Sunday Talks: Chairman Goodlatte Discusses Anticipating James Comey Testimony….

Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Bob Goodatte interviewed by Maria Bartiromo, and discusses his expectation that former FBI Director James Comey will withdraw his motion to quash the House subpoena later today.

According to Chairman Goodlatte he anticipates Comey sitting for a transcribed interview this week.

The second segment of the interview is below:

35 Responses to Sunday Talks: Chairman Goodlatte Discusses Anticipating James Comey Testimony….

  1. citizen817 says:
    December 2, 2018 at 1:47 pm

  2. Brix says:
    December 2, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Likely he cut a deal that allows him not to be asked certain questions….

  3. Tl Howard says:
    December 2, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    Any time the GOP has a chance to reveal the illegal activities of these crooks, they’ve deferred. I’ve no reason to think the House Committee will do anything different, considering they seem to have struck some kind of deal with the SEDITIOUS ONE.

    Ever since I saw how they decided to handle the obviously lying Balsy woman, and in so doing, almost destroying a good man and his family, I’ve no faith that anyone with power in DC values the public’s right to know TRUTH.

    • Nigella says:
      December 2, 2018 at 1:54 pm

      I expect nothing to come from this just like all the other “investigations.” Yeah…. I’m burned out on this…

      • Tl Howard says:
        December 2, 2018 at 2:05 pm

        Another consideration: let’s take Mark Warner of VA and Richard Burr of NC. Let’s the illegal activities of each is revealed and they were forced to resign. Both are from states with Dem governors. So, if they appoint replacements, GOP is down one. If new elections were held, another Dem would win the senate seat vacated by Warner (it’s VA, after all), and Burr’s seat would, I believe, be won by a Dem as NC has been trending toss up AND the party that had a guy that stabbed his own party’s POTUS in the back–the GOP and Burr–would be considered even MORE of a traitor than any dem who did the same.

        • Tl Howard says:
          December 2, 2018 at 2:07 pm

          When will I learn to proof before I hit “post”?
          Correction: “Let’s say the illegal activities of each are revealed and they are both forced to resign.”

        • Monticello says:
          December 2, 2018 at 2:12 pm

          Too much assumption ……..that if a dim Senator is actually criminally prosecuted and removed that the status quo would be preserved.
          If Senators go down you’re talking major upheaval and any subsequent elections would be on a very different playing field imho.

        • Dutchman says:
          December 2, 2018 at 2:21 pm

          With Republicans like this, who needs Democrats?

          Its really hard (I catch myself doing it, all the time) to stop thinking in terms of Democrat vs. Republican.

          And, I keep seeing posts that Republicans in Congress are ‘timid’ or ‘scared’, got no Cajones, or are ‘the stupid party’.

          B.S.! ITS intentional. They are worse than Democrats, because at least (finally) Democrats are being ‘honest’ about their intentions.
          Meanwhile Republicans are continueing to play the game, of saying one thing, and doing another.
          I have SEEN the enema, and he is my Republican representative in Congress!

        • Frank says:
          December 2, 2018 at 2:22 pm

          Yes, but they could also be removed from committee assignments by the Senate majority leader, McConnell, and placed where they could not continue destroying our country. Couldn’t they?

  4. andy says:
    December 2, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    Been reading Hopsicker for years off and on.
    I think he anticipated all this was going to take Down Trump.
    He seems he slowed down about the time Oleg’s lawyer wrote oversight commitees. That seemed to go against his whole story line.

    He’s been linking people to drug smuggling
    http://www.madcowprod.com/2018/08/29/a-prime-minister-a-drug-pilot-an-oligarch-russiagate/

  5. citizen817 says:
    December 2, 2018 at 1:53 pm

  6. Molly says:
    December 2, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    The whole point of this exercise, as SD has pointed out, was that Comey didn’t want to be asked about classified matters–which cannot be done in a public setting and therefore demands a closed setting. So now he’s free to release anything he wants to from his transcript, but you can bet your bottom dollar he won’t release any discussion of classified matters.

  7. rumpole2 says:
    December 2, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    Just as well Congress is just a sideshow.

    Comey needs to be interviewed by proper LE interrogators, not hapless amateurs in Congress. The transcript/video of what Comey says to LE.. could then be shown at his trial.

  8. Joe says:
    December 2, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    More dog & pony show.

    The actual purpose will be to continue the coverup.

  9. litlbit2 says:
    December 2, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    Wow! I am all ears. A public speech about the character of a liar by a liar for the network MSM of liars.

    Great full as always as the real judge from above will be taking notes! Expose yourself.

  10. Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
    December 2, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    I have always thought that from the get-go on this charade, FISA warrants were pulled on all the dep-stateers, in return for lying to FISA to about the Page warrant. If that is true, then they are all hosed, and hopefully will be sitting in GITMO pretty soon.

  11. teeheeman says:
    December 2, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Suspicious cat indeed. The SWAMP is in swagger mode past the mid-terms. We need to PUSH even though the playing field isn’t level. Push and then push some more.

  12. ggm says:
    December 2, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    First it was Sessions that would save us. Then Wray. Then Huber. Then Horowitz. Then Whitaker. etc. Every single one has turned out to be an incompetent failure at best, and at worst, part of the swamp. Goodlatte, McConnell, Graham, Nunes, Roosterhead, Jordan, all tease us with an occasional carrot, but the carrot they give us turns out to be half rotten. Nothing will come of any of this.
    Sorry about the negativity.

    • singingsoul says:
      December 2, 2018 at 2:17 pm

      ggm says:
      “First it was Sessions that would save us. Then Wray. Then Huber. Then Horowitz. Then Whitaker. etc. Every single one has turned out to be an incompetent failure at best, and at worst, part of the swamp. Goodlatte, McConnell, Graham, Nunes, Roosterhead, Jordan, all tease us with an occasional carrot, but the carrot they give us turns out to be half rotten. Nothing will come of any of this.
      Sorry about the negativity.”
      ___________________________________________
      All you mentioned have t survive in he same swamp. We have to have Hope that within the swamp are a couple of creatures that are more cunning and have a higher IQ and ethical compass then others. He who survives and floats to the top will be the one who has more sludge on the other.
      I do not know who will be the shining knight who finally can cut through the sludge I will let myself be surprised. Never loos Hope but never put your hope in man allone.

  13. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    December 2, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    “According to Chairman Goodlatte he anticipates Comey sitting for a transcribed interview this week.”

    Actions speak louder than words, so we shall see………….

  14. rumpole2 says:
    December 2, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    We KNOW that Comey was involved in corruption, spying, subversion.

    We KNOW he is NOT going to have a “Perry Mason” moment in front of Congress and confess.

    We know he will deflect, lie, lie by omission, and refuse to answer some questions.

    So what is the point of this Circus show?

    There is more than enough “probable cause” to indict Comey on a list of crimes.

    Why continue the farce??

    • mimbler says:
      December 2, 2018 at 2:20 pm

      The farce continues in order to create the appearance that justice is occurring, while in fact, it is not.

      • rumpole2 says:
        December 2, 2018 at 2:24 pm

        Yes.
        Congress is just for show… it does not really matter which Party holds the majority. These inquires END with a report… so what?
        Criminal Investigations COULD have been underway at the same time as Congressional inquiries, but it seems people think that first Congress has to find iron clad evidence of a crime before a proper criminal investigation is started. That is nuts.

  15. jbowen82 says:
    December 2, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    Let’s not despair too much. Worst case, we’re no worse off. Best case, Comey says something that can be proved later to be a lie. Even bestest case, Comey fingers someone else to start covering his own ass. I’m not hoping for either the best or the bestest case, but they’re possible. And worst case, we’ve lost nothing and boxed him in with some testimony on the record. It’s all good.

  16. marko says:
    December 2, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    don’t care about meaningless congressional hearings that never produce anything. just more garbage from the GOP pretending to hold people accountable.

  17. singingsoul says:
    December 2, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    With Comey and others in the DOJ and FBI walking and not being prosecuted will harm our Judicial system and faith for fair and truthful prosecutions will wither.
    A two deer Judicial system is not acceptable in this country we are not Europe.
    These people are not Royalty that they can scathe free. Why do we tolerate this…? Any other poor schlick would have been in prison and many have been prosecuted for far less.

