Grassley Questions Horowitz About FBI Raid on Whistleblower….

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has always worked earnestly to protect whistleblowers; it is a subject near and dear to his heart. Against the backdrop of an unexpected raid on the home of an approved and protected whistleblower named Dennis Nathan Cain, Senator Grassley writes to Inspector General Horowitz:
Why wouldn't he ask Wray and his FIB buddies why they did this–
Kinda have the answer in your question no?
Hannity wiffs on the tic tocs yet again.
ARGH !
Fox execs supposedly pulled 3 of his guests at the last minute. Not sure who they were.
Did Hannity say his guests were cancelled? Was it because of the tributes to Bush 41?
Sara, John and the whistleblower were supposed to be on tonight
ARGH !
Hmmmmm thought Hannity has say so over the guests he wanted…
Hannity is retarded.
That's NOT appropriate. Jeez.
I wonder if he knows how much of a irritant he has become..
REALLY?
Conservatives are Great at eating their own…Potus was right, at least Dems stick together…..
Q says that Fox exec's pulled 3 guests due to GHWB funeral.
The letter said 1. he received the documents 2.provided them to the HSIC under the "Whistleblowers Protection Act," quicker and easier to go to him than the feebs I guess.
No cc. to Wray.
Wray can read it here.
The FBI went overboard in their searching after he produced documents and informed the Agents that he had protected status from the IG. I wouldn't ask Wray under those conditions either. One scenario to possibly consider is that this is a coverup, with only portions of the whistleblowers info. making it to the Senate committee previously. If other information was not delivered there would be a need to control all evidence. Would our government do those types of things and be that corrupt? They already have done some terribly dastardly deeds, so the answer is YES.
Have a listen – Dan puts forward some thoughts on this. https://bongino.com/ep-863-its-about-to-hit-the-fan/
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is a MUST LISTEN! Don't miss it and listen to the whole thing.
Michelle, we the People are the Government and the 2 parties in 1 are our hired employees to represent us, which they have failed to do. We can impeach them and remove them, but I suggest we close the whole Congress down and start fresh. Further, that no more in DC but in their own state/city/districts and use real time video for business all of this meaning they would be under our eyes and not taking outsider monies to become millionaires and do what those dollars want done. We the People must take back the reins. We cannot afford the 2 parties in 1 to continue, and we must remove those luscious lifetime benefits and annual salary increments as we did not vote nor authorize any of this. Would your employer allow you to do this? Of course not, so it is up to take back our POWER and make the necessary changes in the House and no more their doing what they want, hiding money we need for the wall, and undermining our President because he is upsetting their applecarts!
An interesting take connected this with 3 other investigations:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-common-thread-behind-four-investigations_2728104.html
Dee Paul Deje, amazing how all of a sudden all these items are coming forward and involve a lot of people in this country but those who are supposedly safe because of being permitted whistleblowers make me wonder who in the FBI is doing this and who gave them permissions to walk over these whistleblowers. Would like to see them in a military trial and punished BIGLY! Another reason to close down the FBI, CIA and NSA asap and start fresh. So many employees, I believe something like 30K, makes me wonder why are so many are needed and have been able to do the dirty on our country and people.
The members of the 305 Military Police have been sent to GITMO for a 400 day temporary duty stint. more wondering ???
Thank God they protected all of those teen gymnasts from pervert US gymnasts doctor Larry Nassar.
Oh, wait: well over 200 girls were molested, and the FBI was supposedly totally on the case, but the FBI could not get one of this huge gaggle of teen girls to utter a clue…
it took Aly Raisman, one of the teen gymnasts to blow the case wide open.
Careful, that was linked in a post today by you-know-who.
AND it’s by a certain “misguided” analyst.
We don’ want to appear to be on the same page about anything. 😉
Cavt,
Because a stern letter to no one is much easier. Congress is useless, except Nunes.
He “WRITES” ?????????? to Horowitz?????? !!!!!
I would be standing on WRAY’s NECK IN WRAY’S OFFICE WITH PRESS AND COPS WITH ME in about 2 hrs flat after hearing the news.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sir, you have an imagination of USA from. Different era.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grassley appears to be pretty well informed about all the "goings-on" and I hope he is getting more than a little irritated by them. He could be a good advocate for getting information out to the public – wish he would downsize the Judiciary Committee and tell Jeff Flake to take his ball and go home!!
LikeLiked by 17 people
I have a lot of respect for Senator Grassley. He has had his moments but the good far outweighs the bad. This letter is very powerful because he is telling Horowitz that the SSCI is corrupt and He wants his eyes on the documents. He is also protecting Mr. Cain by writing this letter. Thank You 🙏 Senator Grassley!
LikeLiked by 28 people
I agree Flep. At times I've been discouraged with him not supporting PDJT and just when I'm ready to throw the towel in and hibernate, Senator Grassley comes through.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He had POTUS back when Roberts started spouting off. That was very cool
So, some wizard of smart in the FBI thought that raiding the home of a whistle blower was a good idea. As the wife would say, what dumbass approved that?
LikeLiked by 26 people
Whoever planned and/or approved the raid is confident nothing will happen to him.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The chutzpah on exhibit outlines both the power and smug arrogance of Deep State actors.
Do you suppose we “little people” can even count on traffic tickets being treated the same between “them” and “us”?
And the sanctity of you vote?
We are only beginning to understand the scope of our disenfranchisement.
“The raid was permitted by a court order signed on Nov. 15 by federal magistrate Stephanie A. Gallagher in the U.S. District Court for Baltimore…”
https://dailycaller.com/2018/11/29/fbi-whistleblower-clinton-uranium/
(Note we are just learning about this raid when in Truth the raid occured on Nov. 19th)
(Nearly two weeks have come and gone)(Leading me to beileve the people representing Me. Cain where in no rush to run to the media but systematically where preparing to make a Federal Case)
(Least we not forget, we learn there was a second whistleblower, an earlier whistleblower, that the MSM successful buried)
“First, there was no trial because the Baltimore U.S. Attorneys’ office mishandled the case,” https://saraacarter.com/fbi-interviewed-uranium-one-informant-in-clinton-foundation-investigation/
Question: How did the Baltimore U.S. Attorney’s specifically mishandled the case of Mr. Campbell?
Read both these articles closely…
Questions: Are both these whistleblowers cases circling the same drain in the Baltimore’s Field offices of the DoJ and FBI. Second, what was presented to the U.S. District Courts’ Judge Gallagher to warrant the court to authorize the raid. Third, Is Judge Gallagher the same judge that ruled or agreed with that the Baltimore’s U.S. Attorney’s office mishandled the case of Mr. Campbell .
Lastly, How on this Green’s Earth is not the recent experiences of both these whistleblowers not an opening for Oversight, DoJ DC, and/or IG Horowitz and Prosecutor Huber to demand a revisit of these whistleblower cases with the view of whether the Clinton Foundation was the conduit for likely pay for play schemes orcrastrated by Mrs Clinton using her ‘illegal’ email server. Would not the whole ball of wax surround Mueller be called into question where the light at the end of the tunnel ends with the ‘swamp’ on trial.
The outline of the corruption on display in just these two articles is a gift with bows on them, in my opinion.
What is the legal term or definition here…. “When lawyers manage to suppress evidence before court, but later open the door for the court to have to admit the suppressed evidence through actions that make the evidence admissible.”
If I was Grassley, on the day after retirement, I would proceed to file a suit in Federal Court on behalf of American People.
If I was Grassley, on the day after retirement, I would proceed to file a suit in Federal Court on behalf of American People.
The entire time I’ve been here on the CTH…
The one consistent and driving force we should, no must admitted, Is the exchange of LETTERS FROM GRASSLEY. HE IS NOT LEVELING LIGHT CHARGES OF MISCONDUCT AND CORRUPTION. With the narratives that have built up over two plus years of investigated inquiry, the one prevailing theme of all these narratives must acknowledge is Grassley’s Oversight Letters.
Hundred years from now, these letters will be study as a basis for teaching Consituitional Law.
Chuck Grassley should have Wray in front of his committee ASAP if he is serious about protecting whistle-blowers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wray can lead the troops in non bias training. The FBI needs to be disbanded and Dept. of Homeland Security become the domestic Federal police officers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the $hit is getting ready to hit the fan and people who know this are acting desperate.
I think you're right. I had the same thought after reading about Mueller and his band of angry democrats a couple articles back.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It smacked of desperation to me also. It's a ridiculously ham fisted move, even for these jackwagons.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It smacks of raw, unopposed power to me,
Strikes me that way too..
Lets just hope that action plays out like the wise words from Proverbs 16:18 Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall.
Sorry for the double post but that statement is too perfect.
Today’s podcast: Episode 863 It’s About to Hit the Fan
https://bongino.com/ep-863-its-about-to-hit-the-fan/
LikeLiked by 7 people
Great blog today!
Thanks Sherri, I have put it up a few times too, Dan pokes the whole thing in the eye, and gives a few mentions to the Tree house too!
Your absolutely correct, they are getting desperate! I believe with such actions we will see them in orange jumpsuits soon!
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are exactly right!
I have a few questions myself.
I think I’ll try Josh at that #.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Please report back at your earliest convenience.
I asked Josh WTF was going on there?
He told me to “watch Hannity tonight.” then before he hung up he said “Tick Tock”
OK, just kidding. Actually I got a robo-girl recording telling me it was Grassley’s Senate # blah blah. Then it gave me the times to call.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Umm.. why does Sen Meadows come to mind..
LikeLiked by 2 people
We NC Deplorables and Irregulars could only be so lucky.
Even a dead fish would smell better than and do less damage to the Republic than either Tillis or Burr.
But a “Senator Meadows”??? Manna from Heaven would it be.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My condolences to the Bush family, but his timing sucks!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
You know I was trying to explain to my husband that there is no love lost for 41. Could you give
I see stuff about the CIA/JFK but Bush was a local politician when JFK was assassinated. Any info would be appreciated! Thanks!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think one of the odd things about George H. W. Bush is that he did not remember where he was on that day – plus there was purportedly a photograph of him in Dallas.
IMHO, anyone who was cognizant of the world at that time, from the youngest to the oldest, would have known when and where they were when they heard that horrible news about President Kennedy – so, for Bush to not remember where he was is especially weird – wouldn’t he have written a letter to his mother or something?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes, that is puzzling! I was only five, so I don’t remember when I heard about it, but I do remember all my relatives comments after the fact.
I was eight years old at the time, and I remember that day clearly. Where I was, what I was doing when the Principal told us, and how the nation reacted is as clear as if it happened yesterday.
LikeLiked by 4 people
My 2nd grade class was canceled because of it and I went home to see my mother crying. Even at that age, I have full memory.
I definitely know where I was when Kennedy was shot…the “oven”! 🙂
I WAS AT FORT JACKSON IN COLUMBIA, S.C. IN BASIC/SCHOOL. NEVER FORGET IT….SCARED THE HELL OUT OF ALL US AS THERE AS A LOCK DOWN, ETC.
Well, I’ve got to admit I’ll give him props for nominating Justice Thomas…
LikeLiked by 4 people
True! And imagine if he had fought only half as ferociously for Thomas as Trump did for Kavanaugh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DJ, and his time in WWII, but turned me off for not voting for Trump but Hillary. But then I had heard the family were actually globalists for some time, which seems to happen a lot to the very rich. His promises did not get fulfilled and he sorta apologized for them. They say he is shall we say “genteel” while Trump is rough and uncouth. Really? Our President is getting things done and is not a globalist but a nationalist (even 41 said he was a nationalist but could not have been the truth. Since when is now becoming a custom to hold funerals in OUR buildings in DC? Frankly, I think that is an insult to each and very American!
LikeLike
GHW Bush has a long history with the CIA (CIA Director in the early 70’s). Allegedly was working with CIA in early 60’s and involved in Cuba operations.
You can search “GHW Bush JFK assassination” and get all sorts of links.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks!
One more.seriois.point of interest Oswalds.personel.phome.book had Bush’s home phone # in it under.”oil man” . That’s the one that made me take a whole new look at Mr Bush.
One other thing the.media is telling us he was the.most popular president following gulf war1..They then go on to blame a souring economy.for his.inability to get elected. That is pure revisionism. He lost because he decided to go into Somalia. His reasoning was:
(Paraphrasing a speech). We are now the only superpower therefore there is a NEW WORLD ORDER. It is our responsibility to fix the world.
That speech scared a.lot.of people. The debacle of Black hawk down followed. It was.this overreach and predictable result that defeated him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t you love it when two posts blend 😠🌴
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
In truth I had forgotten Mr Perot..and.the giant sucking sound.
NAFTA that was being negotiated at that time was part of the NWO nonsense . We were.going to export jobs to mexico to discoirage them from leaving….
LikeLiked by 1 person
George Bush floating around in the Pacific Ocean for quite a while after being shot down in World War II. Not my favorite President, but the first Iraq war was our last clean win. The Kennedy stuff is nuts. He wasn’t in the CIA at that time
LikeLiked by 1 person
You will never find evidence.of anyone being an opperatives for the CIA, Only anonymous.starz.for those who die.
George was comected ( dad was.politically powerful ) .
George was.a.navy pilot ( hi intellect understood.chain of command)
George went.to the right.school.and belonged to the correct fraternity (.skull.and crossbones)
George’s job making oil deals made him a world traveler.( Great Cover )
And the most interesting thing to me Oswald’s.personel.phone.book had George’s home phone number in it under Oil Man
LikeLiked by 1 person
The humorous meme is that he is the only person on earth who can’t say where he was on the day that JFK was assassinated (Dallas, Texas according to the book “The Bush Crime Family”)
He was behind the attempted assassination of Reagan and the first Irag war. Former head of the CIA, a notorious criminal organization. Traitorous builder of the One World Government (the “New World Order”). Traitorous servant of the United States’ long-time enemy, Israel.
One could go on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You have.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…for far too long
Bush was asked where was he when JFK was assassinated and he couldn’t recall. Everyone knows where they were when that happened and there is a photo of Bush in Dallas. He was part of either the assassination or the cover up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he was part of the cover up, deep state, swamp creatures were active in those days already and he would fit in. I am very old and I DO remember exactly where I was, what radio station I heard the news on and followed all the activity of the Dallas police dept and other authorities day and night. I always believed that the entire investigation was messed up, whether on purpose or just sloppiness. When Ruby was allowed to traipse into the basement of the police station without any problem whatsoever, that sealed it for me. I was watching a horrific charade. To this day I don’t believe anything that was in the Warren report, just another version of a grand cover up. But enough of that….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he ran Oswald.
Iraq War 1. They pushed the fake baby incubater story to sell Iraq war part 1 after telling Sadam that how he delt with the slant drilling of Kuwaiti was none of our business. . Forget about Kennedy, not out of disrespect, but lets be contemporary if we can, 😀 .
LikeLike
here is an article exploring that topic, the dark side of 41 (for your research :-))
LikeLike
https://www.ericpetersautos.com/2018/12/01/the-evil-has-died/
If history’s any guide, as CIA Director he likely chaired the then current variant of “Majestic 12,” which is/was the Govt’s central UFO coordinating entity.
Maybe he was ‘McCained’…
Therefore their timing might be perfect?
Is something finally going to happen. Lots of talk about a FISA warrant on sessions. That is why he had to leave and was in a way powerless. At what point does Rosenstein finally flip, or has he????
I wonder if RR’s office got an electronic makeover while he was flying around on AF1 last month.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why FISA warrant on Sessions? Just spy on him like all the other Senators. Easy peasy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whistle-blower that was raided cancelled for Hannity tonight.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Tic Toc my @$$
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thar’s gonna stck.
No poop. No hitting. No fan.
He should go to OANN then. If what he’s got is that important then I’d imagine that OANN would want the scoop instead.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No. Please, no. :^p
Many topics being discussed on Tucker right this very second. WTF is the problem, Fox? Rather talk about a Dead President?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Plus, Fox just teased the Hannity interview 15 minutes ago.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hannity announces Fox will run “the entirety of [Hannity’s] 2004 interview with President George H.W. Bush.”
Priorities.
BTW, Breaking News: George H.W. Bush is still dead.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The problem? There is no problem.
Embrace the moment.
That Moment When You Realize They’re “Grubering” You…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2014/12/02/that-moment-when-you-realize-theyre-grubering-you/
LikeLiked by 7 people
That tells it all. A free press, would expose such evil.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If such a thing still existed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My favorite comment from the 2014 post. Hey, who could have seen VSGPDJT coming down the escalator 12 months later?
“Just one observation from that article: I think the GOP has a serious problem in 2016.There’s not a single candidate in the top 5 that I would vote for, and the candidates below that cut-off don’t stand a chance in a general election.
Say hello to Hillary. She’s coming to DC for at least 4 years.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who could have? None of us.
It’s why I just follow the guide posts Sundance stakes out for us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course, Hannity is going to talk and talk, then show video of himself talking to NWO founder.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wonder if he self-critiques his old interviews as they’re rolling. I bet he does. “Ooh, turn this up. I like this part!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought I heard him on his radio show today say that he was going to talk about the raid on Mr. Cain.
LikeLike
It was 30 minutes into the show before any guest got a word in tonight.
LikeLike
Stopped watching.
Solomon’s tweets and articles FAR more pithy and far less tedious.
LikeLike
Somebody needs to tell Nate that Bongino will give him an hour uninterrupted to tell his story.
Got it, Dan?
LikeLiked by 11 people
Hannity, Solomon and Sara Carter obviously have a lock on all this stuff. They are “the chosen” for whatever reason.
LikeLike
Nuff said (and seen – a picture tells a thousand words)!
You will be lucky if Shine Hiney will give you five minutes, with 20 minutes of interruptions. I’m predicting no bomb shells, no great revelations.
Just say the word wire tap and he reboots the entire scheme “….entirely bought and paid for by the clinton team…. “
Yet another reason to ignore the Tick Tocks.
LikeLike
Thanks.flep.great.idea. We have been blessed with a few.notables stopping in. Invites are.a.great idea. I always enjoy it when Sidney posts here always something worth while. The quick visits from Sarah.are always.fun.
Well done. Spread the network that seeks the truth.
Huber will not testify to the SCCI on Wednesday, because it is a national day of mourning. Rescheduled for sometime in the future.
Yeah, we’re mourning all right, but not for 41. We’re mourning because this funeral is being used to help run the clock down so that each day left before the Christmas recess that is wasted is another win for the deep staters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good grief… so instead, we have to sit through endless hours of watching ‘the in-crowd of elites’ parade around in the crowd of a funeral – making sure they are ‘seen’ – thanks Fox you mox.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You do not have to sit through any tv watching. Fox is not your friend. You can find all you need here.
Here’s an interesting thought. I think I read somewhere that there was a second whistle blower who was found. I was thinking about the people involved in the Uranium One fiasco and I thought of Hillary of course, and Vlad and then I remembered that Mueller was the head of the FBI at that time and I believe he facilitated the cover up between Hillary and Russia.
Suppose that information came to the President and he spoke to Mueller about it and told him the consequences of such an act. Suppose that Mueller in an attempt to cover his own butt decided to turn evidence about Hillary and anyone else involved in that deal in exchange for some clemency. Who would know more about that deal than him? Wouldn’t it be a shock to the Deep State if it turned out that Mueller was the second whistle blower? Talk about stunning the political world!
LikeLiked by 1 person
When is the last time anyone flipped on the bad guys?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Page flipped on her friends recently.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope you’re right, it would be earth shattering for sure. I would find much joy in it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Page found out who was not her friends.
I forget, what became of her flipping? Any jail time for perps?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Justin Cooper, who worked for the Cintion Foundation and set up Hillary’s home computers has been mentioned as the second whistleblower.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve been watching the “not fake news” and didn’t see anything about that yet. Hope he is still alive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m skeptical on Cooper as Aaron Zebly is his lawyer, Zebly of Muller Inc.
Per Mark Meadows on Lou Dobbs, There’s 3WB’s. Campbell and an unknown went to Huber. Cain went to Horowitz. John Solomon was supposed to tell us about the unknown WB tonight on Hannity. Have to watch to see if he shows or got cancelled.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fox cancelled three guests tonight. Supposedly to focus on Bush. I think not.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I like your suggestion!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sounds like Bill Mitchell’s fantasy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a very pleasant fantasy and will be a fantastic event if it comes to pass.
Keep dreaming…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I loved both Snow White and the Wizard of Oz.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know, look at the destruction he has been allowed to bring to people for simply associated with Trump’s campaign.
Thanks SD
Once again you got it. Don’t know how you do it so fast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish Sen Grassley would stay on the Judiciary Committee. Don’t trust Lyndsey Graham at all.
Interesting, too, that Sen Grassley points out that the information given to the IG was turned over to House and SENATE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTE
LikeLiked by 9 people
I think Graham is on track right now. Grassley isn’t anybody’s fool. He wouldn’t step down if he thought Graham wasn’t right because we need that position to bring down the house.
LikeLike
Shirley is a McStain like international arms dealer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t really know anyone named Shirley but I got your drift and believe you are wrong this time.
LikeLike
Think: Adnan Khashoggi.
LikeLike
He’s an Arab Spring, Khashoggi -kinda guy.
Never met a Muslim Brother (or Sister [Huma]) he couldn’t support.
LikeLike
All of this feels like manipulation at this point. Grassley is great at strongly worded memos … but nothing ever happens ….
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s because of the corrupt DOJ. Grassley has sent many criminal referrals to them. We need an AG that will actually follow through, prosecute the law breakers, and cleanup the corruption.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mr. Whitaker? Anybody seen the AAG? Hello, Mr. Whita…….. Ah, never mind. Its not worth it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
BTW, Corsi filed his complaint against Mueller with Whitaker today.
IMO, Whitaker is crippled like Sessions was. He can do everyday normal AG things, but if he moves against the swamp, all hell will break out. We need a new Senate confirmed Bulldog AG for swamp fighting. That won’t happen til next Congress session.
LikeLike
Agreed. Nothing happens to criminal referral to Swetnick?
LikeLiked by 1 person
flyboy51v ~
I hope Grassley doesn’t turn into the next Trey Gowdy.
LikeLike
Flyboy, that is because the Uniparty runs the Senate. USA interests are viewed as the Swine Flu and all avoid any action that may question
LikeLike
Obama’s corrupt Deep State protects Obama’s corrupt Deep State, not America…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gee, the DEEP STATE did the only thing that is “smart and cunning” if they want WHISTLE-Blowers to “keep quiet” … and that is to show any future people who are planning to blow the lid off corrupt Government … “Big Brother will come after you and raid your home at 3AM if you blow the whistle! ”
It was done on purpose , just like the Cohen raid, and Manafort raid … showed the DEEP STATE doesn’t obey the laws to “get you”, and can trample on your “rights”. And if you don’t LIE the way the DEEP STATE wants you to lie, we will lock you up and throw away the key!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The whistleblower raid by our Government should scare everyone awake. This maneuver is a wake up call that no one will be protected if they try and expose the corruption. This is President Trump’s Administration and this raid has been allowed to stand. The corruption is allowed to fester every single day and the silence is deafening at this point. I suppose this administration will stand next to the Clinton’s and sing G.H. Bush praise at the Bush Family rehab funeral. I am appalled at the silence from so called patriots. Who will come forward in the future?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Somebody wanted to know what Cain had and couldn’t get it from SSCI. Since Wolfe arrest, isn’t SSCI being monitored?? Can a crooked Comey/McCabe FBI lawyer get a search warrant by themselves, or do they perhaps need help from a Rosenstein? They give the warrant to regular agents to conduct search, explains why they had no knowledge Cain was a whistleblower. Agents bring the bounty back for dissemination to the crooks who can now plot their defense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is interesting…
I always enjoyed “Spy vs Spy.” Who’s investigating whom at any given time is the question, which is forever open to speculation.
LikeLike
WHAT?
No CC to IG Horowitz’ boss AAG Whitaker?
LikeLiked by 4 people
For those who followed the excellent Imperator Rex on Twitter (who recently nuked Rex’s third account in just months), Rex today published an interesting article on Quodverum, speculating that Nathan Cain may have been a decoy (not the real whistleblower) as part of President Trump’s continued leak-hunting, ie “the leaks are real, the news is fake”, to expose rogue FBI agents.
No idea how accurate Rex’s theory is, but I always enjoy reading his thoughts.
https://quodverum.com/2018/12/337/trump-s-master-spooks.html
For those who haven’t discovered Quodverum yet, it publishes articles by Conservative voices, including those banned by Twitter, e.g. Thomas Wictor.
Watching Hannity right now, with Geraldo speaking about the caravan of illegal aliens on the Mexico/US border. Yes, this is an important topic, but the fact the Murdoch boys bumped the Nathan Cain interview, but kept this, shows how concerned the Deep State must be about Cain’s revelations.
Oh, and after the break, Hannity reveals the “shocking” “War on Christmas”. Cain was bumped for this???? He needs to go onto Dan Borgino pronto.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Grateful for you tip and link, Christine, as I’d been sadly missing both Rex and Wictor!
LikeLiked by 3 people
My pleasure, BKR! Yes, I’ve missed them both too. I believe the site’s only recently been launched, for Conservative citizen journalists. Delighted to stumble on it.
https://quodverum.com
Oh joy! In just the last 10 minutes, Wictor has published his latest article there, titled “Words as violence and coerced speech” – about Twitter, naturally,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too BNR. And that you to Christine for the link!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Delighted to share! 😊👍
Well, if anyone had any doubt that Fox is simply controlled opposition, the “shocking” Hannity “War on Christmas” is about a teacher telling their 6yo students that Santa isn’t real.
Whistleblower Nathan Cain was bumped for a Santa story.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Man, that current post by Rex is such a great read. I so much want to believe it. But with so much fake information, it’s so hard to do.
So Trump has been president of the USA for almost 2 years and it’s his DOJ and FBI dept!
He seems like a Business President but he doesn’t come across as a person capable of being in charge of the DOJ and FBI … as head of the executive branch! And Trump’s choices to fill those positions doesn’t seem “smart”.
Sundance and Friends have been pretty patient the last 2 years, … but at what point to we “throw up our hands” and say … is Trump going to do anything about this or not.
Our side does a lot of talking and Mueller Team takes a lot of ACTION!
Trump is all talk on this matter … but Trump is a man of ACTION where Business is concerned , and the Business of running the Country.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ll put you on suicide watch.
LOL! Ok, but do I need a straight jacket too, and diapers and heavy duty meds. 🙂
What are you doing on this site, if what I wrote makes you think I should be on suicide watch. Do you feel the same way about the people on MSM! 🙂
The DOJ and FBI have employees who appear to be working for the Clinton’s and their allies. Your comment is uniformed or deliberately biased.
Thanks indirectly to Bongino I came across this absolutely mind blowing list of donors to the Clinton Foundation. This is not by any means a secret. Can anyone explain why none of this is considered “collusion?”
https://dmlnews.com/eye-opening-list-donors-clinton-foundation-list/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great find! Now it needs to be cross-referenced against the people and companies listed in President Trump’s Executive Order of 21 December 2017 freezing their assets for corruption or human trafficking.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/
(This EO attached only lists 13 entities whose assets are caught, but I’m positive several months ago I saw a much longer supplementary list of others also caught by the EO).
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “sarcastic” answer would be “donors to the Clinton Foundation” vice Trump Supporters.
But perhaps there is a small grain of truth hidden within that answer.
But then, the new Congress will be furiously going after the Presidents tax records while at the same time ignoring the Clinton “donations” from foreign governments. And even turning a blind eye to Bill’s campaign contributions from Chinese Military Officers.
Like they used to say in the days of Mutually Assured Destruction, “Its not who you know, but who you……!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a list! It reflects what freemen are up against. Globalism.
Trump declared war on globalism. He is undermining it. TPP, NAFTA, Climate Accord, China.
The Clintons cannot be far behind.
LikeLiked by 2 people
*yawn* Tick tock….
the morning alarm will ring. someone will hit the snooze button.
I have a lot of hope the Senate judiciary committee is going to continue the fight to make the DOJ Great Again in 2019. When I heard Graham make his remarks about “collaborators with the enemy” during the Kavanaugh hearings, I knew something had changed.
We’re starting to see this come together with Trump holding the Senate through the midterms, the AG handover to Whitaker and Trump tweeting the jail pic. 2019-2020 we may finally see some real justice get underway, as a counter-punch to the illegitimate House Dems who are going to be running wild with Trump-Russia collusion stories from day 1.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dan, are you reading this? Dan? DAN! You made me sit through a whole hour of Hannity, 95% of which was him talking. I was expecting a big reveal, but got nothing. Could have learned more watching The View. Next time, book the guy on your own show like you did Papa D and take care of business yourself. You know you can’t count on Fox for anything.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Look, Hannity with all his flaws has still been the best dispersal source of information, as far as audience reach.
If he benched the Cain story for the crap that made the show tonight I believe there was a good reason for it.
Maybe there there is more information coming to support it, or maybe the judgement was made that the funeral coverage would give the rat media an excuse to ignore it.
Grassley is on this, and I have NO DOUBT PRESIDENT TRUMP IS TOO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“If he benched the Cain story for the crap that made the show tonight I believe there was a good reason for it.”
A good reason indeed – his producer benched it. Both of their paychecks are signed by Murdoch – a propagandist anxdentrenched anti-American globalist of the worst kind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You may be right Dee. But Hannity is a big money maker for FOX. Plus in spite of his annoying habit of interrupting his guests, I still think he is a patriot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
41 died around 10:30 Friday night, AFTER Hannity aired. It’s the honorable thing to do for him to pay respects tonight, which bumped the planned guests. They’re only allowed so much time for segments, and the computer will cut them off and go to commercial. I’ve seen it happen to Laura several times and they get in trouble for it.
Hannity interrupts to get the questions in, but doesn’t always get the answers in, which kinda defeats the purpose sometimes, LOL. He doesn’t interrupt on his radio show like he does on TV because he’s not “produced” and time restricted on radio.
LikeLike
There’s no evidence that the opponent is desperate.
They may, on the other hand, feel secure and confident enough to enjoy the idea of flexing their muscles and making an example out of those who challenge them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s see…FBI raids Whistleblower who has dirt on…the FBI. Hmm…
LikeLike
Email: https://www.justice.gov/doj/webform/your-message-department-justice
Click on Topic: Inspector General
Write a letter:
U.S. Department of Justice
Office of the Inspector General
950 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.,
Suite 4706
Washington, D.C. 20530-0001
Phone:
Phone: (202) 514-3435
Fax: (202) 616-9881
All the DOJ Inspector General field offices. For instance I would really like to know what if anything the Huber guy did about Hillary and her Foundation pay-to-play and emails. Where’s the report Mr. IG?
Look at all the DOJ Inspector General offices we pay for.
https://oig.justice.gov/about/directory.htm
This letter is good news. When the raid against Cain was first revealed by The Daily Caller, I had commented that I expected Grassley to react. He is a true patriot unlike many others in Congress.
I listed to Bongino today and his theories on the raid were plausible–particularly the idea that the raid occurred to discover other information that Cain might not yet have given to Horowitz and SSCI, et. al. (The theory is that most whistleblowers don’t give all the evidence away at first.)
And, I would also posit that SSCI alerted Mueller about this and “suggested” that they make the raid to ensure that all Cain’s info was available for viewing by those that will need to defend themselves
Stinks to high heaven. I hope Cain does appear on Bongino; it will be a superior interview for sure.
While Grassley plays the game with the IG, does Cain have a case to sue the FBI for violating whistleblower protection act? Surely there are some truth-hungry legal entities willing to help. And why isn’t the AAG calling someone onto the carpet? (That assumes Whitaker wears a white hat.)
LikeLike
Anyone else noticing all the FBI raids over recent days?
has anyone heard anything on Whitaker?
Reports are out that Gen, Flynn’s sentencing is finally due an entire year after McCabe’s pal the FISA judge was thrown off the case. It is said Mueller will give a good, lenient report–since they were caught red-handed trying to railroad Flynn.
LikeLike
I think they will extend it again. Unlike Cohen and Manafort, the “lie” Flynn told was directly related to the Russia probe. If Mueller knows that the Russian probe was an illegal operation, sentencing Flynn under that operation would be a crime. I believe this is why we have seen Flynn’s sentence continually punted in the hopes that VSGPDJT would get fed up and fire them so they could impeach for obstruction. Instead, el Jefe has let them sit in their poop on this one and they cannot sentence. Maybe I’m wrong….just my two cents. This can will get kicked down the road again.
LikeLike
Sure makes sense to me.
Why would you waste your time watching Fox ??? Especially after they deliberately called the house for the democrats 2 hours before the poles closed . You can read any bombshells on line way before you hear it on Hannity . I don’t miss it one bit . There is some reason why no body has been indicted , They could indict McCabe , Strzok and Page no problem , their texts alone will convict them .
So when did “whistler blower” status let you retain documents and materials you weren’t suppose to possess to start with. I’m not sure I see where “whistle blower” status defers national archive status to the individual. I don’t believe I’ve seen in any report that the individual was taken into custody or subjective to questioning other than where he stowed his stolen documents.
Could the raid on the whistle blower have been a sting operation to trap those who ordered the raid? This article makes an excellent case:
https://quodverum.com/2018/12/337/trump-s-master-spooks.html
Their goal was to seize all the original documents which were supposed to be in his home and destroy them!
“Could the raid on the whistle blower have been a sting operation…”
More wish fulfillment hopes. Too many people hoping for some secret Jeff Sessions, Q, white hat, 5 D chess with magic leverage.
There has been some “speculation” that the raid was due to a chain of custody situation by the FBI. Another one about maybe the DS is worried about what information he may have turned over, and they want to see it all.
Custody argument makes no sense as Bongino (who is ex law enforcement) explains. They could have just asked for the info versus a 3 AM raid. It is normal to ask for things to be turned over and gives custody. Also, the Cain lawyer complained. Ergo…it was a hostile act, not desired by Cain.
LikeLike
He is now willing to hide what they tell him … for the good of the country. GHWB is now a f’n hero and so are the others.
He’s playing Panda with we the people.
That’s ok if he plays dragon with our enemies but so far, panda is still the victim… after two years.
Who is the “Secret Whistle blower”? Is that person the one who gave the documents to Cain?
The raid is for parallel construction purposes.
