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein are simply an extension of the corrupt intelligence/political apparatus. However, President Trump knows exactly what the Team Mueller intents and purposes are:
I strongly suggest reading this research: “On page 7 of the statement of criminal information filed against Cohen, which is separate from but related to the plea agreement, Mueller mentions that Cohen tried to email Russian President Vladimir Putin’s office on Jan. 14, 2016, and again on Jan. 16, 2016. But Mueller, who personally signed the document, omitted the fact that Cohen did not have any direct points of contact at the Kremlin, and had resorted to sending the emails to a general press mailbox. Sources who have seen these additional emails point out that this omitted information undercuts the idea of a “back channel” and thus the special counsel’s collusion case.
Page 2 of the same criminal information document holds additional exculpatory evidence for Trump, sources say. It quotes an August 2017 letter from Cohen to the Senate intelligence committee in which he states that Trump “was never in contact with anyone about this [Moscow Project] proposal other than me.” This section of Cohen’s written testimony, unlike other parts, is not disputed as false by Mueller, which sources say means prosecutors have tested its veracity through corroborating sources and found it to be accurate.” [Please continue reading]
Most likely because they are “swamp rats” themselves.
They are all more interested in preserving the institutions than revealing the truth( SD talked about this in a previous post). This is what I find is the most dangerous thing about all of this; they will vote to impeach POTUS or force him out of office to save their own wealth, power, and status…that includes people on both sides of the aisle and the entire federal bureaucracy.
I know this is going to be a controversial comment to some but a huge problem is that Q’s cryptic posts are being interpreted broadly by a lot of people who happily disregard actual evidence as it disagrees with what is from their perspective prophetic revelations coming from Q.
People need to be careful who they choose to get their information and analysis from. If people agree with or follow Q, then they agree with Q’s citizen research philosophy. But so many instead choose to get analysis from people who happily ignore hard evidence.
The truth is that there is NO evidence that Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller are secretly (even just a little bit) working with Trump to clean out the swamp. It’s just the opposite. Anyone offering analysis to the contrary are offering analysis not based in reality or objective evidence.
As President Trump recently stated, ” I’m a counter-puncher and I will hit them so hard they’d never been hit like that,”. I literally pray this happens to every one of these scoundrels. The sooner the better.
Amen, Mike S. I hope he bowls them over…every last one of them.
Here is the truth, Judicial Watch agrees – they sent out a special email linking this about a week after it came out:
Robert Mueller’s Beltway Cover-Up
By using the justice system as a political weapon, Mueller and his supporters in both parties are confirming what many Americans already believe: We are not all equal under one law.
By Lee Smith March 13, 2018
“….It’s not an investigation that the former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading—rather, it’s a cover-up.
After all, Mueller took his job not at the behest of the man who by all accounts he is likely to professionally and personally disdain, Donald Trump, but of the blue-chip Beltway elite of which he is a charter member. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed him nearly a year ago to lead an investigation without parameters. That’s because Mueller’s job is to obscure the abuses of the US surveillance apparatus that occurred under the Obama administration….”
https://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/257335/robert-muellers-beltway-cover-up
Pretty sure the majority of the voting public spells this as “intensive purposes”.
The majority of the voting public are, of course, complete morons.
Just more proof that Democrats are projecting the blame for what they did onto their intended victim Donald Trump!
None of the “moral” “principled” “we’re better than that” “true conservatives” are on our side. They want Trump gone and they really, truly believe that once the Trump era is over we’ll go back to loving the RINOs again. Ryan still believes he’ll be president one day, as does Rubio, as does Romney, as does Flake.
When the Trump era is over – win or lose – I’ll NEVER align myself with a political party that isn’t a nationalistic “America First” brand. The RINOs have lost me forever.
I wonder if Ryan thinks he can be President? He knows the Trump supporters would never vote for him.
Here’s Mueller caught in a blatant lie by Ray McGovern of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity during a Q & A session at Georgetown U.
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/heres-mueller-caught-in-a-blatant-lie-by-ray-mcgovern-of-veteran-intelligence-professionals-for-sanity-during-a-q-a-session-at-georgetown-u/
It could be that they are blind to the truth.
Luke 6:39 And he spake a parable unto them, Can the blind lead the blind? shall they not both fall into the ditch?
The “children of disobedience” are just going along with the “course of this world”. They refuse the truth no matter how persuasive and overwhelming the evidence is.
2Corinthians 4:4 In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.
Ephesians 2:2 Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:
Only when they are saved by the grace of God and the Holy Spirit indwells them, then they can “see the light”.
1Corinthians 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 1:13 In whom ye also trusted, after that ye heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation: in whom also after that ye believed, ye were sealed with that holy Spirit of promise,
I love the part in the Real Clear Investigations article about Blitzer saying Trump had a direct connection to Putin when the evidence shows the opposite. We have the greatest President ever. Maxium scrutiny and he’s totally clean! The Democrats must be so angered by this. 🙂
Cohen would have been fine if he hadn’t lied about the dates.
I just read an article that Mueller received 500,000 grand for his role in Uranium one. Boy if that pans out true…Whew boy.
What this shows is the presumption by Mueller and the Deep State that average Joe is too dumb to read the fine print. Paul Sperry is not. Thank goodness.
The only one(s)I believe that actuall place any merit in the Russia sleaze equal Zero.
However we should think corrupt Mueller, Hillary, MSM, DNC for grouping the individuals of treason, corruption, harassment by justice, money laundering, irs violations, attempted over throw of a USA government elected by the American electorate, murder etc in one big room for prosuection by the real, Justice Department, rapidly coming to judgement day. Orange suit fitting day, oh yes.
The final judgement. IMHO this is not it, not even close.
