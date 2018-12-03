Grassley Questions Horowitz About FBI Raid on Whistleblower….

Posted on December 3, 2018 by

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has always worked earnestly to protect whistleblowers; it is a subject near and dear to his heart.  Against the backdrop of an unexpected raid on the home of an approved and protected whistleblower named Dennis Nathan Cain, Senator Grassley writes to Inspector General Horowitz:

(Document Link)

203 Responses to Grassley Questions Horowitz About FBI Raid on Whistleblower….

  1. cavt says:
    December 3, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    Why wouldn’t he ask Wray and his FIB buddies why they did this–

  2. vikingmom says:
    December 3, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Grassley appears to be pretty well informed about all the “goings-on” and I hope he is getting more than a little irritated by them. He could be a good advocate for getting information out to the public – wish he would downsize the Judiciary Committee and tell Jeff Flake to take his ball and go home!!

  3. Rf121 says:
    December 3, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    So, some wizard of smart in the FBI thought that raiding the home of a whistle blower was a good idea. As the wife would say, what dumbass approved that?

    • dd_sc says:
      December 3, 2018 at 9:26 pm

      Whoever planned and/or approved the raid is confident nothing will happen to him.

      • James Carpenter says:
        December 3, 2018 at 9:47 pm

        The chutzpah on exhibit outlines both the power and smug arrogance of Deep State actors.
        Do you suppose we “little people” can even count on traffic tickets being treated the same between “them” and “us”?
        And the sanctity of you vote?
        We are only beginning to understand the scope of our disenfranchisement.

      • mtk says:
        December 3, 2018 at 11:05 pm

        “The raid was permitted by a court order signed on Nov. 15 by federal magistrate Stephanie A. Gallagher in the U.S. District Court for Baltimore…”
        https://dailycaller.com/2018/11/29/fbi-whistleblower-clinton-uranium/
        (Note we are just learning about this raid when in Truth the raid occured on Nov. 19th)
        (Nearly two weeks have come and gone)(Leading me to beileve the people representing Me. Cain where in no rush to run to the media but systematically where preparing to make a Federal Case)
        (Least we not forget, we learn there was a second whistleblower, an earlier whistleblower, that the MSM successful buried)
        “First, there was no trial because the Baltimore U.S. Attorneys’ office mishandled the case,” https://saraacarter.com/fbi-interviewed-uranium-one-informant-in-clinton-foundation-investigation/

        Question: How did the Baltimore U.S. Attorney’s specifically mishandled the case of Mr. Campbell?

        Read both these articles closely…

        Questions: Are both these whistleblowers cases circling the same drain in the Baltimore’s Field offices of the DoJ and FBI. Second, what was presented to the U.S. District Courts’ Judge Gallagher to warrant the court to authorize the raid. Third, Is Judge Gallagher the same judge that ruled or agreed with that the Baltimore’s U.S. Attorney’s office mishandled the case of Mr. Campbell .

        Lastly, How on this Green’s Earth is not the recent experiences of both these whistleblowers not an opening for Oversight, DoJ DC, and/or IG Horowitz and Prosecutor Huber to demand a revisit of these whistleblower cases with the view of whether the Clinton Foundation was the conduit for likely pay for play schemes orcrastrated by Mrs Clinton using her ‘illegal’ email server. Would not the whole ball of wax surround Mueller be called into question where the light at the end of the tunnel ends with the ‘swamp’ on trial.

        The outline of the corruption on display in just these two articles is a gift with bows on them, in my opinion.

        What is the legal term or definition here…. “When lawyers manage to suppress evidence before court, but later open the door for the court to have to admit the suppressed evidence through actions that make the evidence admissible.”

        If I was Grassley, on the day after retirement, I would proceed to file a suit in Federal Court on behalf of American People.

        • mtk says:
          December 3, 2018 at 11:21 pm

          If I was Grassley, on the day after retirement, I would proceed to file a suit in Federal Court on behalf of American People.

          The entire time I’ve been here on the CTH…
          The one consistent and driving force we should, no must admitted, Is the exchange of LETTERS FROM GRASSLEY. HE IS NOT LEVELING LIGHT CHARGES OF MISCONDUCT AND CORRUPTION. With the narratives that have built up over two plus years of investigated inquiry, the one prevailing theme of all these narratives must acknowledge is Grassley’s Oversight Letters.

          Hundred years from now, these letters will be study as a basis for teaching Consituitional Law.

    • snellvillebob says:
      December 3, 2018 at 10:14 pm

      Chuck Grassley should have Wray in front of his committee ASAP if he is serious about protecting whistle-blowers.

  4. conservalicious says:
    December 3, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    I think the $hit is getting ready to hit the fan and people who know this are acting desperate.

  5. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    December 3, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    I have a few questions myself.
    I think I’ll try Josh at that #.

    • MaineCoon says:
      December 3, 2018 at 9:01 pm

      Please report back at your earliest convenience.

      • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
        December 3, 2018 at 9:14 pm

        I asked Josh WTF was going on there?

        He told me to “watch Hannity tonight.” then before he hung up he said “Tick Tock”

        OK, just kidding. Actually I got a robo-girl recording telling me it was Grassley’s Senate # blah blah. Then it gave me the times to call.

  6. Janeka says:
    December 3, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Umm.. why does Sen Meadows come to mind..

  7. Amy2 says:
    December 3, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    My condolences to the Bush family, but his timing sucks!!

    • Sporty says:
      December 3, 2018 at 8:51 pm

      I don’t have any condolences for that family. None nada zip.

      • Amy2 says:
        December 3, 2018 at 9:16 pm

        You know I was trying to explain to my husband that there is no love lost for 41. Could you give a little insight?
        I see stuff about the CIA/JFK but Bush was a local politician when JFK was assassinated. Any info would be appreciated! Thanks!

        • suejeanne1 says:
          December 3, 2018 at 9:29 pm

          I think one of the odd things about George H. W. Bush is that he did not remember where he was on that day – plus there was purportedly a photograph of him in Dallas.

          IMHO, anyone who was cognizant of the world at that time, from the youngest to the oldest, would have known when and where they were when they heard that horrible news about President Kennedy – so, for Bush to not remember where he was is especially weird – wouldn’t he have written a letter to his mother or something?

        • DJ says:
          December 3, 2018 at 9:32 pm

          Well, I’ve got to admit I’ll give him props for nominating Justice Thomas…

          • oldschool64 says:
            December 3, 2018 at 10:19 pm

            True! And imagine if he had fought only half as ferociously for Thomas as Trump did for Kavanaugh.

          • Carrie2 says:
            December 3, 2018 at 10:28 pm

            DJ, and his time in WWII, but turned me off for not voting for Trump but Hillary. But then I had heard the family were actually globalists for some time, which seems to happen a lot to the very rich. His promises did not get fulfilled and he sorta apologized for them. They say he is shall we say “genteel” while Trump is rough and uncouth. Really? Our President is getting things done and is not a globalist but a nationalist (even 41 said he was a nationalist but could not have been the truth. Since when is now becoming a custom to hold funerals in OUR buildings in DC? Frankly, I think that is an insult to each and very American!

        • dd_sc says:
          December 3, 2018 at 9:34 pm

          GHW Bush has a long history with the CIA (CIA Director in the early 70’s). Allegedly was working with CIA in early 60’s and involved in Cuba operations.

          You can search “GHW Bush JFK assassination” and get all sorts of links.

          • Amy2 says:
            December 3, 2018 at 9:36 pm

            Thanks!

            • trialbytruth says:
              December 3, 2018 at 10:15 pm

              One more.seriois.point of interest Oswalds.personel.phome.book had Bush’s home phone # in it under.”oil man” . That’s the one that made me take a whole new look at Mr Bush.

              One other thing the.media is telling us he was the.most popular president following gulf war1..They then go on to blame a souring economy.for his.inability to get elected. That is pure revisionism. He lost because he decided to go into Somalia. His reasoning was:

              (Paraphrasing a speech). We are now the only superpower therefore there is a NEW WORLD ORDER. It is our responsibility to fix the world.

              That speech scared a.lot.of people. The debacle of Black hawk down followed. It was.this overreach and predictable result that defeated him.

          • starfcker says:
            December 3, 2018 at 10:17 pm

            George Bush floating around in the Pacific Ocean for quite a while after being shot down in World War II. Not my favorite President, but the first Iraq war was our last clean win. The Kennedy stuff is nuts. He wasn’t in the CIA at that time

            • trialbytruth says:
              December 3, 2018 at 10:30 pm

              You will never find evidence.of anyone being an opperatives for the CIA, Only anonymous.starz.for those who die.

              George was comected ( dad was.politically powerful ) .

              George was.a.navy pilot ( hi intellect understood.chain of command)

              George went.to the right.school.and belonged to the correct fraternity (.skull.and crossbones)

              George’s job making oil deals made him a world traveler.( Great Cover )

              And the most interesting thing to me Oswald’s.personel.phone.book had George’s home phone number in it under Oil Man

        • Amused says:
          December 3, 2018 at 9:40 pm

          The humorous meme is that he is the only person on earth who can’t say where he was on the day that JFK was assassinated (Dallas, Texas according to the book “The Bush Crime Family”)

          He was behind the attempted assassination of Reagan and the first Irag war. Former head of the CIA, a notorious criminal organization. Traitorous builder of the One World Government (the “New World Order”). Traitorous servant of the United States’ long-time enemy, Israel.

          One could go on.

        • Ollie Hadfield says:
          December 3, 2018 at 9:46 pm

          Bush was asked where was he when JFK was assassinated and he couldn’t recall. Everyone knows where they were when that happened and there is a photo of Bush in Dallas. He was part of either the assassination or the cover up!

          • swissik says:
            December 3, 2018 at 10:10 pm

            I think he was part of the cover up, deep state, swamp creatures were active in those days already and he would fit in. I am very old and I DO remember exactly where I was, what radio station I heard the news on and followed all the activity of the Dallas police dept and other authorities day and night. I always believed that the entire investigation was messed up, whether on purpose or just sloppiness. When Ruby was allowed to traipse into the basement of the police station without any problem whatsoever, that sealed it for me. I was watching a horrific charade. To this day I don’t believe anything that was in the Warren report, just another version of a grand cover up. But enough of that….

        • andy says:
          December 3, 2018 at 9:54 pm

          Iraq War 1. They pushed the fake baby incubater story to sell Iraq war part 1 after telling Sadam that how he delt with the slant drilling of Kuwaiti was none of our business. . Forget about Kennedy, not out of disrespect, but lets be contemporary if we can, 😀 .

        • Heika says:
          December 3, 2018 at 9:57 pm

          here is an article exploring that topic, the dark side of 41 (for your research :-))

    • Paqul Killinger says:
      December 3, 2018 at 9:49 pm

      If history’s any guide, as CIA Director he likely chaired the then current variant of “Majestic 12,” which is/was the Govt’s central UFO coordinating entity.

    • Rock Knutne says:
      December 3, 2018 at 10:54 pm

      Maybe he was ‘McCained’…

      Therefore their timing might be perfect?

  8. John from shitcago says:
    December 3, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    Is something finally going to happen. Lots of talk about a FISA warrant on sessions. That is why he had to leave and was in a way powerless. At what point does Rosenstein finally flip, or has he????

  9. SpotTheSpook says:
    December 3, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    Whistle-blower that was raided cancelled for Hannity tonight.

  10. C R Lord says:
    December 3, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Here’s an interesting thought. I think I read somewhere that there was a second whistle blower who was found. I was thinking about the people involved in the Uranium One fiasco and I thought of Hillary of course, and Vlad and then I remembered that Mueller was the head of the FBI at that time and I believe he facilitated the cover up between Hillary and Russia.

    Suppose that information came to the President and he spoke to Mueller about it and told him the consequences of such an act. Suppose that Mueller in an attempt to cover his own butt decided to turn evidence about Hillary and anyone else involved in that deal in exchange for some clemency. Who would know more about that deal than him? Wouldn’t it be a shock to the Deep State if it turned out that Mueller was the second whistle blower? Talk about stunning the political world!

  11. Mike says:
    December 3, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Thanks SD

    Once again you got it. Don’t know how you do it so fast.

  12. littleredmachine says:
    December 3, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    I wish Sen Grassley would stay on the Judiciary Committee. Don’t trust Lyndsey Graham at all.

    Interesting, too, that Sen Grassley points out that the information given to the IG was turned over to House and SENATE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTE

  13. flyboy51v says:
    December 3, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    All of this feels like manipulation at this point. Grassley is great at strongly worded memos … but nothing ever happens ….

  14. Caius Lowell says:
    December 3, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Obama’s corrupt Deep State protects Obama’s corrupt Deep State, not America…

  15. jack says:
    December 3, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Gee, the DEEP STATE did the only thing that is “smart and cunning” if they want WHISTLE-Blowers to “keep quiet” … and that is to show any future people who are planning to blow the lid off corrupt Government … “Big Brother will come after you and raid your home at 3AM if you blow the whistle! ”

    It was done on purpose , just like the Cohen raid, and Manafort raid … showed the DEEP STATE doesn’t obey the laws to “get you”, and can trample on your “rights”. And if you don’t LIE the way the DEEP STATE wants you to lie, we will lock you up and throw away the key!

  16. LKAinLA says:
    December 3, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    The whistleblower raid by our Government should scare everyone awake. This maneuver is a wake up call that no one will be protected if they try and expose the corruption. This is President Trump’s Administration and this raid has been allowed to stand. The corruption is allowed to fester every single day and the silence is deafening at this point. I suppose this administration will stand next to the Clinton’s and sing G.H. Bush praise at the Bush Family rehab funeral. I am appalled at the silence from so called patriots. Who will come forward in the future?

  17. bflyjesusgrl says:
    December 3, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Somebody wanted to know what Cain had and couldn’t get it from SSCI. Since Wolfe arrest, isn’t SSCI being monitored?? Can a crooked Comey/McCabe FBI lawyer get a search warrant by themselves, or do they perhaps need help from a Rosenstein? They give the warrant to regular agents to conduct search, explains why they had no knowledge Cain was a whistleblower. Agents bring the bounty back for dissemination to the crooks who can now plot their defense.

    • Paqul Killinger says:
      December 3, 2018 at 10:25 pm

      That is interesting…

      I always enjoyed “Spy vs Spy.” Who’s investigating whom at any given time is the question, which is forever open to speculation.

  18. BlackKnightRides says:
    December 3, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    WHAT?
    No CC to IG Horowitz’ boss AAG Whitaker?

  19. Christine says:
    December 3, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    For those who followed the excellent Imperator Rex on Twitter (who recently nuked Rex’s third account in just months), Rex today published an interesting article on Quodverum, speculating that Nathan Cain may have been a decoy (not the real whistleblower) as part of President Trump’s continued leak-hunting, ie “the leaks are real, the news is fake”, to expose rogue FBI agents.

    No idea how accurate Rex’s theory is, but I always enjoy reading his thoughts.

    https://quodverum.com/2018/12/337/trump-s-master-spooks.html

    For those who haven’t discovered Quodverum yet, it publishes articles by Conservative voices, including those banned by Twitter, e.g. Thomas Wictor.

    Watching Hannity right now, with Geraldo speaking about the caravan of illegal aliens on the Mexico/US border. Yes, this is an important topic, but the fact the Murdoch boys bumped the Nathan Cain interview, but kept this, shows how concerned the Deep State must be about Cain’s revelations.

    Oh, and after the break, Hannity reveals the “shocking” “War on Christmas”. Cain was bumped for this???? He needs to go onto Dan Borgino pronto.

  20. jack says:
    December 3, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    So Trump has been president of the USA for almost 2 years and it’s his DOJ and FBI dept!

    He seems like a Business President but he doesn’t come across as a person capable of being in charge of the DOJ and FBI … as head of the executive branch! And Trump’s choices to fill those positions doesn’t seem “smart”.

    Sundance and Friends have been pretty patient the last 2 years, … but at what point to we “throw up our hands” and say … is Trump going to do anything about this or not.

    Our side does a lot of talking and Mueller Team takes a lot of ACTION!

    Trump is all talk on this matter … but Trump is a man of ACTION where Business is concerned , and the Business of running the Country.

    • rf121 says:
      December 3, 2018 at 10:05 pm

      I’ll put you on suicide watch.

      • jack says:
        December 3, 2018 at 10:19 pm

        LOL! Ok, but do I need a straight jacket too, and diapers and heavy duty meds. 🙂

        What are you doing on this site, if what I wrote makes you think I should be on suicide watch. Do you feel the same way about the people on MSM! 🙂

    • Parker Longbaugh says:
      December 3, 2018 at 10:20 pm

      The DOJ and FBI have employees who appear to be working for the Clinton’s and their allies. Your comment is uniformed or deliberately biased.

  21. Seneca the Elder says:
    December 3, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Thanks indirectly to Bongino I came across this absolutely mind blowing list of donors to the Clinton Foundation. This is not by any means a secret. Can anyone explain why none of this is considered “collusion?”

    https://dmlnews.com/eye-opening-list-donors-clinton-foundation-list/

    • Christine says:
      December 3, 2018 at 10:13 pm

      Great find! Now it needs to be cross-referenced against the people and companies listed in President Trump’s Executive Order of 21 December 2017 freezing their assets for corruption or human trafficking.

      https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/

      (This EO attached only lists 13 entities whose assets are caught, but I’m positive several months ago I saw a much longer supplementary list of others also caught by the EO).

    • nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
      December 3, 2018 at 10:14 pm

      The “sarcastic” answer would be “donors to the Clinton Foundation” vice Trump Supporters.
      But perhaps there is a small grain of truth hidden within that answer.

      But then, the new Congress will be furiously going after the Presidents tax records while at the same time ignoring the Clinton “donations” from foreign governments. And even turning a blind eye to Bill’s campaign contributions from Chinese Military Officers.

      Like they used to say in the days of Mutually Assured Destruction, “Its not who you know, but who you……!”

    • sDee says:
      December 3, 2018 at 10:23 pm

      What a list! It reflects what freemen are up against. Globalism.

      Trump declared war on globalism. He is undermining it. TPP, NAFTA, Climate Accord, China.

      The Clintons cannot be far behind.

  22. King Arthur says:
    December 3, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    *yawn* Tick tock….

  23. guerillapatriot says:
    December 3, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    I have a lot of hope the Senate judiciary committee is going to continue the fight to make the DOJ Great Again in 2019. When I heard Graham make his remarks about “collaborators with the enemy” during the Kavanaugh hearings, I knew something had changed.

    We’re starting to see this come together with Trump holding the Senate through the midterms, the AG handover to Whitaker and Trump tweeting the jail pic. 2019-2020 we may finally see some real justice get underway, as a counter-punch to the illegitimate House Dems who are going to be running wild with Trump-Russia collusion stories from day 1.

  24. joeknuckles says:
    December 3, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Dan, are you reading this? Dan? DAN! You made me sit through a whole hour of Hannity, 95% of which was him talking. I was expecting a big reveal, but got nothing. Could have learned more watching The View. Next time, book the guy on your own show like you did Papa D and take care of business yourself. You know you can’t count on Fox for anything.

  25. Mike says:
    December 3, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Look, Hannity with all his flaws has still been the best dispersal source of information, as far as audience reach.

    If he benched the Cain story for the crap that made the show tonight I believe there was a good reason for it.

    Maybe there there is more information coming to support it, or maybe the judgement was made that the funeral coverage would give the rat media an excuse to ignore it.

    Grassley is on this, and I have NO DOUBT PRESIDENT TRUMP IS TOO.

    • sDee says:
      December 3, 2018 at 10:28 pm

      “If he benched the Cain story for the crap that made the show tonight I believe there was a good reason for it.”

      A good reason indeed – his producer benched it. Both of their paychecks are signed by Murdoch – a propagandist anxdentrenched anti-American globalist of the worst kind.

    • bflyjesusgrl says:
      December 3, 2018 at 11:13 pm

      41 died around 10:30 Friday night, AFTER Hannity aired. It’s the honorable thing to do for him to pay respects tonight, which bumped the planned guests. They’re only allowed so much time for segments, and the computer will cut them off and go to commercial. I’ve seen it happen to Laura several times and they get in trouble for it.
      Hannity interrupts to get the questions in, but doesn’t always get the answers in, which kinda defeats the purpose sometimes, LOL. He doesn’t interrupt on his radio show like he does on TV because he’s not “produced” and time restricted on radio.

  26. Steve Schultz says:
    December 3, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    There’s no evidence that the opponent is desperate.

    They may, on the other hand, feel secure and confident enough to enjoy the idea of flexing their muscles and making an example out of those who challenge them.

  27. Merkin Muffy says:
    December 3, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Let’s see…FBI raids Whistleblower who has dirt on…the FBI. Hmm…

  28. Donna in Oregon says:
    December 3, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    We can contact the Inspector General too.

    Email: https://www.justice.gov/doj/webform/your-message-department-justice

    Click on Topic: Inspector General

    Write a letter:

    U.S. Department of Justice
    Office of the Inspector General
    950 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.,
    Suite 4706
    Washington, D.C. 20530-0001

    Phone:

    Phone: (202) 514-3435
    Fax: (202) 616-9881

    All the DOJ Inspector General field offices. For instance I would really like to know what if anything the Huber guy did about Hillary and her Foundation pay-to-play and emails. Where’s the report Mr. IG?

    Look at all the DOJ Inspector General offices we pay for.
    https://oig.justice.gov/about/directory.htm

  29. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    December 3, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    This letter is good news. When the raid against Cain was first revealed by The Daily Caller, I had commented that I expected Grassley to react. He is a true patriot unlike many others in Congress.
    I listed to Bongino today and his theories on the raid were plausible–particularly the idea that the raid occurred to discover other information that Cain might not yet have given to Horowitz and SSCI, et. al. (The theory is that most whistleblowers don’t give all the evidence away at first.)
    And, I would also posit that SSCI alerted Mueller about this and “suggested” that they make the raid to ensure that all Cain’s info was available for viewing by those that will need to defend themselves

    Stinks to high heaven. I hope Cain does appear on Bongino; it will be a superior interview for sure.

  30. emeraldcoaster says:
    December 3, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    While Grassley plays the game with the IG, does Cain have a case to sue the FBI for violating whistleblower protection act? Surely there are some truth-hungry legal entities willing to help. And why isn’t the AAG calling someone onto the carpet? (That assumes Whitaker wears a white hat.)

  31. Right to reply says:
    December 3, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Anyone else noticing all the FBI raids over recent days?

  32. davidb says:
    December 3, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    has anyone heard anything on Whitaker?

  33. The Gipper Lives says:
    December 3, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Reports are out that Gen, Flynn’s sentencing is finally due an entire year after McCabe’s pal the FISA judge was thrown off the case. It is said Mueller will give a good, lenient report–since they were caught red-handed trying to railroad Flynn.

    • disgustedwithjulison says:
      December 3, 2018 at 11:07 pm

      I think they will extend it again. Unlike Cohen and Manafort, the “lie” Flynn told was directly related to the Russia probe. If Mueller knows that the Russian probe was an illegal operation, sentencing Flynn under that operation would be a crime. I believe this is why we have seen Flynn’s sentence continually punted in the hopes that VSGPDJT would get fed up and fire them so they could impeach for obstruction. Instead, el Jefe has let them sit in their poop on this one and they cannot sentence. Maybe I’m wrong….just my two cents. This can will get kicked down the road again.

  34. HickTick says:
    December 3, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Why would you waste your time watching Fox ??? Especially after they deliberately called the house for the democrats 2 hours before the poles closed . You can read any bombshells on line way before you hear it on Hannity . I don’t miss it one bit . There is some reason why no body has been indicted , They could indict McCabe , Strzok and Page no problem , their texts alone will convict them .

  35. simon says:
    December 3, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    So when did “whistler blower” status let you retain documents and materials you weren’t suppose to possess to start with. I’m not sure I see where “whistle blower” status defers national archive status to the individual. I don’t believe I’ve seen in any report that the individual was taken into custody or subjective to questioning other than where he stowed his stolen documents.

  36. sapfromthegap says:
    December 3, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    Could the raid on the whistle blower have been a sting operation to trap those who ordered the raid? This article makes an excellent case:
    https://quodverum.com/2018/12/337/trump-s-master-spooks.html

    Their goal was to seize all the original documents which were supposed to be in his home and destroy them!

    • Anonymous says:
      December 3, 2018 at 11:13 pm

      “Could the raid on the whistle blower have been a sting operation…”

      More wish fulfillment hopes. Too many people hoping for some secret Jeff Sessions, Q, white hat, 5 D chess with magic leverage.

  37. GTOGUY says:
    December 3, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    There has been some “speculation” that the raid was due to a chain of custody situation by the FBI. Another one about maybe the DS is worried about what information he may have turned over, and they want to see it all.

    • Anonymous says:
      December 3, 2018 at 11:15 pm

      Custody argument makes no sense as Bongino (who is ex law enforcement) explains. They could have just asked for the info versus a 3 AM raid. It is normal to ask for things to be turned over and gives custody. Also, the Cain lawyer complained. Ergo…it was a hostile act, not desired by Cain.

  38. Hebo Sabe says:
    December 3, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    Trump is now a politician.

    He is now willing to hide what they tell him … for the good of the country. GHWB is now a f’n hero and so are the others.

    He’s playing Panda with we the people.

    That’s ok if he plays dragon with our enemies but so far, panda is still the victim… after two years.

  39. Right to reply says:
    December 3, 2018 at 11:21 pm

    Who is the “Secret Whistle blower”? Is that person the one who gave the documents to Cain?

  40. AbeLincoln says:
    December 3, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    The raid is for parallel construction purposes.

